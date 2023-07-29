Main Menu

Soups and Salads

Chicken Shorba

$6.99

A flavorful chicken soup seasoned with aromatic inidan herbs.

Corn and Beans salad

$6.99

Sweet corn,beans, chopped onions, tomatoes & green peppers with herbs.

House Garden Salad

$6.99

Fresh salad served with your choice of indian vinaigrette or italian dressing.

Indian Kachumber Salad

$6.99

Diced onions, tomatoes and cucumbers tossed with lemon juice and herbs.

Mulligatawny Soup

$5.99

Traditional soup made with lentils, vegetables,spices and flavored with delicate herbs.

Tomato Soup

$5.99

A rich blend of creamy tomato soup seasoned with a delicate touch of herbs and spices.

Samosas & Pakoras

Chicken Pakora

$12.99

Crispy fried boneless chicken tenders dipped in chickpea batter.

Chicken Samosa

$7.99

Pastry turnovers stuffed wth seasoned ground chicken.

Fish pakora

$12.99

Talapia fish, lightly spiced, dipped in chickpea batter and fried.

Paneer Pakora

$11.99

Crispy fried paneer slices with a thin layer of potatoes dipped in chickpea batter.

Veg Pakora

$9.99

Crispy fried vegetable fritters dipped in chickpea batter.

Vegetable Samosa

$6.99

Pastry turnovers stuffed wth seasoned potatoes and green peas.

Veg Starters

Aloo Papri Chaat

$12.99

Mildly seasoned potatoes with wheat wafers, topped with yogurt and chutneys.

Aloo Samosa Chaat

$16.99

Vegetable samosas dunked in seasoned chickpea curry topped with yogurt, mint, and tangy tamarind chutneys.

Aloo Tikki Chaat

$16.99

Mildly spiced potato patties in seasoned chickpea curry, topped with yogurt, mint and tangy tamarind chutneys.

Bhel Poori

$11.99

A popular street snack made with puffed rice, onions, mint and tangy tamarind chutneys.

Hara Bhara Kebab

$13.99

Green vegetable patty made with fresh minced spinach, green peas, potatoes, and nuts flavored with traditional herbs and spices.

Paneer Tikka

$13.99

Paneer cubes marinated in house marinade and grilled.

Non- Veg Starters

Galouti Kebab

$15.99

Smoked, soft, and juicy lamb kebabs in the form of grilled patties made with ground lamb, flavorful indian herbs, and spices cooked on a grill.

Lollipop Chicken

$15.99

Frenched chicken wings marinated in a seasoned batter with seafood blend, deep-fried, and served with spicy red chillu sauce on the side.

Seekh Kebab

$16.99

Popular ground lamd kebabs marinated with traditional indian herbs and spices, cooked on a skewer in tandoor.

Shammi Kebab

$15.99

Traditional lamd kebabs in the form of grilled patties made with ground lamb, lentil, and flavorful indian herbs and spices, cooked on a grill.

Tandoori Wings

$15.99

Chicken wings marinated with traditional indian spices and herbs, cooked in tandoor.

Tandoori Specialties

Chicken Tikka

$23.99

Boneless chicken breast pieces marinated in yogurt, traditional indian herbs, and spices grilled in the skewers in tandoor.

Lamb Tikka

$24.99

Juicy cubes of boneless leg of lamb marinated in yogurt, traditional indian herbs and spices.

Murgh Malai Kebab

$23.99

Boneless chicken breast cubes marinated in malai (cream), cheese, mildly seasoned with herbs and spices.

Tandoori Chicken

$23.99

Tender cornish chicken marinated in yogurt, traditional indian herbs and spices.

Tandoori Lamb Chops

$32.99

Tender and juicy rack of lamb marinated with traditional spices, grilled in tandoor.

Tandoori Malai Shrimp

$25.99

Jumbo shrimp marinated in malai (cream), cheese, mildly seasoned with herbs and spices, grilled in skewers in tandoor.

Tandoori Salmon

$19.99+

Fresh atlantic salmon marinated in herbs and spices and cooked in the tandoor.

Vegetarian Specialties

Aloo Gobhi

$22.99

Caulflower florets (gobhi) and potatoes (aloo) cooked with a flavorful blend of herbs and spices.

Baingan Bharta

$23.99

Charcoal smoked eggplant mashed and sauteed with onions, toatoes and herbs.

Baingan Patiala Masala

$23.99

Eggplant slices smeared and sauteed with herbs, spices, nuts, and cooked in a tangy sauce.

Bhindi Do Pyaza

$23.99

Okra sauteed with flavorful blend of herbs and spices.

Chana Masala

$21.99

Gently cooked chickpeas sauteed in a curry with special blend of herbs and spices.

Gobhi Kaju

$23.99

Cauliflower florets pan seared in a delicately, mildly spiced creamy sauce with paste of ground nuts and whole kaju (cashews).

Jain Bhindi Masala

$23.99

Okra sauteed with flavorful blend of herbs and spices made without onions and garlic.

Jain Chana Masala

$21.99

Gently cooked chickpeas sauteed in a curry with special blend of herbs and spices made without onions and garlic.

Jain Gobhi Mutter

$23.99

Cauliflower florets cooked gently with tender green peas and traditional spices made without onions and garlic.

Jain Paneer Makhani

$23.99

Cubes of paneer (cottage cheese) cooked in silky makhni sauce made with flavorful spices, finished with butter and herbs made without onions and garlic.

Jain Yellow Dal Tadka

$21.99

Yellow and red lentils cooked with delectable blend of traditioanl herbs and spices made without onions and garlic.

Kadhai Paneer

$23.99

Cubes of paneer (cottage cheese) cooked in tangy tomato sauce with bell peppers and onions.

Maharaja Dal Makhani

$22.99

Creamed lentils slow cooked, smoked and flavorful with fresh ginger, garlic, and rich blend of herbs and spices.

Mutter Paneer

$22.99

Cubes of paneer (cottage cheese) cooked gently with tender green peas and traditonal spices.

Nargisi Malai Kofta

$23.99

Golden fried cheese and vegetable dumplings served in a creamy sauce flavored with exotic spices, paste of ground nuts,and herbs.

Navrattan Shahi Korma

$22.99

Assorted mixed vegetables sauteed in a creamy sauce made with tomatoes, flavorful spices, nuts adn herbs.

Paneer Jalfrezi

$23.99

Mixed vegetables & paneer sauteed in semi- dry tangy sauce with onions and bell peppers.

Paneer Makhani

$23.99

Cubes of paneer (cotage cheese) cooked in silky makhani sauce made wth tomatoes, flavorful spices, finished with butter and herbs.

Paneer Shahi Korma

$23.99

Cubes of paneer (cottage cheese) cooked in creamy korma sauce flavored with exotic spices, nuts and herbs.

Paneer Tikka Masala

$23.99

Paneer cubes in our house special tikka masala sauce made with tomatoes, herbs & spices.

Paneer Vindaloo

$23.99

Tender pan seared paneer (cottage cheese) cubes stewed with potatoes ina tangy sauce.

Punjabi Kadhi

$23.99

Flavorful yogurt curry with seasoned spices and fried pakoras (fritters).

Saag Paneer

$23.99

Creamed spinach (saag) with cubes of cottage cheese, flavored with traditional herbs and spices.

Sham Savera

$23.99

Golden fried spinach cheese dumplings cooked in a creamy sauce made with tomatoes,flavorful exotic spices, nuts, finished with butter and herbs.

Tofu Tikka Masala

$23.99

Tofu cubes in our house special tikka masala sauce made with tomatoes, herbs, spices.

Vegan Kadhai Mixed Veg

$23.99

Mixed vegetables cooked in a tangy tomato based sauce with bell peppers and onions.

Vegan Chana Saag

$23.99

Spinach (saag) with chana (chickpea), cooked with coconut milk or dairy free cream,flavored with traditional herbs and spices.

Vegan Kadhai Tofu

$23.99

Cubes of Tofu cooked in a tangy tomato based sauce with bell peppers and onions.

Vegan Mixed veg vindaloo

$23.99

Pan seared mixed vegetables stewed with potatoes in a tangy sauce.

Vegan Mushroom Saag

$23.99

Spinach (saag) with mushroom, cooked with coconut milk or dairy free cream,flavored with traditional herbs and spices.

Vegan Tofu Mutter

$23.99

Cubes of tofu cooked gently with tender green peas and traditional spices.

Vegan Tofu Saag

$23.99

Spinach (saag) with tofu, cooked with coconut milk or dairy free cream,flavored with traditional herbs and spices.

Vegan Tofu Vindaloo

$23.99

Pan seared tofu cubes stewed with potatoes in a tangy sauce.

Vegetable and Tofu Jalfrezi

$22.99

Assorted mised vegetables and tofu sauteed on a tangy sauce with onions and bell peppers.

Yellow Dal Tadka

$21.99

Yellow and red lentils cooked with delectable blend of traditioanl herbs and spices.

Chicken Specialties

Chicken Chettinad

$24.99

Boneless chicken tneders cooked in flavorful spicy sauce with coconut milk & spices.

Chicken Curry

$22.99

Boneless chicken tenders cooked in a house speciak sauce with traditonal spices & herbs.

Chicken Jalfrezi

$24.99

Boneless chicken tenders sauteed in a spicy, tangy suace with onions and bell peppers.

Chicken Korma

$24.99

Boneless chicken tenders cooked in creamy korma sauce flavored with exotic spices, paste of ground nuts and herbs.

Chicken Makhani (Butter Chicken)

$24.99

Bone- In Tandoori chicken simmered in a silky makhani sauce made with tomatoes, flavorful spices, finished with butter and herbs. (Substitute Bone In chicken for Boneless chicken)

Chicken Saag

$24.99

Boneless chicken tenders cooked with creamed spinach flavored with exotic spices & herbs.

Chicken Tikka Masala

$24.99

Most popular indian entree! Boneless chicken tenders marinated and grilled in tandoor, cooked in flavorful creamy tomato sauce.

Chicken Vindaloo

$24.99

Tender chicken stewed with potatoes in a tancy sauce.

Dhaba Chicken

$24.99

Bone- In chicken cooked with ground spices, onions & tomatoes.

Kadhai Chicken

$24.99

Boneless chicken tenders in semi- dry sauce with bell peppers & onions.

Methi Malai Chicken

$24.99

Boneless chicken tenders cooked in flavorful sauce, mildly spiced with herbs & Methi (fenugreek) leaves.

Lamb Speacialties

Goat Curry

$25.99

Bone- nIn pieces of goat meat cooked in house special sauce seasoned with aromatic spices and herbs.

Gulmarg Gosht Yakhni

$25.99

Tender boneless cubes of lamb cooked ina flavorful creamy sauce made with yogurt, cardamom, fennel and other aromatic spices.

Khatta Dhuandar Gosht

$25.99

Tender cubes of boneless lamb with mildly- spiced ground lamb cooked together in rich and flavorful sauce with exotic spices.

Lamb Rogan Josh

$25.99

Tender cubes of boneless lamb in a slow cooked succulent curry made with yogurt and aromatic blend of traditional spices.

Lamb Saag

$25.99

Tender cubes of boneless lamb cooked with creamed spinach flavored with exoticspices and herbs.

Lamb Shahi Korma

$25.99

Tender cubes of boneless lamb in cooked in creamy korma sauce flavored with exotic spices, paste of ground nuts and herbs.

Lamb Tikka Masala

$25.99

Tender cubes of boneless lamb grilled i tandoor, simmered and cooked in a creamy tomato sauce with traditional spices and herbs.

Lamb Vindaloo

$25.99

Tender boneless lamb cubes stewed with potatoes in a tangy sauce.

Treasures From The Sea

Fish Curry

$23.99

Fish cubes cooked in our house special sauce with traditional spices & herbs.

Goan Fish Curry

$23.99

Tilapia fish cooked in slightly tangy sauce with coconut milk, hint of tamarind & mild spices.

Salmon Tikka Masala

$29.99

Salmon cubes cooked in our house special "Tikka Masala" sauce made with toatoes, spices & herbs.

Shrimp Chettinad

$25.99

Shrimp cooked in flavorful spicy sauce with coconut milk & spices.

Shrimp Korma

$25.99

Shrimp cooked in creamy korma sauce with exotic spices, paste of ground nuts and herbs.

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$25.99

Shrimp cooked in house special (Tikka Masala) sauce made with creamy tomatoes and flavorful spices & herbs.

Shrimp Vindaloo

$25.99

Shrimp stewed with potatoes in a tangy sauce.

Shrip Saag

$25.99

Shrimp simmered with creamed spinach flavored with exotic spices and herbs.

Rice Specialties

Basmati Rice

$3.99

Side of basmati rice

Chicken Biryani

$24.99

Biryani with boneless chicken tenders, served with side of raita (House special yogurt).

Goat Biryani

$25.99

Biryani with bone- in goat meat, served with side of raita (House special yogurt).

Lamb Biryani

$25.99

Biryani with boneless lamb cubes, served with side of raita (House special yogurt).

Maharaja Biryani (Lamb, Shrimp & Chicken)

$26.99

Biryani with boneless lamb, boneless chicken tenders and sauteed shrimp, served with side of raita (House special yogurt).

Shrimp Biryani

$25.99

Biryani with sauteed shrimps, served with side of raita (House special yogurt).

Vegetable Biryani

$22.99

Biryani with assorted vegetables, served with side of raita (House special yogurt).

Accompaniments

Anar & Corn Raita

$4.99

Yogurt blended with corn and pomegranate (based on availability)

Chutneys ( Mint, Onion & Tamarind)

$3.99

CTM Sauce

$6.99

Cucumber Raita

$3.99

Fresh yogurt blend with cucumber, carots and onion.

French Fries

$4.99

Mango Chutney

$2.99

Mixed Pickle

$2.99

Onion & Green Chillies Platter

$2.99

Onion, Green Chillies, Cucumbers & Tomatoes Platter

$5.99

Pappadum & Chutneys

$4.99

Crispy lentil crackers (pappadum) with Mint, Onion &/ Tamarind Chutneys.

Plain Yogurt

$2.99

Steamed Veg

$5.00

Breads

Aloo Paratha

$5.99

Whole wheat bread stuffed with spiced mashed potatoes.

Bread Basket

$18.99

Our most popular breads- plain naan, garlic naan, tandoori roti and paratha.

Chapati (2 pcs)

$5.99

Whole wheat flat bread cooked in a "tawa" griddle.

Garlic Naan

$4.99

Naan bread topped with fresh garlic and cilantro.

Keema Naan

$5.99

Naan stuffed with ground lamb, fresh ginger and cilantro.

Naan

$4.50

Plain leavened bread cooked in a tadoor.

Onion Kulcha

$5.99

Spicy and hot bread stuffed with onions, cooked in tandoor.

Paneer Bhatura

$5.99

Deep fried leavened bread stuffed with paneer ( Cottage cheese).

Paneer Kulcha

$5.99

Kulcha bread stuffed with shredded paneer, spices, and herbs, cooked in tandoor.

Paneer Paratha

$5.99

Whole wheat flour bread stuffed with mildly spiced paneer.

Paratha

$4.99

Layered whole wheat flour bread cooked on a "tawa" (flat griddle)

Peshawari Naan

$5.99

A sweet naan stuffed with almonds, raisins, cashews and coconut.

Plain Bhatura

$4.99

Deep fried leavened bread.

Poori (2 pcs)

$5.99

Whole wheat puffed bread deep fried.

Spinach Paratha

$5.99

Whole wheat flat bread stuffed with spinach.

Tandoori Roti

$4.99

Whole wheat flour bread cooked in a tandoor.

Vegan Aloo Paratha

$5.99

Whole wheat bread stuffed with spiced mashed potatoes, made without butter.

Vegan Chapati (2pcs)

$5.99

Whole wheat flat bread cooked in a "tawa" griddle, made without butter.

Vegan Paratha

$4.99

Layered whole wheat flour bread cooked on a "tawa" (flat griddle),made without butter.

Vegan Poori (2pcs)

$5.99

Whole wheat puffed bread deep fried, made without butter.

Vegan Spinach Paratha

$5.99

Whole wheat flat bread stuffed with spinach, made without butter.

Vegan Tandoori Rooti

$4.99

Whole wheat flour bread cooked in a tandoor, made without butter.

Desserts

Almond Cake

$6.99

Layered sponge & cream cake, topped with roasted almonds & chocolate sauce.

Gajar Halwa

$6.99

Traditional indian carrot pudding slow cooked with milk, sugar & herbs. (Served Warm)

Gulab Jamun

$6.99

Sweet, fried roud dumplings of milk and flour dipped in rose- flavored sugar syrup. (Served Warm)

Kulfi

$6.99

Traditional indian ice cream, House special recipe.

Mango Mousse Cake

$6.99

A layer of sponge cake with a layer of mango mousse finished with raspberry coulis.

Ras Malai

$6.99

Soft dumplings made from cottage cheese soaked in sweet, thickened milk delicately flavored with cardamom. (Served Cold)

Rice pudding

$6.99

Sweet and creamy rice pudding slow cooked for hourse with exotic mild spices. (Served cold)

NA Beverages

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Juice

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Mango Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Lassi

Mango Lassi

$5.00

Mango, Gnger, Mint Lassi

$6.00

Salted Lassi

$4.00

Sweet Lassi

$4.00

Coffee/Tea

Coffee

$3.00

Masala Chai

$4.00

Tea

$3.00

Water

Aqua Panna (Small)

$3.00

Aqua Panna (Large)

$5.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

San Pelligrino (Small)

$3.00

San Pelligrino (Large)

$5.00

N/A Beverages

Cardinal Fruit Punch

$8.00

Cinderella

$8.00

Fresh Lime Soda

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.00

Treasure Island

$8.00

Catering Menu

Boxed Lunch

Vegetarian Boxed Lunch

$15.00

Non Vegetarian Boxed Lunch

$16.00