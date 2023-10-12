Bakery

Caramel croissant half loaf

$15.00Out of stock

Somewhere between kouign amann and monkey bread. Delicious on it's own and makes decadent french toast.

Fig Ricotta Round

$6.50Out of stock

Cinnamon Apple Round

$6.50Out of stock
Croisanzza

$6.50

Croissant on the bottom, pizza on top. Toppings change with the season.

S'mores Croissant

$6.50Out of stock

Croissant base, chocolate ganache, graham cracker frangipane, torched house-made marshmallow.

Almond Butter Banana Bread

$4.00

The classic quick bread upgraded with swirls of homemade almond butter

Cinnamon Roll Chignon

$5.50Out of stock

Croissant dough braided with cinnamon sugar

Lemon Meringue Croissant

$6.50Out of stock

Twice baked croissant filled lemon curd, and topped with torched meringue.

Almond Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

Twice baked croissant filled with almond cream, and topped with toasted almonds.

Gianduja Croissant

$6.50Out of stock

Classic croissant dough filled with a house-made dark chocolate and hazelnut paste filling.

Pain au Chocolat

$5.50Out of stock

aka chocolate croissant

Resurrection Morning Bun

$5.50Out of stock

Based on our favorite Aesop scent - classic croissant dough layered with almond frangipane and spiked with rosemary and mandarin zest.

Kouign Amann

$5.75

The classic Breton pastry featuring layers of sugar and butter.

Savory Cornbread Biscuit

$3.75

A savory combo of buttery cornbread and cheesy biscuit.

Smoked Ham and Gruyere Croissant

$6.75Out of stock

Our classic croissant dough layered with gruyere and smoked ham.

Butter Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

A perfect balance of sweet and salty. Practically begging to be eaten with a latte.

Spooky Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Classic Shortbread

$3.00

Could they be better than Coach Lasso's? Only one way to find out.

Aged Gouda, Olive And Lemon Shortbread

$3.00

For those less keen on sweet, pairs well with wine.

G.C.C.C. aka Gemma's Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

The classic cookie, sprinkled with Maldon sea salt.

Brown Butter Oat Cookie

$3.00

Our take on the classic english digestive biscuit. Pairs well with sharp cheddar.

Bakers dozen (pre-order only)

$30.00

Large Foccacia

$12.00
Epi

$5.00

A baguette with more ears than a parade of elephants.

Baguette

$5.00Out of stock

Seeded sourdough

$10.00

Our signature sourdough loaf with sesame, sunflower, and flax seeds

Madrona sourdough

$9.00

Our signature sourdough loaf. 30% whole wheat. Long ferment makes it easy on tummies that aren't always keen on digesting gluten.

Small Focaccia

$7.00

Our three day focaccia features a gorgeous open crumb and is finished with Maldon sea salt. Gorgeous for breakfast, or for pairing with a glass of wine and a salad.

Pain De Mie, Half Loaf

$7.00

White sandwich bread with a golden, buttery crust. Buy a loaf and make a grilled cheese.

Challah

$9.00Out of stock

Madrona Levain - 10/2 pre-order

$9.00

Seeded Levain - 10/2 pre-order

$10.00

Guatemala, Buena Vista

$22.00

DESCRIPTION cantaloupe, rich, creamy LOCATION Antigua ELEVATION 1800 meters VARIETY Bourbon, Caturra

Friendo Blendo

$19.50

DESCRIPTION Citrus flavors swan dive into fresh berry full forward fold, which jumps or walks back into down dog, then ascends into a toffee sweetness sun salutation. Swan dive. LOCATION Various ELEVATION Various VARIETY 100% washed coffees

Colombia, El Meson

$25.50

DESCRIPTION chrysanthemum tea, plums, brown butter

Kenya Kamoini

$22.50Out of stock

DESCRIPTION cranberry, currant, blackberry juiciness LOCATION Nyeri ELEVATION 1800 meters VARIETY SL28 & SL34