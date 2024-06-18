Magnuson Cafe & Brewery
LUNCH & DINNER
Bites
- Brussel Sprouts
crispy brussels sprouts, bacon-onion jam, candied pecans$9.50
- Cauliflower Popcorn
crispy pieces of beer battered cauliflower$8.95
- Loaded Tots
bacon, green onion, cheese on a plate of tots$9.95
- Spicy Boneless Chicken
Beer battered chicken bites in a sweet jalapeño sauce$8.95
- Handcut Fries$4.50
- Tots$4.95
- Onion Rings$6.50
- Garlic Fries$6.95
Salads
- Apple Kale Salad
Baby kale, green apples, candied pecans, goat cheese, champagne vinaigrette$11.95
- Chicken Cobb
Romaine, fried chicken., black olives, avocado, roasted corn, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, egg, buttermilk ranch$16.95
- Caesar Salad
romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, lemon-anchovy dressing$9.50
- Side Salad
Mix greens, carrots, tomatoes, and diced red onions in a champagne vinaigrette.$4.95
- Taco Salad
Seasoned taco beef, romaine, tomatoes, black olives, roasted corn, avocado, mixed cheese, sour cream drizzle, fried tortilla strips$13.95
- Beef Tacos
3 Seasoned beef tacos, lettuce, tomatoes, mixed cheese, avocado, salsa$11.95
Buns
- Classic Burger
1/4 lb patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle, house sauce$6.95
- Double Bacon Cheese Burger
2 x 1/4 lb patties, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, house sauce$12.95
- Magnuson Burger
1/4 lb patty, bacon jam, lettuce, black pepper dijonnaise$9.50
- Mushroom Swiss Burger
1/4 lb patty, mushrooms, swiss, garlic aioli$9.50
- BBQ Bacon Burger
1/4 lb patty, bacon, Stout BBQ, onion rings$9.50
- Black Bean Burger
house-made black bean patty, caramelized onions, lettuce, guajillo aïoli$9.50
- Portobello Mushroom Burger
grilled portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions, gruyere, garlic chive aioli$9.95
- Grilled Cheese
white cheddar, swiss, caramelized onions, house mustard$8.00
- Chicken Sandwich
buttermilk fried chicken thigh, mayo, pickles, lettuce$10.50
- BLT
bacon, green leaf lettuce, tomato, mayo$8.95