Popular Items

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$10.00

Plus Choice of 2 Sides: Chips, Applesauce, Carrots or Cucumber

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$9.00

Plus Choice of 2 Sides: Chips, Applesauce, Carrots or Cucumber

LEMONADE

$3.50

FOOD

$10 FLATBREADS EVERY THURSDAY

CHEESE FLATBREAD

$10.00Out of stock

A classic with house made Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella.

PEPPERONI FLATBREAD

$10.00Out of stock

A classic Flatbread with house made Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella and Pepperoni.

GOAT FLATBREAD

$12.00

Our Tom Brady Mozzarella, Fresh Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions, GOAT Cheese crumble and a topped with Balsamic Drizzle

BUFFALO CHICKEN FLATBREAD

$10.00Out of stock

A fan favorite Buffalo Chicken, Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions, Blue Cheese Crumble topped with a Ranch Drizzle

APPETIZERS

CHIPS & DIP

$8.00

Classic French Onion Dip served with Kettle Chips (GF)

PRETZEL STICKS

$10.00

A Cafe Favorite served with Choice of House made Smoked Gouda Cheese Sauce, Brown or Yellow Mustard

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$15.00

House Buffalo Chicken with Cheddar and Cream Cheese Sauce, Tortilla Chips & Veggies (GF) Crackers available upon Request

VEGGIE BASKET

$14.00

A light fare to share Carrots, Cucumbers, Celery, Pita Chips with Hummus and a Herb Garlic Pub Cheese. Can be made Gluten Free upon request.

CLAM CHOWDER BOWL

$13.00

House made traditional New England Clam Chowder with a touch of Applewood Smoked Bacon

CLAM CHOWDER CUP

$9.00

Assotted Cured Meats and a variety of Cheeses, Olives, Pepperoncini, Fig Jam, Grain Mustard served with Crackers can be made Gluten Free

SIDE SALAD

$7.00

A side of our House Salad Fresh Mesclun Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion and Carrots.

9 PC CHICKEN BITES

$11.00

9 pieces of our breaded Boneless Chicken Breast Bites served with choice of Buffalo Sauce or Ranch on the side

SOUP OF THE DAY CUP

$9.00

SOUP OF THE DAY BOWL

$10.00

SALADS

COBB SALAD

$16.00

Fresh mesclun greens, eggs, tomato, bacon, gorgonzola, and red onion

CAPRESE SALAD

$16.00

WRAPS/SANDS

LOBSTER ROLL

$19.00

CRANBERRY WALNUT WRAP

$10.00

Mesclun Greens and Cranberry Chicken Salad.

SOUTHWEST TURKEY WRAP

$16.00

TURKEY CLUB

$16.00

PESTO CAPRESE SANDWICH

$15.00

AVOCADO BLT SANDWICH

$16.00

BURGERS

CLASSIC BURGER

$16.00

TEXAN BURGER

$16.00

Crispy Chicken Breast, Spring Mix, Tomato, Bacon, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch on a toasted Brioche Bun

SMOKED GOUDA BURGER

$16.00

2 Seasoned Black Angus Beef Patties. Please choose the toppings below.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

2 Seasoned Angus Beef Patties, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Tickle, Onion, Ketchup & Mustard. The burger will come dressed as above.

CLUB CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a Brioche Bun. The Chicken Breasts will come dressed as above.

CRISPY HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

Crispy Chicken Breast, Pickles, Hot Honey Sauce topped with Coleslaw, on a toasted Brioche Bun

BUILD OWN CHICKEN

$16.00

2 Season Angus Beef Patties, Pepper jack Cheese, Jalapenos, Chipotle Aiolo and Fried Onions.

KIDS

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$9.00

Plus Choice of 2 Sides: Chips, Applesauce, Carrots or Cucumber

KIDS HAMBURGER

$9.00

Plus Choice of 2 Sides: Chips, Applesauce, Carrots or Cucumber

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$10.00

Plus Choice of 2 Sides: Chips, Applesauce, Carrots or Cucumber

KIDS HOT DOG

$9.00

Plus Choice of 2 Sides: Chips, Applesauce, Carrots or Cucumber

KIDS NUGGET

$9.00

DRINKS

CANNED BEER

4 PACK

$19.00

Mix and Match 4 Packs

ZERO GRAVITY MADONNA

$8.00

EQUILIBRIUM WAVELENGTH

$8.00

LONEPINE OH-J

$8.00

FOAM BUILT TO SPILL

$8.00

FOUNDATION EPIPHANY

$8.00

BATTERY STEELE LITTLE FLUME

$8.00

BOOTHBAY THIRSTY BOTANIST

$8.00

LAWSONS BIG HAZY

$8.00

LAWSONS HAZY RAYS

$8.00

DREKKER MIND BULLETS

$8.00

PAULANER

$15.00

GLUTENBERG BLONDE

$8.00

ORONO ROCKA ROLLA

$8.00

WEST END UTICA CLUB

$6.00

MILLER LITE

$6.00

PABST 40

$7.00

BUDLIGHT

$6.00

KAWAMA TEQULIA SODA

$6.00

GUINNESS 0.0

$6.00

WILD MAINE WHITE CRANBERRY

$8.00

WILD MAINE BLUEBERRY

$8.00

WILD MAINE LEMONADE

$8.00

WILD MAINE MANGO PINEAPPLE

$8.00

HOP WATER

$5.00

CANNED CIDER

4 PACK

$19.00

OPEN

ARTIFACT CIDER

$8.00

OPEN

DOWNEAST SLUSHIE

$5.00

CITIZEN CIDER

$8.00

DOWNEAST CIDER

$8.00

OPEN

CIDER FLIGHT

$17.00

FARNUM HILL CIDER

$8.00

ANXO

$8.00

HUDSON NORTH

$8.00

MAINIAC CIDER

$8.00

NORTH COUNTRY

$8.00

NORUMBEGA CIDER

$8.00

1911

$8.00

FREEDOMSEDGE

$8.00

ACE

$8.00

EMBARK

$8.00

REVEREND CIDER

$8.00

STOWE CIDER

$8.00

HALYARD

$8.00

URBAN FARMS

$8.00

NON ALCOHOLIC

LEMONADE

$3.50

SODA WATER

$3.00

MAINE ROOT

$3.50

PEPSI

$2.50

DIET PEPSI

$2.50

7-UP

$2.50

GINGER ALE

$2.50

MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.50

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.50

ORANGE JUICE

$3.50

APPLE JUICE

$3.50

MILK

$3.50

LIQUID DEATH

$4.00

ICED TEA

$3.50

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.75

RED BULL

$5.00

COFFEE

$5.00

RETAIL

SWAG

MASK

MASK

$500.00

BASEBALL HAT

$15.00

MUG CLUB MEMBERSHIP

$95.00

BEANIES

$20.00

T-SHIRT

$20.00

SWEATSHIRT

$40.00

MUG CLUB RENEWAL

$45.00