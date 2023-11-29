Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery Capital Riverfront
Popular Items
- Pain au Chocolat$5.00
our classic croissant is taken to the next level when baked with a bar of semi-sweet valrhona chocolate running through the center. you'll swear you died and went to a better place.
- Heavenly Cheesecake (Whole)$55.00
light and creamy, this cheesecake whispers with a hint of lemon zest and vanilla bean. nestled into a graham cracker crumb crust, this creamy confection will please even the toughest of palates. "absolutely best cheesecakes in new york" - ny magazine
- Brioche Doughnut$4.50
tender brioche dough is taken to new heights as our doughnut, which is gently kissed with vanilla pastry cream and dipped in sugar mixed with ground vanilla beans. "favorite doughnut" in new york city- the new york times
All-Day Menu
Pastries
- Almond Croissant$5.50Out of stock
- Banana Bread$4.00
there’s something magical and nostalgic about bananas baked into bread. satisfying and intense, you may be tempted to call it cake. we are.
- Blueberry Scone$4.00Out of stock
- Brioche Doughnut$4.50
tender brioche dough is taken to new heights as our doughnut, which is gently kissed with vanilla pastry cream and dipped in sugar mixed with ground vanilla beans. "favorite doughnut" in new york city- the new york times
- Buttermilk Scallion and Smoked Gouda Biscuit$4.00Out of stock
- Cheddar Jalapeno Scone$4.00Out of stock
whisper of jalapeños spice this delicious savory scone. chock-full of sharp cheddar, with a generous sprinkling of sea salt this scone is certain to satisfy.
- Cherry Scone$4.00Out of stock
this scone is soft on the inside and crusty on the outside and dotted with dried sour cherries from michigan. each bite is a perfectly balanced fruit filled journy; no jam required.
- Chocolate Almond Croissant$5.50Out of stock
Talk about taking a good thing to the next level, to make our almond croissants our classic and chocolate croissants are cut in half, dipped in rum syrup, toasted and sandwich around a delicious frangipane filling.
- Chocolate Chip Scone$4.00Out of stock
abandon every thought you’ve ever had about a scone only being a vehicle for butter & jam. bite into the crust and lose yourself in our flaky, light confections, studded with nuggets of chocolate.
- Chocolate Tea Cake$5.00Out of stock
A rich, chocolatey teacake that is a cross between a muffin and chocolate cake. Filled with semisweet chocolate chips and sprinkled with powdered sugar for balance.
- Cinnamon Roll$6.50
Catch them while you can, these cult favorites are always the first pastry to run out every morning. Fluffy brioche dough is swirled with cinnamon, brown sugar baked to golden perfections before being drizzled with tangy cream cheese frosting.
- Croissant$4.50
made with french grass-fed butter and a sourdough starter, this croissant promises to instantly transport you to your favorite parisian bistro.
- Croissant Monkey Bread$4.00
Bite sized pieces of croissant dough are rolled in autumnal spiced sugar, baked together, and glaze in a light apricot nappage to make this extra-flaky, extra-delicious pull apart bread.
- Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.50Out of stock
- Granola Parfait$5.00
- Mushroom + Leek croissant$6.25Out of stock
- Old Fashioned Doughnut$4.50Out of stock
a classic cake donut, fluffy on the inside with a crunchy vanilla buttermilk glaze.
- Pain au Chocolat$5.00
our classic croissant is taken to the next level when baked with a bar of semi-sweet valrhona chocolate running through the center. you'll swear you died and went to a better place.
- Pimento Danish$4.50
- Red Pepper Quiche (Slice)$7.00Out of stock
flakey pasty is filled with fire-roasted red peppers, sauteed spinach and feta.
- Red Pepper Quiche (Whole)$60.00Out of stock
- Smoked Salmon Sandwich$9.75
- Turkey and Gruyere Croissant$6.25
- Vegetable (Spinach + Onion) Quiche (Slice)$7.00
- Vegetable (Spinach + Onion) Quiche (Whole)$55.00Out of stock
- Large (HIB) Cake Box$1.00
- Mbar Blue Box$1.00
- Med HIB Blue BoxOut of stock
- Small HIB Blue BoxOut of stock
- Cranberry Orange Scone$4.00
- Garlic Thyme Scone$4.00Out of stock
whisper of jalapeños spice this delicious savory scone. chock-full of sharp cheddar, with a generous sprinkling of sea salt this scone is certain to satisfy.
- Mushroom Quiche (Slice)$7.00
flakey pasty is filled with fire-roasted red peppers, sauteed spinach and feta.
- Mushroom Quiche (Whole)$60.00Out of stock
- Spinach and Artichoke Croissant$6.25
- Mocha Almond Croissant$5.50
Talk about taking a good thing to the next level, to make our almond croissants our classic and chocolate croissants are cut in half, dipped in rum syrup, toasted and sandwich around a delicious frangipane filling.
- Strawberry Danish$6.00Out of stock
- Cheddar Chive Scone$4.00
- Apricot Danish$5.00Out of stock
Cakes & Tarts
- Apple Caramel Cake (Slice)$7.00Out of stock
- Apple Caramel Cake (Whole)$60.00Out of stock
- Apple Crumble Pie (Slice)$7.00
We pair Granny Smith apples with autumn spices and a crumble topping that is sure to bring out the best of the season. 9” pie.
- Apple Crumble Pie (Whole)$39.00Out of stock
- Carrot Cake (Slice)$7.00Out of stock
no nuts, no raisins, no distractions. just perfectly spiced carrot cake. moist and delicate cake is paired with a tangy cream cheese frosting that is sweetened with maple, rather traditional sugar. a must try.
- Carrot Cake (Whole)$60.00Out of stock
- Coconut Cake (Slice)$7.00Out of stock
- Coconut Cake (Whole)$60.00Out of stock
- Devil in Ganache (Slice)$7.00
a fudgy intense chocolate cake enrobed in a whipped chocolate ganache frosting. two layers, endless possibilities.
- Devil in Ganache (Whole)$55.00
a fudgy intense chocolate cake enrobed in a whipped chocolate ganache frosting. two layers, endless possibilities.
- Heavenly Cheesecake (Slice)$7.00
light and creamy, this cheesecake whispers with a hint of lemon zest and vanilla bean. nestled into a graham cracker crumb crust, this creamy confection will please even the toughest of palates. "absolutely best cheesecakes in new york" - ny magazine
- Heavenly Cheesecake (Whole)$55.00
light and creamy, this cheesecake whispers with a hint of lemon zest and vanilla bean. nestled into a graham cracker crumb crust, this creamy confection will please even the toughest of palates. "absolutely best cheesecakes in new york" - ny magazine
- Pecan Pie (Slice)$7.00
- Pecan Pie (Whole)$45.00Out of stock
- Pumpkin Pie (Slice)$7.00
- Pumpkin Pie (Whole)$39.00
Sweet Bites
- Baharat Cookie$2.00Out of stock
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
traditional cookies baked to chewy, salty-sweet perfection. the taste experience is taken to a new level with the combination of chocolates, sugars and a hint of french sea salt.
- Chocolate Explosion Cookie$2.00
when a brownie meets a cookie, the result is this surprising little gem. deep chocolate dough is rolled in confectioners’ sugar, and then baked until the decadent chocolate cookie breaks through the white peaks of sugar crust. seriously. rated #1 on "the best cookies in nyc" - time out magazine
- Dark Chocolate Brownie$4.25
the perfect bite of dark chocolate and the tiniest hint of crunch to the crust, topped with a dusting of confectioners’ sugar. this is a rich, intense chocolate experience.
- Gingersnap$2.00
- Guava Bar$4.00Out of stock
- Mah-Ze-Dahr Bars$4.25
- Vanilla Choux$3.25
our whisper-thin puff of pâte à choux pastry is enveloped in a delicate sugar cookie crust and then filled with a decadent vanilla pastry cream. Quite possibly the perfect food.
- Lemon Cookie$2.00Out of stock
- White Chocolate Cranberry Cookie$2.00Out of stock
traditional cookies baked to chewy, salty-sweet perfection. the taste experience is taken to a new level with the combination of chocolates, sugars and a hint of french sea salt.
- Pumpkin Snickerdoodle$2.00Out of stock
Grab and Go/Kits
- All-Day Granola (10 oz)$10.00
imagine the granola of your dreams where you don’t have to pick anything out because everything is exactly what you always wished for. yes, that’s our granola. enjoy it with a splash of milk, mixed with yogurt, or better yet…out of the palm of your hand.
- Cheddar Crisp$6.50Out of stock
- Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Roulades$20.00
fresh cookies whenever your heart desires is now a reality with our logs of cookie dough. store in the refrigerator or freezer and you will never be without a fresh-from-the-oven sweet treat again. makes 12 cookies.
- Chocolate Toffee$8.50Out of stock
- Peanut Brittle$7.50
sweet, buttery, hard and crunchy, the perfect salty + sweet treat. Enough to share, but you won’t want to! Gluten-free
- Toro Treats$8.00
- Vanilla Bean Shortbread (10 pack)$10.00Out of stock
vanilla bean shortbread: decadent cookies made with pure madagascar vanilla bean paste and deliciously salted butter. the perfect bite every time.
- Jar of All-Day Granola$18.00
imagine the granola of your dreams where you don’t have to pick anything out because everything is exactly what you always wished for. yes, that’s our granola. enjoy it with a splash of milk, mixed with yogurt, or better yet…out of the palm of your hand. get a subscription of it. you'll never be without it and you won't be sorry. 18 ounce jar. vegan.
- Small Jar of Granola$9.00
- Vanilla Marshmallow (6pk)$6.00
we have reimagined the marshmallow from a childhood favorite to a decadent, artisanal treat, using madagascar vanilla bean, fit for your daily cortado, cappuccino, hot chocolate or s’more. 6 pcs. gluten-free.
Holiday Specials
- Back to School Box$50.00Out of stock
- Small Stollen$14.00Out of stock
- Large Stollen$26.00Out of stock
- Sufganiyot$4.50Out of stock
- MZD White Chocolate Strawberries$3.00
- MZD White Chocolate Strawberries$3.00
- MZD Milk Chocolate Strawberries$3.00
- MZD Milk Chocolate Strawberries$3.00
Other
Beverages
Cans & Btls
- La Colombe Canned Iced Coffee$3.50
- La Colombe Canned Draft Latte$3.50Out of stock
- La Colombe Canned Oat Draft Latte$3.50Out of stock
- La Colombe Canned Oat Vanilla Draft LatteOut of stock
- Natalie’s Juice - Orange$4.50
- Natalie’s Juice - Strawberry Lemonade$4.50
- Bottled Water (Still)$3.00
- Topo Chico (Sparkling)$3.00
- Apple Juice$3.50Out of stock
- Natalie’s Juice - Purify$4.50Out of stock
- Boyland Ginger Ale$3.50
- Boyland Cream Soda$3.50
- Boyland Orange Soda$3.50
Retail
- La Colombe Corsica (Whole Bean)$13.00
- La Colombe Nizza (Whole Bean)$13.00
- La Colombe Cold Brew Concentrate$28.00
- Tea Towel$15.00
our 100% cotton, 27” square custom printed tea towel is the beginning of a tradition for Mah-Ze-Dahr. each year, we will release a limited run of a new design based on our brand, our beliefs, and our love of food. this year, we start with our ethos of mystery and desire.
- S’well Bottle$35.00
whether you take your coffee hot or cold, this swell bottle is perfect for you. this triple layered, vacuum sealed bottle is designed to keep beverages cold for 24 hours or hot for 12.
- 100% Cotton Tote Bag$25.00Out of stock
take us wherever you go with our 100% cotton custom tote bag. perfect to carry your pastries home, run your errands and share your love of Mah-Ze-Dahr.
- Apolis Bag$68.00Out of stock
stylish, sustainable, ethical; you can have it all. handcrafted in bangladesh, apolis bags feature a soft leather handle and spill-proof lining. they are large enough to carry most anything and chic enough to go most anywhere.
- Birthday Candle$1.00
- Blue Cup Enamel Pin$5.00
- Brioche Doughnut Enamel Pin$5.00
- Branded Box Surcharge$1.00