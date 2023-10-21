Beverages

Drip Coffee
Drip Coffee
$4.00Out of stock

8oz or 16oz

Cold Brew Coffee
Cold Brew Coffee
$4.75

16oz

Latte
Latte
$4.75

12oz hot or 16oz iced

Americano
Americano
$3.50

12oz hot or 16oz iced

Café Au Lait
Café Au Lait
$4.00

12oz

Cappuccino
Cappuccino
$4.00

6oz

Flat White
Flat White
$4.00

8oz

Cortado
Cortado
$4.00

4.5oz

Espresso
Espresso
$3.00

Double shot

Red Eye
Red Eye
$6.00

16oz

Macchiato
Macchiato
$4.00

3oz

Mocha
Mocha
$5.50

12oz hot or 16oz iced

Chai Latte
Chai Latte
$5.00

12oz hot or 16oz iced

Matcha Latte
Matcha Latte
$5.50

12oz hot or 16oz iced

Ube Latte
Ube Latte
$5.75

12oz hot or 16oz iced

Maple Sage Latte
Maple Sage Latte
$5.75

12oz hot or 16oz iced

Pumpkin Spice Latte
Pumpkin Spice Latte
$5.75

12oz hot or 16oz iced

London Fog
London Fog
$5.25

16oz

Hot Chocolate
Hot Chocolate
$4.25

8oz or 12oz

Hot Tea
Hot Tea
$4.00

16oz

Black Iced Tea
Black Iced Tea
$4.00

16oz

Iced Herbal Hibiscus Tea
Iced Herbal Hibiscus Tea
$4.00

16oz

Arnold Palmer
Arnold Palmer
$4.00

16oz

Lemonade
Lemonade
$4.00

16oz

Raspberry Spritzer
Raspberry Spritzer
$4.00

16oz

Lavender Lime Spritzer
Lavender Lime Spritzer
$4.50

16oz

Sparkle
Sparkle
$4.00

12oz can

Orange or Grapefruit Juice
Orange or Grapefruit Juice
$3.75

8oz or 16oz

Milk
Milk
$2.50

8oz or 16oz

Chocolate Milk
Chocolate Milk
$3.25

8oz or 16oz

Boylan's Soda
Boylan's Soda
$3.75

12oz

NessAlla Kombucha
NessAlla Kombucha
$4.00

12oz

Bottled Water
Bottled Water
$1.50

12oz

Pastry

Butter Croissant
Butter Croissant
$3.50Out of stock
Almond Croissant
Almond Croissant
$4.50Out of stock
Chocolate Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
$4.25
Chocolate-Almond Croissant
Chocolate-Almond Croissant
$4.50Out of stock
Cinnamon Roll
Cinnamon Roll
$4.00
Fruit Danish
Fruit Danish
$5.00

Daily variety of fruit danish

Kouign Amann
Kouign Amann
$5.00
Morning Bun
Morning Bun
$4.50Out of stock
Pain Au Raisin
Pain Au Raisin
$4.50
Savory Danish
Savory Danish
$5.00
Apple Turnover
Apple Turnover
$5.00Out of stock
Scone
Scone
$3.25

Daily variety scone

Chocolate Chip Cookie
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.25
Chocolate Espresso Cookie
Chocolate Espresso Cookie
$3.25
Molasses Cookie
Molasses Cookie
$3.25Out of stock
Oatmeal Cookie
Oatmeal Cookie
$3.25
Cheese Twist
Cheese Twist
$4.00

Cake & Pie

Orange Cardamom Cake Slice
Orange Cardamom Cake Slice
$7.00

Cardamom and vanilla cake with an orange curd, orange marmalade and a sour cream Parisian cream, finished with candied orange.

Orange Cardamom 6" Cake
Orange Cardamom 6" Cake
$45.00

Cardamom and vanilla cake with an orange curd, orange marmalade and a sour cream Parisian cream, finished with candied orange.

Orange Cardamom 8" Cake
Orange Cardamom 8" Cake
$55.00Out of stock

Cardamom and vanilla cake with an orange curd, orange marmalade and a sour cream Parisian cream, finished with candied orange.

Chocolate Espresso Cake Slice
Chocolate Espresso Cake Slice
$7.00

Chocolate cake with an espresso soak, mocha buttercream, caramel, covered in a chocolate ganache glaze, finished with mocha buttercream rosettes and chocolate pearls.

Chocolate Espresso 6" Cake
Chocolate Espresso 6" Cake
$45.00

Chocolate cake with an espresso soak, mocha buttercream, caramel, covered in a chocolate ganache glaze, finished with mocha buttercream rosettes and chocolate pearls.

Chocolate Espresso 8" Cake
Chocolate Espresso 8" Cake
$55.00

Chocolate cake with an espresso soak, mocha buttercream, caramel, covered in a chocolate ganache glaze, finished with mocha buttercream rosettes and chocolate pearls.

Carrot Cake Slice
Carrot Cake Slice
$7.00

Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting, balanced with a touch of lemon curd and finished with pecans

Carrot 6" Cake
Carrot 6" Cake
$45.00

Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting, balanced with a touch of lemon curd and finished with pecans

Carrot 8" Cake
Carrot 8" Cake
$55.00

Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting, balanced with a touch of lemon curd and finished with pecans

Apple Cake Slice
Apple Cake Slice
$7.00

Spiced vanilla cake with apple cider reduction soak, apple preserves, pecans, cream cheese frosting, finished with apple peel crisps

Apple 6" Cake
Apple 6" Cake
$45.00

Spiced vanilla cake with apple cider reduction soak, apple preserves, pecans, cream cheese frosting, finished with apple peel crisps

Apple 8" Cake
Apple 8" Cake
$55.00

Spiced vanilla cake with apple cider reduction soak, apple preserves, pecans, cream cheese frosting, finished with apple peel crisps

Rosemary Ginger Pear Pie Slice
Rosemary Ginger Pear Pie Slice
$6.00
Rosemary GInger Pear Pie
Rosemary GInger Pear Pie
$32.00
Basque Cheesecake Slice
Basque Cheesecake Slice
$4.50

Basque style cheesecake: crustless with a golden, caramelized exterior, flavored with orange and cinnamon

Basque Cheesecake
Basque Cheesecake
$34.00

Basque style cheesecake: crustless with a golden, caramelized exterior, flavored with orange and cinnamon

Guinness Stout Tea Cake Slice
Guinness Stout Tea Cake Slice
$4.50

Guinness stout tea cake with molasses, ginger, and spices, finished with an orange glaze and candied oranges

Guinness Stout Tea Cake
Guinness Stout Tea Cake
$25.00Out of stock

Guinness stout tea cake with molasses, ginger, and spices, finished with an orange glaze and candied oranges

Butternut Sage Galette
Butternut Sage Galette
$14.00

Bread

MSCo Baguette
MSCo Baguette
$3.50

Naturally leavened baguette with a crisp crust, mild acidity, and the aroma of fresh wheat. 12oz

MSCo Signature Sourdough Bâtard
MSCo Signature Sourdough Bâtard
$7.00Out of stock

A classic sourdough loaf; our definition of the style. 26oz

MSCo Signature Sourdough Sandwich
MSCo Signature Sourdough Sandwich
$7.95Out of stock

A classic sourdough loaf; our definition of the style. 36oz

Country Sourdough Bâtard
Country Sourdough Bâtard
$7.00Out of stock

Sourdough made from whole grain wheat and kamut with toasted flax and sesame seeds; strong popped grain aroma and subtle sweetness. 26oz

Country Sourdough Sandwich
Country Sourdough Sandwich
$7.95

Sourdough made from whole grain wheat and kamut with toasted flax and sesame seeds; strong popped grain aroma and subtle sweetness. 36oz

Pepitas Polenta Sourdough Bâtard
Pepitas Polenta Sourdough Bâtard
$7.00Out of stock

A light, creamy sourdough with cooked polenta, toasted pumpkin seeds and fresh sage. 26oz

Seed & Grain Sourdough Boule
Seed & Grain Sourdough Boule
$3.00Out of stock

Whole grain sourdough with a blend of cooked steel cut oats, sesame, flax, and sunflower seeds. 8.5oz

Half Miche
Half Miche
$9.00Out of stock

Large, dark, and bold; a sourdough made from a blend of house milled wheat and rye, baked large and long for increased keeping qualities. 32oz

Miche
Miche
$16.00Out of stock

Large, dark, and bold; a sourdough made from a blend of house milled wheat and rye, baked large and long for increased keeping qualities. 64oz

Specialty Bâtard
Specialty Bâtard
$7.00Out of stock

Monday: Five Grain. Tuesday: Sesame Fennel. Wednesday: Seven Wünder. Thursday: Sesame Fennel. Friday: Cinnamon Raisin. Saturday: Baker's Choice. Sunday: Cinnamon Raisin. 26oz

Specialty Sandwich
Specialty Sandwich
$7.95

Tuesday: Five Grain. Thursday: Seed & Grain. Friday: Caraway Rye. Saturday: Seed & Grain. 36oz

Brunch & Toast

Baker's Breakfast
Baker's Breakfast
$13.00

Ham, MSCo sourdough, two over easy eggs served with a side salad and butter.

Patissier's Breakfast
Patissier's Breakfast
$13.00

Butter croissant, two over easy eggs, blackberry jam, butter served with a side salad.

Cook's Breakfast
Cook's Breakfast
$14.00

Italian bread, thick cut bacon, petit Boursin cheese omelet and butter served with a side salad.

Quiche Slice
Quiche Slice
$12.00

Caramelized onion and chevre quiche, served with side salad.

Classic Breakfast Sandwich
Classic Breakfast Sandwich
$12.00

Egg, aioli, and cheddar (vegetarian) served on a butter croissant with side salad

Croque Madame
Croque Madame
$13.00

Brioche, ham, Dijon mustard, gruyere sauce, over easy egg served with side salad.

The Drew Sandwich
The Drew Sandwich
$13.00

Italian sausage patty, fried egg, cheddar, calabrian chili-maple aioli, served on Italian bread with side salad

Biscuits & Gravy
Biscuits & Gravy
$14.00

Sausage gravy, buttermilk biscuit, and two eggs over easy

Eggs Diablo
Eggs Diablo
$13.00

Spicy ranchero sauce, two eggs over easy, chickpeas, cilantro-lime slaw, yogurt, sourdough toast

Grits with Pimento Cheese
Grits with Pimento Cheese
$13.00

Cheddar grits, pimento cheese, over easy eggs, scallion, and chili crisp.

Granola & Yogurt Parfait
Granola & Yogurt Parfait
$9.00

House made granola, Greek yogurt, fresh fruit (vegetarian) in a 9oz portion

Dark Chocolate Chia Pudding
Dark Chocolate Chia Pudding
$9.00

Valhrona chocolate, sunflower seed butter, cinnamon, oat milk, maple and vanilla chia seed pudding topped with blackberry jam, Malden sea salt and toasted almond (vegan)

Avocado & Egg Toast
Avocado & Egg Toast
$10.00

Avocado spread, chili crisp, over easy egg and scallion served on thick cut, toasted Country Sourdough

Pimento Cheese & Egg Toast
Pimento Cheese & Egg Toast
$10.00

Pimento cheese, over easy egg and scallions served on thick cut, toasted Country Sourdough

Blackberry Toast
Blackberry Toast
$10.00

Extra thick cut Country Sourdough toast, whipped ricotta, blackberry jam and sumac.

Egyptian Dukkah Toast
Egyptian Dukkah Toast
$10.00

Tomato confit, whipped ricotta, dukkah, and olive oil on thick cut sourdough.

Pecan Pie Toast
Pecan Pie Toast
$10.00

Extra thick cut Country Sourdough toast with whipped ricotta, cinnamon, pecan caramel and sea salt.

Chorizo Scramble
Chorizo Scramble
$14.00

House-made chorizo* scrambled with eggs, green bell peppers, onion and cotija cheese. Served with a side salad of greens and mustard-shallot vinaigrette. *made with pork

Sandwiches, Salads & Soup

Turkey Breast Sandwich
Turkey Breast Sandwich
$13.00

Turkey breast, fresh apple, cheddar cheese, greens, Tajin and aioli served with side salad.

Ranchero Pork Sandwich
Ranchero Pork Sandwich
$14.00

Pork shoulder braised in ranchero sauce with provolone and cilantro-lime slaw. *Contains cilantro in the ranchero sauce as well

Italian Beef Sandwich
Italian Beef Sandwich
$14.00

Braised beef, peppers, provolone, giardiniera. Hot sandwich served with a side salad

The Emma Sandwich
The Emma Sandwich
$12.00

Fresh, cold sandwich of avocado spread, pickled kohlrabi, cucumber, greens, chickpeas, and tahini-ranch on Italian bread, served with a side salad.

Kat's Meow
Kat's Meow
$12.00

Garam masala marinated beets, greens, sunbutter, cucumber, sherry vinaigrette on our Italian Bread served with a side salad

The Nate
The Nate
$13.00

Pepperoni, pizza sauce, provolone and brick cheese, fresh basil, served on Italian.

Cornmeal Cake Sandwich
Cornmeal Cake Sandwich
$13.00

Cornmeal cake, cheddar cheese, confit tomato, pickled mustard seed, sherry vinaigrette served with side salad.

Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese
$12.00

Served only on our Country Sourdough with cheddar and provolone cheese. Served with a cup of curried tomato bisque (no salad)

Marinated Beet Salad
Marinated Beet Salad
$13.00

Greens, marinated beets, dukkah, chickpeas, croutons tossed in a sherry vinaigrette.

Sesame Ginger Turkey Salad
Sesame Ginger Turkey Salad
$14.00

Greens, turkey, cucumbers, pickled kohlrabi and almonds tossed in a sesame-ginger dressing.

Curried Tomato Bisque
Curried Tomato Bisque
$6.00

Cup or bowl, served with Italian bread

Potato Leek Soup
Potato Leek Soup
$6.00Out of stock

Cup or bowl, served with Italian bread

Sides & Silverware

Fruit Side
Fruit Side
$6.00
Side Salad
Side Salad
$5.00
Italian Bread
Italian Bread
$2.00
Side of Toast
Side of Toast
$2.00
Side of Eggs
Side of Eggs
$2.00
Side of Bacon
Side of Bacon
$6.00
Sausage Patty Side
Sausage Patty Side
$5.00
Side of Ham
Side of Ham
$6.00
Toasted Buttermilk Biscuit
Toasted Buttermilk Biscuit
$4.00Out of stock
Take & Bake Garlic Bread
Take & Bake Garlic Bread
$8.00

Italian bread with herb garlic butter, frozen and wrapped with baking instructions, ready to get hot and crispy/gooey in your home oven. 10 slices per loaf.

Pimento Cheese Side
Pimento Cheese Side
$2.50
Boursin Cheese Side
Boursin Cheese Side
$4.00
House-Made Jam
House-Made Jam
$2.00
Nutella
Nutella
$2.00
Side of Honey
Side of Honey
$2.00
Chili Crisp Side
Chili Crisp Side
$2.00
Avocado Spread Side
Avocado Spread Side
$2.50
SunButter (Sunflower)
SunButter (Sunflower)
$2.50
Slide Potato Chips
Slide Potato Chips
$3.00

Locally made potato chips

Fork
Fork

Individually wrapped plastic fork

Spoon
Spoon

Individually wrapped plastic spoon

Knife
Knife

Individually wrapped plastic knife

Salt Packet
Salt Packet
Pepper Packet
Pepper Packet
Hot Sauce Packet
Hot Sauce Packet
Napkin
Napkin

Retail

Birthday Candles
Birthday Candles
$5.00

6 pack assorted candles

MSCo Sticker
MSCo Sticker
$0.50

A more durable version of our monogram stickers, perfect for water bottles and bikes.

MSCo Bandana
MSCo Bandana
$6.00

Black and white handkerchiefs, printed by our neighbors at Screen Door Studio.

MSCo Hot/Cold Tumbler
MSCo Hot/Cold Tumbler
$12.00

Speckled 11oz tumbler/insulator/sippy cup. Vacuum insulated, double walled steel keeps your coffee hot, or remove the lid and it becomes a beer koozie. *Fifty cent discount on your drink when you bring your tumbler in for us to refill*

Canvas Tote Bag
Canvas Tote Bag
$16.00

Extra wide canvas tote bag, printed by our neighbors at Screen Door Studio.

Small Canvas Tote Bag
Small Canvas Tote Bag
$12.00

A smaller sized canvas tote bag (15"x16"x3", plus handle), with a croissant line drawing, screen printed by our neighbors at Screen Door Studio.

Zip-Up Hoodie
Zip-Up Hoodie
$32.00

A zip-up hoodie in heathered charcoal, printed by our neighbors at the Screen Door Studio. Features our monogram on the front and a farmer/miller/baker abstract face on the back. Medium weight, just fitted enough (sweatshirt brand is Next Level Apparel).

Flour Poof Hoodie
Flour Poof Hoodie
$32.00

A pull-over hoodie sweatshirt in army heather, printed by our neighbors at the Screen Door Studio. Features a flour poof with monogram stencil pulled, just like our miche. Medium weight, loose fit (sweatshirt brand is Next Level Apparel). Extremely soft inside.

Crew Neck Sweatshirt
Crew Neck Sweatshirt
$32.00

A crew neck sweatshirt in rust, printed by our neighbors at the Screen Door Studio. Features our farmer/miller/baker cloud venn diagram on the back. Medium weight, just fitted enough (sweatshirt brand is Bella Canvas). Extremely soft inside.

Crew Neck T Shirt
Crew Neck T Shirt
$15.00

A crew neck tee in heathered charcoal, printed by our neighbors at the Screen Door Studio. Features our monogram on the front and a farmer/miller/baker abstract face on the back. Classic crew neck fit (shirt brand is American Apparel).

Trucker Cap
Trucker Cap
$20.00

Black denim front, mesh back, embroidered trucker cap.

Peleus Premium Greek Olive Oil
Peleus Premium Greek Olive Oil
$15.00

Cold-pressed, unfiltered extra virgin olive oil from regional producers in Pelion, Greece. Ultra high quality (acidity 0.3%) with a rich and fruity flavor profile. 16.9 oz.

Bag of JBC Coffee
Bag of JBC Coffee
$16.00
Bag of Wonderstate Coffee
Bag of Wonderstate Coffee
$18.00
Bicycle Benefits Sticker
Bicycle Benefits Sticker
$5.00

Wear your sticker on your bike helmet and recieve a discount when visiting participating Madison businesses. MSCo discount is 10%.

Small Honey Jar
Small Honey Jar
$9.00

Local honey from Sunray Produce

Large Honey Jar
Large Honey Jar
$15.00

Local honey from Sunray Produce

Whole Wheat Flour
Whole Wheat Flour
$7.00

2 pounds of freshly milled whole wheat flour. Notes: nutty, earthy, malty.

High Extraction Bread Flour
High Extraction Bread Flour
$7.00

2 pounds of freshly milled wheat flour, with all germ and smallest bran particles intact. Notes: nutty, earthy, malty.

Rye Flour
Rye Flour
$7.00

2 pounds of freshly milled rye flour. Notes: earthy, hay, malt.

Polenta
Polenta
$7.00

2 pounds of fresh polenta, coarsely ground whole yellow flint corn. Notes: sweet, creamy, aromatic.

Kamut Flour
Kamut Flour
$7.00

2 pounds of freshly milled kamut flour. Notes: graham cracker, spice, honey.

Adult Beverages

Infectious Groove
Infectious Groove
$4.50

A kettle-sour blonde ale that is built like a tart Berliner Weisse. O'so Brewery. 12 fl oz, 4.5% ABV

Pulp Culture IPA
Pulp Culture IPA
$8.00

An American IPA loaded up with Sultana, Mosaic, Amarillo, and Enigma hops. Working Draft Brewing Co. 16 fl oz, 6.2% ABV