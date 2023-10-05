Maine Beer Cafe 439 Us Rt 1 Ste 1
FOOD
$10 FLATBREADS EVERY THURSDAY
CHEESE FLATBREAD
A classic with house made Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella.
PEPPERONI FLATBREAD
A classic Flatbread with house made Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella and Pepperoni.
GOAT FLATBREAD
Our Tom Brady Mozzarella, Fresh Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions, GOAT Cheese crumble and a topped with Balsamic Drizzle
BUFFALO CHICKEN FLATBREAD
A fan favorite Buffalo Chicken, Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions, Blue Cheese Crumble topped with a Ranch Drizzle
APPETIZERS
CHIPS & DIP
Classic French Onion Dip served with Kettle Chips (GF)
PRETZEL STICKS
A Cafe Favorite served with Choice of House made Smoked Gouda Cheese Sauce, Brown or Yellow Mustard
BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP
House Buffalo Chicken with Cheddar and Cream Cheese Sauce, Tortilla Chips & Veggies (GF) Crackers available upon Request
VEGGIE BASKET
A light fare to share Carrots, Cucumbers, Celery, Pita Chips with Hummus and a Herb Garlic Pub Cheese. Can be made Gluten Free upon request.
CLAM CHOWDER BOWL
House made traditional New England Clam Chowder with a touch of Applewood Smoked Bacon
CLAM CHOWDER CUP
Assotted Cured Meats and a variety of Cheeses, Olives, Pepperoncini, Fig Jam, Grain Mustard served with Crackers can be made Gluten Free
SIDE SALAD
A side of our House Salad Fresh Mesclun Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion and Carrots.
9 PC CHICKEN BITES
9 pieces of our breaded Boneless Chicken Breast Bites served with choice of Buffalo Sauce or Ranch on the side
SOUP OF THE DAY CUP
SOUP OF THE DAY BOWL
SALADS
WRAPS/SANDS
BURGERS
CLASSIC BURGER
TEXAN BURGER
Crispy Chicken Breast, Spring Mix, Tomato, Bacon, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch on a toasted Brioche Bun
SMOKED GOUDA BURGER
2 Seasoned Black Angus Beef Patties. Please choose the toppings below.
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
2 Seasoned Angus Beef Patties, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Tickle, Onion, Ketchup & Mustard. The burger will come dressed as above.
CLUB CHICKEN SANDWICH
Grilled Chicken Breast, American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a Brioche Bun. The Chicken Breasts will come dressed as above.
CRISPY HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
Crispy Chicken Breast, Pickles, Hot Honey Sauce topped with Coleslaw, on a toasted Brioche Bun
BUILD OWN CHICKEN
2 Season Angus Beef Patties, Pepper jack Cheese, Jalapenos, Chipotle Aiolo and Fried Onions.
KIDS
KIDS MAC & CHEESE
Plus Choice of 2 Sides: Chips, Applesauce, Carrots or Cucumber
KIDS HAMBURGER
Plus Choice of 2 Sides: Chips, Applesauce, Carrots or Cucumber
KIDS CHEESEBURGER
Plus Choice of 2 Sides: Chips, Applesauce, Carrots or Cucumber
KIDS HOT DOG
Plus Choice of 2 Sides: Chips, Applesauce, Carrots or Cucumber
KIDS NUGGET
DRINKS
CANNED BEER
4 PACK
Mix and Match 4 Packs