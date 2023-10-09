MAIZ & BARRO MEXICAN GRILL -CANTINA 6050 West 159th Street
STARTERS
GUACAMOLE
Avocado, serrano peppers, cilantro,cebolla, lime juice
QUESADILLAS DE LA CASA
Two masa quesadilla, tomatillo salsa, topped with red radish, cilantro, cebolla, queso fresco
TAMALES SUIZOS DE POLLO
Two chicken tamales, chipotle tomato salsa, melted chihuahua cheese, crema fresca, cilantro
FLAUTAS DE RES
Three fried tortillas filled with beef barbacoa, served w/ guajillo morita salsa, green cabage, red onions, cilantro, tomato, crema and queso fresco.
NACHOS M & B
Tortilla chips, pinto beans, melted chihuahua cheese, ground beef, lettuse, pico de gallo, avocado salsa, crema and queso fresco
EMPANADAS DE CARNE
Two turnovers stuffed with ground beef and Oaxaca cheese, served w/ green tomatillo serrano salsa, crema and queso fresco
ELOTE
Fire roasted corn on the cob, cilantro serrano aioli, cotija cheese, house made Tajin
ELOTE 2 PCS
CEVICHE DE PESCADO
atch of the day fish, curt in a lime juice, serrano chile, served w/ tomato,onion,cocumber, cilantro and tortilla chips
COCTEL DE CAMARON
Shrimp cocktail in a cllasic tomato sauce, onions, cilantro, avocado, red pickled onions
FRIED PLANTAIN
seved with crema fresca and queso fresco
SALADS
HOUSE SALAD
Mix grens with cherry tomatoes, red onions, cocumber, manchego cheese in a Ancho chile, - apple cider vinagrete
M & B SALAD
Romaine Shredded lettuse, roasted corn, black beans, avocado, red onions, tomato, crispy tortilla strips, manchego cheese, in a lime cilantro vinagrete
TACO SALAD
Romaine lettuse, fajita vegtables, grill tomato, roasted corn, grill panela cheese, avocado in a crispy tortilla boat, Chipotle ranch dresing
ENTREES
TORTA AHOGADA
Roasted pork shoulder, Grilled cheese curds, refried black beans, avocado Poblano rajas and crema, on a Homemade Bolillo Drowned in a salsa Verde or salsa Roja
POLLO CON RAJAS Y CREMA
Pan seared chicken breast, poblano rajas, onion, tomato in a cream sauce served over black beans topped with crispy onions and side of rice.
POLLO EN MOLE ROJO
Half Roasted Chicken in mole Rojo, served over black beans and side of rice. Garnished with green cabage, cilantro, red radish and onion, sprinkle With toasted sesame seeds
CAMARONES A LA DIABLA
Pan seared Shrimps with roasted onion, grill zucchini and a chile Toreado served over black beans in a spicy guajillo-chile de Arbol salsa and side of rice
CAMARONES AL MOHO DE AJO
Pan seared shrimps with onions, tomatoes, cilantro in a sweet roasted Garlic oil sauce, served over rice.
TAMPIQUENA
Grilled skirt Steak served with a cheese Enchilada, cebollitas, Chiles toreados, Grilled queso panela, rice, beans, side of guacamole and salsa chile de arbol served with handmade corn Tortillas.
MOLCAJETEADA MAIZ & BARRO
(SERVES 2 PEOPLE) Assortement of Meats in a Hot Molcajete with M & B salsa, avocado. Grilled nopales, Cebollitas, chiles toreados, queso panela, rice and beans. served with handmade corn Tortillas
QUESADILLAS
QUESADILLA
Flour tortilla filled with chihuahua cheese, served with lettuce
CHICKEN QUESADILLA
sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole
STEAK QUESADILLA
sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole
SHRIMP QUESADILLA
sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole
QUESABIRRIA
Three crispy corn tortillas filled with braised, guajillo-ancho beef oaxaca cheese served with shredded lettuse, pico de gallo, sour cream, consome
ENCHILADAS
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
Three corn tortilla filled with your choice of protein covered in a roasted salsa verde or salsa roja, melted chihuahua cheese, topped with srhedded green cabbage red onion,radish and cilantro, served with rice & beans
STEAK ENCHILADAS
Three corn tortilla filled with your choice of protein covered in a roasted salsa verde or salsa roja, melted chihuahua cheese, topped with srhedded green cabbage red onion,radish and cilantro, served with rice & beans
ENCHILADAS DE POLLO CON MOLE
Three corn tortillas filled with chicken in a mole rojo and melted chihuahua cheese, topped with shredded green cabbage, red onion, red radish, cilantro, served with rice & beans
SHRIMP ENCHILADAS
1 ENCHILADA POLLO
1 ENCHILADA SHRIMP
1 ENCHILADA STEAK
BURRITOS
FAJITAS
TORTAS
TACOS
GRILL CHICKEN
TACO VEGETARIANO
Sauteed Mixed Mushrooms, onion,spinach, poblano peppers. Topped with Guajillo-Morita salsa Roja and Oaxaca Cheese, Handmade Corn Tortillas.
TACO CARNITAS
Confit Pork Shoulder served with curtido peppers- onion, Salsa Tatemada , cilantro, Handmade Corn Tortillas.
TACO CAMARONES
Grill shrimp with pico tropical, chipotle aioli,crispy onions and cilantro, handmade Corn Tortillas
TACO PESCADO
Beer Battered fried Cod with green cabage, pickle red onions, Cilantro, mexican buffalo Aioli, handmade Corn Tortilla.
TACO CHORIZO
Grilled Mexican Sausage, cilantro, onion, avocado, oaxaca cheese, salsa cruda on a handmade Corn Tortilla
TACO TINGA
Braised chicken with roasted onions in chipotle tomato sauce, shredded lettuse, red radish, crema and queso fresco, handmade Corn Tortilla.
TACO ASADA
Grilled steak with pico de gallo verde, guajillo morita salsa roja, and queso fresco, handmade Corn Tortilla.
TACO AL PASTOR
Guajillo - Achiote marinated pork shoulder, Grilled pineapple, green tomatillo serrano salsa onion and cilantro handmade Corn Tortilla.
GROUND BEEF
TOSTADAS
SIDES
CHILES TOREADOS
ROASTED JALAPENO CHILES
RICE
BEANS
BLACK OR PINTO
CEBOLLITAS
ROASTED KNOB ONIONS
FRIES
FRENCH FRIES
RICE AND BEANS W TACOS OR ENTRE
CREAM
CHEESE CHIHUAHUA
chips and salsa de la casa
SALSA VERDE OR SALSA ROJA 4 CHILES W CHIPS 8 oz
SALSA VERDE OR SALSA ROJA 4 CHILES W CHIPS 16oz
KIDS MENU
CHICKEN FINGERS
3 pcs Homemade fried Chicken strips served with fries and scoop of ice cream. (DINE- IN ONLY KIDS UNDER 12)
FISH FINGERS
2 PCS Battered fried Cod Fish served with fries and scoop of ice cream (DINE- IN ONLY KIDS UNDER 12)
KIDS TACO
1 Taco served with rice and beans and scoop of ice cream (DINE- IN ONLY KIDS UNDER 12)
KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA
Flour tortilla filled with chihuahua cheese served with rice and beand and scoop of ice cream (DINE- IN ONLY KIDS UNDER 12)
DESSERTS
GANCITO
Chocolate Ganache, whipped cream
CHURRO-BUNUELO SUNDAE
Apple-Cider Spanish bunuelos, Crunchy Bunuelo de viento, Hot Churros, served with homemade vanilla, Mexican chocolate ice cream and Berry Sorbet
FLAN DE COCO (GF)
Coconut Macarron Dipped in chocolate, coconut flan, whipped cream and berries.
ELVIA'S 3 LECHES CAKE
Peaches, Strawberries, whipped cream, Served with Lemon-Lime clear jello.
HOMEMADE SORBET AND ICE CREAM
VANILLA BEAN ICE CREAM, MEXICAN CHOCOLATE, SUMMER DARK BERRY SORBET