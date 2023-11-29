Jar of All-Day Granola

$18.00

imagine the granola of your dreams where you don’t have to pick anything out because everything is exactly what you always wished for. yes, that’s our granola. enjoy it with a splash of milk, mixed with yogurt, or better yet…out of the palm of your hand. get a subscription of it. you'll never be without it and you won't be sorry. 18 ounce jar. vegan.