Magnolia Brewing Company Haight
MAIN MENU
SMALL PLATES
CHICKEN WINGS
6 Chicken wings with choice of Buffalo or mango Habenero sauce. Served with blue cheese
CRUDITE
Mix of raw vegetables, Hummus and Pita Bread
CHEESE BOARD
Humboldt Fog cheese, Brie, Manchego, and grilled levain bread
ARANCINI
Sundried tomato and Mozzarella
TARTINE
Burrata, roasted corn, cherry tomatoes, parsley, basil, lemon and olive oil drizzle
PRETZEL
EXTRA BREAD
1 slice of toasted bread.
DEVILS ON HORSEBACK
Two Dates stuffed with goat cheese, and wrapped in bacon
PADRON PEPPERS
With side Aleppo aioli
BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER
Panko battered cauliflower served with buffalo sauce and chipotle ranch
SALADS
HIPPIE HILL BOWL
tri color quinoa, Roasted Broccoli, butternut squash, tomato, purple cabbage, pumpkin seeds, mixed greens, avocado, with vinaigrette dressing served on the side
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan and Garlic Croutons
COBB SALAD
Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, pepitas, watermelon radish, blue cheese crumbles, w/ blue cheese dressing.
TOMATO SOUP
PASTA PRIMERAVERA
Penne Pasta, Pesto, Seasonal Veggies, Shaved Parmesan, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
SIDE SALAD
Mixed green side salad containing cherry tomatoes, sliced radishes, in a sherry vinaigrette
MAINS
SINGLE SAUSAGE BOARD
with sauerkraut and stone ground mustard
(2) TWO SAUSAGES BOARD
with sauerkraut and stone ground mustard
MAGNOLIA CHEESEBURGER
All natural grass-fed beef, romaine lettuce, pickled onions & garlic aoili. Choice of green salad or fries / +$2 garlic fries
IMPOSSIBLE BURGER
Impossible burger patty, house pickles, Romaine lettuce, onions, & lemon aoili.
FISH & CHIPS
local rock cod
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Panko Fried Chicken with Chipotle Aioli, Jalepeno Cole Slaw, Pickles on a Rosemary Focaccia bun Choice of fries/salad/+$2 Garlic Fries
GRILLED CHEESE AND SOUP
GRILLED CHEESE SANDWHICH WITH MUNSTER CHEESE AND A BOWL OF TOMATO BISQUE
HANGER STEAK
Hanger Steak accompanied by sauteed asparagus and smashed potatoes.