Popular Items

Vegan Pad Thai

Vegan Pad Thai

$17.00

Vegan Pad Thai -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, rice noodles and a mix of cabbage, shredded carrots, and bean sprouts in a sweet and sour sauce and topped with cilantro and lime with crushed peanuts on the side

VEGAN FOOD

ENTREES

Vegan Thai Fried Rice

Vegan Thai Fried Rice

$16.00

Vegan Thai Fried Rice -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu stir fried Jasmine rice with garlic, cabbage, carrots, broccoli, zucchini and topped with cilantro and lime

Vegan Ginger Stir Fry

Vegan Ginger Stir Fry

$17.00

Vegan Ginger Stir Fry -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, stir fried with pickled ginger, cabbage, carrots, broccoli and zucchini in a savory sauce

Vegan Sriricha Stir Fry

Vegan Sriricha Stir Fry

$17.00

Vegan Sriricha Stir Fry -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu stir fried in a mix of cabbage, carrots, broccoli and zucchini in a sweet and sour Sriricha sauce

Vegan Stir Fried Mixed Vegetable

Vegan Stir Fried Mixed Vegetable

$17.00

Vegan Stir Fried Mixed Vegetables -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, stir fried in a mix of cabbage, carrots, broccoli and zucchini in a savory broth

Vegan Sweet & Sour Pineapple

Vegan Sweet & Sour Pineapple

$19.00

Vegan Sweet and Sour Pineapple -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, stir fried with pineapple , cabbagr, carrots, broccoli and zucchini in a savory sweet and sour sauce

Vegan Cashew Stir Fry

Vegan Cashew Stir Fry

$20.00

Vegan Cashew Stir Fry -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, stir fried with cashews and a mix of bell peppers, cabbage, carrots, broccoli, and zucchini in a sweet and sour sauce

Vegan Thai Style Teriyaki

Vegan Thai Style Teriyaki

$18.00

Vegan Thai Style Teriyaki -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, stir fried with broccoli, carrots, and zucchini in a savory Thai style teriyaki sauce

Vegan CAROLINA REAPER stir Fry

$20.00

Vegan CAROLINA REAPER Stir Fry -24oz portion -WARNING!!! Extremely Spicy - Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, this mix of veggies is stir fried in a mildly sweet and fiery house sauce. If you like heat this is the one for you, made with the world famous, terrifically hot record holding pepper. Want to try the "hottest pepper in the world"? This is it...the Carolina Reaper. Do not order unless you like eating fire

Vegan Egg Plant Stir Fry

Vegan Egg Plant Stir Fry

$17.00

Vegan Egg Plant Stir Fry -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, Asian Egg Plant stir fried with pickled ginger and a mix ofcabbage, carrots, broccoli and zucchini in a savory sauce

NOODLES

Vegan Pad Se Ew

Vegan Pad Se Ew

$17.00

Vegan Pad Se Ew -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, wide rice fresh noodles stir fried in a mix of cabbage, carrots, broccoli, and zucchini in a sweet and savory soy sauce topped with cilantro and lime and crushed peanuts on the side

Vegan Pad Thai

Vegan Pad Thai

$17.00

Vegan Pad Thai -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, rice noodles and a mix of cabbage, shredded carrots, and bean sprouts in a sweet and sour sauce and topped with cilantro and lime with crushed peanuts on the side

Vegan Drunken Noodles

Vegan Drunken Noodles

$17.00

Vegan Drunken Noodles -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, wide rice fresh noodles stir fried in a mix of cabbage, carrots, broccoli, zucchini and fresh Thai sweet basil in a mildly sweet and savory soy sauce

Vegan Thai Style Chow Mein

Vegan Thai Style Chow Mein

$17.00

Vegan Thai Style Chow Mein -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, fresh wheat noodles stir fried with garlic and a mix of cabbage, carrots, bean sprouts, broccoli and zucchini in a mildly sweet and savory sesame soy sauce

CURRY

Vegan Green Curry

Vegan Green Curry

$17.00

Vegan Green Curry -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, savory coconut milk green curry sauce and a mix of cabbage, carrots, green beans, broccoli, zucchini and Thai sweet basil

Vegan Panang Curry

Vegan Panang Curry

$17.00

Vegan Panang Curry -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, savory coconut milk red curry sauce and a mix of bell peppers, cabbage, carrots, broccoli, zucchini and Thai sweet basil

Vegan Red Curry

Vegan Red Curry

$17.00

Vegan Red Curry -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, savory coconut milk red curry sauce and a mix of bell peppers, cabbage, carrots, broccoli, zucchini and Thai sweet basil

Vegan Yellow Curry

Vegan Yellow Curry

$17.00

Vegan Yellow Curry -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, savory coconut milk yellow curry sauce and a mix of potatoes, cabbage, carrots, broccoli and zucchini

Vegan Massaman Curry

Vegan Massaman Curry

$17.00

Vegan Massaman Curry -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, savory coconut milk massaman curry sauce and a mix of yellow potatoes, carrots, broccoli, zucchini and roasted peanuts

Vegan Pineapple Curry

Vegan Pineapple Curry

$18.00

Vegan Pineapple Curry -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, savory coconut milk red curry sauce, pineapple, and a mix cabbage, carrots, broccoli, zucchini and, Thai sweet basil

Vegan Pumpkin Curry

Vegan Pumpkin Curry

$17.00

Vegan Pumpkin Curry -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, savory coconut milk red curry sauce with Asian winter squash and a mix of cabbage, carrots, broccoli, zucchini and Thai sweet basil

SOUP

Vegan Tom Ka "Coconut Soup"

$17.00

Vegan Tom Ka "Coconut Soup" -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, coconut milk soup with a mix of carrots, broccoli, cabbage, cilantro, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves, galangal root, and lime juice

Vegan Tom Yum Soup

Vegan Tom Yum Soup

$17.00

Vegan Tom Yum Soup -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, a tamarind sour broth with fresh lime juice, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaf, galangal root, onion, celery, cilantro and tomato

APPETIZERS

Vegan Fried Egg Rolls

$9.00

6 Deep fried rolls stuffed with glass noodles, cabbage, shredded carrots and celery. Served with 2oz cup of sweet chili sauce

Vegan Fresh Spring Rolls

Vegan Fresh Spring Rolls

$11.00

4 Extra Large fresh spring rolls filled with cabbage, shredded carrots, lettuce and fresh mint leave wrapped in rice paper - served with (2) 2oz cups of sweet chili sauce and (1) 2oz cup of house made peanut sauce.

RICE BOWLS

Vegan Ginger Stir Fry Rice Bowl

Vegan Ginger Stir Fry Rice Bowl

$17.00

Vegan Ginger Stir Fry Rice Bowl -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, pickled ginger, mix of cabbage, carrots, broccoli, and zucchini in a savory sauce served over steamed Jasmine white rice

Vegan Sriracha Stir Fry Rice Bowl

$17.00

Vegan Sriricha Stir Fry Rice Bowl -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, stir fried mix of cabbage, carrots, broccoli, and zucchini in a sweet and sour Sriracha sauce server over steamed Jasmine white rice

Vegan Stir Fried Mixed Vegetable Rice Bowl

Vegan Stir Fried Mixed Vegetable Rice Bowl

$17.00

Vegan Stir Fried Mixed Vegetables Rice Bowl -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, stir fried mix of cabbage, carrots, broccoli, and zucchini in a savory broth served over steamed Jasmine white rice

Vegan Sweet and Sour Pineapple Rice Bowl

Vegan Sweet and Sour Pineapple Rice Bowl

$17.00

Vegan Sweet & Sour Pineapple Rice Bowl -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, stir fired pineapple, cabbage, carrots, broccoli, and zucchini in a sweet and sour sauce served over steamed Jasmine white rice

Vegan Cashew Stir Fry Rice Bowl

Vegan Cashew Stir Fry Rice Bowl

$17.00

Vegan Cashew Stir Fry Rice Bowl -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, Cashews and a mix of stir fried bell peppers, cabbage, carrots, broccoli, and zucchini in a tangy sweet and sour sauce served over steamed Jasmine white rice

Vegan Thai Style Teriyaki Rice Bowl

Vegan Thai Style Teriyaki Rice Bowl

$17.00

Vegan Thai Style Teriyaki Rice Bowl -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, stir fried broccoli, carrots, and zucchini in a savory Thai style Teriyaki sauce served over steamed Jasmine white rice

Vegan Mango Tofu Rice Bowl

$17.00

Vegan Mango Tofu Rice Bowl -24oz portion -Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, mango sauce over tofu served over steamed Jasmine white rice

SIDES

Crispy seasoned deep fried crinkle cut fries

White Jasmine Rice - 16oz

$2.87

16oz of steamed Jasmine white rice

Brown RIce - 16oz

$2.87

16oz of steamed brown rice

Sticky Rice

$3.45

Unsweetened steamed sticky rice

Thai Side Salad

$3.45

Small garden salad of greens, tomato, shredded carrot and cucumber with our zesty bell pepper house dressing

Crinkle Cut Fries

$4.60

Crispy deep fried Crinkle Cut Fries

Seasoned Crinkle Cut Fries

$4.60

Peanut Sauce - 8oz glass jar

$6.90

Large 8oz glass jar of our housemade Peanut Sauce. Goes great with fresh or fried spring rolls and many others.

Peanut Sauce 2oz

$1.70

2oz portion of our housemade Peanut Sauce

Red Chili Oil Spice Cup

$0.58

small cup of red chili oil spice

DESSERTS

Vegan Mango Sticky Rice

Vegan Mango Sticky Rice

$11.50Out of stock

Fresh Mango over sweet sticky rice drizzled with coconut sauce and sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds.

VEGAN DRINKS

Thai Tea, Thai Coffee, Boba

All drinks are Dairy Free
Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$4.60+

Dairy Free

Thai Iced Coffee

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.60+

Dairy Free

Nom Yen Pink Drink

Nom Yen Pink Drink

$4.60+

Dairy free

Bubble Teas and Boba

Pina Colada Bubble Tea

Pina Colada Bubble Tea

$5.75+

Dairy Free

Taro Bubble Tea

Taro Bubble Tea

$5.75+

Dairy Free

Mango Bubble Tea

Mango Bubble Tea

$5.75+

Dairy Free

Honeydew Bubble Tea

Honeydew Bubble Tea

$5.75+

Dairy Free

Lychee Bubble Tea

Lychee Bubble Tea

$5.75+

Dairy Free

"Milk" Tea Bubble Tea-it does not contain milk

"Milk" Tea Bubble Tea-it does not contain milk

$5.75+

Dairy Free

Coconut Bubble Tea

Coconut Bubble Tea

$5.75+

Dairy Free

Strawberry Bubble Tea

Strawberry Bubble Tea

$5.75+

Dairy Free

Matcha Green Tea Bubble Tea

Matcha Green Tea Bubble Tea

$5.75+

Dairy Free

Chocolate Bubble Tea

Chocolate Bubble Tea

$5.75+

Dairy Free

Lavender Bubble Tea

Lavender Bubble Tea

$5.75+

Dairy Free

Pineapple Bubble Tea

Pineapple Bubble Tea

$5.75+

Dairy Free

Vanilla Bubble Tea

Vanilla Bubble Tea

$5.75+

Dairy Free

Watermelon Bubble Tea

Watermelon Bubble Tea

$5.75+

Dairy Free

Banana Bubble Tea

Banana Bubble Tea

$5.75+

Dairy Free

Mint Candy Cane Bubble Tea

Mint Candy Cane Bubble Tea

$5.76+

Dairy Free with bits of crushed candy canes.

Iced Teas

Iced Tea - Unsweetened

$4.60+

Dairy Free

Iced Tea - Sweetened

$4.60+

Dairy Free

Mango Iced Tea

$4.60+

Dairy Free

Strawberry Iced Tea

$4.60+

Dairy Free

Raspberry Iced Tea

$4.60+Out of stock

Dairy Free

Lemon Iced Tea

$4.60+

Dairy Free

Honeydew Iced Tea

$4.60+

Dairy Free

Unsweetened Iced Green Tea

$4.60+

Dairy Free

Sweetened Iced Green Tea

$4.60+

Dairy Free

Mango Iced Green Tea

$4.60+

Dairy Free

Raspberry Iced Green Tea

$4.60+Out of stock

Dairy Free

Strawberry Iced Green Tea

$4.60+

Dairy Free

Lemon Iced Green Tea

$4.60+

Dairy Free

Honeydew Iced Green Tea

$4.60+

Dairy Free

Slushies -24oz

"Milk Tea" Bubble Tea Slushie -24oz

$8.05

Dairy Free - "milk tea" is just the name.

Banana Bubble Tea Slushie -24oz

$8.05

Dairy Free

Coconut Bubble Tea Slushie -24oz

$8.05

Dairy Free

Honeydew Bubble Tea Slushie -24oz

$8.05

Dairy Free

Lavender Bubble Tea Slushie -24oz

$8.05

Dairy Free

Lychee Bubble Tea Slushie -24oz

$8.05

Dairy Free

Matcha Green Tea Bubble Tea Slushie -24oz

$8.05

Dairy Free

Pineapple Bubble Tea Slushie -24oz

$8.05

Dairy Free

Strawberry Bubble Tea Slushie -24oz

$8.05

Dairy Free

Taro Bubble Tea Slushie -24oz

$8.05

Dairy Free

Vanilla Bubble Tea Slushie -24oz

$8.05

Dairy Free

Watermelon Bubble Tea Slushie -24oz

$8.05

Dairy Free

Pina Colada Bubble Tea Slushie -24oz

$8.05

Dairy Free

Water and Soda

A&W Root Beer 16.9oz Bottle

A&W Root Beer 16.9oz Bottle

$3.45
Orange Crush 16.9oz Bottle

Orange Crush 16.9oz Bottle

$3.45
Pepsi 16.9oz Bottle

Pepsi 16.9oz Bottle

$3.45
7UP 16.9oz Bottle

7UP 16.9oz Bottle

$3.45
Bottled Water 16.9oz

Bottled Water 16.9oz

$2.30
Coke 12 oz can

Coke 12 oz can

$2.30
Diet Coke 12oz can

Diet Coke 12oz can

$2.30
Sprite 12oz can

Sprite 12oz can

$2.30
Fanta Orange 12oz can

Fanta Orange 12oz can

$2.30
A&W Root Beer 12oz can

A&W Root Beer 12oz can

$2.30
Pepsi 12oz can

Pepsi 12oz can

$2.30
Canada Dry Ginger Ale 12oz can

Canada Dry Ginger Ale 12oz can

$2.30
Dr Pepper 12oz can

Dr Pepper 12oz can

$2.30