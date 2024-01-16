Maggie Mays 305 Skyline Dr
Food
- Beef hot dog$2.99
All beef hot dog wiener
- Hamburger- single$4.79
4oz fresh hamburger puck smashed and grilled to perfection
- Hamburger-double$5.99
2 (4oz) all beef Pattie’s
- Hamburger-triple$7.39
3(4oz) all beef patties
- The Ellie Dog footlong$5.79
A footlong hot dog
- Chili dog$1.99
Only chili and bun
- Cheeseburger-single$5.19
4oz all beef patty
- Cheeseburger -double$6.79
- Cheeseburger-triple$8.20
3 (4 oz beef Pattie’s )
- Grilled chicken sandwich$4.89
Grilled chicken breast sandwich
- Chicken strip basket 4 pc$8.59
4 pc chicken strips, fries , toast, gravy
- Chicken strip basket 6 pc$9.79
6 pc chicken strips, fries, toast , gravy
- BLT$5.69
BLT / Texas toast
- Grilled cheese$2.89
2 Slices of texas toast buttered and grilled with 2 thick slices of American cheese
- Crispy chicken sandwich$4.89
- Corn dog$2.29
Sides
Grab and go cooler
Ice cream
- Polar Spinkle$4.89+
Small 1 oz topping Med 2 oz topping Large 3 topping
- Milkshake$4.59+
- Malt milkshake$4.59+
- Sundae$4.19+
Pick One topping Small - 1 oz topping Med - 1.5 oz topping Lg - 2 oz topping
- Maggie cup$5.89
Hot fudge brownie Vanilla soft serve Hot fudge Whip cream Cherry on top
- Soft serve$1.79+
In a cup or cake cone Small 3” ht Med 4” ht Lg 5” ht
- Soft serve dipped$2.29+
- Banana split$6.39
3 (2 oz) soft serve vanilla balls , 1 banana, strawberry, pineapple, hot fudge , 4 dollops of whipped cream , cherry on top
- Hand dipped$3.85+
- Waffle nachos$6.29
16 waffle nachos , soft serve and 1 sauce
Coffee
Drinks
Ice cream cakes
Cookie cake
Speciality Cakes / cupcakes
- 1/4 sheet vanilla$20.00
Buttercream only decor extra
- 1/4 sheet chocolate$20.00
Buttercream only decor extra
- 1/2 sheet vanilla$40.00
Buttercream only decor extra
- 1/2 sheet chocolate$40.00
Buttercream only decor extra
- Full sheet$80.00
Buttercream only decor extra
- Cupcakes standard chocolate or vanilla$1.75+
Chocolate or vanilla buttercream only
- Cupcakes speciality$3.00+
Speciality flavors - and filing inside
- 8” Round cake double layer$35.00
Merchandise
Bakery
- Cupcake standard choc / vanilla$1.50
- Cupcake speciality$3.00
- Cookie Monster$4.00
- Elmo$4.00
- Cheese cake tins$5.00
- Mini doughnut cups$4.00
- Pastry sample box$4.00
- Raspberry chimi$6.00
- Hot fudge mini cake$4.00
- Cookie Monster small$3.00
- Strawberry shortcake cup$5.00
- Strawberry cheesecake 4”$6.00
- Strawberry shortcake cookie$0.75
- Red velvet cookie$3.00
- Cookie sandwich small$1.50
- Red velvet cupcake$3.00
- Confetti cupcake$3.00
- Chocolate donuts$2.00
- White doughnuts$2.00
- Blueberry scones$2.25
- Family strawberry shortcake$10.00