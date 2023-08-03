Popular Items

MAIN MENU

SMALL PLATES

CHICKEN WINGS

$13.00

6 Chicken wings with choice of Buffalo or mango Habenero sauce. Served with blue cheese

CRUDITE

$10.00

Mix of raw vegetables, Hummus and Pita Bread

CHEESE BOARD

$12.00

Humboldt Fog cheese, Brie, Manchego, and grilled levain bread

ARANCINI

$12.00

Sundried tomato and Mozzarella

TARTINE

$11.00

Burrata, roasted corn, cherry tomatoes, parsley, basil, lemon and olive oil drizzle

PRETZEL

$10.00

EXTRA BREAD

$1.00

1 slice of toasted bread.

DEVILS ON HORSEBACK

$7.00

Two Dates stuffed with goat cheese, and wrapped in bacon

PADRON PEPPERS

$10.00

With side Aleppo aioli

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

$10.00

Panko battered cauliflower served with buffalo sauce and chipotle ranch

SALADS

HIPPIE HILL BOWL

$14.00

tri color quinoa, Roasted Broccoli, butternut squash, tomato, purple cabbage, pumpkin seeds, mixed greens, avocado, with vinaigrette dressing served on the side

CAESAR SALAD

$10.00+

Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan and Garlic Croutons

COBB SALAD

$14.00

Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, pepitas, watermelon radish, blue cheese crumbles, w/ blue cheese dressing.

TOMATO SOUP

$7.00+

PASTA PRIMERAVERA

$14.00

Penne Pasta, Pesto, Seasonal Veggies, Shaved Parmesan, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

Mixed green side salad containing cherry tomatoes, sliced radishes, in a sherry vinaigrette

MAINS

SINGLE SAUSAGE BOARD

$9.00

with sauerkraut and stone ground mustard

(2) TWO SAUSAGES BOARD

$17.00

with sauerkraut and stone ground mustard

MAGNOLIA CHEESEBURGER

$18.00

All natural grass-fed beef, romaine lettuce, pickled onions & garlic aoili. Choice of green salad or fries / +$2 garlic fries

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$20.00

Impossible burger patty, house pickles, Romaine lettuce, onions, & lemon aoili.

FISH & CHIPS

$22.00

local rock cod

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$17.00

Panko Fried Chicken with Chipotle Aioli, Jalepeno Cole Slaw, Pickles on a Rosemary Focaccia bun Choice of fries/salad/+$2 Garlic Fries

GRILLED CHEESE AND SOUP

$15.00

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWHICH WITH MUNSTER CHEESE AND A BOWL OF TOMATO BISQUE

HANGER STEAK

$28.00

Hanger Steak accompanied by sauteed asparagus and smashed potatoes.

SEARED AHI SANDWICH

$19.00

SWEETS

LAVA CAKE

$12.00

VANILLA ICE CREAM

$6.00

3 scoops of vanilla bean ice cream.

CHEESECAKE

$10.00

SIDES

SIDE FRIES

$7.00

CRIPSY FRIES WITH A SIDE OF KETCHUP

GARLIC FRIES

$9.00

ROASTED BRUSSELS

$8.00

ROASTED VEGETABLES

$8.00

Seasonal Vegetables

KIDS

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.00

KIDS PASTA

$10.00

PENNE NOODLES WITH CHOICE OF MARINARA SAUCE OR BUTTER AND CHEESE, WITH A SIDE OF FRIES

CANS TO-GO

CANS TO GO

CROWLER (32oz)

$11.00

32oz of any fresh beer we have on tap, canned in house!

DUBS (12oz)

$4.00

DUBS GOLDEN 6-PACK

$10.00

MERCHANDISE

RETAIL

STICKER "Take it Further"

$4.00

KOOZIE

$7.00

TOTE BAG

$20.00

BEANIE

$25.00Out of stock

HAT -- BLACK -- MAG LOGO

$30.00Out of stock

TSHIRT -- GRAY ROUND -- CLOUD COVER

$30.00

HOODIE -- BLACK -- DUBS

$38.00

ROLLING PAPER

$3.00

TSHIRT -- RAINBOW TIE DYE

$30.00

TSHIRT -- BLACK TIE DYE

$30.00

TSHIRT -- BLACK LOGO

$30.00

HOODIE -- BLACK LOGO

$50.00