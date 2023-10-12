Madrona Bakery 17 Madrona St
Bakery
Pastries
Caramel croissant half loaf
Somewhere between kouign amann and monkey bread. Delicious on it's own and makes decadent french toast.
Fig Ricotta Round
Cinnamon Apple Round
Croisanzza
Croissant on the bottom, pizza on top. Toppings change with the season.
S'mores Croissant
Croissant base, chocolate ganache, graham cracker frangipane, torched house-made marshmallow.
Almond Butter Banana Bread
The classic quick bread upgraded with swirls of homemade almond butter
Cinnamon Roll Chignon
Croissant dough braided with cinnamon sugar
Lemon Meringue Croissant
Twice baked croissant filled lemon curd, and topped with torched meringue.
Almond Croissant
Twice baked croissant filled with almond cream, and topped with toasted almonds.
Gianduja Croissant
Classic croissant dough filled with a house-made dark chocolate and hazelnut paste filling.
Pain au Chocolat
aka chocolate croissant
Resurrection Morning Bun
Based on our favorite Aesop scent - classic croissant dough layered with almond frangipane and spiked with rosemary and mandarin zest.
Kouign Amann
The classic Breton pastry featuring layers of sugar and butter.
Savory Cornbread Biscuit
A savory combo of buttery cornbread and cheesy biscuit.
Smoked Ham and Gruyere Croissant
Our classic croissant dough layered with gruyere and smoked ham.
Butter Croissant
A perfect balance of sweet and salty. Practically begging to be eaten with a latte.
Spooky Croissant
Cookies
Classic Shortbread
Could they be better than Coach Lasso's? Only one way to find out.
Aged Gouda, Olive And Lemon Shortbread
For those less keen on sweet, pairs well with wine.
G.C.C.C. aka Gemma's Chocolate Chip Cookie
The classic cookie, sprinkled with Maldon sea salt.
Brown Butter Oat Cookie
Our take on the classic english digestive biscuit. Pairs well with sharp cheddar.
Bakers dozen (pre-order only)
Breads
Large Foccacia
Epi
A baguette with more ears than a parade of elephants.
Baguette
Seeded sourdough
Our signature sourdough loaf with sesame, sunflower, and flax seeds
Madrona sourdough
Our signature sourdough loaf. 30% whole wheat. Long ferment makes it easy on tummies that aren't always keen on digesting gluten.
Small Focaccia
Our three day focaccia features a gorgeous open crumb and is finished with Maldon sea salt. Gorgeous for breakfast, or for pairing with a glass of wine and a salad.
Pain De Mie, Half Loaf
White sandwich bread with a golden, buttery crust. Buy a loaf and make a grilled cheese.
Almond Butter Banana Bread
The classic quick bread upgraded with swirls of homemade almond butter
Savory Cornbread Biscuit
A savory combo of buttery cornbread and cheesy biscuit.
Caramel croissant half loaf
Somewhere between kouign amann and monkey bread. Delicious on it's own and makes decadent french toast.
Pre-orders
Retail
Whole Bean Coffee
Guatemala, Buena Vista
DESCRIPTION cantaloupe, rich, creamy LOCATION Antigua ELEVATION 1800 meters VARIETY Bourbon, Caturra
Friendo Blendo
DESCRIPTION Citrus flavors swan dive into fresh berry full forward fold, which jumps or walks back into down dog, then ascends into a toffee sweetness sun salutation. Swan dive. LOCATION Various ELEVATION Various VARIETY 100% washed coffees
Colombia, El Meson
DESCRIPTION chrysanthemum tea, plums, brown butter
Kenya Kamoini
DESCRIPTION cranberry, currant, blackberry juiciness LOCATION Nyeri ELEVATION 1800 meters VARIETY SL28 & SL34