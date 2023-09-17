Madistan 317 N Bassett St
Food
Pakistani & Indian
Chicken Biryani
Madistan's star. Elevate your senses with our exquisite Chicken Biryani. Immerse yourself in the allure of fragrant basmati rice layered with succulent marinated chicken, gently infused with a medley of handpicked spices and aromatic herbs. Each bite is a journey through a tapestry of flavors, as the tender meat and seasoned rice harmonize in perfect unity. With a side of our green raita, our Chicken Biryani is a symphony of taste and texture that captures the essence of traditional South-Asian cuisine. Embark on a culinary adventure that will tantalize your taste buds and leave you longing for more.
Butter Chicken
Indulge in the rich and harmonious flavors of our signature Butter Chicken. Tender pieces of succulent chicken are marinated in a blend of aromatic spices, cooked to perfection in a velvety tomato-based sauce, and finished with a touch of creamy butter for an irresistibly luscious texture. This iconic dish strikes a perfect balance between warmth and spice, offering a delightful symphony of tastes that will transport your palate to the heart of India. Served with fragrant basmati rice and fresh naan, our Butter Chicken is a culinary masterpiece that guarantees a truly unforgettable dining experience.
Goat Masala
Experience the thrill of our Goat Masala—a bold journey for your taste buds. Tender goat meat dances in a robust spiced sauce, infused with ginger, garlic, and aromatic herbs. This fiery delight is a tribute to traditional Pakistani cooking, where every bite sparks excitement and flavor.
Chicken Korma
Indulge in our Chicken Korma—a regal, elegant dish. Succulent marinated chicken gently simmers in a spiced, creamy coconut-based sauce. With balanced flavors, it's a symphony of indulgence.
Karahi Chicken
Savor the bold flavors of our Karahi Chicken—a spicy and aromatic dish that's an explosion of taste. Tender chicken, marinated with robust spices, is cooked to perfection, creating a vibrant sauce with ginger, garlic, tomatoes, and green chilies. Garnished with spicy peppers.
Tawa Paneer
Discover our Tawa Paneer—an elevated take on classic street food. Cubes of paneer, marinated and seared on a sizzling tawa, create a harmonious blend of textures. With colorful bell peppers, onions, and aromatic spices, this dish pays homage to India's culinary heritage while offering a modern twist. Savor the sizzle and indulge in a sensory delight that captures the essence of South-Asian flavors.
Aloo Gobi Curry
Experience the warmth of our Aloo Gobi—a comforting embrace of flavors. Tender potatoes and cauliflower florets are lovingly simmered in a fragrant blend of spices, creating a hearty and aromatic curry. The dish strikes a perfect balance between the earthiness of the vegetables and the rich depth of the spices. Each spoonful transports you to a world of comfort and tradition, with the aroma of cumin, coriander, and turmeric dancing on your palate. Our Aloo Gobi is a timeless classic that invites you to savor the essence of homestyle South-Asian cooking.
Veggie Biryani
Experience the artistry of flavors with our delectable Veggie Biryani. A celebration of wholesome goodness, this aromatic masterpiece showcases a vibrant blend of garden-fresh vegetables and perfectly cooked basmati rice, enlivened with the earthy charm of tender potatoes. Expertly seasoned with an array of hand-ground spices and aromatic herbs, each forkful unveils a harmonious marriage of textures and tastes that's nothing short of extraordinary. Veggie Biryani is a testament to the culinary magic that can be achieved without a trace of meat. Immerse yourself in a vegetarian delight that promises an unforgettable journey for your palate.
Mixed Dal
Indulge in the comfort of our Mixed Dal—a hearty embrace of flavors. A medley of lentils, thoughtfully blended and slow-cooked, creates a rich and nourishing dish. Each spoonful offers a symphony of textures and tastes, as the lentils melt in your mouth, accompanied by the subtle warmth of aromatic spices. Our Mixed Dal invites you to experience the essence of homestyle Pakistani cooking, where simplicity meets soul-satisfying deliciousness.
Halwa Puri & Chickpea Curry
Halwa Puri & Chickpea Curry - a popular breakfast or brunch option in many South Asian households and eateries. Enjoy the heartiness of our chickpea curry and fluffy fried puris, perfectly complemented by the sweetness of semolina halwa. A balance of sweet and savory in one delightful meal.
Special Veggie Dish
Ask what special veggie dish we have for you today! Could be anything from our Bhindi Sabzi to Yellow Pakoda Curry. Call 608-422-5422 and find out now.
Chicken Tikka Roll
Savor our Chicken Tikka Roll—a delectable blend of smoky, tender, shredded chicken tikka, fresh veggies, and our special sauce wrapped in a warm, soft flatbread. A harmonious fusion of flavors and textures in every bite, perfect for a satisfying meal on the go.
Beef Tikka Roll
Savor our Beef Tikka Roll—a mouthwatering delight featuring tender, grilled beef tikka pieces wrapped in a warm, soft flatbread, complemented by fresh veggies, and our spicy-tangy sauce. A fusion of rich flavors and textures for a satisfying meal on the move.
Aloo Tiki Veg Burger
Savor our Aloo Tikki Veg Burger—a delectable fusion of flavors and textures. Crispy aloo tikki (potato patties), spiced to perfection, take center stage in this burger, nestled within a soft bun alongside fresh veggies and a medley of our spicy-tangy sauces. It's a delightful balance of savory and satisfying, offering a modern twist on classic Indian street food.
Paneer Kachori Roll
A harmonious blend of flavors and textures. Soft paneer cubes, marinated in a blend of aromatic spices, are nestled in a warm, soft flatbread, along with crispy kachoris, adding a delightful crunch to the creamy filling. This tantalizing creation is then rolled up with crisp veggies and a drizzle of spicy-tangy sauce, delivering a symphony of tastes in every bite. Our Paneer Kachori Roll is the perfect on-the-go treat, combining traditional and modern elements for an unforgettable culinary experience.
Chicken Samosas
A tantalizing blend of flavors wrapped in a crispy pastry. Succulent chicken, marinated in aromatic spices, is folded into a golden-brown triangular shell, creating a delightful contrast of crunchy and savory. These savory delights are perfect as an appetizer or snack, paired with your favorite spicy-tangy chutney for an extra burst of flavor.
Beef Samosas
A savory masterpiece featuring flavorful minced beef, expertly spiced and folded into a golden-brown triangular pastry shell. These crispy delights are perfect as an appetizer or snack, delivering a harmonious blend of textures and a burst of savory satisfaction in every bite. Dip them in your favorite chutney for an extra layer of flavor. Experience the culinary delight of our Beef Samosas, where each bite is a journey into the world of delicious minced meat goodness.
Jumbo Punjabi Samosas (Potato)
A beloved culinary treasure from the heart of Punjab. These golden, triangular pastries are generously filled with a delectable mixture of spiced potatoes and peas. Each bite unveils a perfect fusion of textures, from the crispy, flaky exterior to the flavorful, savory interior. Paired with our special spicy-tangy sauce.
Chicken Spring Rolls
Indulge in our Chicken Spring Rolls—an exquisite fusion of textures and flavors. Tender chicken, marinated and stir-fried to perfection, is enveloped in delicate spring roll wrappers, creating a satisfying contrast of crispy exterior and savory filling. These delightful rolls are served with a dipping sauce, offering a symphony of taste in every bite. Our Chicken Spring Rolls are a delightful blend of culinary craftsmanship and mouthwatering indulgence, perfect as an appetizer or snack.
Veggie Spring Rolls
A delightful fusion of flavors and textures. Fresh, crisp vegetables are expertly wrapped in delicate spring roll wrappers, fried to a crisp creating a harmonious contrast of crispy exterior and refreshing filling. These delectable rolls are served with a dipping sauce, offering a symphony of taste in every bite. Our Veggie Spring Rolls are the perfect appetizer or snack, providing a light and satisfying culinary experience that celebrates the goodness of vegetables.
5pc Kachori Balls
A delightful twist on a traditional favorite. These golden-brown, bite-sized wonders are made with a flavorful blend of moong dal(spiced lentils), encased in a crispy exterior. Each bite bursts with a symphony of savory flavors and a satisfying crunch paired with our spicy-tangy sauce. Perfect as a snack or appetizer, our Kachori Balls offer a taste of authentic Indian cuisine in a convenient, poppable form that's hard to resist.
Cheese Naan
An irresistible twist on the classic flatbread. Our soft, warm naan is generously topped with a melty, gooey layer of cheese, creating a perfect balance of textures and flavors. Each bite offers a harmonious blend of the naan's fluffy interior and the savory richness of melted Wisconsin cheese.
Mediterranean
Gyro
Succulent slices of seasoned, slow-cooked beef/lamb meat, are nestled in a warm, fluffy pita bread. Complemented by fresh veggies and a creamy tzatziki sauce, every bite offers a harmonious blend of savory and tangy flavors. Our Gyro Sandwich is a satisfying and wholesome option that transports your taste buds to the sunny Mediterranean coast with each delicious bite.
Shawarma
Tender, marinated chicken is slow-cooked to perfection, resulting in succulent slices that are nestled in a warm pita bread with a spread of hummus. Accompanied by crisp veggies and a drizzle of creamy tahini sauce, each bite offers a symphony of savory and tangy tastes. Our Chicken Shawarma Sandwich is a delightful and satisfying option that invites you to experience the authentic taste of the Middle East with every bite.
Falafel
Freshly fried falafel patties, made from ground chickpeas and an aromatic blend of herbs and spices wrapped in a soft warm pita bread with a spread of hummus. Complimented by crisp veggies and a drizzle of creamy tahini sauce, each bite offers a harmonious blend of flavors and textures. Our Falafel Sandwich is a satisfying and wholesome option that celebrates the flavors of the Mediterranean region with every bite.
Gyro Plate
A delectable blend of seasoned, slow-cooked meat served atop seasoned rice, accompanied by a warm, soft pita bread, fresh veggies, and creamy tzatziki sauce, —a Mediterranean delight deconstructed for your enjoyment.
Shawarma Plate
Tender marinated chicken atop seasoned rice, accompanied by warm pita bread, crisp veggies, our special hummus and creamy tahini sauce, all —a Middle Eastern journey, deconstructed for your palate.
Falafel Plate
Freshly fried falafel patties atop seasoned rice, accompanied by a warm soft pita bread, crisp veggies, our special hummus and creamy tahini sauce—a taste of the Mediterranean, deconstructed for your pleasure.
Falafel Pieces w/ Hummus
A delightful pairing of crispy falafel pieces and our special tangy hummus. Each bite features perfectly fried falafel, made from a blend of ground chickpeas and aromatic spices, served alongside a portion of our special-made tangy hummus. This combination offers a symphony of textures and flavors, making it a perfect appetizer or snack that celebrates the classic taste of the Middle East.
Tahini-toasted Pita Bread w/ Hummus
A savory delight that combines the warmth of toasted pita bread generously drizzled with tahini, paired with a serving of our tangy hummus. This appetizer delivers a harmonious blend of textures and rich, nutty flavors, perfect for indulging in the Middle Eastern tradition of sharing delicious small plates.
American
Party Wings & Fries
Hot-seasoning crusted party wings that are hard fried, drumettes and flats mix accompanied with our extra crispy fries.
Tender Strips & Fries
A classic combination of tender, crispy chicken strips served alongside golden extra crispy fries.
Madistan Cheese Burger
An American delight featuring a juicy beef patty topped with fresh lettuce, onion, tomato, and drizzled with a tantalizing blend of honey mustard and our signature Madistan sauce. This burger offers a symphony of flavors and textures that's both satisfying and unforgettable.
Zinger Chicken Burger
A mouthwatering delight that brings together the bold flavors of spicy, crispy chicken with fresh lettuce and our special Madistan sauce, all nestled in a soft bun. This burger is a perfect balance of heat and taste, offering a satisfying culinary experience that's hard to resist.
Chicken Tikka Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Experience our Chicken Tikka Grilled Cheese Sandwich—an exquisite fusion of flavors and comfort. Our tender, shredded chicken tikka meat is lovingly paired with the creamy richness of Wisconsin cheddar cheese, all enveloped between slices of toasted sourdough bread. This sandwich offers the perfect blend of savory, creamy, and crispy, delivering a satisfying culinary experience that's hard to resist.
Vegetarian
Drinks
Mango Lassi
Embark on a journey of tropical delight with our Mango Lassi—a refreshing and creamy concoction that captures the essence of ripe mangoes. This cool, velvety drink harmoniously blends the natural sweetness of mangoes with smooth yogurt, creating a blissful fusion of fruity and tangy flavors. Perfect as a thirst-quencher or a sweet indulgence, our Mango Lassi is the ideal companion for savoring the sunny, tropical goodness of mangoes in every sip.
Pakola Can
Quench your thirst with the refreshing taste of Pakola Cream Soda—a beloved Pakistani soft drink that's become an iconic part of the nation's beverage culture. This carbonated delight offers a unique fusion of sweet and slightly tangy flavors, with a vibrant green hue that's both visually striking and deliciously invigorating. Pakola is the perfect companion for a hot summer's day or as a delightful accompaniment to your favorite Pakistani cuisine, providing a taste of nostalgia and a refreshing sip of tradition.
Flavored Sparkling Drink
Gatorade
Mango Juice Bottle
Mango Juice Box
Water Bottle
Pepsi Can
Diet Pepsi Can
Coke Can
Diet Coke Can
Sprite Can
7-up Can
Diet 7-up Can
Dr Pepper Can
Diet Dr Pepper Can
Mtn Dew Can
Diet Mtn Dew Can
Root Beer Can
Brisk Can
Ginger Ale Can
Orange Soda Can
Desserts
Halwa
A sweet and aromatic dessert made from a blend of semolina wheat (sooji), sugar, and aromatic spices. Our halwa is slow-cooked to perfection, resulting in a delightful, slightly grainy texture and a rich, indulgent flavor. It's a comforting treat that captures the essence of traditional Indian sweets and is perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth.
Ras Malai
A delicate and heavenly dessert from India. Soft, homemade cheese patties are soaked in a fragrant, cardamom-infused milk sauce, creating a sweet, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Each bite is a perfect blend of creamy and aromatic flavors, offering a divine treat that's both satisfying and richly indulgent.
Gulab Jamun
A beloved Indian dessert that's pure bliss. These soft, golden-brown dumplings are made from a blend of milk solids and flour, deep-fried to perfection, and soaked in a fragrant rosewater and cardamom syrup. Each bite is a sweet, syrupy sensation that's both comforting and irresistibly delicious, capturing the essence of traditional Indian sweets.
Extras
Sauces
Fries
Rice
Salad
A mix of lettuce, tomato, onion, and cucumber.
Naan
A soft flatbread that's a staple of South Asian cuisine. Each naan has a tender interior and a slightly charred, flavorful exterior. The unmistakable aroma and the warm, pillowy texture make our Naan the perfect companion for scooping up our savory curries.
Garlic Naan
A fragrant and savory twist on the classic flatbread. Our soft naan is generously adorned with aromatic garlic, adding an extra layer of flavor and aroma to every bite. It's the perfect accompaniment to complement your favorite South Asian dishes, infusing them with the delightful essence of garlic while offering the warm, pillowy texture that naan is known for.
2 Puris
Golden, crispy, and airy, puris are beloved Indian bread. These fried circles, with a delicate exterior and soft interior, are versatile, perfect with curries, vegetables, or sweet fillings. They're a cherished part of Indian cuisine, offering comfort and tradition in every bite.
2 Rotis
Expertly cooked to maintain their tender texture, rotis are the perfect accompaniment to a wide array of Indian dishes. These round, versatile flatbreads are cherished for their role in making every meal complete, offering a taste of tradition and authenticity with every bite.