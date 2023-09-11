Maize at the Union Illini Union
APPETIZERS
Guacamole
We use the best avocados on the market and we combine them with fresh tomato, onion, cilantro, lime juice and salt. Served with chips. 8oz
Queso Fundido
Queso Fundido Melted Cheese w/ Choice of topping & Organic handmade Tortillas Chorizo, Carne Asada, Chicken, Zucchini Blossoms or Mushrooms.
FOOD
CHOOSE SALSA
Salsa Molcajete (Mild)
Never from a can... Always fresh tomatoes and jalapeño salsa. *Salsa provided according to order size*
Salsa Tomatillo (Spicy)
Never from a can... Always fresh tomatillos and Chile de arbor salsa. A little on the spice side but very good! *Salsa provided according to order size*
Salsa Verde (Green)
Never from a can... Always fresh tomatillos and jalapeño salsa. (Mild) *Salsa provided according to order size*
TACOS
Taco Tradicional
Fresh organic handmade tortilla topped with your choice of protein, onions, and cilantro.
Taco Americano
A fresh organic handmade tortilla topped with your choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, and cheese.
Taco Mexica
A fresh organic handmade tortilla topped with grilled cheese, your choice of protein, onion and cilantro. On of the favorites!!!!
Taco Campesino
Almost the size of a burrito! A big fresh handmade organic tortilla topped with protein of your choice, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, onions, and cilantro.
Taco Veggie
Fresh handmade corn tortilla topped beans, rice, cheese, lettuce and tomato.
BURRITOS
ANTOJITOS
Quesadilla
Not your average quesadilla! A large hand made organic corn tortilla filled with melted cheese and protein of your choice.
Sope
Organic thick hand made tortilla with sides pinched in order to be topped with protein of your choice, beans, lettuce, tomato, añejo cheese and sour cream.
Huarache
Huarache Spanish for sandal, is an organic thick hand made tortilla with sides pinched in order to be topped with protein of your choice, beans, lettuce, tomato, añejo cheese and sour cream.
Tlacoyo
Organic hand made tortilla stuffed with refried beans and cooked so that the beans fuse with the tortilla. Topped with protein of your choice, onions, cilantro, añejo cheese and sour cream.
Tostada
Fresh fried tortilla topped with beans, protein of your choice, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream.
Volcan
Fried and crispy tortilla topped with grilled cheese, your choice of protein, onions, and cilantro.
Chalupas
Three organic handmade boats, filled with beans, protein of your choice, lettuce, tomato, añejo cheese, and sour cream.
Gordita
TORTAS
Tortas
Locally made bread with protein of your choice, filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream.
Veggie Torta
Locally made bread filled with beans, rice lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream.
Torta Ahogada (Drowned Torta)
A tasty spicy version of our torta! Includes beans, onion, cheese, sour cream and drowned in our spicy, chicken broth sauce.
PLATILLOS
Fajitas
Carne Asada
8oz of Grilled skirt steak served with a side salad, rice, beans, and an order of our fresh organic Handmade Tortillas!
Milanesa (Breaded Steak)
Mega Tlacoyo
8oz Skirt steak served on our blue organic handmade tortilla stuffed with beans. We then add grilled cheese, onion, cilantro, sour cream and añejo cheese on top.
Flautas
We start with our fresh organic handmade tortillas, we filled them with the protein of your choice and we deep fried them in corn oil. They are served with rice, beans, añejo cheese, sour cream, pico de Gallo and Guacamole.
Chile Relleno
Our very own stuffed poblano pepper fried in egg battered and covered with mild chipotle sauce. No gluten in this item and as always served with rice, beans, and our delicious organic handmade tortillas.
NACHOS
SIDES
Side Arroz (Rice)
Made every day fresh Mexican rice cooked with tomato sauce, onion, and garlic. Vegetarian, NO Chicken broth!
Side Frijoles (Beans)
Refried pinto beans. We cook the beans with onion and garlic and refried them with corn oil and white onion. Vegetarian, NO Lard!
Side of Guacamole
We use the best avocados on the market and we combine them with fresh tomato, onion, cilantro, lime juice and salt. 4oz
Side of Sour Cream
2oz Sour Cream
Side of Avocado
Chiles Toreados
Pico De Gallo
Limes
Salsa & Chips
Ord Tortillas (3)
Salsa
Extra Salsa 2oz
2oz of our green, molcajete (Mild) or Tomatillo (hot).
Half Dozen Tortillas
SPECIALTY TACOS
DRINKS
Aguas Frescas
Fresh fruit water, no preservatives everything natural.
Can Soda
Mexican Coke
Jarritos
Sidral (Apple)
Topo Chico
Botella Agua
Maize Ice Coffee
I delicious combination our traditional rice water topped with ice and cold brew.