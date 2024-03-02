Magic Cup Cafe Houston
Featured Items
Blended Drinks
Cha-Signature
- Cha-Pineapple$6.45
Spicy pineapple smoothie topped with pineapple fruit bits and candy straw
- Cha-Watermelon$6.45
Spicy watermelon smoothie topped with watermelon fruit bits and candy straw
- Cha-Mango$6.45
Spicy mango smoothie topped with mango fruit bits and candy straw
- Cha-Guava$6.45
Spicy pink guava smoothie topped with mango fruit bits and candy straw
- Cha-Strawberry$6.45
Spicy strawberry smoothie topped with strawberry fruit bits and candy straw
Smoothies 2
- Pina Colada Smoothie$5.95
- Pina Colada Smoothie$5.95
- Watermelon Strawberry Smoothie$5.95
- Watermelon Strawberry Smoothie$5.95
- Watermelon Pineapple Smoothie$5.95
- Watermelon Pineapple Smoothie$5.95
- Strawberry Pineapple Smoothie$5.95
- Strawberry Pineapple Smoothie$5.95
- Strawberry Peach Smoothie$5.95
- Strawberry Peach Smoothie$5.95
- Strawberry Mango Smoothie$5.95
- Strawberry Mango Smoothie$5.95
- Strawberry Banana Smoothie$5.95
- Strawberry Banana Smoothie$5.95
- Mango Guava Smoothie$5.95
- Mango Guava Smoothie$5.95
- Mango Peach Smoothie$5.95
- Mango Peach Smoothie$5.95
- Mango Pineapple Smoothie$5.95
- Mango Pineapple Smoothie$5.95
- Mango Passion Fruit Smoothie$5.95
- Mango Passion Fruit Smoothie$5.95
Smoothies 1
- Avocado Smoothie$5.95
Creamy fresh avocado blend with ice and sweet milk
- Watermelon Smoothie$5.95
- Watermelon Smoothie$5.95
- Mango Smoothie$5.95
- Mango Smoothie$5.95
- Strawberry Smoothie$5.95
- Strawberry Smoothie$5.95
- Guava Smoothie$5.95
- Guava Smoothie$5.95
- Pineapple Smoothie$5.95
- Pineapple Smoothie$5.95
- Peach Smoothie$5.95
- Peach Smoothie$5.95
- Banana Smoothie$5.95
- Banana Smoothie$5.95
- Passion Fruit Smoothie$5.95
- Passion Fruit Smoothie$5.95
Frappes
- Cafe Frappe$6.45
Premium cold brew coffee blend with gourmet frappe mix, ice and milk
- Viet Frappe$6.45
Our vietnamese coffee, also known as Cafe Sua Da, made with an icy twist and milk for an extra sweet and caffeinated frappe
- Oreo Vanilla Frappe$6.45
America's favorite cookie mixed with caffeine-free vanilla bean, ice and milk
- Dark Chocolate Frappe$6.45
Our favorites frappe with a dark chocolate twist! A blend of milk, premium sauce and topped with whipped cream
- Caramel Frappe$6.45
Your favorites frappe with a caramel twist! A blend of milk, premium sauce and topped with whipped cream
Teas
Special-Teas Iced
- Iced Nuoc Mat$5.65
Wintermelon Artichoke iced tea with agar jelly, chia seeds, and grass jelly
- Iced Nuoc Sam Tea$5.65
Fresh pandan leaf brew with sugarcane sweetened with raw cane sugar and agar jelly, chia seeds, and grass jelly
- Iced Aloe Chia Tea$5.65
Pineapple lychee iced tea with aloe vera and chia seeds
- Iced Vera Blossom Tea$5.65
Mango peach iced tea with aloe vera and mango fruit bits
- Iced Tropical Paradise Tea$5.65
Fresh fruit iced tea with mango, strawberry, and pineapple bits
- Iced Strawberry Peach Tea$5.65
Strawberry peach iced tea with strawberry and peach fruit bits
- Iced Fruit Tea Madness$5.65
Strawberry mango lychee iced tea with mango, strawberry, and rainbow jelly
Bubble Teas Iced
- Iced Thai Milk Tea w/ Boba$5.25
Classic Thai tea topped with fresh half and half for a creamy taste with a hint of spicy note
- Iced Thai Green Milk Tea w/ Boba$5.25
Thai green tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and fresh half and half for a creamy taste with a hint of minty note
- Iced House Milk Tea w/ Pudding$5.25
Premium Oolong black tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and non-dairy creamer
- Iced Jasmine Milk Tea w/ Herbal Jelly$5.25
Jasmine green tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and non-dairy creamer
- Iced Taro Milk Tea w/ Lychee Jelly$5.25
A non-caffeinated creamy taro tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and non dairy creamer
- Iced Tiger Oat Milk Tea w/ Boba$5.25
Oolong milk tea infused with coconut flavor
- Iced Coffee Milk Tea w/ Boba$5.25
Our bold vietnamese coffee infused with premium Oolong milk tea
Fusion 1 Iced
- Iced Jasmine Green Tea w/ Boba$4.95
Freshly brew Jasmine green tea
- Iced Oolong Black Tea w/ Boba$4.95
Freshly brew Oolong black tea
- Iced Honey Green Tea w/ Boba$5.25
Oolong non dairy milk tea infused with honey flavor
- Iced Mango Oolong Tea w/ Peach Bits$5.25
Oolong black tea infused with mango fruity flavor
- Iced Peach Green Tea w/ Aloe Vera$5.25
Jasmine green tea infused with peach fruity flavor
- Iced Honey Oolong Tea w/ Crystal Boba$5.25
Oolong black tea infused with honey flavor
- Iced Wintermelon Green Tea w/ Herbal Jelly$5.25
Oolong non dairy milk tea infused with winter melon flavor
- Iced Mango Green Tea w/ Boba$5.25
Jasmine green tea infused with mango fruity flavor
- Iced Passion Fruit Green Tea w/ Boba$5.25
Jasmine green tea infused with passion fruit fruity flavor
- Iced Lychee Green Tea w/ Boba$5.25
Jasmine green tea infused with lychee fruity flavor
- Iced Strawberry Green Tea w/ Boba$5.25
Jasmine green tea infused with strawberry fruity flavor
- Iced Pineapple Green Tea w/ Boba$5.25
Jasmine green tea infused with pineapple fruity flavor
- Iced Green Apple Green Tea w/ Boba$5.25
Green Apple fruity flavored infused with Jasmine Green Tea
- Iced Dragon Fruit Green Tea w/ Boba$5.25
Dragon Fruit fruity flavored infused with Jasmine Green Tea
- Iced Mulberry Green Tea w/ Boba$5.25
Mulberry fruity flavored infused with Jasmine Green Tea
Fusion 2 Iced
- Iced Mango Passion Fruit Green Tea w/ Chia Seeds$5.25
Jasmine green tea infused with mango passion fruity flavor
- Iced Pineapple Strawberry Green Tea w/ Mango Jelly$5.25
Jasmine green tea infused with pineapple and strawberry fruity flavor
- Iced Strawberry Lychee Green Tea w/ Strawberry Bits$5.25
Jasmine green tea infused with strawberry lychee fruity flavor
Seasonal Iced
Secret Menu Iced
- Iced Jasmine Sea Foam$5.25
Jasmine Green Tea topped with our savory homemade whipped cream
- Iced Oolong Sea Foam$5.25
Oolong Black Tea topped with our savory homemade whipped cream
- Iced Wintermelon Sea Foam$5.25
Winter melon Caffeine-Free Tea topped with our savory homemade whipped cream
- Iced Cold Brew Sea Foam$5.25
Cold Brew coffee topped with our savory homemade whipped cream
- Iced Light CFSD Sea Foam$5.25
- Iced Dark Roast CFSD Sea Foam$5.95
- Iced Matcha Milk Tea w/ Chia Seeds$5.25
- Iced Coconut Milk Tea w/ Rainbow Jelly$5.25
Hot Teas
Bubble Teas Hot
- Hot Thai Milk Tea w/ Boba$5.25
Classic Thai tea topped with fresh half and half for a creamy taste with a hint of spicy note
- Hot Thai Green Milk Tea w/ Boba$5.25
Thai green tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and fresh half and half for a creamy taste with a hint of minty note
- Hot House Milk Tea w/ Egg Pudding$5.25
Premium Oolong black tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and non-dairy creamer.
- Hot Jasmine Milk Tea w/ Herbal Jelly$5.25
Jasmine green tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and non-dairy creamer
- Hot Taro Milk Tea w/ Lychee Jelly$5.25
A non-caffeinated creamy taro tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and non dairy creamer
- Hot Tiger Oat Milk Tea w/ Boba$5.25
Milk tea infused with coconut flavor
- Hot Coffee Milk Tea w/ Boba$5.25
Our bold vietnamese coffee infused with premium Oolong milk tea
Fusion Teas Hot
- Hot Jasmine Green Tea w/ Boba$4.95
Freshly brew Jasmine green tea
- Hot Oolong Black Tea w/ Boba$4.95
Freshly brew Oolong black tea
- Hot Honey Green Tea w/ Boba$5.25
Oolong non dairy milk tea infused with honey flavor
- Hot Mango Oolong Tea w/ Peach Bits$5.25
Oolong black tea infused with mango fruity flavor
- Hot Peach Green Tea w/ Aloe Vera$5.25
Jasmine green tea infused with peach fruity flavor
- Hot Honey Oolong Tea w/ Crystal Boba$5.25
Oolong black tea infused with honey flavor
- Hot Wintermelon Green Tea w/ Herbal Jelly$5.25
Oolong non dairy milk tea infused with winter melon flavor
- Hot Mango Passion Fruit Green Tea w/ Chia Seeds$5.25
Jasmine green tea infused with mango passion fruity flavor
- Hot Pineapple Strawberry Green Tea w/ Mango Jelly$5.25
Jasmine green tea infused with pineapple and strawberry fruity flavor
- Hot Strawberry Lychee Green Tea w/ Strawberry Bits$5.25
Jasmine green tea infused with strawberry lychee fruity flavor
- Hot Mango Green Tea w/ Boba$5.25
Jasmine green tea infused with mango fruity flavor
Secret Menu Hot
- Hot Jasmine Sea Foam$5.25
Jasmine Green Tea topped with our savory homemade whipped cream
- Hot Oolong Sea Foam$5.25
Oolong Black Tea topped with our savory homemade whipped cream
- Hot Wintermelon Sea Foam$5.25
Winter melon Caffeine-Free Tea topped with our savory homemade whipped cream
- Hot Cold Brew Sea Foam$5.25
Cold Brew coffee topped with our savory homemade whipped cream
- Hot Light CFSD Sea Foam$5.25
- Hot Dark Roast CFSD Sea Foam$5.95
- Hot Matcha Milk Tea w/ Chia Seeds$5.25
- Hot Coconut Milk Tea w/ Rainbow Jelly$5.25
Coffee
Iced Coffee
- Iced Black Viet Coffee$4.45
Vietnamese coffee using slow drip brewing method for a strong rich cup of black coffee
- Iced Light Cafe Sua Da$4.95
Our Dark Roast Cafe Sua Da infused with milk for a lighter and creamier taste
- Iced Dark Cafe Sua Da$5.45
Dark roast house blend coffee using our slow drip brewing method for a strong flavor, sweetened with condensed milk
- Iced Cold Brew$4.95
Slow steeped in cool water for twelve hours to creates a perfectly balanced and distinctively smooth cup of black coffee
- Iced Americano$3.25
Triple Espresso shots over hot water
- Iced Latte$4.25
Espresso blend of sweetness and acidity, rock sugar aroma, milk chocolate finish pair with steamed milk, and a light layer of foam
- Iced Vanilla Latte$4.65
Sweeten your latte with our pure, simple, preservative-free Vanilla French syrups
- Iced Lavender Vanilla Latte$4.95
A unique, refreshing floral flavor combined with espresso and steamed milk, perfect for a relaxing morning
- Iced Honey Caramel Latte$5.25
Rich honey flavored with espresso and steamed milk drizzled with artificial-free caramel sauce to create a delightfully sweet latte experience
- Iced Dark Chocolate Mocha$5.25
Rich espresso combined with our premium dark chocolate sauce and steamed milk, top it off with whipped cream
- Iced Tiger Oat Milk Latte$5.45
- Iced Coconut White Mocha$5.45
Creamy coconut over espresso and white chocolate sauce pair with steamed milk and sweetened with whipped cream
- Iced Hot Chocolate$4.25
Premium sweet ground chocolate with hot creamy milk and whipped cream
Hot Coffee
- Hot Black Viet Coffee$4.45
Vietnamese coffee using slow drip brewing method for a strong rich cup of black coffee
- Hot Light Cafe Sua Da$4.95
Our Dark Roast Cafe Sua Da infused with milk for a lighter and creamier taste
- Hot Dark Cafe Sua Da$5.45
Dark roast house blend coffee using our slow drip brewing method for a strong flavor, sweetened with condensed milk
- Double Shot Espresso$2.75
Double Shot Espresso
- Hot Cappuccino$4.25
Triple espresso shots with hot creamy milk
- Hot Americano$3.25
Triple Espresso shots over hot water
- Hot Latte$4.25
Espresso blend of sweetness and acidity, rock sugar aroma, milk chocolate finish pair with steamed milk, and a light layer of foam
- Hot Vanilla Latte$4.65
Sweeten your latte with our pure, simple, preservative-free Vanilla French syrups
- Hot Lavender Vanilla Latte$4.95
A unique, refreshing floral flavor combined with espresso and steamed milk, perfect for a relaxing morning
- Hot Honey Caramel Latte$5.25
Rich honey flavored with espresso and steamed milk drizzled with artificial-free caramel sauce to create a delightfully sweet latte experience
- Hot Dark Chocolate Mocha$5.25
Rich espresso combined with our premium dark chocolate sauce and steamed milk, top it off with whipped cream
- Hot Tiger Oat Milk Latte$5.45
- Hot Coconut White Mocha$5.45
Creamy coconut over espresso and white chocolate sauce pair with steamed milk and sweetened with whipped cream
- Hot Chocolate$4.25
Premium sweet ground chocolate with hot creamy milk and whipped cream
Coffee Seasonal
- Iced Chai Latte$5.45
- Iced Taro Latte$5.45
- Hot Chai Latte$5.45
- Hot Taro Latte$5.45
- Hot Andes Mint Cocoa$5.45
Premium sweet ground chocolate infused with crushed andes mint candies and hot creamy milk
- Hot Andes Mint Mocha$5.45
Rich espresso combined infused with crushed andes mint candies, our premium dark chocolate sauce and steamed milk, top it off with whipped cream
- Iced Andes Mint Cocoa$5.45
Premium sweet ground chocolate infused with crushed andes mint candies and hot creamy milk
- Iced Andes Mint Mocha$5.45
Rich espresso combined infused with crushed andes mint candies, our premium dark chocolate sauce and steamed milk, top it off with whipped cream
Food
Hot Snacks
Banh Mi
- Banh Mi Grilled Pork (Thit Nuong)$5.35
Baguette with grilled pork topped with cucumber, jalapeno, cilantro and pickled carrots/daikon.
- Banh Mi Grilled Chicken (Ga Nuong)$5.35
Baguette with grilled chicken topped with cucumber, jalapeno, cilantro and pickled carrots/daikon.
- Banh Mi Combination (Dac Biet)$5.35
Baguette with ham, pork belly and vietnamese ham topped with cucumber, jalapeno, cilantro and pickled carrots/daikon.
- Banh Mi Egg (Trung)$5.35
- Banh Mi Pork Belly (Xa Xiu)$5.35
Baguette with pork belly topped with cucumber, jalapeno, cilantro and pickled carrots/daikon.
- Vietnamese Ham (Cha Lua)$5.35
Baguette with vietnamese ham topped with cucumber, jalapeno, cilantro and pickled carrots/daikon.