STARTERS

GUACAMOLE

$9.00

Avocado, serrano peppers, cilantro,cebolla, lime juice

QUESADILLAS DE LA CASA

$10.00

Two masa quesadilla, tomatillo salsa, topped with red radish, cilantro, cebolla, queso fresco

TAMALES SUIZOS DE POLLO

$10.00

Two chicken tamales, chipotle tomato salsa, melted chihuahua cheese, crema fresca, cilantro

FLAUTAS DE RES

$12.00

Three fried tortillas filled with beef barbacoa, served w/ guajillo morita salsa, green cabage, red onions, cilantro, tomato, crema and queso fresco.

NACHOS M & B

$15.00

Tortilla chips, pinto beans, melted chihuahua cheese, ground beef, lettuse, pico de gallo, avocado salsa, crema and queso fresco

EMPANADAS DE CARNE

$9.00

Two turnovers stuffed with ground beef and Oaxaca cheese, served w/ green tomatillo serrano salsa, crema and queso fresco

ELOTE

$5.00

Fire roasted corn on the cob, cilantro serrano aioli, cotija cheese, house made Tajin

ELOTE 2 PCS

$9.00

CEVICHE DE PESCADO

$13.00

atch of the day fish, curt in a lime juice, serrano chile, served w/ tomato,onion,cocumber, cilantro and tortilla chips

COCTEL DE CAMARON

$16.00

Shrimp cocktail in a cllasic tomato sauce, onions, cilantro, avocado, red pickled onions

FRIED PLANTAIN

$7.00

seved with crema fresca and queso fresco

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$9.00

Mix grens with cherry tomatoes, red onions, cocumber, manchego cheese in a Ancho chile, - apple cider vinagrete

M & B SALAD

$9.00

Romaine Shredded lettuse, roasted corn, black beans, avocado, red onions, tomato, crispy tortilla strips, manchego cheese, in a lime cilantro vinagrete

TACO SALAD

$12.00

Romaine lettuse, fajita vegtables, grill tomato, roasted corn, grill panela cheese, avocado in a crispy tortilla boat, Chipotle ranch dresing

ENTREES

TORTA AHOGADA

$16.00

Roasted pork shoulder, Grilled cheese curds, refried black beans, avocado Poblano rajas and crema, on a Homemade Bolillo Drowned in a salsa Verde or salsa Roja

POLLO CON RAJAS Y CREMA

$18.00

Pan seared chicken breast, poblano rajas, onion, tomato in a cream sauce served over black beans topped with crispy onions and side of rice.

POLLO EN MOLE ROJO

$20.00

Half Roasted Chicken in mole Rojo, served over black beans and side of rice. Garnished with green cabage, cilantro, red radish and onion, sprinkle With toasted sesame seeds

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

$25.00

Pan seared Shrimps with roasted onion, grill zucchini and a chile Toreado served over black beans in a spicy guajillo-chile de Arbol salsa and side of rice

CAMARONES AL MOHO DE AJO

$25.00

Pan seared shrimps with onions, tomatoes, cilantro in a sweet roasted Garlic oil sauce, served over rice.

TAMPIQUENA

$28.00

Grilled skirt Steak served with a cheese Enchilada, cebollitas, Chiles toreados, Grilled queso panela, rice, beans, side of guacamole and salsa chile de arbol served with handmade corn Tortillas.

MOLCAJETEADA MAIZ & BARRO

$39.00

(SERVES 2 PEOPLE) Assortement of Meats in a Hot Molcajete with M & B salsa, avocado. Grilled nopales, Cebollitas, chiles toreados, queso panela, rice and beans. served with handmade corn Tortillas

QUESADILLAS

QUESADILLA

$12.00

Flour tortilla filled with chihuahua cheese, served with lettuce

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$16.00

sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole

STEAK QUESADILLA

$18.00

sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$18.00

sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole

QUESABIRRIA

$18.00

Three crispy corn tortillas filled with braised, guajillo-ancho beef oaxaca cheese served with shredded lettuse, pico de gallo, sour cream, consome

ENCHILADAS

CHICKEN ENCHILADAS

$20.00

Three corn tortilla filled with your choice of protein covered in a roasted salsa verde or salsa roja, melted chihuahua cheese, topped with srhedded green cabbage red onion,radish and cilantro, served with rice & beans

STEAK ENCHILADAS

$24.00

Three corn tortilla filled with your choice of protein covered in a roasted salsa verde or salsa roja, melted chihuahua cheese, topped with srhedded green cabbage red onion,radish and cilantro, served with rice & beans

ENCHILADAS DE POLLO CON MOLE

$22.00

Three corn tortillas filled with chicken in a mole rojo and melted chihuahua cheese, topped with shredded green cabbage, red onion, red radish, cilantro, served with rice & beans

SHRIMP ENCHILADAS

$24.00

1 ENCHILADA POLLO

$5.00

1 ENCHILADA SHRIMP

$6.00

1 ENCHILADA STEAK

$6.00

BURRITOS

CHICKEN BURRITO

$14.00

Flour tortilla estuffed with rice, beans, pico de gallo, avocado

PASTOR BURRITO

$14.00

Flour tortilla estuffed with rice, beans, pico de gallo, avocado

STEAK BURRITO

$18.00

Chihuahua cheese and crema fresca

SHRIMP BURRITO

$18.00

Chihuahua cheese and crema fresca

FAJITAS

SIZZLING FAJITAS CHICKEN

$20.00

Grilled tricolor peppers and onions, served with rice and beans

SHRIMP FAJITAS

$24.00

Salsa roja

STEAK FAJITAS

$24.00

Salsa roja

M & B COMBO FAJITAS

$28.00

Grilled steak,chicken and shrimp, tricolor peppers and onions, served with rice and beans and side of salsa roja.

TORTAS

TORTA MILANESA DE POLLO

$15.00

Pan seared breaded chicken breast, grill cheese curds, refried black beans

TORTA STEAK MILANESA

$18.00

Avocado, tomatoes, lettuse , crema, side of toreados and rice, on a Homemade Telera

TACOS

GRILL CHICKEN

$4.00

TACO VEGETARIANO

$4.00

Sauteed Mixed Mushrooms, onion,spinach, poblano peppers. Topped with Guajillo-Morita salsa Roja and Oaxaca Cheese, Handmade Corn Tortillas.

TACO CARNITAS

$3.50

Confit Pork Shoulder served with curtido peppers- onion, Salsa Tatemada , cilantro, Handmade Corn Tortillas.

TACO CAMARONES

$5.00

Grill shrimp with pico tropical, chipotle aioli,crispy onions and cilantro, handmade Corn Tortillas

TACO PESCADO

$5.00

Beer Battered fried Cod with green cabage, pickle red onions, Cilantro, mexican buffalo Aioli, handmade Corn Tortilla.

TACO CHORIZO

$3.50

Grilled Mexican Sausage, cilantro, onion, avocado, oaxaca cheese, salsa cruda on a handmade Corn Tortilla

TACO TINGA

$4.00

Braised chicken with roasted onions in chipotle tomato sauce, shredded lettuse, red radish, crema and queso fresco, handmade Corn Tortilla.

TACO ASADA

$5.00

Grilled steak with pico de gallo verde, guajillo morita salsa roja, and queso fresco, handmade Corn Tortilla.

TACO AL PASTOR

$4.00

Guajillo - Achiote marinated pork shoulder, Grilled pineapple, green tomatillo serrano salsa onion and cilantro handmade Corn Tortilla.

-----------------------------

GROUND BEEF

$4.00

TOSTADAS

TOSTADA AL PASTOR

$4.00

TOSTADA ASADA

$5.00

TOSTADA TINGA

$4.00

TOSTADA CHORIZO

$3.50

TOSTADA PESCADO

$5.00

TOSTADA CAMARONES

$5.00

TOSTADA CARNITAS

$3.50

TOSTADA VEGETARIANO

$4.00

SIDES

CHILES TOREADOS

$3.00

ROASTED JALAPENO CHILES

RICE

$3.00

BEANS

$3.00

BLACK OR PINTO

CEBOLLITAS

$3.00

ROASTED KNOB ONIONS

FRIES

$3.00

FRENCH FRIES

RICE AND BEANS W TACOS OR ENTRE

$3.00

CREAM

$1.00

CHEESE CHIHUAHUA

$1.00

chips and salsa de la casa

$5.00

SALSA VERDE OR SALSA ROJA 4 CHILES W CHIPS 8 oz

$6.00

SALSA VERDE OR SALSA ROJA 4 CHILES W CHIPS 16oz

$8.00

KIDS MENU

CHICKEN FINGERS

$7.00

3 pcs Homemade fried Chicken strips served with fries and scoop of ice cream. (DINE- IN ONLY KIDS UNDER 12)

FISH FINGERS

$7.00

2 PCS Battered fried Cod Fish served with fries and scoop of ice cream (DINE- IN ONLY KIDS UNDER 12)

KIDS TACO

$7.00

1 Taco served with rice and beans and scoop of ice cream (DINE- IN ONLY KIDS UNDER 12)

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$7.00

Flour tortilla filled with chihuahua cheese served with rice and beand and scoop of ice cream (DINE- IN ONLY KIDS UNDER 12)

DESSERTS

GANCITO

$9.00

Chocolate Ganache, whipped cream

CHURRO-BUNUELO SUNDAE

$12.00

Apple-Cider Spanish bunuelos, Crunchy Bunuelo de viento, Hot Churros, served with homemade vanilla, Mexican chocolate ice cream and Berry Sorbet

FLAN DE COCO (GF)

$9.00

Coconut Macarron Dipped in chocolate, coconut flan, whipped cream and berries.

ELVIA'S 3 LECHES CAKE

$9.00

Peaches, Strawberries, whipped cream, Served with Lemon-Lime clear jello.

HOMEMADE SORBET AND ICE CREAM

$5.00

VANILLA BEAN ICE CREAM, MEXICAN CHOCOLATE, SUMMER DARK BERRY SORBET

PAN DE MUERTO

$8.00

ELVIA'S PASTRIES

CUPCAKES

$3.00

COOKIES

$3.50

LIQUOR

BUCHANAS

$9.00

REFRESCOS Y AGUAS

HORCHATA (RICE WATER)

$5.00

JAMAICA (HIBISCUS)

$5.00

SANGRIA

$3.00

MEXICAN COKE

$3.99

COFFEE

$3.00

TEA

$3.00

JARRITOS TAMARINDO

$3.00

JARRITOS GRAPEFRUIT

$3.00

JARRITOS PINA

$3.00

JARRITOS MANDARINA

$3.00

JARRITO FRESA

$3.00

JARRITO FRUIT PUNCH

$3.00

TOPOCHICO

$3.99

coca de lata

$2.50

squirt

$3.00

PEPSI PRODUCTS

Pepsi

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00