Mad Lab Coffee - Hollywood 6515 Sunset Boulevard
Everyday
Fizzy Lifters
Specialty & Seasonal
Retail
Catering
Pastries
- Almond Mocha Croissant$8.00
- Blueberry Coffee Cake$7.00
- Brownie$8.00
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.50
- Chocolate Croissant$6.00
- Cinnamon Roll$8.00
- Coconut Chocolate Croissant$8.00
- Ham & Cheese Croissant$9.00
- Kougin Amann$8.00
- Lemon Poppyseed Muffin$7.00
- Pain Aux Apricot$8.00
- Peanut Butter Cookie$4.50
- Plain Croissant$6.00
- Sticky Bun$8.00
- Wagyu Pastrami Croissant$10.00
Uncle Paulie's
Grab N Go Beverages
Mad Lab Coffee - Hollywood 6515 Sunset Boulevard Location and Ordering Hours
(323) 850-4434
Closed • Opens Friday at 7AM