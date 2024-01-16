Mai Salads 109 W Main Street
Food
Signature Salads
- Alpine Greens
romaine lettuce, spring mix, baby spinach, pepitas, avocado & croutons served with your choice of dressing$12.00
- Chicken Laab
Medium spicy Thai seasoned shredded chicken, green onion, red onion, cilantro, cucumber & romaine lettuce served with lemon vinaigrette$16.00
- Bacon Blues
Bacon, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers & bleu cheese dressing$12.00
- Caesar salad
romaine lettuce, croutons & parmesan cheese served with a creamy caesar dressing$12.00
- Greek Goddess
chickpeas, cucumber, olives, tomato, romaine lettuce & feta cheese served with your choice of dressing$12.00
- Raw Kale Toss
kale, tomato, sunflower seeds & red onion served with your choice of dressing$12.00
- Thai Peanut Salad
shredded cabbage, carrots, cilantro, green onion, almonds & thai peanut dressing$12.00
- Mai Quinoa Salad
quinoa, baby spinach, cucumber, red onion, tomato, black olives & chick peas served with a lemon vinaigrette$13.00
- Beet Spinach Salad
beets, baby spinach & feta cheese served with a balsamic vinaigrette$12.00
- Cobb Salad
bacon, egg, romaine lettuce, tomato, avocado, green onion & bleu cheese served with ranch dressing$13.00