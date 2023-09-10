Vegan CAROLINA REAPER stir Fry

$20.00

Vegan CAROLINA REAPER Stir Fry -24oz portion -WARNING!!! Extremely Spicy - Choice of veggie only or with Tofu, this mix of veggies is stir fried in a mildly sweet and fiery house sauce. If you like heat this is the one for you, made with the world famous, terrifically hot record holding pepper. Want to try the "hottest pepper in the world"? This is it...the Carolina Reaper. Do not order unless you like eating fire