Pizza on Main/Mateo's Tacos 87 Main Street
Pizza
- Cheese Pizza Small 10"$10.50
Fresh dough crust, red sauce and Mozzarella. Choose your toppings!
- Cheese Pizza Large 14"$16.99
Fresh dough crust, red sauce and Mozzarella. Choose your toppings!
- Cheese Pizza Extra Large 18"$18.99
Fresh dough crust, red sauce and Mozzarella. Choose your toppings!
- White Pizza Small 10"$10.99
Fresh dough crust, Olive oil, Garlic, Fresh Mozzarella & Ricotta.
- White Pizza Large 14"$17.50
Fresh dough crust, Olive oil, Garlic, Fresh Mozzarella & Ricotta.
- White Pizza Extra Large 18"$19.50
Fresh dough crust, Olive oil, Garlic, Fresh Mozzarella & Ricotta.
- Calzone$10.50
- Cheese Pizza Gluten Free/Vegan Cauliflower Crust 12"$13.50
Cheese Pizza, red sauce on an artisan cauliflower crust, Top as you'd like!
- White Pizza Gluten Free/Vegan Cauliflower Crust 12"$13.50
Olive oil, Garlic, Fresh Mozzarella & Ricotta. on an artisan cauliflower crust, Top as you'd like!
- The Bells & Whistles$18.99+
Red base, Cup & Char Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Fresh Mushrooms, Peppers, onions, Black olives, Mozzarella.
- Ladenia$14.99+
Olive oil and garlic base, red onion, fresh sliced tomato, Mediterranean herbs.
- Margherita$14.99+
White base, crushed plum tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil.
- BBQ Chicken$17.99+
BBQ base, Chicken, bacon, red onion, mozzarella, ranch drizzle.
- Buffalo Chicken$17.99+
White base, Buffalo Chicken, red onion, Mozzarella, blue cheese drizzle.
- Taco$17.99+
Red base, Taco Meat, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Tortilla chips, Salsa.
- Pickle your fancy$17.99+
White base, Pickles, Pickled red onions, Pepperoncini, candied Jalapenos, Mozzarella.
- Our Moussaka$17.99+
Our House made eggplant spread, Ricotta, Kalamata olives, red onion.
- Main St. Corn$18.99+
White base, Roasted corn, red onion, Mozzarella, Cotija, Cilantro, Elote aioli.
- Cheeseburger$17.99+
1000 island base, Burger, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle.
- Loaded Potato$17.99+
White base, Roasted Potato, Bacon, Cheddar, Scallions.
- Harissa Chicken$18.99+
Harissa base, Chicken, Falafel, Mozzarella, Feta, lemon EVOO dressed arugula.
- Sweet Heat$18.99+
White base, Hot Capicola, Sausage, Red onion, Fresh Mozzarella, Lemon EVOO dressed Arugula, Harissa hot honey.
- Hawaiian$17.99+
Red base, Pineapple, Bacon, Ham, Mozzarella
- Shroomin N' Zoomin$17.99+
White base, Crimini Mushrooms, Ricotta, Mozzarella, EVOO dressed Arugula, Parmesan.
- Veg Out!$18.99+
House made eggplant spread, red onion, crimini mushrooms, peppers, tomato, kalamata olives, roasted corn, candied jalapenos.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$18.99+
Ranch base, chicken, bacon, red onion, provolone, mozzarella.
- Saucy Balls$17.99+
Red base, sliced meatballs, mozzarella, Arugula, EVOO, Parmesan
- We want the meats$18.99+
Appetizers
- Wings (8) 1 flavor$12.00
8 Fresh wings, 1 flavor, served with Celery sticks, and choice of Blue cheese or Ranch Dressing.
- Wings (16) 1 flavor$20.00
16 Fresh wings 1 flavor. To order multiple flavors use the 8 wing option for each selection of flavor per 8 wings. Served with Celery sticks, and choice of Blue cheese or Ranch Dressing.
- Wings (24) 1 flavor$26.00
24 Fresh wings 1 flavor. To order multiple flavors use the 8 wing option for each selection of flavor per 8 wings. Served with Celery sticks, and choice of Blue cheese or Ranch Dressing.
- Crispy Chicken Tenders (5)$8.99
- Buffalo Chicken Tenders (5)$9.99
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in Buffalo sauce, served with celery and choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
- Mozzarella Sticks (5)$8.99
5 golden Mozzarella sticks served with Marinara sauce.
- Fried Pickles$7.99
House breaded pickles fried golden brown served with Ranch dressing.
- Fried Ravioli's (5)$8.99
Fried cheese raviolis served with Marinara sauce.
- Appetizer Meatballs (3)$8.99
3 Meatballs, & Marinara sauce.
- Garlic Dough Knots (5)$8.99Out of stock
Our house made dough, tied in knots, baked and brushed with garlic butter.
Bowls & Salads
- Falafel Grain Bowl$16.99
Falafel, roasted broccoli, Tzatziki, pickled red onions, romaine, quinoa blend, with a creamy Greek dressing.
- Balsamic Fig Chicken Bowl$16.99
ABF Chicken, figs, house made eggplant dip, hummus, arugula, quinoa blend, with a balsamic vinaigrette.
- Harissa Chicken Bowl$17.99
ABF Harissa chicken, feta, avocado, arugula, quinoa blend, with Harissa hot honey dressing.
- Marathon Bowl$17.99
ABF chicken, hummus, feta, tomato, arugula, quinoa blend, with a creamy Greek dressing.
- Greek Salad$15.99
Hummus, tzatziki, feta, cucumber, tomato, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, romaine, arugula with a creamy Greek dressing.
- Mediterranean Caesar Salad$15.99
pickled red onions, fried chickpeas, romaine, arugula with a Caesar dressing.
- Chef Salad$15.99
Ham, turkey, provolone, roasted corn, cucumber, tomato, black olives, romaine, with a Tuscan Italian dressing.
- Antipasto Salad$15.99
Hot Capicola, Salami, Feta, Provolone, Pickled red Onions, Pepperoncini, Kalamata olives, Romaine and Tuscan Italian Dressing
Grinders
- Italian Combo Grinder$8.99+
Hot Capicola, pepperoni, ham, romaine, tomato, provolone.
- Veggie Delight Grinder$8.99+
Romaine, tomato, roasted broccoli, kalamata olives, pickles, eggplant spread, pickled red onions, provolone..
- Chicken Parm Grinder$8.99+
Crispy chicken, marinara, mozzarella & Parmesan, served hot.
- Crispy Chicken grinder$8.99+
Crispy chicken tender grinder, choose your toppings
- Meatball & Provolone Grinder$8.99+
Meatballs with sauce and melted provolone cheese.
- The Harissa Grinder$8.99+
Harissa Chicken, arugula, pickled onions, Harissa hot honey dressing & Provolone cheese.
- The Greek Grinder$8.99+
Falafel, romaine, tomato, cucumber, tzatziki, hummus.
- Ham & Cheese Grinder$8.99+
Ham, Provolone, tomato, romaine.
- BLT Grinder$8.99+
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
- Custom BYO Grinder$8.99+
Build your own grinder from any of our Meats, Cheeses and Toppings.
Beverages to go
- 2 Liter Coke$4.99
- 2 Liter Diet Coke$4.99
- 2 Liter Sprite$4.99
- 2 Liter Root Beer$4.99
- 2 Liter Orange Fanta$4.99
- Dasani Water 20 oz$2.99
- Smart Water 20 oz bottle$3.99
- 20 oz Coke$3.70
- 20 oz Diet Coke$3.70
- 20 oz Sprite$3.70
- 20 oz Orange Fanta$3.70
- 20 oz Coke Zero$3.70
- 20 oz Ginger Ale$3.70
- 20 oz Root Beer$3.70
- Monster Energy Green$3.99
- Monster Energy Zero Ultra$3.99
- Vitamin Water XXX$3.99
- Vitamin Water Power C$3.99
- Unsweetned Tea
- Sweet Tea