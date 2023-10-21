MADISON SOURDOUGH
Beverages
8oz or 16oz
16oz
12oz hot or 16oz iced
12oz hot or 16oz iced
12oz
6oz
8oz
4.5oz
Double shot
16oz
3oz
12oz hot or 16oz iced
12oz hot or 16oz iced
12oz hot or 16oz iced
12oz hot or 16oz iced
12oz hot or 16oz iced
12oz hot or 16oz iced
16oz
8oz or 12oz
16oz
16oz
16oz
16oz
16oz
16oz
16oz
12oz can
8oz or 16oz
8oz or 16oz
8oz or 16oz
12oz
12oz
12oz
Pastry
Daily variety of fruit danish
Daily variety scone
Cake & Pie
Cardamom and vanilla cake with an orange curd, orange marmalade and a sour cream Parisian cream, finished with candied orange.
Chocolate cake with an espresso soak, mocha buttercream, caramel, covered in a chocolate ganache glaze, finished with mocha buttercream rosettes and chocolate pearls.
Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting, balanced with a touch of lemon curd and finished with pecans
Spiced vanilla cake with apple cider reduction soak, apple preserves, pecans, cream cheese frosting, finished with apple peel crisps
Basque style cheesecake: crustless with a golden, caramelized exterior, flavored with orange and cinnamon
Guinness stout tea cake with molasses, ginger, and spices, finished with an orange glaze and candied oranges
Bread
Naturally leavened baguette with a crisp crust, mild acidity, and the aroma of fresh wheat. 12oz
A classic sourdough loaf; our definition of the style. 26oz
A classic sourdough loaf; our definition of the style. 36oz
Sourdough made from whole grain wheat and kamut with toasted flax and sesame seeds; strong popped grain aroma and subtle sweetness. 26oz
Sourdough made from whole grain wheat and kamut with toasted flax and sesame seeds; strong popped grain aroma and subtle sweetness. 36oz
A light, creamy sourdough with cooked polenta, toasted pumpkin seeds and fresh sage. 26oz
Whole grain sourdough with a blend of cooked steel cut oats, sesame, flax, and sunflower seeds. 8.5oz
Large, dark, and bold; a sourdough made from a blend of house milled wheat and rye, baked large and long for increased keeping qualities. 32oz
Large, dark, and bold; a sourdough made from a blend of house milled wheat and rye, baked large and long for increased keeping qualities. 64oz
Monday: Five Grain. Tuesday: Sesame Fennel. Wednesday: Seven Wünder. Thursday: Sesame Fennel. Friday: Cinnamon Raisin. Saturday: Baker's Choice. Sunday: Cinnamon Raisin. 26oz
Tuesday: Five Grain. Thursday: Seed & Grain. Friday: Caraway Rye. Saturday: Seed & Grain. 36oz
Brunch & Toast
Ham, MSCo sourdough, two over easy eggs served with a side salad and butter.
Butter croissant, two over easy eggs, blackberry jam, butter served with a side salad.
Italian bread, thick cut bacon, petit Boursin cheese omelet and butter served with a side salad.
Caramelized onion and chevre quiche, served with side salad.
Egg, aioli, and cheddar (vegetarian) served on a butter croissant with side salad
Brioche, ham, Dijon mustard, gruyere sauce, over easy egg served with side salad.
Italian sausage patty, fried egg, cheddar, calabrian chili-maple aioli, served on Italian bread with side salad
Sausage gravy, buttermilk biscuit, and two eggs over easy
Spicy ranchero sauce, two eggs over easy, chickpeas, cilantro-lime slaw, yogurt, sourdough toast
Cheddar grits, pimento cheese, over easy eggs, scallion, and chili crisp.
House made granola, Greek yogurt, fresh fruit (vegetarian) in a 9oz portion
Valhrona chocolate, sunflower seed butter, cinnamon, oat milk, maple and vanilla chia seed pudding topped with blackberry jam, Malden sea salt and toasted almond (vegan)
Avocado spread, chili crisp, over easy egg and scallion served on thick cut, toasted Country Sourdough
Pimento cheese, over easy egg and scallions served on thick cut, toasted Country Sourdough
Extra thick cut Country Sourdough toast, whipped ricotta, blackberry jam and sumac.
Tomato confit, whipped ricotta, dukkah, and olive oil on thick cut sourdough.
Extra thick cut Country Sourdough toast with whipped ricotta, cinnamon, pecan caramel and sea salt.
House-made chorizo* scrambled with eggs, green bell peppers, onion and cotija cheese. Served with a side salad of greens and mustard-shallot vinaigrette. *made with pork
Sandwiches, Salads & Soup
Turkey breast, fresh apple, cheddar cheese, greens, Tajin and aioli served with side salad.
Pork shoulder braised in ranchero sauce with provolone and cilantro-lime slaw. *Contains cilantro in the ranchero sauce as well
Braised beef, peppers, provolone, giardiniera. Hot sandwich served with a side salad
Fresh, cold sandwich of avocado spread, pickled kohlrabi, cucumber, greens, chickpeas, and tahini-ranch on Italian bread, served with a side salad.
Garam masala marinated beets, greens, sunbutter, cucumber, sherry vinaigrette on our Italian Bread served with a side salad
Pepperoni, pizza sauce, provolone and brick cheese, fresh basil, served on Italian.
Cornmeal cake, cheddar cheese, confit tomato, pickled mustard seed, sherry vinaigrette served with side salad.
Served only on our Country Sourdough with cheddar and provolone cheese. Served with a cup of curried tomato bisque (no salad)
Greens, marinated beets, dukkah, chickpeas, croutons tossed in a sherry vinaigrette.
Greens, turkey, cucumbers, pickled kohlrabi and almonds tossed in a sesame-ginger dressing.
Cup or bowl, served with Italian bread
Cup or bowl, served with Italian bread
Sides & Silverware
Italian bread with herb garlic butter, frozen and wrapped with baking instructions, ready to get hot and crispy/gooey in your home oven. 10 slices per loaf.
Locally made potato chips
Individually wrapped plastic fork
Individually wrapped plastic spoon
Individually wrapped plastic knife
Retail
6 pack assorted candles
A more durable version of our monogram stickers, perfect for water bottles and bikes.
Black and white handkerchiefs, printed by our neighbors at Screen Door Studio.
Speckled 11oz tumbler/insulator/sippy cup. Vacuum insulated, double walled steel keeps your coffee hot, or remove the lid and it becomes a beer koozie. *Fifty cent discount on your drink when you bring your tumbler in for us to refill*
Extra wide canvas tote bag, printed by our neighbors at Screen Door Studio.
A smaller sized canvas tote bag (15"x16"x3", plus handle), with a croissant line drawing, screen printed by our neighbors at Screen Door Studio.
A zip-up hoodie in heathered charcoal, printed by our neighbors at the Screen Door Studio. Features our monogram on the front and a farmer/miller/baker abstract face on the back. Medium weight, just fitted enough (sweatshirt brand is Next Level Apparel).
A pull-over hoodie sweatshirt in army heather, printed by our neighbors at the Screen Door Studio. Features a flour poof with monogram stencil pulled, just like our miche. Medium weight, loose fit (sweatshirt brand is Next Level Apparel). Extremely soft inside.
A crew neck sweatshirt in rust, printed by our neighbors at the Screen Door Studio. Features our farmer/miller/baker cloud venn diagram on the back. Medium weight, just fitted enough (sweatshirt brand is Bella Canvas). Extremely soft inside.
A crew neck tee in heathered charcoal, printed by our neighbors at the Screen Door Studio. Features our monogram on the front and a farmer/miller/baker abstract face on the back. Classic crew neck fit (shirt brand is American Apparel).
Black denim front, mesh back, embroidered trucker cap.
Cold-pressed, unfiltered extra virgin olive oil from regional producers in Pelion, Greece. Ultra high quality (acidity 0.3%) with a rich and fruity flavor profile. 16.9 oz.
Wear your sticker on your bike helmet and recieve a discount when visiting participating Madison businesses. MSCo discount is 10%.
Local honey from Sunray Produce
Local honey from Sunray Produce
2 pounds of freshly milled whole wheat flour. Notes: nutty, earthy, malty.
2 pounds of freshly milled wheat flour, with all germ and smallest bran particles intact. Notes: nutty, earthy, malty.
2 pounds of freshly milled rye flour. Notes: earthy, hay, malt.
2 pounds of fresh polenta, coarsely ground whole yellow flint corn. Notes: sweet, creamy, aromatic.
2 pounds of freshly milled kamut flour. Notes: graham cracker, spice, honey.