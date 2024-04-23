Magoos Pizza District 7900 District Blvd - Unit D
Pizza
Specialty Pizza
- Combination$11.99+
Pepperoni, Salami, Italian Sausage, Linguica, Beef, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, and Onions (If you want to remove something, use the special instructions)
- All Meat$12.99+
Pepperoni, Salami, Italian Sausage, Linguica, Beef, and Canadian Bacon (If you want to remove something, use the special instructions)
- Chicken Combo$12.99+
Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Chopped Tomatoes, Onions, and Zesty Chicken (If you want to remove something, use the special instructions)
- Vegetarian$11.99+
Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions, Marinated Artichoke Hearts, and Cooked Tomatoes (If you want to remove something, use the special instructions)
- Hawaiian$9.99+
Canadian Bacon and Pineapple
- Fresh Garlic & Tomatoes$9.99+
Fresh Garlic and Cooked Tomatoes
- Green Chiles & Louisiana Style Hot Sausage$9.99+
Green Chiles with Louisiana Hot Sausage
Create Your Own
Chicken & Wedges
Sides & More
Sides
Salads
Sandwiches
- Magoo's Cheeseburger$12.99
Cheeseburger with Canadian Bacon, Louisiana Hot Sausage, and Your Choice of Cheese
- Cheeseburger$10.99
Quarter-Pound of Delicious Beef With Your Choice of Cheese
- The Hero$10.99
Salami, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, with Swiss and American Cheese
- Ham & Cheese$10.99
Smoked Ham with Your Choice of Cheese
- Salami Sandwich$10.99
Salami with Your Choice of Cheese
- Blended Cheese$10.99
Swiss, American, and Mozzarella Baked to Perfection
- Meatball Sandwich$10.99
Juicy Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese