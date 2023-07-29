The Maharaja Cambridge
Soups and Salads
Chicken Shorba
A flavorful chicken soup seasoned with aromatic inidan herbs.
Corn and Beans salad
Sweet corn,beans, chopped onions, tomatoes & green peppers with herbs.
House Garden Salad
Fresh salad served with your choice of indian vinaigrette or italian dressing.
Indian Kachumber Salad
Diced onions, tomatoes and cucumbers tossed with lemon juice and herbs.
Mulligatawny Soup
Traditional soup made with lentils, vegetables,spices and flavored with delicate herbs.
Tomato Soup
A rich blend of creamy tomato soup seasoned with a delicate touch of herbs and spices.
Samosas & Pakoras
Chicken Pakora
Crispy fried boneless chicken tenders dipped in chickpea batter.
Chicken Samosa
Pastry turnovers stuffed wth seasoned ground chicken.
Fish pakora
Talapia fish, lightly spiced, dipped in chickpea batter and fried.
Paneer Pakora
Crispy fried paneer slices with a thin layer of potatoes dipped in chickpea batter.
Veg Pakora
Crispy fried vegetable fritters dipped in chickpea batter.
Vegetable Samosa
Pastry turnovers stuffed wth seasoned potatoes and green peas.
Veg Starters
Aloo Papri Chaat
Mildly seasoned potatoes with wheat wafers, topped with yogurt and chutneys.
Aloo Samosa Chaat
Vegetable samosas dunked in seasoned chickpea curry topped with yogurt, mint, and tangy tamarind chutneys.
Aloo Tikki Chaat
Mildly spiced potato patties in seasoned chickpea curry, topped with yogurt, mint and tangy tamarind chutneys.
Bhel Poori
A popular street snack made with puffed rice, onions, mint and tangy tamarind chutneys.
Hara Bhara Kebab
Green vegetable patty made with fresh minced spinach, green peas, potatoes, and nuts flavored with traditional herbs and spices.
Paneer Tikka
Paneer cubes marinated in house marinade and grilled.
Non- Veg Starters
Galouti Kebab
Smoked, soft, and juicy lamb kebabs in the form of grilled patties made with ground lamb, flavorful indian herbs, and spices cooked on a grill.
Lollipop Chicken
Frenched chicken wings marinated in a seasoned batter with seafood blend, deep-fried, and served with spicy red chillu sauce on the side.
Seekh Kebab
Popular ground lamd kebabs marinated with traditional indian herbs and spices, cooked on a skewer in tandoor.
Shammi Kebab
Traditional lamd kebabs in the form of grilled patties made with ground lamb, lentil, and flavorful indian herbs and spices, cooked on a grill.
Tandoori Wings
Chicken wings marinated with traditional indian spices and herbs, cooked in tandoor.
Tandoori Specialties
Chicken Tikka
Boneless chicken breast pieces marinated in yogurt, traditional indian herbs, and spices grilled in the skewers in tandoor.
Lamb Tikka
Juicy cubes of boneless leg of lamb marinated in yogurt, traditional indian herbs and spices.
Murgh Malai Kebab
Boneless chicken breast cubes marinated in malai (cream), cheese, mildly seasoned with herbs and spices.
Tandoori Chicken
Tender cornish chicken marinated in yogurt, traditional indian herbs and spices.
Tandoori Lamb Chops
Tender and juicy rack of lamb marinated with traditional spices, grilled in tandoor.
Tandoori Malai Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp marinated in malai (cream), cheese, mildly seasoned with herbs and spices, grilled in skewers in tandoor.
Tandoori Salmon
Fresh atlantic salmon marinated in herbs and spices and cooked in the tandoor.
Vegetarian Specialties
Aloo Gobhi
Caulflower florets (gobhi) and potatoes (aloo) cooked with a flavorful blend of herbs and spices.
Baingan Bharta
Charcoal smoked eggplant mashed and sauteed with onions, toatoes and herbs.
Baingan Patiala Masala
Eggplant slices smeared and sauteed with herbs, spices, nuts, and cooked in a tangy sauce.
Bhindi Do Pyaza
Okra sauteed with flavorful blend of herbs and spices.
Chana Masala
Gently cooked chickpeas sauteed in a curry with special blend of herbs and spices.
Gobhi Kaju
Cauliflower florets pan seared in a delicately, mildly spiced creamy sauce with paste of ground nuts and whole kaju (cashews).
Jain Bhindi Masala
Okra sauteed with flavorful blend of herbs and spices made without onions and garlic.
Jain Chana Masala
Gently cooked chickpeas sauteed in a curry with special blend of herbs and spices made without onions and garlic.
Jain Gobhi Mutter
Cauliflower florets cooked gently with tender green peas and traditional spices made without onions and garlic.
Jain Paneer Makhani
Cubes of paneer (cottage cheese) cooked in silky makhni sauce made with flavorful spices, finished with butter and herbs made without onions and garlic.
Jain Yellow Dal Tadka
Yellow and red lentils cooked with delectable blend of traditioanl herbs and spices made without onions and garlic.
Kadhai Paneer
Cubes of paneer (cottage cheese) cooked in tangy tomato sauce with bell peppers and onions.
Maharaja Dal Makhani
Creamed lentils slow cooked, smoked and flavorful with fresh ginger, garlic, and rich blend of herbs and spices.
Mutter Paneer
Cubes of paneer (cottage cheese) cooked gently with tender green peas and traditonal spices.
Nargisi Malai Kofta
Golden fried cheese and vegetable dumplings served in a creamy sauce flavored with exotic spices, paste of ground nuts,and herbs.
Navrattan Shahi Korma
Assorted mixed vegetables sauteed in a creamy sauce made with tomatoes, flavorful spices, nuts adn herbs.
Paneer Jalfrezi
Mixed vegetables & paneer sauteed in semi- dry tangy sauce with onions and bell peppers.
Paneer Makhani
Cubes of paneer (cotage cheese) cooked in silky makhani sauce made wth tomatoes, flavorful spices, finished with butter and herbs.
Paneer Shahi Korma
Cubes of paneer (cottage cheese) cooked in creamy korma sauce flavored with exotic spices, nuts and herbs.
Paneer Tikka Masala
Paneer cubes in our house special tikka masala sauce made with tomatoes, herbs & spices.
Paneer Vindaloo
Tender pan seared paneer (cottage cheese) cubes stewed with potatoes ina tangy sauce.
Punjabi Kadhi
Flavorful yogurt curry with seasoned spices and fried pakoras (fritters).
Saag Paneer
Creamed spinach (saag) with cubes of cottage cheese, flavored with traditional herbs and spices.
Sham Savera
Golden fried spinach cheese dumplings cooked in a creamy sauce made with tomatoes,flavorful exotic spices, nuts, finished with butter and herbs.
Tofu Tikka Masala
Tofu cubes in our house special tikka masala sauce made with tomatoes, herbs, spices.
Vegan Kadhai Mixed Veg
Mixed vegetables cooked in a tangy tomato based sauce with bell peppers and onions.
Vegan Chana Saag
Spinach (saag) with chana (chickpea), cooked with coconut milk or dairy free cream,flavored with traditional herbs and spices.
Vegan Kadhai Tofu
Cubes of Tofu cooked in a tangy tomato based sauce with bell peppers and onions.
Vegan Mixed veg vindaloo
Pan seared mixed vegetables stewed with potatoes in a tangy sauce.
Vegan Mushroom Saag
Spinach (saag) with mushroom, cooked with coconut milk or dairy free cream,flavored with traditional herbs and spices.
Vegan Tofu Mutter
Cubes of tofu cooked gently with tender green peas and traditional spices.
Vegan Tofu Saag
Spinach (saag) with tofu, cooked with coconut milk or dairy free cream,flavored with traditional herbs and spices.
Vegan Tofu Vindaloo
Pan seared tofu cubes stewed with potatoes in a tangy sauce.
Vegetable and Tofu Jalfrezi
Assorted mised vegetables and tofu sauteed on a tangy sauce with onions and bell peppers.
Yellow Dal Tadka
Yellow and red lentils cooked with delectable blend of traditioanl herbs and spices.
Chicken Specialties
Chicken Chettinad
Boneless chicken tneders cooked in flavorful spicy sauce with coconut milk & spices.
Chicken Curry
Boneless chicken tenders cooked in a house speciak sauce with traditonal spices & herbs.
Chicken Jalfrezi
Boneless chicken tenders sauteed in a spicy, tangy suace with onions and bell peppers.
Chicken Korma
Boneless chicken tenders cooked in creamy korma sauce flavored with exotic spices, paste of ground nuts and herbs.
Chicken Makhani (Butter Chicken)
Bone- In Tandoori chicken simmered in a silky makhani sauce made with tomatoes, flavorful spices, finished with butter and herbs. (Substitute Bone In chicken for Boneless chicken)
Chicken Saag
Boneless chicken tenders cooked with creamed spinach flavored with exotic spices & herbs.
Chicken Tikka Masala
Most popular indian entree! Boneless chicken tenders marinated and grilled in tandoor, cooked in flavorful creamy tomato sauce.
Chicken Vindaloo
Tender chicken stewed with potatoes in a tancy sauce.
Dhaba Chicken
Bone- In chicken cooked with ground spices, onions & tomatoes.
Kadhai Chicken
Boneless chicken tenders in semi- dry sauce with bell peppers & onions.
Methi Malai Chicken
Boneless chicken tenders cooked in flavorful sauce, mildly spiced with herbs & Methi (fenugreek) leaves.
Lamb Speacialties
Goat Curry
Bone- nIn pieces of goat meat cooked in house special sauce seasoned with aromatic spices and herbs.
Gulmarg Gosht Yakhni
Tender boneless cubes of lamb cooked ina flavorful creamy sauce made with yogurt, cardamom, fennel and other aromatic spices.
Khatta Dhuandar Gosht
Tender cubes of boneless lamb with mildly- spiced ground lamb cooked together in rich and flavorful sauce with exotic spices.
Lamb Rogan Josh
Tender cubes of boneless lamb in a slow cooked succulent curry made with yogurt and aromatic blend of traditional spices.
Lamb Saag
Tender cubes of boneless lamb cooked with creamed spinach flavored with exoticspices and herbs.
Lamb Shahi Korma
Tender cubes of boneless lamb in cooked in creamy korma sauce flavored with exotic spices, paste of ground nuts and herbs.
Lamb Tikka Masala
Tender cubes of boneless lamb grilled i tandoor, simmered and cooked in a creamy tomato sauce with traditional spices and herbs.
Lamb Vindaloo
Tender boneless lamb cubes stewed with potatoes in a tangy sauce.
Treasures From The Sea
Fish Curry
Fish cubes cooked in our house special sauce with traditional spices & herbs.
Goan Fish Curry
Tilapia fish cooked in slightly tangy sauce with coconut milk, hint of tamarind & mild spices.
Salmon Tikka Masala
Salmon cubes cooked in our house special "Tikka Masala" sauce made with toatoes, spices & herbs.
Shrimp Chettinad
Shrimp cooked in flavorful spicy sauce with coconut milk & spices.
Shrimp Korma
Shrimp cooked in creamy korma sauce with exotic spices, paste of ground nuts and herbs.
Shrimp Tikka Masala
Shrimp cooked in house special (Tikka Masala) sauce made with creamy tomatoes and flavorful spices & herbs.
Shrimp Vindaloo
Shrimp stewed with potatoes in a tangy sauce.
Shrip Saag
Shrimp simmered with creamed spinach flavored with exotic spices and herbs.
Rice Specialties
Basmati Rice
Side of basmati rice
Chicken Biryani
Biryani with boneless chicken tenders, served with side of raita (House special yogurt).
Goat Biryani
Biryani with bone- in goat meat, served with side of raita (House special yogurt).
Lamb Biryani
Biryani with boneless lamb cubes, served with side of raita (House special yogurt).
Maharaja Biryani (Lamb, Shrimp & Chicken)
Biryani with boneless lamb, boneless chicken tenders and sauteed shrimp, served with side of raita (House special yogurt).
Shrimp Biryani
Biryani with sauteed shrimps, served with side of raita (House special yogurt).
Vegetable Biryani
Biryani with assorted vegetables, served with side of raita (House special yogurt).
Accompaniments
Anar & Corn Raita
Yogurt blended with corn and pomegranate (based on availability)
Chutneys ( Mint, Onion & Tamarind)
CTM Sauce
Cucumber Raita
Fresh yogurt blend with cucumber, carots and onion.
French Fries
Mango Chutney
Mixed Pickle
Onion & Green Chillies Platter
Onion, Green Chillies, Cucumbers & Tomatoes Platter
Pappadum & Chutneys
Crispy lentil crackers (pappadum) with Mint, Onion &/ Tamarind Chutneys.
Plain Yogurt
Steamed Veg
Breads
Aloo Paratha
Whole wheat bread stuffed with spiced mashed potatoes.
Bread Basket
Our most popular breads- plain naan, garlic naan, tandoori roti and paratha.
Chapati (2 pcs)
Whole wheat flat bread cooked in a "tawa" griddle.
Garlic Naan
Naan bread topped with fresh garlic and cilantro.
Keema Naan
Naan stuffed with ground lamb, fresh ginger and cilantro.
Naan
Plain leavened bread cooked in a tadoor.
Onion Kulcha
Spicy and hot bread stuffed with onions, cooked in tandoor.
Paneer Bhatura
Deep fried leavened bread stuffed with paneer ( Cottage cheese).
Paneer Kulcha
Kulcha bread stuffed with shredded paneer, spices, and herbs, cooked in tandoor.
Paneer Paratha
Whole wheat flour bread stuffed with mildly spiced paneer.
Paratha
Layered whole wheat flour bread cooked on a "tawa" (flat griddle)
Peshawari Naan
A sweet naan stuffed with almonds, raisins, cashews and coconut.
Plain Bhatura
Deep fried leavened bread.
Poori (2 pcs)
Whole wheat puffed bread deep fried.
Spinach Paratha
Whole wheat flat bread stuffed with spinach.
Tandoori Roti
Whole wheat flour bread cooked in a tandoor.
Vegan Aloo Paratha
Whole wheat bread stuffed with spiced mashed potatoes, made without butter.
Vegan Chapati (2pcs)
Whole wheat flat bread cooked in a "tawa" griddle, made without butter.
Vegan Paratha
Layered whole wheat flour bread cooked on a "tawa" (flat griddle),made without butter.
Vegan Poori (2pcs)
Whole wheat puffed bread deep fried, made without butter.
Vegan Spinach Paratha
Whole wheat flat bread stuffed with spinach, made without butter.
Vegan Tandoori Rooti
Whole wheat flour bread cooked in a tandoor, made without butter.
Desserts
Almond Cake
Layered sponge & cream cake, topped with roasted almonds & chocolate sauce.
Gajar Halwa
Traditional indian carrot pudding slow cooked with milk, sugar & herbs. (Served Warm)
Gulab Jamun
Sweet, fried roud dumplings of milk and flour dipped in rose- flavored sugar syrup. (Served Warm)
Kulfi
Traditional indian ice cream, House special recipe.
Mango Mousse Cake
A layer of sponge cake with a layer of mango mousse finished with raspberry coulis.
Ras Malai
Soft dumplings made from cottage cheese soaked in sweet, thickened milk delicately flavored with cardamom. (Served Cold)
Rice pudding
Sweet and creamy rice pudding slow cooked for hourse with exotic mild spices. (Served cold)