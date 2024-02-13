Maize Food Truck More
Maize Food Truck
FOOD
ANTOJITOS
BURRITOS
TACOS
- Taco Tradicional$3.25
Fresh handmade tortilla topped with your choice of protein, onions, and cilantro.
- Taco Americano$3.75
A fresh handmade tortilla topped with your choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, and cheese.
- Taco Mexica$3.75
A fresh handmade tortilla topped with grilled cheese, your choice of protein, onion and cilantro. On of the favorites!!!!
- Taco Campesino$7.00
- Taco Veggie$3.25
Fresh handmade corn tortilla topped beans, rice, cheese, avocado, lettuce and tomato.
- Tacos Birria (2)$10.00
- Kams Taco$2.00
- Breakfast Taco$3.25
TORTAS
NACHOS
Our house made corn tortilla chips warmed and topped with beans, shredded cheese, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
SIDES
- Extra Salsa 2oz$0.50
- 2oz Crema (Sour Cream)$0.50
- Side of Sour Cream$1.50
- Side of Guacamole$5.50
- Side of Avocado$2.00
- Pico De Gallo$2.50
- Side Frijoles (Beans$4.00
- Rice & Beans$4.00
- Side Arroz (Rice)$4.00
- Ord Tortillas$3.00
- Salsa$3.00+
- Salsa & Chips Chica (Small)$1.50
- Salsa & Chips Mediana (Medium)$3.00
- Limones$0.50
- Side of Black Beans$4.00
- Side of Potatoes$4.00
Coffee and Churros
Coffee & Churros
SPECIAL EVENT
Maize Food Truck Location and Ordering Hours
(217) 355-3611
Open now • Closes at 3:30PM