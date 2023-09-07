Layla's American Tavern
STARTERS
BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP
buffalo braised chicken | ranch cream cheese | pepper jack | blue cheese crumbles | tortilla chips | celery & carrots
BUFFALO WINGS
blue cheese | celery & carrots
BURNT ENDS QUESADILLA
beef brisket | roasted corn | pickled red onion | pepper jack & cotija cheeses | guacamole | pico de gallo | avocado-lime crema
FATMAN'S FRIED PICKLES
hand breaded pickle chips | spicy dill aioli
ITALIAN EGG ROLLS
prosciutto | mortadella | capicola | fontina cheese | vinegar peppers | evoo & balsamic reduction
LOADED GUAC
street corn esquites | pico de gallo | tortilla chips
MEMPHIS WINGS
dry rub | bbq sauce | coleslaw
MEXICAN STREET NACHOS
pepper jack & cotija cheeses | black bean & corn salsa | pico de gallo | pickled onion | avocado-lime crema brisket +8 | pulled pork +6 | buffalo fried chicken +8
SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP
charred jalapeno cream cheese | mascarpone | ciabatta | tortilla chips
THAI LETTUCE WRAPS
ginger-soy glazed chicken | marinated carrot & cabbage slaw | marinated cucumber | soba noodles | sweet chili sauce
TUNA POKE STACK
sushi grade tuna | avocado | cucumber | yuzu aioli | wakame | sesame seeds | wonton chips
SALADS & BOWLS
CAESAR SALAD
parmigiano | garlic croutons
CHOPPED COBB
grilled chicken | romaine | bacon | avocado | marinated chickpeas | blue cheese crumbles | hard boiled egg | cherry tomato | champagne vinaigrette
FULL HOUSE SALAD
HARVEST BOWL
quinoa & farro | zucchini | spinach | grilled asparagus | roasted cherry tomato | pickled red onions | lemon thyme vinaigrette
STEAK & AVOCADO SALAD
marinated flank steak | baby salad greens | roasted red peppers | queso fresco | black bean & corn salsa | crispy tortilla strips | cilantro-lime vinaigrette
WATERMELON SALAD
baby arugula | pistachios | red onion | feta cheese | lemon vinaigrette
HANDHELDS
BAJA FISH TACOS
sauteed white fish | mexican slaw | aji amarillo sauce | pickled red onion | cilantro | avocado | plantains
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
buffalo fried chicken | blue cheese coleslaw | shredded lettuce | tomato | flour tortilla
BURGER DELUXE
american cheese | burger sauce | shredded lettuce | onion | tomato | dill pickles | brioche bun
CHICKEN CAPRESE SANDWICH
basil pesto aioli | fresh mozzarella | roasted tomato | balsamic glaze | pressed portuguese roll
CUBANO
smoked pulled pork | black forest ham | gruyère cheese | spicy mayo | dill pickles | dijon mustard | pressed ciabatta
HEALTHY BURGER
black bean | quinoa | sweet potato | farro | shredded lettuce | tomato | spicy aioli | avocado | brioche bun
HOT BIRD
spicy southern fried chicken | honey hot sauce | dill pickles | coleslaw | brioche bun
PULLED PORK SAMMIE
smoked pork | bbq sauce | coleslaw | dill pickles | brioche bun
ROYALE BURGER
aged cheddar | applewood smoked bacon | onion strings | bbq sauce | shredded lettuce | tomato | brioche bun
THE BIG CHICKEN LITTLE
country fried chicken breast | dill pickles | special sauce | shredded lettuce | brioche bun
TURKEY SMASH BURGER
double turkey patties | cheddar cheese | bacon | lettuce | tomato | chipotle ranch | brioche bun
LOBSTER ROLL
LARGE PLATES
ASIAN SEARED AHI TUNA
sushi rice | togarashi | avocado | edamame | marinated red cabbage & carrots | wonton strips | sesame seeds | soy-ginger vinaigrette
CAJUN CHICKEN RIGATONI
grilled corn | linguica sausage | roasted broccoli | parmesan | cajun cream sauce
CHICKEN MILANESE
hand breaded chicken breast | beurre blanc | arugula | baby heirloom tomatoes | lemon vinaigrette
FISH & CHIPS
potato chip crusted haddock | fries | coleslaw | salt & malt vinegar seasoning | tartar sauce
HERB CRUSTED COD
buttery bread crumbs | rice pilaf | roasted asparagus | lemon beurre blanc
MAC & CHEESE
four cheese blend | ritz cracker topping burnt ends + 8 | pulled pork + 6 | buffalo fried chicken + 8
STEAK TIPS
garlic whipped potato | asparagus | house steak sauce