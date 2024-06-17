Maid-Rite West 621 1st Ave SW
Classics
- Maid-Rite$5.00
- Cheese-Rite$5.50
- Bacon Cheese-Rite$6.00
- Mega Maid-Rite$6.00
- Mega Cheese-Rite$6.50
- Mushroom Swiss-Rite$6.00
- Sloppy-Rite$5.20
- Maid-Rite Melt$6.50
- Pork Tenderloin$8.00
- BBQ Pulled Pork$5.20
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$6.00
- Fish Filet Sandwich$5.20
- All Beef Hot Dog$4.20
- Chili Cheese Dog$5.50
- Grilled Cheese$4.00
- Grilled Ham & Cheese$5.00
- Grilled Turkey & Swiss$5.00
- Chicken Strips$5.20
- Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap$5.50
- Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$5.50
- Grilled BLT$6.00
- Walking Taco$6.50
- Chicken Salad Sandwich
Seasonal Special! Chicken salad served on a croissant with lettuce and tomato.$5.50
- BBQ Rib Patty$4.50
Dinners
- Hot-Rite
Maid-Rite meat served with white bread, smothered with mashed potatoes & gravy.$7.50
- Hot Pork
Hot roasted pork sandwich smothered with mashed potatoes & gravy.$7.50
- Hot Turkey
Hot roasted turkey sandwich smothered with mashed potatoes & gravy.$7.50
- Pork Dinner
Roast pork dinner served with mashed potatoes & gravy and green beans$8.00
- Goulash Dinner
Traditional goulash served with bread and butter.$7.00
- Hot Pork Tenderloin
Mashed potatoes & gravy served on top of a giant, hand rolled tenderloin.$8.00
- Butterfly Shrimp Dinner
10 piece butterfly shrimp dinner served with fries, coleslaw, and cocktail sauce.$12.00
Sides
- French Fries
Made to order crinkle cut fries$2.75
- Baked Beans$2.75
- Cheese Curds$4.50
- Breaded Cauliflower$4.50
- Breaded Mushrooms$4.50
- Onion Rings$4.50
- Coleslaw$2.75
- Cheese Fries$4.50
- Broccoli Cheese Bites$4.50
- Chili Cheese Fries$5.50
- Large French Fries
Made to order crinkle cut fries$3.50
- Potato Salad$2.75
- Fried Pickle Chips$4.50
- Jalapeno Cheese-Rite Fries
Crinkle cut fries topped with Maid-Rite meat, cheese sauce, & jalapenos.$5.50
- Jalapeno Poppers$4.50
- Mashed Potatoes & Gravy$2.75
- Cottage Cheese$2.75
- Mozzarella Sticks$4.50
- Seasoned Wedges$6.50
- Mac Salad (seasonal)$2.75
- Mac & Cheese$3.50
- Fried Appetizer Sampler - Pick 3$12.00
- Chips$0.93
Desserts
Beverages
Soup & Chili
Extra Sauces
Packages & Catering
- Family Meal Deal
4 Maid-Rites OR 10 chicken strips & 2 Maid-Rites, and one side$29.99
- Party Pack
Maid-Rite meat & buns for 12, condiments, potato salad OR baked beans, and cookies OR chips.$64.99
- Meeting Pack
Maid-Rite meat & buns for 48, condiments, potato salad, calico baked beans, and choice of cookies or chips. Please allow 24 hrs notice.$260.99
- 1 Lb. Potato Salad$7.50
- 1 Lb. Baked Beans$7.50
- 1 Lb. Coleslaw$7.50
- Family Sized French Fries$7.50
- 12 Buns$4.50
- Meat by the Pound$8.99