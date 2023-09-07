STARTERS

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$16.00

buffalo braised chicken | ranch cream cheese | pepper jack | blue cheese crumbles | tortilla chips | celery & carrots

BUFFALO WINGS

$16.00

blue cheese | celery & carrots

BURNT ENDS QUESADILLA

$18.00

beef brisket | roasted corn | pickled red onion | pepper jack & cotija cheeses | guacamole | pico de gallo | avocado-lime crema

FATMAN'S FRIED PICKLES

$12.00

hand breaded pickle chips | spicy dill aioli

ITALIAN EGG ROLLS

$14.00

prosciutto | mortadella | capicola | fontina cheese | vinegar peppers | evoo & balsamic reduction

LOADED GUAC

$15.00

street corn esquites | pico de gallo | tortilla chips

MEMPHIS WINGS

$16.00

dry rub | bbq sauce | coleslaw

MEXICAN STREET NACHOS

$16.00

pepper jack & cotija cheeses | black bean & corn salsa | pico de gallo | pickled onion | avocado-lime crema brisket +8 | pulled pork +6 | buffalo fried chicken +8

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP

$16.00

charred jalapeno cream cheese | mascarpone | ciabatta | tortilla chips

THAI LETTUCE WRAPS

$16.00

ginger-soy glazed chicken | marinated carrot & cabbage slaw | marinated cucumber | soba noodles | sweet chili sauce

TUNA POKE STACK

$19.00

sushi grade tuna | avocado | cucumber | yuzu aioli | wakame | sesame seeds | wonton chips

SALADS & BOWLS

CAESAR SALAD

$13.00

parmigiano | garlic croutons

CHOPPED COBB

$22.00

grilled chicken | romaine | bacon | avocado | marinated chickpeas | blue cheese crumbles | hard boiled egg | cherry tomato | champagne vinaigrette

FULL HOUSE SALAD

$12.00
HARVEST BOWL

$18.00

quinoa & farro | zucchini | spinach | grilled asparagus | roasted cherry tomato | pickled red onions | lemon thyme vinaigrette

STEAK & AVOCADO SALAD

$23.00

marinated flank steak | baby salad greens | roasted red peppers | queso fresco | black bean & corn salsa | crispy tortilla strips | cilantro-lime vinaigrette

WATERMELON SALAD

$16.00

baby arugula | pistachios | red onion | feta cheese | lemon vinaigrette

HANDHELDS

BAJA FISH TACOS

$18.00

sauteed white fish | mexican slaw | aji amarillo sauce | pickled red onion | cilantro | avocado | plantains

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$17.00

buffalo fried chicken | blue cheese coleslaw | shredded lettuce | tomato | flour tortilla

BURGER DELUXE

$18.00

american cheese | burger sauce | shredded lettuce | onion | tomato | dill pickles | brioche bun

CHICKEN CAPRESE SANDWICH

$18.00

basil pesto aioli | fresh mozzarella | roasted tomato | balsamic glaze | pressed portuguese roll

CUBANO

$17.00

smoked pulled pork | black forest ham | gruyère cheese | spicy mayo | dill pickles | dijon mustard | pressed ciabatta

HEALTHY BURGER

$17.00

black bean | quinoa | sweet potato | farro | shredded lettuce | tomato | spicy aioli | avocado | brioche bun

HOT BIRD

$18.00

spicy southern fried chicken | honey hot sauce | dill pickles | coleslaw | brioche bun

PULLED PORK SAMMIE

$17.00

smoked pork | bbq sauce | coleslaw | dill pickles | brioche bun

ROYALE BURGER

$19.00

aged cheddar | applewood smoked bacon | onion strings | bbq sauce | shredded lettuce | tomato | brioche bun

THE BIG CHICKEN LITTLE

$18.00

country fried chicken breast | dill pickles | special sauce | shredded lettuce | brioche bun

TURKEY SMASH BURGER

$18.00

double turkey patties | cheddar cheese | bacon | lettuce | tomato | chipotle ranch | brioche bun

LOBSTER ROLL

$32.00

LARGE PLATES

ASIAN SEARED AHI TUNA

$25.00

sushi rice | togarashi | avocado | edamame | marinated red cabbage & carrots | wonton strips | sesame seeds | soy-ginger vinaigrette

CAJUN CHICKEN RIGATONI

$21.00

grilled corn | linguica sausage | roasted broccoli | parmesan | cajun cream sauce

CHICKEN MILANESE

$20.00

hand breaded chicken breast | beurre blanc | arugula | baby heirloom tomatoes | lemon vinaigrette

FISH & CHIPS

$21.00

potato chip crusted haddock | fries | coleslaw | salt & malt vinegar seasoning | tartar sauce

HERB CRUSTED COD

$26.00

buttery bread crumbs | rice pilaf | roasted asparagus | lemon beurre blanc

MAC & CHEESE

$16.00

four cheese blend | ritz cracker topping burnt ends + 8 | pulled pork + 6 | buffalo fried chicken + 8

STEAK TIPS

$26.00

garlic whipped potato | asparagus | house steak sauce

LOBSTER SCAMPI

$32.00

SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN

$25.00

DESSERT

HEATH BAR BREAD PUDDING

$11.00

vanilla bean ice cream | caramel sauce

BLACKOUT CHOCOLATE CAKE

$11.00

whipped cream | raspberry coulis

SIDES

SIDE - ASPARAGUS

$8.00

SIDE - BROCCOLI

$7.00

SIDE - CAESAR

$7.00

SIDE - COLESLAW

$5.00

SIDE - CUCUMBER SALAD

$5.00

SIDE - FRENCH FRIES

$6.00

SIDE - HOUSE SALAD

$6.00

SIDE - MASHED POTATO

$7.00

SIDE - PLANTAINS

$7.00

SIDE - RICE PILAF

$5.00

SIDE - SWEET FRIES

$7.00

SIDE - TATER TOTS

$8.00

SIDE - TRUFFLE FRIES

$9.00

KID'S MENU

KID'S - CHEESEBURGER

$10.95

american cheese | fries

KID'S - CHICKEN FINGERS

$10.95

honey mustard | fries

KID'S - FISH & CHIPS

$10.95

fresh haddock | fries

KID'S - GRILLED CHEESE

$9.95

american cheese | fries

KID'S - MAC & CHEESE

$9.95

four cheese sauce

KID'S - PASTA

$9.95

marinara or butter

HOODSIE CUP