MainStage Brewing 450 Main Street
Food Menu
Pizza
- Cheese Pizza$3.99+
Mozzarella, Red Sauce
- Pepperoni Pizza$4.49+
Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Pepperoni
- Supreme Pizza$16.99+
Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Bell Pepper
- 14" Custom Pizza$13.99
Mozzarella, Red Sauce + Toppings
- 18" Custom Pizza$21.99
Mozzarella, Red Sauce + Toppings
- Custom Gluten Free Pizza 14"$16.99
Gluten Free Crust, Mozzarella, Red Sauce + Toppings
- Mediterranean White Pie$16.99+
Ricotta & Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Artichoke Heart, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Feta, Spinach
- Crimini Mushroom & Fresh Tomato Pizza$17.99+
Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Roma Tomato, Crimini Mushrooms, Shaved Parmesan, Fresh Garlic, Basil
- Butternut Squash & Prosciutto$19.99+
Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Roasted Butternut Squash, Shaved Prosciutto, House Ricotta Blend, Fresh Basil
- Margherita$18.99+
Fresh Mozzarella Chunks, Red Sauce, Fresh Basil
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$16.99+
BBQ sauce base, with roasted chicken, red onions, and bacon
Calzones
- Supreme Calzone$14.99
House Ricotta Blend & Mozzarella w/ Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Bell Pepper
- Mediterranean Calzone$14.99
House Ricotta Blend & Mozzarella w/ Artichoke Hearts, Sun-dried Tomato, Feta, Spinach
- Meat Lovers Calzone$14.99
House Ricotta Blend & Mozzarella w/ Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Bacon Crumbles
- Custom Calzone$14.99
House Ricotta Blend & Mozzarella + Toppings
Starters
- Chicken Wings$9.99
1lb Red Bird Never-Frozen Chicken Wings
- Sweet Chili Brussel Sprouts$9.99
Fried Brussel Sprouts, Sweet Chili Sauce
- French Fries$4.99
French Fries w/ Choice of Sauce
- Caprese Prosciutto$13.99
Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomato, Basil, Prosciutto, Balsamic Glaze
- Garlic Knots$6.99
Garlic Knots
- Extra Sauce$0.75
- Onion Rings$9.99Out of stock
Salad
- MainStage Salad$6.99+
Hydroponic Greens, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Pickled Red Onions, Tomatoes, Red Wine Vinagrette
- Sun-dried Tomato Salad$7.49+
Hydroponic Greens, Sun-dried Tomato, Artichoke Hearts, Feta, Kalamata Olives, Balsamic Glaze
- Caesar Salad$6.99+
Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan, Garlic Crutons, Caesar Dressing
- Apple Cranberry Salad$6.99+
Hydroponic Greens, Granny Smith Apple Slices, Dried Cranberries, Tomatoes, Feta, Apple Cider Vinagrette
Entrees
Dessert
Merchandise
- Gray T-shirt (Poster Design)$25.00+
- Green T-shirt (Logo Design)$25.00+
- Gray T-shirt (Logo Design)$25.00+
- Women's Tanktop$25.00+
- Hat - Black Corduroy (Brand Text)$30.00
- Hat - Light Stone Gray Flatbrim (Logo Badge)$25.00
- Socks - Gold Stripe (Logo)$18.00
- Pin - Enamel (Logo Badge)$5.00
- Hoodie - Gray Unisex$40.00+
- Glassware - Nonic Pint (Logo)$6.00
- Glassware - Tulip (Logo)$6.00
- White T-shirt (Sharpie Design)$20.00+