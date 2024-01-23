Maiwand Grill
FOOD
Appetizers
- 1/2 Aushak$3.99
- 1/2 Bowlani$3.99
- 1/2 Chickpea Curry$3.99
- 1/2 Eggplant$3.99
- 1/2 Hummus$3.99
- 1/2 Lentils$3.99
- 1/2 Potato Curry$3.99
- 1/2 Pumpkin$3.99
- 1/2 Samosas$3.99
- 1/2 Spinach$3.99
- Aushak$5.99
Four steamed dumplings, filled with scallions, served on yogurt, topped with ground beef, lentils, and dried mint.
- Bowlani$5.99
Two pieces of potato filled bread, cooked to perfection.
- Chickpea Curry$5.99
Chickpeas curry seasoned with spices, and cooked to softness.
- Eggplant$5.99
Pan fried eggplant, green bell peppers, and tomatoes, served topped with garlic yogurt.
- Eggplant (No Sauce)$6.99
- Hummus$4.50
Freshly made hummus served with warm tandoori bread.
- Lentils$5.99
Lentils seasoned to perfection, and cooked until soft.
- Potato Curry$5.99
Slightly spicy, sauteed potatoes with green peas, seasoned with delicious spices.
- Pumpkin$5.99
Baby pumpkin cooked in sweet syrup served with garlic yogurt on top.
- Pumpkin (No Sauce)$6.99
- Samosas$5.99
Six bite size potato filled wraps.
- Spinach$5.99
Sauteed chopped spinach, deliciously seasoned with spices.
- Falafel$5.99
Entrees
- Malai Chicken$15.50
Chicken cubes marinated in a creamy marination, served with flavorful rice, fresh salad, and warm tandoori bread.
- Chilli Chicken$15.50
Pieces of marinated boneless chicken thigh, served with flavorful rice, fresh salad, and warm tandoori bread.
- Chicken Tikka #1$15.50
Bone in chicken marinated in delicious spices served with flavorful rice, fresh salad, and warm tandoori bread.
- Chicken Kabob #5$15.50
Cubes of chicken breast marinated and grilled to perfection. Served with flavorful rice, fresh salad, and warm tandoori bread.
- Chicken Salad #6$15.50
Marinated chicken served with fresh salad, optional dressing, and warm tandoori bread.
- Chicken Wrap$13.99
Pieces of shredded chicken kabob, wrapped up with warm tandoori bread, with fresh greens and covered with yogurt dressing inside.
- Lamb Kabob #2$16.50
Cubes of marinated lamb, grilled to perfection. Served with fresh salad, and warm tandoori bread.
- Beef Kabob #3$16.50
Cubes of marinated beef, grilled to perfection. Served with fresh salad, and warm tandoori bread.
- Kofta Kabob #4$15.50
Soft ground beef deliciously marinated and grilled to perfection. Served with fresh salad, and warm tandoori bread.
- Grilled Salmon #8$21.99
Two large pieces of salmon, marinated and grilled to perfection. Served with flavorful rice, fresh salad, and warm tandoori bread.
- Beef Wrap$13.99
Pieces of shredded beef kabob, wrapped up with warm tandoori bread, with fresh greens and covered with yogurt dressing inside.
- Chow Pan #7$21.99
Three pieces of marinated lamb chops, flavorful rice, fresh salad, and warm tandoori bread.
- Lamb Wrap$13.99
Pieces of shredded lamb kabob, wrapped up with warm tandoori bread, with fresh greens and covered with yogurt dressing inside
- Kofta Wrap$13.99
One seekh of kofta kabob, wrapped up with warm tandoori bread, with fresh greens and covered with yogurt dressing inside
- Falafel Platter$15.50
Four pieces of falafel served with flavorful rice, fresh salad, and warm tandoori bread.
- Veggie Platter #16$15.50
Freshly made delicious eggplant, pumpkin, potatoes, chickpeas, spinach, surrounding fluffy white rice, and served with warm tandoori bread.
- Falafel Wrap$13.99
- Chicken Box$12.99
- Gyro$12.99
Combos
- Beef & Chicken Combo$18.99
- Beef & Beef Combo$19.99
- Beef & Lamb Combo$19.99
- Lamb & Chicken Combo #9$18.99
- Lamb & Kofta Combo$18.99
- Lamb & Tikka Combo$18.99
- Chicken & Kofta Combo #10$18.99
- Doublechicken$18.99
- Tikka & Kofta Combo$18.99
- Tikka & Tikka Combo$18.99
- Salmon & Chicken Combo$21.99
- Lamb & Lamb Combo$19.99
- Lamb Andsalmon$23.99
- Chicken/gyro Combo$12.99
Daily Specials
Meat Only
Extras
Desserts
Catering
- Tray Rice Small$50.00
- Tray rice large$100.00
- Big tray veggie$100.00
- Small tray veggie$50.00
- Big tray curry$150.00
- Lamb Curry$180.00
- Chicken Curry$150.00
- Round Tray Veggie$25.00
- Salad Round Tray$15.00
- Round Rice$25.00
- Lamb Kabob Large Tray Meat Only$225.00
- Chicken Large Tray Meat Only$200.00
- Kofta Large Tray Meat Only$200.00
- Lamb Chop Meat Only Large Tray$380.00
- Tikka Meat Only Large Tray$200.00
- Lamb Half Tray Meat Only$112.50
- Chicken Half Tray Meat Only$100.00
- Kofta Half Tray Meat Only$100.00
- Curry Round Tray$60.00