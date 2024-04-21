Maki Sushi Bar & Grill
Starters
- Avocado Salad$8.95
Garden salad topped with fresh slices of creamy avocado served with ginger dressing
- Cream Cheese Dumpling$6.95
5 pieces. Crispy wonton pouches filled with cream cheese, kanikama, and scallions
- Edamame$6.95
Salted and steamed young green soy beans
- Gyoza$7.95
5 pieces. Lightly fried pork dumplings
- Maki's Signature Spicy Edamame$7.95
Salted and steamed young green soy beans seasoned with seven spice shichimi pepper
- House Salad$2.95
Fresh tossed garden salad with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, and carrots served with ginger dressing
- Seaweed Salad$6.95
Wakame seaweed marinated in sesame oil, Japanese spices, and sesame seeds
- Soft Shell Crab Tempura$12.95
2 pieces. Lightly fried soft shell crab coated in tempura batter served with savory tempura sauce
- Tempura Shrimp App$11.95
5 pieces. Tender shrimp in a light and crispy tempura batter served with a savory tempura sauce
- Tempura Vegetables App$14.95
Broccoli, zucchini, onion ring, and sweet potato lightly fried served with savory tempura sauce
Maki Signature Sushi Bar Specials
Nigiri and Sashimi
Sushi Rolls
- 114 Roll$13.95
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, asparagus topped with baked kanikama salad, tempura crunch, mozzarella cheese, masago, and scallions with white sauce and kabayaki glaze
- Asparagus Roll$6.95
Tempura asparagus with kabayaki glaze
- Avocado Roll$5.95
Creamy sliced avocado and rice
- Alaska Roll$10.95
Salmon,snowcrab,avocado,andmasagowithnorioutside
- Beauty and the Beast Roll$14.95
Kanikama,avocado,andcucumbertoppedwithtuna,avocado,andbroiledeeldressedwithkabayakiglaze
- Beef Teriyaki Roll$8.95
Grilled beef, asparagus, and cucumber dressed with kabayaki glaze
- Blizzard Roll$10.95
(TempuraStyle) Yellowtailandscallionsdressedwithwhitesauceandkabayakiglaze
- Boston Roll$9.95
Steamed shrimp, kanikama salad, avocado, tempura crunch, and masago
- Bubba Roll$13.95
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, and scallions, topped with steamed shrimp and avocado dressed with kabayaki glaze
- Buffalo Chicken Roll$13.95
Crispy chicken tenders, romaine lettuce, melted mozzarella wrapped with Vietnamese rice paper dressed with white sauce and buffalo sauce
- Butterfly Roll$13.95
Tempura yellowtail and avocado topped with fresh strawberry and kiwi dressed with sweet chili sauce
- Cucumber Roll$5.95
Crunchy cucumber and rice sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds
- California Roll$6.95
Kanikama, avocado and cucumber
- California Roll with Snow Crab$9.95
Snow crab, avocado and cucumber
- Caterpillar Roll$12.95
Broiled eel, avocado, and cucumber topped with avocado dressed with kabayaki glaze
- Chicken Teriyaki Roll$7.95
Grilled chicken drizzled with kabayaki glaze
- Crab Rangoon Roll$12.95
Tempura kanikama, cream cheese, masago, avocado, and cucumber dressed with spicy mayo and kabayaki glaze
- Crazy Roll$16.95
Tempura style. Kanikama, avocado, and cucumber topped with oven baked seafood, masago, and scallions dressed with kabayaki glaze
- Crunchy Crab Roll$6.95
Tempura crunch mixed with kanikama salad
- Dancing Eel Roll$13.95
Kanikama, avocado, and cucumber topped with broiled eel, avocado, and kabayaki glaze
- Diablo Roll$17.95
Tempurasoftshellcrab,avocado,cucumb er,asparagustoppedwithkanikamasalad,spicytuna,masago,scallionsdrizzledwithkabayakiglaze
- Double Tuna Roll$14.95
Spicy tuna, scallions and cucumber topped with tuna
- Dragon Roll$18.95
Kanikama, avocado, and cucumber topped with a whole filet of broiled eel and tempura crunch dressed with kabayaki glaze
- Dynamite Roll$16.95
Tuna, white tuna, wasabi, and avocado topped with yellowtail and scallions
- Eel Roll$8.95
Broiled eel, avocado, and cucumber dressed with kabayaki glaze
- Firecracker Roll$14.95
Tempura shrimp and avocado topped with kanikama salad, spicy tuna and fresh jalapeños dressed with spicy mayo, and kabayaki glaze
- Hurricane Roll$14.95
Tempura shrimp, avocado and cucumber topped with broiled eel and avocado dressed with kabayaki glaze
- Incredible Hulk Roll$19.95
Tempurashrimp,spicytuna,avocado,cucumber,&asparagustoppedwithsnowcrab,coveredinavocado,tempuracrunch,scallions,&masagodressedwithspicymayo,kabayakiglaze,andsriracha
- Jalapeño Roll$13.95
Tempura jalapeños and cream cheese topped with avocado and salmon dressed with spicy mayo and sriracha
- Kamikaze Roll$10.95
Tuna, salmon, tempura crunch, avocado, scallions, and masago with nori outside
- Lava Roll$14.95
Tempura style. Salmon, cream cheese, avocado topped with oven baked kanikama salad, chopped white tuna, and scallions dressed with sriracha, spicy mayo, and kabayaki glaze
- Maki's Sumo Roll$14.95
Tempura style. Tuna, salmon, white tuna, kanikama, cream cheese, avocado, scallions, and masago dressed with spicy mayo, white sauce, and kabayaki glaze
- Mango Roll$13.95
Spicy tuna and cucumber topped with fresh mango dressed with sweet chili sauce
- Mexican Roll$9.95
Tempura shrimp, fresh jalapeños, and seven spice shichimi pepper dressed with spicy mayo
- Philly Roll$8.95
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, and avocado
- Rainbow Roll$15.95
Kanikama, avocado, and cucumber topped with avocado, tuna, salmon, white tuna and yellowtail
- Salmon Roll$6.95
Salmon with nori outside
- Salmon Skin Roll$6.95
Crispy salmon skin, asparagus, cucumber and scallions dressed with kabayaki glaze
- Naruto Roll$11.95
No rice/no nori. Tuna, salmon, white tuna, avocado, kanikama wrapped in cucumber with lemon soy vinaigrette
- Peabody Roll$13.95
Tempura crunch mixed with kanikama salad topped with avocado, smoked salmon, and broiled eel dressed with kabayaki glaze
- Salmon Tempura Roll$9.95
Salmon tempura, avocado, and mayo dressed with kabayaki glaze
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.95
Tempura shrimp, kanikama, cream cheese, and avocado dressed with kabayaki glaze
- Spicy Salmon Roll$8.95
Salmon, sriracha, scallions and cucumber
- Spicy Scallop Roll$10.95
Fresh sea scallops with sriracha, scallions, and cucumber
- Super Crunch Roll$11.95
Tempura crunch mixed with kanikama salad topped with smoked salmon and scallions dressed with kabayaki glaze
- Spicy Tuna Roll$8.95
Spicy tuna, scallions and cucumber
- Spicy Yellowtail Roll$8.95
Yellowtail, sriracha, scallions, and cucumber
- Spider Roll$12.95
Tempura soft shell crab, asparagus, avocado, cucumber, masago and scallions dressed with kabayaki glaze
- Sunset Roll$13.95
Avocado and kanikama salad, topped with fresh salmon, thinly sliced lemon, drizzled sweet lemon-soy vinaigrette
- Sushi Pizza$17.95
Crispy tempura nori squares topped with avocado, tuna, steamed shrimp, and scallions dressed with white sauce
- Sweet Potato Roll$6.95
Tempura sweet potato dressed with kabayaki glaze
- Tropical Roll$14.95
Tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, topped with sweet slices of strawberry and mango, drizzled with sweet chili sauce
- Tuna Roll$6.95
Tuna with nori outside
- Vegetable Tempura Roll$8.95
Assortment of tempura vegetables (broccoli, asparagus, and sweet potato) dressed with kabayaki glaze
- Volcano Roll$14.95
Steamed shrimp, cream cheese, and asparagus roll topped with oven baked kanikama salad, snow crab, chopped sea scallops, scallions, masago, and tempura crunch dressed with spicy mayo and white sauce
- Yellowtail Roll$7.95
Yellowtail and scallions with nori outside
Chef's Sushi or Sashimi Combinations
- Maki Roll Combo$21.95
Spicy tuna, California roll, and eel roll
- Maki Special Combo$26.95
Mexican roll, crunchy crab roll, and sunset roll
- Chirashi$28.95
18 pieces of assorted sashimi over a bed of sushi rice
- Sashimi Deluxe$34.95
25 pieces of assorted sashimi served on an ice boat
- Sushi Deluxe$25.95
Tuna roll with 10 pieces of assorted nigiri
- Sushi Boat for 2$55.95
6 pieces nigiri, 9 pieces sashimi, tuna roll, crunchy crab roll, and shrimp tempura roll
- Sushi Boat for 4$115.95
9 pieces nigiri, 12 pieces sashimi, crunchy crab roll, California roll, salmon roll, spicy tuna roll, rainbow roll, blizzard roll, mexican roll, and spider roll
Soups
Sweets / Desserts
- Molten Chocolate Cake$9.95
Decadent and moist chocolate cake with a warm lava center topped with vanilla ice cream and garnished with fresh strawberries and cocoa powder
- Tempura Cheesecake$7.95
Tempura dipped cheesecake served with vanilla ice cream
- Tempura Fried Oreos$7.95
Tempura dipped Oreos served with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce dusted with powdered sugar