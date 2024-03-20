Magic Cup Cafe Richardson
Blended Drinks
Cha-Signature
- Cha-Mango$6.45
Spicy mango smoothie topped with mango fruit bits and candy straw
- Cha-Pineapple$6.45
Spicy pineapple smoothie topped with pineapple fruit bits and candy straw
- Cha-Strawberry$6.45
Spicy strawberry smoothie topped with strawberry fruit bits and candy straw
- Cha-Watermelon$6.45
Spicy watermelon smoothie topped with watermelon fruit bits and candy straw
- Cha-Guava$6.45
Spicy pink guava smoothie topped with mango fruit bits and candy straw
Smoothies 2
- Strawberry Pineapple Smoothie$5.95
Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients
- Strawberry Mango Smoothie$5.95
Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients
- Strawberry Banana Smoothie$5.95
- Strawberry Peach Smoothie$5.95
- Mango Peach Smoothie$5.95
- Mango Pineapple Smoothie$5.95
- Mango Passion Fruit Smoothie$5.95
- Mango Guava Smoothie$5.95
- Watermelon Pineapple Smoothies$5.95
- Pina Colada Smoothie$5.95
Smoothies 1
- Avocado Smoothie$5.95
Creamy fresh avocado blend with ice and sweet milk
- Watermelon Smoothie$5.95
Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients
- Mango Smoothie$5.95
- Strawberry Smoothie$5.95
- Guava Smoothie$5.95
- Pineapple Smoothie$5.95
- Peach Smoothie$5.95
- Banana Smoothie$5.95
- Passion Fruit Smoothie$5.95
Frappes
- Oreo Vanilla Frappe$6.45
America's favorite cookie mixed with caffeine-free vanilla bean, ice and milk
- Viet Frappe$6.45
Our Vietnamese coffee, also known Cafe Sua Da, made with an icy twist and milk for an extra sweet and caffeinated frappe
- Cafe Frappe$6.45
Premium cold brew coffee blend with gourmet frappe mix, ice and milk
- Dark Chocolate Frappe$6.45
Your favorite frappes with a dark chocolate twist! A blend of milk, premium sauce and topped with whipped cream
- Caramel Frappe$6.45
Your favorite frappes with a caramel twist! A blend of milk, premium sauce and topped with whipped cream
Teas
Special-Teas Iced
- Iced Nuoc Mat$5.65
Wintermelon Artichoke iced tea with agar jelly, chia seeds, and grass jelly
- Iced Fruit Tea Madness$5.65
Strawberry mango lychee iced tea with mango, strawberry, and rainbow jelly
- Iced Tropical Paradise Tea$5.65
Fresh fruit iced tea with mango, strawberry, and pineapple bits
- Iced Strawberry Peach Tea$5.65
Strawberry peach iced tea with strawberry and peach fruit bits
- Iced Aloe Chia Tea$5.65
Pineapple lychee iced tea with aloe vera and chia seeds
- Iced Vera Blossom Tea$5.65
Mango peach iced tea with aloe vera and mango fruit bits
Bubble Teas Iced
- Iced House Milk Tea w/ Pudding$5.25
Premium Oolong black tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and non-dairy creamer
- Iced Thai Milk Tea w/ Boba$5.25
Classic Thai tea topped with fresh half and half for a creamy taste with a hint of spicy note
- Iced Thai Green Milk Tea w/ Boba$5.25
Thai green tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and fresh half and half for a creamy taste with a hint of minty note
- Iced Tiger Oat Milk Tea w/ Boba$5.25
Wintermelon flavored with oat milk and tiger stripes
- Iced Taro Milk Tea w/ Lychee Jelly$5.25
A non-caffeinated creamy taro tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and non dairy creamer
- Iced Jasmine Milk Tea w/ Herbal Jelly$5.25
Jasmine green tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and non-dairy creamer
- Iced Coffee Milk Tea w/ Boba$5.25
Our bold vietnamese coffee infused with premium Oolong milk tea
Fusion 1 Iced
- Iced Jasmine Green Tea w/ Boba$4.95
Freshly brew Jasmine green tea
- Iced Oolong Black Tea w/ Boba$4.95
Freshly brew Oolong black tea
- Iced Peach Green Tea w/ Aloe Vera$5.25
Jasmine green tea infused with peach fruity flavor
- Iced Mango Oolong Tea w/ Peach Bits$5.25
Oolong black tea infused with mango fruity flavor
- Iced Honey Oolong Tea w/ Crystal Boba$5.25
Oolong black tea infused with honey flavo
- Iced Honey Green Tea w/ Boba$5.25
Oolong non dairy milk tea infused with honey flavor
- Iced Wintermelon Green Tea w/ Herbal Jelly$5.25
Oolong non dairy milk tea infused with winter melon flavor
- Iced Mango Green Tea w/ Boba$5.25
Jasmine green tea infused with mango fruity flavor
- Iced Passion Fruit Green Tea w/ Boba$5.25
Jasmine green tea infused with passion fruit fruity flavor
- Iced Lychee Green Tea w/ Boba$5.25
Jasmine green tea infused with lychee fruity flavor
- Iced Strawberry Green Tea w/ Boba$5.25
Jasmine green tea infused with strawberry fruity flavor
- Iced Pineapple Green Tea w/ Boba$5.25
Jasmine green tea infused with pineapple fruity flavor
- Iced Green Apple Green Tea w/ Boba$5.25
Green Apple fruity flavored infused with Jasmine Green Tea
- Iced Dragon Fruit Green Tea w/ Boba$5.25
- Iced Mulberry Green Tea w/ Boba$5.25
Fusion 2 Iced
- Iced Pineapple Strawberry Green Tea w/ Mango Jelly$5.25
Jasmine green tea infused with pineapple and strawberry fruity flavor
- Iced Strawberry Lychee Green Tea w/ Strawberry Bits$5.25
Jasmine green tea infused with strawberry lychee fruity flavor
- Iced Mango Passion Fruit Green Tea w/ Chia Seeds$5.25
Jasmine green tea infused with mango passion fruity flavor
Seasonal Iced
Hot Teas
Bubble Teas Hot
- Hot House Milk Tea w/ Egg Pudding$5.25
Premium Oolong black tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and non-dairy creamer
- Hot Thai Milk Tea w/ Boba$5.25
Classic Thai tea topped with fresh half and half for a creamy taste with a hint of spicy note
- Hot Thai Green Milk Tea w/ Boba$5.25
Thai green tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and fresh half and half for a creamy taste with a hint of minty note
- Hot Tiger Oat Milk Tea w/ Boba$5.25
Wintermelon flavored with oat milk and tiger stripes
- Hot Taro Milk Tea w/ Lychee Jelly$5.25
A non-caffeinated creamy taro tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and non dairy creamer
- Hot Jasmine Milk Tea w/ Herbal Jelly$5.25
Jasmine green tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and non-dairy creamer
- Hot Coffee Milk Tea w/ Boba$5.25
Our bold vietnamese coffee infused with premium Oolong milk tea
Fusion Teas Hot
- Hot Pineapple Strawberry Green Tea w/ Mango Jelly$5.25
Jasmine green tea infused with pineapple and strawberry fruity flavor
- Hot Strawberry Lychee Green Tea w/ Strawberry Bits$5.25
Jasmine green tea infused with strawberry lychee fruity flavor
- Hot Mango Passion Fruit Green Tea w/ Chia Seeds$5.25
Jasmine green tea infused with mango passion fruity flavor
- Hot Peach Green Tea w/ Aloe Vera$5.25
Jasmine green tea infused with peach fruity flavor
- Hot Mango Oolong Tea w/ Peach Bits$5.25
Oolong black tea infused with mango fruity flavor
- Hot Honey Oolong Tea w/ Crystal Boba$5.25
Oolong black tea infused with honey flavor
- Hot Honey Green Tea w/ Boba$5.25
Oolong non dairy milk tea infused with honey flavor
- Hot Wintermelon Green Tea w/ Herbal Jelly$5.25
Oolong non dairy milk tea infused with winter melon flavor
- Hot Mango Green Tea w/ Boba$5.25
Jasmine green tea infused with mango fruity flavor
- Hot Jasmine Green Tea w/ Boba$4.95
Freshly brew Jasmine green tea
- Hot Oolong Black Tea w/ Boba$4.95
Freshly brew Oolong black tea
Coffee
Coffee Iced
- Iced Light Cafe Sua Da$4.95
Medium roast house blend coffee using our slow drip brewing method for a strong flavor, sweetened with condensed milk
- Iced Dark Cafe Sua Da$5.45
Dark roast house blend coffee using our slow drip brewing method for a strong flavor, sweetened with condensed milk
- Iced Black Viet Coffee$4.45
Black Viet Coffee is Vietnamese Cafe Den Sua, without the condensed milk, it is our boldest, darkest coffee out of all the coffee
- Iced Cold Brew$4.95
Slow-steeped in cool water for 12 hours to creates a perfectly balanced and distinctively smooth cup of black coffee
- Iced Hot Chocolate$4.25
Premium sweet ground chocolate with hot creamy milk and whipped cream
Coffee Hot
- Hot Light Cafe Sua Da$4.95
Medium roast house blend coffee using our slow drip brewing method for a strong flavor, sweetened with condensed milk
- Hot Dark Cafe Sua Da$5.45
Dark roast house blend coffee using our slow drip brewing method for a strong flavor, sweetened with condensed milk
- Hot Black Viet Coffee$4.45
Black Viet Coffee is Vietnamese Cafe Den Sua, without the condensed milk, it is our boldest, darkest coffee out of all the coffee
- Double Shot Espresso$2.75
Double Shot Espresso
Coffee Seasonal
Dessert
Cake
- Blueberry Cheesecake$7.95
Infused dried berries with moist chunks of vanilla bean cream cake
- Red Velvet Cake$7.95
Brilliant red velvet cake with chocolate truffle filling and frosted with tangy cream cheese icing
- Carrot Cake$7.95
Carrot cake studded with raisins, walnut and pineapple finished with smooth cream cheese icing
Muffins
- Apple Cinnamon Walnut$3.25
These delicious muffins not only make for a great breakfast, but they also pair perfectly with milk or coffee as an indulgent treat
- Blueberry Cobbler$3.25
Muffin with blueberries topped with crisp cake crumble streusel and a touch of Neufchatel cheese
- Chocolate Chunk$3.25
Chocolate Chunk muffin is a decadent chocolate muffin chock-full of semi-sweet chips and chocolate flavored chunks
Food Items
Sandwiches
Pastries
Extras
Retail
Reusable Straws Kit
Magic Cup Hoodies
Magic Cup T-Shirt
Magic Cup Mug
Magic Cup Bumbler
Gallon Tea
1/2 Gallon Bubble Teas
1 Gallon Bubble Teas
1/2 Gallon Fusion Teas
- 1/2 Gallon Nuoc Mat Tea$28.00
- 1/2 Gallon Mango Green Tea$28.00
- 1/2 Gallon Peach Green Tea$28.00
- 1/2 Gallon Passion Fruit Green Tea$28.00
- 1/2 Gallon Lychee Green Tea$28.00
- 1/2 Gallon Strawberry Green Tea$28.00
- 1/2 Gallon Sweet Green Tea$28.00
- Per Scoop of Boba$0.59
2 oz. Scoop of Boba
- Per Scoop of Jellies$0.59
2 oz. scoop, please make sure to name the jellies.
1 Gallon Fusion Teas
- 1 Gallon Nuoc Mat Tea$38.00
- 1 Gallon Mango Green Tea$38.00
- 1 Gallon Peach Green Tea$38.00
- 1 Gallon Passion Fruit Green Tea$38.00
- 1 Gallon Lychee Green Tea$38.00
- 1 Gallon Strawberry Green Tea$38.00
- 1 Gallon Sweet Green Tea$38.00
- Per Scoop of Boba$0.59
2 oz. Scoop of Boba
- Per Scoop of Jellies$0.59
2 oz. scoop, please make sure to name the jellies.