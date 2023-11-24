Mae Ornnit
Regular Menu
Appetizers
- Crispy Spring Rolls (3)$6.95
cabbage, red cabbage, carrot, vermicelli serve with sweet and sour sauce
- Crispy Wonton (8)$7.95
Fried house chicken dumpling with sweet and sour sauce.
- Chicken Satay (4)$8.95
Grill marinated chicken, served with peanut sauce and cucumber dressing.
- Thai Dumpling (5)$8.95
Steamed dumpling stuffed with ground pork served with homemade sweet soy sauce.
- Shrimp Roll (5)$8.95
Crispy spring roll skin, shrimp, serve with house sweet and sour sauce
- Fried Tofu$7.95
Crispy fried tofu served with house sweet and sour peanut dipping sauce.
- Chicken Curry Puff (3)$9.95
Pastries stuffed (Veggie) with sweet potato, onion, yellow curry powder served with cucumber dressing.
- Veggies Curry Puff (3)$9.95
Pastries stuffed (Veggie) with sweet potato, onion, yellow curry powder served with cucumber dressing.
- Edamame$5.95
Steamed edamame sprinkled with sea salt.
- Moo Ping (3)$10.95
Grill Thai style marinated pork on skewers served with sticky rice, and spicy tamarind sauce on side
- Gai Ping (2)$10.95
Grill Thai style marinated chicken on skewers served with sticky rice, and spicy tamarind sauce on side
- Sundried Beef$9.95
Thai style marinated steak with chili sauce
Soups
- Tom Yum$6.50
Thai famous spicy sour lemongrass soup with mushroom and Thai herb.
- Tom Kha$6.95
A rich spicy lemongrass and coconut milk soup. A delicious blend of galangal and mushroom.
- Wonton Soup$6.50
Chicken wontons, carrot, cabbage, scallion, cilantro and sprinkle with fried garlic with clear broth
- Veggie Soup$6.50
Carrot, broccoli, napa, green bean, snow pea, cilantro and sprinkle with fried garlic with clear vegetable broth
Salads
- House Salad$7.95
Mixed green salad with homemade dressing.
- Larb$10.95
red onions, scallions, cilantro,and roasted rice powder tossed in spicy lime sauce.
- Nam Tok$11.95
Choices of marinated pork or marinated beef and seasoning with lime juice, red & green onion and roasted rice powder.
- Papaya Salad$10.95
Fresh green papaya, green beans,tomatoes, carrots, roasted peanut with spicy lime & lightly sweet dressing
- Som Tum Lao$11.95
Papaya salad with salted crab and fermented fish sauce.
- Yum Woon Sen$11.95
Beans thread noodle with minced pork, shrimps, red & green onion in spicy lime dressing.
- SOM TUM TAD$27.95
Laotian style papaya salad, sundried beef, peanut, bean sprout, grilled chicken thigh, fried pork rinds, rice vermicelli, boiled egg
Curries
- Green Curry$14.95
Hot green curry paste in coconut milk, bamboo shoots and basil Leaves.
- Panang Curry$14.95
Thai red chili paste with a nutty peanut flavor, Thai basil leaves, Kaffir lime leaves, bell pepper, broccoli with coconut milk.
- Beef Red Curry$16.95
Hot red curry paste in coconut milk, bamboo shoots and basil leaves.
Stir-fried
- Kapow$14.95
A famous Thai dish is stir fried with green bean, bell pepper, onions and Thai basil with garlic chili in spicy brown sauce.
- Ginger Stir Fried$14.95
Stir fried with fresh ginger, onion, mushroom and bell paper in our chef special black bean sauce.
- Garlic Sauce$14.95
Stir fried homemade zesty garlic sauce black pepper in black bean sauce.
- Spicy Eggplant$14.95
Eggplant with basil onion bell pepper in spicy brown sauce.
- Black Pepper Beef$14.95
Beef stir-fried with special black pepper sauce, bell, onion, scallion, serve with jasmine rice
Fried rice
- Thai Fried Rice$13.50
Thai Style fried rice cooked with eggs, tomato, onions and spring onions, cucumber.
- Basil Fried Rice$13.50
Stir fried jasmine rice, bell pepper, onions, tomato and basil in our special Thai chili sauce.
- Pineapple Fried Rice$17.95
Chef special fried rice with yellow curry powder, chicken and shrimp, raisins, onions, eggs and cashew nuts.
Noodles Stir-fried
- Pad Thai$14.95
Traditional Thai thin rice noodles stir fried with egg, bean sprouts, green onions, red tofu and ground peanuts
- Pad See Eiw$14.95
Pan fried wide rice noodles with eggs and broccoli in homemade sweetened soy sauce.
- Drunken Noodle$14.95
Stir fried wide rice noodles with bell pepper, onions, tomato and basil in our special Thai chili sauce.
- Pad Woon Sen$14.95
Glass noodle, egg, cabbage, carrot, scallion, onion, salary serve with jasmine rice
Noodles Soups
Signatures
- Kapow Bomb$18.95
Minced chicken or pork, basil leaves, onions, green chili, green beans, bell pepper, Thai style fried egg, served with jasmine rice, Spicy
- Grilled Pork Over Rice$15.95
Grilled Pork Over Rice 24 hr marinated pork loin, jasmine rice. go with stream veggies, cucumber. serve with house spicy tamarind sauce (Jeaw)
- Volcano Tom Yum Mama Pad$19.95
Stir fried instant noodles with our homemade godmother sauce with seafood.
- Crispy Chicken w/ Green Curry$17.95
Battered fried chicken, Thai chili paste, Coconut milk, Bamboo, Eggplants, basil leaves, bell pepper.
- SOM TUM TAD$27.95
Laotian style papaya salad, sundried beef, peanut, bean sprout, grilled chicken thigh, fried pork rinds, rice vermicelli, boiled egg
- Seafood Tom Yum Fried Rice$19.95
Tom Yum’s spice (lemongrass, galanga, kaffir lime leaf, red onion, red chili paste) fried rice with assorted seafood serve with cucumber, cilantro, and lime
- Pottery Shrimp$17.95
Shrimp with glass noodle, napa, shitake mushroom, ginger, scallion serve with Jasmine rice
Side Orders
Desserts/Drinks
Desserts
Iced Beverages
Frozen
Hot Beverages
Others
Gluten-Free Menu
GF Appetizers
GF Soups
GF Salads
- House Salad$7.95
Mixed green salad with homemade dressing.
- Larb$10.95
red onions, scallions, cilantro,and roasted rice powder tossed in spicy lime sauce.
- Papaya Salad$10.95
Fresh green papaya, green beans,tomatoes, carrots, roasted peanut with spicy lime & lightly sweet dressing
- Som Tum Lao$11.95
Papaya salad with salted crab and fermented fish sauce.
- Yum Woon Sen$11.95
Beans thread noodle with minced pork, shrimps, red & green onion in spicy lime dressing.
GF Entrees/Curries
- Kapow$14.95
A famous Thai dish is stir fried with green bean, bell pepper, onions and Thai basil with garlic chili in spicy brown sauce.
- Ginger Stir Fried$14.95
Stir fried with fresh ginger, onion, mushroom and bell paper in our chef special black bean sauce.
- Garlic Sauce$14.95
Stir fried homemade zesty garlic sauce black pepper in black bean sauce.
- Spicy Eggplant$14.95
Eggplant with basil onion bell pepper in spicy brown sauce.
- Panang Curry$14.95
Thai red chili paste with a nutty peanut flavor, Thai basil leaves, Kaffir lime leaves, bell pepper, broccoli with coconut milk.
- Green Curry$14.95
Hot green curry paste in coconut milk, bamboo shoots and basil Leaves.
- Beef Red Curry$16.95
Hot red curry paste in coconut milk, bamboo shoots and basil leaves.
GF Noodles
- Pad Thai$14.95
Traditional Thai thin rice noodles stir fried with egg, bean sprouts, green onions, red tofu and ground peanuts
- Pad See Eiw$14.95
Pan fried wide rice noodles with eggs and broccoli in homemade sweetened soy sauce.
- Drunken Noodle$14.95
Stir fried wide rice noodles with bell pepper, onions, tomato and basil in our special Thai chili sauce.
GF Fried Rice
- Thai Fried Rice$13.50
Thai Style fried rice cooked with eggs, tomato, onions and spring onions, cucumber.
- Basil Fried Rice$13.50
Stir fried jasmine rice, bell pepper, onions, tomato and basil in our special Thai chili sauce.
- Pineapple Fried Rice$17.95
Chef special fried rice with yellow curry powder, chicken and shrimp, raisins, onions, eggs and cashew nuts.