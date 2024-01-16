MAS Tortilleria 1018 Jay St
Dinner
Apps
- Elote$6.00
Seared Corn Pico, Crema, Cotija, Salsa
- Pepinillos$8.00
A curated selection of house Pickles
- Tamale De pueco rojo$6.00
Steamed Masa stuffed with Shredded Pork in Adobo
- Tamale De Pollo verde$6.00
Steamed Masa stuffed with shredded Chicken in Salsa Verde
- Chips & Guac$9.00
- Extra Chips$3.00
- Tortilla 1/2lb$4.00Out of stock
- Tortilla 1lb$8.00Out of stock
- extra guac$5.00
Comida
- Pozole Rojo$13.00
Stewed Pork and Hominy stew, topped with Shredded Cabbage, Onion, Raddish, and tostadas
- Enchiladas De Res$10.00
Adobo seared Tortilla, Shredded Beef Filling, Onion, Crema, Salsa, Cotija
- Huarache$13.00Out of stock
Thick pressed blue corn masa, topped with Refried Pinto Beans, Nopales (cactus) Shredded Cabbage, Crema
- Huarache de tinga$15.00Out of stock
Thick pressed blue corn masa, Chipotle Chicken Tinga, refried pinto beans, Shredded Cabbage, Crema, queso cotija
- Mole rojo$15.00
Mole rojo spooned over top a lightly fried chicken leg and thigh, served with Arroz Amarillo
- Carnitas$15.00
A plate of confit pork pieces, served with Pickled Onions and a citrus-allium dip
- Flautas de Tinga$10.00
Fried corn tortillas, chipotle adobo chicken, onion, crema. pickled cabbage, salsa roja
- Tacos Al Vapor$5.00