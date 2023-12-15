Marination ma kai Marination ma kai
Online Menu
Tacos and Sliders
- 2 Kalbi Beef Tacos$7.50
Kalbi beef, corn tortillas, Nunya Sauce, slaw, pickled jalapenos.
- 2 Miso Chicken Tacos$7.00
Miso ginger chicken, corn tortillas, Nunya Sauce, slaw, pickled jalapenos.
- 2 Spicy Pork Tacos$7.00
Spicy pork**, corn tortillas, Nunya Sauce, slaw, pickled jalapenos. **spicy pork contains a wee bit of shrimp paste.**
- 2 Sexy Tofu Tacos$7.00
Sexy tofu, corn tortillas, Nunya Sauce, slaw, pickled jalapenos.
- 2 Kalua Pork Tacos$7.00
Kalua pork, corn tortillas, Nunya Sauce, slaw, pickled jalapenos.
- 2 Gluten Free Tacos (Kalua)$7.00
Kalua pork, corn tortillas, "Holla" gluten free sauce, slaw, pickled jalapenos.
- 2 Gluten Free Tacos (Tofu)$7.00
Sexy tofu, corn tortillas, "Holla" gluten free sauce, slaw, pickled jalapenos.
- 2 Aloha Sliders$7.00
Kalua pork, sweet Hawaiian rolls, Nunya Sauce, slaw.
- 2 SPAM Sliders$7.00
SPAM, sweet Hawaiian rolls, Nunya Sauce, slaw.
Kimchi Fried Rice
- Plain Fried Rice$10.50
All Kimchi Fried Rice bowls** are served with a sunny-side up egg* and a garnish of green onions and furikake. ** Kimchi contains a wee bit of shrimp paste.** *Contains raw or under cooked foods
- Kalbi Beef Fried Rice$13.25
- Miso Ginger Chicken Fried Rice$13.00
- Spicy Pork Fried Rice$13.00
- Sexy Tofu Fried Rice$13.00
- Kalua Pork Fried Rice$13.00
Salads
- Kalbi Beef Taco Salad$12.00
Bed of signature slaw, and all the fixin’s of taco except the tortillas! Try adding an egg* on top. Nom nom. *may contain undercooked meat, fish or egg*
- Miso Ginger Chicken Taco Salad$11.75
- Spicy Pork Taco Salad$11.75
- Sexy Tofu Taco Salad$11.75
- Gluten Free Kalua Pork Taco Salad$11.75
- Gluten Free/Vegan Tofu Taco Salad$11.75
- Kalua Pork Taco Salad$11.75
Lūʻau Plates
- Kalbi Lūʻau Plate$11.75
Have it for lunch or dinner! Choice of protein, signature slaw, mac salad, white rice, Hawaiian-style sweet roll
- Chicken Lūʻau Plate$11.50
- Spicy Lūʻau Plate$11.50
- Kalua Lūʻau Plate$11.50
- Sexy Tofu Lūʻau Plate$11.50
- SPAM Lūʻau Plate$11.50
- Loco Moco$12.50
Beef patty, brown gravy, rice, and two sunny-up eggs* *May contain under-cooked meat, fish or egg
Fried Food
- Katsu$14.00
Pork cutlet, panko crust, served on a Macrina ciabatta with red onion, mayo, house-made “BULLDOG” tonkatsu sauce and tangy slaw.
- Aloha Fries$14.00
Hand-cut double fried fries, kalua pork, mayo, kimchi sauce**, furikake, sunny-up egg*. **contains a wee bit of shrimp paste.** *contains undercooked meat, fish or egg*
- French Fries$7.00
Hand-cut, double fried.
- Mini Fries$4.00
- Fish Sando$12.25
Fried fish, house made pickles, tangy apple slaw, American cheese and spicy miso tartar.
- Fish n' Chips$15.00
Fresh fish, beer batter, panko crust, gently fried. Served with hand-cut fries. Choice of miso-ginger tarter sauce (a little sweet) or kimchi tarter sauce (a little spicy).
Sides
- Cheese Quesadilla$5.50
- Kid's Protein and Rice$7.00
- Spam Musubi$4.75
- Side Nunya$0.50
- Side Miso Ginger Tartar$0.50
- Side Kimchi Tartar$0.50
- Mac Salad - Pint$5.50
- Slaw - Pint$5.00
- Side GF/Vegan Holla$0.50
- Side of White Rice$3.00
- Kale Salad$9.75
baby kale, carrots, green onions, cilantro, toasted mac nuts, with a side of ginger tamari dressing