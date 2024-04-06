Main Street Family Restaurant Albert Lea
Beverages
Drinks
- Soda$3.69
- Coffee$3.69
- Hot Tea$3.69
- Hot Coco$3.69
- Hot French Vanilla$3.69
- Hot Water$1.00
- Milk$2.79+
- Juice$2.79+
- Fresh OJ$5.50
- Main St Coctail$5.50
- Kale Juice$5.50Out of stock
- Berry Fusion$5.50Out of stock
- Rootbear Float$4.50
- Cherry Pepsi$4.50Out of stock
- Blueberry Pink Lemonade$4.50
- Strawberry Lemonade$4.50
- Coffee Group$2.69
Coffee Specialty
Breakfast
YOLKS
- One Egg Combos$9.99
Includes hash browns, eggs, and a choice of toast or pancakes
- Two Egg Combos$10.99
Includes hash browns, eggs, and a choice of toast or pancakes
- Three Egg Combos$11.99
Includes hash browns, eggs, and a choice of toast or pancakes
- Albert Lea Special$14.99
Ham, bacon, sausage links, hash browns, and two eggs of your choice. Served with a side of toast or pancakes
- Polish Sausage and Eggs$14.99
Served with two eggs any style. Hash browns and a choice of toast or pancakes
- Corn Beef Hash$14.99
Served with two eggs any style, hash browns, and a choice of toast or pancakes
- Country Breakfast$14.99
Two eggs any style, half of biscuits and gravy, three bacon or links and a side of pancakes
Benedicts+ Sandwiches
- Breakfast Burrito$14.99
Top seller. Scrambled eggs, cheese, and your choice of sausage, taco, bacon or ham all rolled up in a flour tortilla. Served with salsa on the side
- Breakfast Croissant$14.99
Two scrambled eggs, American cheese, and one choice of bacon, patties or ham
- Slammer$13.99
Two scrambled eggs, cinnamon french toast, and American cheese with patties in the middle
- English Muffin Sandwich$13.99
Two scrambled eggs, American cheese with a slice of ham in the middle
- Half Country Benedict$12.99
Two poached eggs served over biscuits and sausage patties. Topped with creamy country gravy. Served with hashbrowns
- Country Benedict$14.99
Two poached eggs served over biscuits and sausage patties. Topped with creamy country gravy. Served with hashbrowns
- Half Westcoast Benedict$12.99
Two basted eggs served over bacon and hashbrowns. Topped with hollandaise, tomato and avocado and served with cinnamon toast
- Westcoast Benedict$14.99
Two basted eggs served over bacon and hashbrowns. Topped with hollandaise, tomato and avocado and served with cinnamon toast
- Half Eggs Benedict$12.99
Two poached eggs served over ham and an English muffin. Topped with hollandaise. Served with hashbrowns
- Eggs Benedict$14.99
Two poached eggs served over ham and an English muffin. Topped with hollandaise. Served with hashbrowns
Skillets
- Gyro Skillet$15.99
Gyro meat, onion, and tomato. Served with tzatziki sauce
- Chicken Tender Skillet$14.99
Chicken tenders fried to golden brown. Topped with country gravy
- Irish Skillet$14.99
Onion, green pepper and corn beef
- Meat Lovers Skillet$14.99
Ham, bacon, and sausage
- Mexican Skillet$14.99
Seasoned ground beef, tomato, onion and green pepper. Served with salsa
- Veggie Skillet$14.99
Onion, green pepper, tomatoes and mushrooms
- Hash Stack$14.99
Hash browns, sausage, bacon, cheese, country gravy and scrambled eggs. Served with cinnamon toast
- Steak Skillet$15.99
Onion, green pepper, mushrooms and sirloin strips
- House Skillet$15.99
This one has it all! Tender ham, bacon, sausage, onion, green pepper, tomatoes and mushrooms
Omelettes
- House Omelette$14.99
A mouthwatering combination of ham, bacon, sausage, onion, and green pepper
- Country Omelette$14.99
Sausage, topped with country gravy
- Spinach & Mushroom Omelette$14.99
- Greek Omelette$15.99
Prepared with gyro meat, onion, tomato and feta. Served with tzatziki sauce
- Mexican Omelette$14.99
Loaded with taco meat, onion, green pepper and tomato. Served with salsa and sour cream
- Western Omelette$14.99
Ham, mushrooms, onion and green pepper
- Meat Lover Omelette$14.99
Ham, bacon and sausage
- Ham and Cheese Omelette$14.99
- Mediterranean Omelette$14.99
Olives, spinach, tomato and feta cheese
- Veggie Omelette$14.99
Onion, green pepper, tomato and mushrooms
- Cheddar Cheese Omelette$11.99
Steaks- BG
- Steak and Eggs$19.99
8 oz top sirloin steak cooked and seasoned to your liking. Served with two eggs any style, hashbrowns and toast or cakes
- Chopped Steak and Eggs$17.99
- Country Fried Steak and Eggs$17.99
Fried until golden brown served with hashbrowns, two eggs, and toast or cakes. Topped with country gravy
- Half B&G$8.99
Add two eggs any style
- *Hash Browns, Gravy & Eggs$11.99
- Full B&G$9.99
Pancakes & Crepes
- 1 Pancake$4.25
- Short Stack$7.99
- (3) Pancakes$9.99
- 2X2X2 Pancake Platter$13.99
Two eggs any style, two bacon or links, and two cakes
- Chocolate Chip Pancakes$10.99
- Fruit Pancakes$12.99
Choose one (strawberries, blueberries, or banana)
- Banana Wrapped Cakes$12.99
2 cakes rolled with banana and chocolate
- Plain Crepes$10.99
- Chocolate Drizzled Crepes$13.99
- Fruity Crepes$13.99
Choose one: -strawberries -blueberries -bananas
Wafflesa+ Oats
French Toast
- Stuffed Texas French Toast$11.99
Our famous two thick slices of Texas toast dipped in egg batter, stuffed with sweet cream cheese, and topped with strawberries
- 2×2×2 French Toast Platter$13.99
Two eggs, two bacon or links, and two French toast
- Cowboy Cinnamon Combo$14.99
The new version of Belly Buster. Ham, two eggs, two slices of cinnamon French toast, bacon and links
- Strawberry Cinnamon Swirl French Toast$12.99
- (1) Texas French Toast$4.50
- (2) Texas French Toast$7.99
- (3) Texas French Toast$8.99
Three slices of thick French toast, cooked to golden brown
- Lumberjack Cinnamon Combo$15.99
Ham, two eggs, bacon, links and hashbrowns. Served with two cinnamon french toast. Topped with strawberries
- 4pc Cinn French Toast$9.99
Four slices of cinnamon french toast. Served with butter and maple syrup
- 4x2x2 Cinnamon Combo$13.99
4 slices of our homestyle cinnamon bread with 2 eggs and 2 bacon strips or 2 sausage links
Breakfast Sides
- 1 Egg$1.65
- 2 Eggs$2.65
- 3 Eggs$3.95
- Side Bacon$3.99
- Side Links$3.99
- Side Patties$3.99
- Side Ham$3.99
- Side Polish$5.99
- Side CBH$5.99
- Side CFS$7.99
- Cup of Fruit$4.99
- Bowl of Fruit$6.95
- Side Hash Browns$3.99
- Side American Fry$3.99
- Side Strawberry$2.99
- SIde Blueberry$2.99
- Side Banana$2.99
- side Country gravy$2.99
- side Holy$2.99
- English Muffin$3.69
- Toast$3.69
- Cinn Roll$5.99
- Cinn Loaf$9.99
- Add Avocado$3.00
- Ranch$0.75
- Salsa$0.75
- Sour Cream$0.75
- Peanut Butter$0.75
- Gluten Free Tst$3.99
- 1 Biscuit$1.99
Lunch
APPS & Burgers
- True Sampler$15.99
A delicious combination of chicken tenders, Brew City's famous: onion rings, mozzarella sticks, cheese curds and crispy green beans. Perfect for sharing
- Onion Rings
- Mozzarella Sticks$12.99
Brew city light beer battered mozzarella sticks. Served with marinara sauce
- Green Beans$12.99
Crispy green beans fried to golden brown
- Cheese Curds$12.99
Brew City white cheddar cheese curds served with your choice of dressing
- Bacon Cheeseburger$14.99
- Alpine Burger$15.99
Mushrooms, Swiss cheese, and bacon
- Cowboy Burger$14.99
Fried onions, cheddar cheese and BBQ
- Hamburger$13.99
- Jalapeño Burger$15.99
Jalapeños, bacon and Swiss cheese
- Cheeseburger$14.99
- Hawaiian Burger$15.99
Pineapple and Cheddar cheese
- Mushroom & Swiss Burger$14.99
Salads+ Low Cals
- Beef Taco Salad$14.99
Seasoned taco meat, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, olives, green pepper, and onions
- Steak Salad$17.99
8 oz top sirloin strips served over crisp romaine lettuce, hard-boiled egg, tomato, cucumber, green pepper, onion, and cheddar cheese
- Chicken BLT Salad$14.99
Grilled chicken breast over crisp romaine lettuce, bacon, hard-boiled egg, tomato, cucumber, green pepper, onion and cheddar cheese
- Chef Salad$14.99
Sliced turkey and ham over crisp romaine lettuce, hard-boiled egg, tomato, cucumber, green pepper and onion topped with American and swiss cheese
- California Chicken Salad$14.99
Grilled chicken breast over crisp romaine lettuce, hard-boiled egg, tomato, cucumber, green pepper, onion and cheddar cheese
- Crispy Chicken Salad$14.99
- Balsamic-Chicken BLT Salad$14.99
Grilled chicken breast over crisp romaine lettuce, bacon, hard-boiled egg, tomato, cucumber, green pepper, onion and cheddar cheese
- French-Chicken BLT Salad$14.99
Grilled chicken breast over crisp romaine lettuce, bacon, hard-boiled egg, tomato, cucumber, green pepper, onion and cheddar cheese
- Salmon Salad$20.99
- Low Cal Chicken$14.99
Charbroiled chicken breast served with cottage cheese, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, cucumbers, and fresh fruit
- Low Cal Burger$14.99
1/2 Lbs. Angus beef patty served with cottage cheese, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, cucumbers, and fresh fruit
- Bowl Chicken Dumpling Soup$5.50
- Cup Chicken Dumpling Soup$4.50
- Veggie Scramble$14.99
Four egg whites topped with spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, onion, green pepper, and feta. Served with cinnamon toast
Melts & Sandwiches
- Patty Melt$14.99
1/2 lbs. Burger with American cheese and fried onions on grilled rye bread
- Reuben Melt$14.99
Thinly-sliced corn beef, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut on grilled rye bread. Served with thousand islands
- Alpine Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, fresh sautéed mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, onion, tomatoes and mayo on a grilled sesame bun
- Mediterranean Melt$14.99
Char-broiled chicken breast, green peppers, onions, mushrooms and swiss cheese on grilled sourdough bread
- Frany Melt$14.99
Turkey, crisp bacon, American cheese, tomatoes on grilled sourdough
- Frisco Melt$14.99
1/2 pound Angus burger with swiss cheese and onions on grilled sourdough bread
- Chicken Tender Melt$14.99
Chicken strips, bacon, swiss cheese and tomatoes on grilled sourdough
Hot Sandwiches
- Philly Sandwich$15.99
Sliced tender beef. Grilled onions, green peppers and Swiss cheese on Italian bread. Served with au jus on the side
- French Dip$14.99
Tender and juicy sliced roast beef, served on toasted Italian bread with au jus on the side
- Fish Sandwich$14.99
A breaded cod fillet, fried to golden brown, topped with American cheese. Served over lettuce and tomato with a side of tartar sauce
- Gyro Sandwich$15.99
Mixture of beef and lamb. Packed with flavor and cooked to perfection. Served with lettuce, onion and tomato and homemade tzatziki sauce
- Hot Roast Beef$14.99
Sliced roast beef, served with mashed potato on toasted white bread, and topped with homemade brown gravy
- 1/2 Hot Roast Beef$11.99
- Hot Roast Turkey$14.99
Sliced roast turkey, served with mashed potato on toasted white bread, and topped with homemade turkey gravy
- 1/2 Hot Roast Turkey$11.99
- Hot Hamburger$14.99
Sliced roast beef, served with mashed potato on toasted white bread, and topped with homemade brown gravy
Clubs and Wraps
- Turkey BLT Club$14.99
Enjoy a taste of bacon, turkey, lettuce, tomato and mayo, packed tightly on toasted white bread
- BLT$13.99
The basic classic: bacon, lettuce, mayo and tomato on white toast. Nothing fancy, just delicious
- BLT Club$14.99
Has been our go-to lunch lately. Bacon strips, lettuce,tomato, mayo on toasted white bread
- Crispy Chicken Wrap$14.99
Crispy chicken strips, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing
- Chicken Bacon Wrap$14.99
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing
- Taco Wrap$14.99
Seasoned taco meat, cheese, lettuce, and tomato, wrapped into a warm tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream
Pasta and Seafood
- Spaghetti$14.99
Tossed in homemade meat marinara sauce. Served with a breadstick on the side
- Chicken Parmesan$18.99
Grilled chicken, lightly breaded. Topped with marinara sau and mozzarella cheese. Served over spaghetti noodles and breadstick
- Shrimp Basket$17.99
Bite-size popcorn shrimp fried until golden brown. Served with fries and cocktail sauce
- Jumbo Shrimp Platter$18.99
Lightly breaded jumbo butterfly shrimp,fried until golden and served with fries and cocktail sauce
- Parmesan Meatballs$18.99
Grilled chicken, lightly breaded. Topped with marinara sau and mozzarella cheese. Served over spaghetti noodles and breadstick
- Alfredo$16.99
Tossed in homemade meat marinara sauce. Served with a breadstick on the side
- Steak Diana Alfredo$20.99
Tossed in homemade meat marinara sauce. Served with a breadstick on the side
- Chicken Diana Alfredo$20.99
Tossed in homemade meat marinara sauce. Served with a breadstick on the side
- Baked Mostiacioli$14.99
Tossed in homemade meat marinara sauce. Served with a breadstick on the side
- Lasagna$14.99
Tossed in homemade meat marinara sauce. Served with a breadstick on the side
Country Delights
- Chicken Strip Basket$17.99
Six chicken strips fried to golden brown served with a choice of dipping sauce
- Country Fried Steak Dinner$18.99
Tender and juicy western steak, fried to golden brown
- *Top Sirloin Dinner$19.99
8 oz top sirloin, seasoned and prepared to your liking
- Polish Sausage and Kraut$17.99
Grilled polish sausage and seasoned sauerkraut. Served with mashed potato and a choice of soup or salad
- Steak and Jumbo Shrimp$24.99
8 oz top sirloin steak cooked and seasoned to your liking
Senior Menu 55+ Breakfast- Lunch
- SR Ham Steak$14.99
Grilled ham steak, topped with a slice of pineapple. Served with two choices: soup or salad and potato
- SR Chop Steak$14.99
Ground beef patty, charbroiled to perfection. Served with two choices: soup or salad and potato
- SR Hot Beef$11.99
Roast beef served over white toast and mashed potatoes, topped with gravy
- SR Hot Turkey$11.99
Roast turkey served over white toast and mashed potatoes, topped with gravy
- SR Spaghetti$11.99
Tossed in meat marinara sauce. Served with a breadstick and one side
- *SR Breakfast$11.99
One pancake or french toast, two links or bacon and one egg any style
- 2 Egg Ham & Cheese Omelette$11.99
Served with hash browns and toast or cakes
- SR Spaghetti MB$13.99
Tossed in meat marinara sauce. Served with a breadstick and one side
Kid's Corner Breakfast - Lunch
- *Kid's Cheeseburger$7.50
Served with fries
- Kid's Mac N Cheese$7.00
- Kid's Spaghetti$7.00
Served with a breadstick
- Kid's Grilled Cheese$7.00
Served with fries
- Kid's Chicken Strips$7.50
Served with fries
- *Kid's Breakfast$7.50
Pancake, links, or bacon and one egg any style
- Mickey Mouse Pancake$7.00
Plain or with chocolate chips
- Silver Dollar Pancakes$7.00
Six small pancakes
- Kids Drink$2.00