MAKIIN MA 74 main st
FOOD
KIIN BUN
Soup & Salads
- Miso Soup$4.95
Thin broth with tofu and seaweed
- Tofu Salad$10.95
Fried tofu with Romaine lettuce, carrot, tomato, cucumber, tossed in homemade salad dressing
- Grilled Chicken Salad$12.95
With Romaine lettuce, carrot, tomato, cucumber, tossed in homemade salad dressing
- Grilled Pork Salad$12.95
- Shrimp Tempura Salad$12.95
Shrimp tempura with Romaine lettuce, carrot, tomato, cucumber, tossed in homemade salad dressing
KIIN LEN
- Spicy Edamame$7.95
Tossed in homemade spicy sauce. Occasionally non-spicy
- Spicy Chicken Gyoza$9.95
Dumplings FRIED or STEAMED served with our spicy homemade sauce
- Spicy Veg Gyoza$9.95
Dumplings FRIED or STEAMED served with our spicy homemade sauce
- Chicken Karaage$9.95
Japanese Fried Chicken
- Scallion Pancakes$10.95
served with our spicy homemade sauce
- Shrimp Tempura$11.95
Shrimp fried in crispy light golden batter, with homemade sauce
- Kaki Fry$11.95
Japanese fried oysters served with sweet mayo sauce
- Roti Peanut Curry$11.95
Flatbread with our special peanut curry
- Tod Mun Goong$13.95
Fried Thai shrimp & chicken cake with homemade plum sauce
- Moo Yang$13.95
Thai style grilled pork
- Gai Yang$13.95
Thai style grilled chicken
KIIN KHOA
- Makiin Fried Rice
Fried rice with Onion, Chinese Broccoli, Carrot
- Peanut Curry Rice
Ginger, Scallions, Fried onion, chili paste, with rice and peanut curry
- Khao Gai Yang$16.95
Grilled Chicken over white rice and vegetables with jeaw sauce (Thai spicy sauce)
- Khao Moo Yang$16.95
Grilled Pork over white rice and vegetables with jeaw sauce (Thai spicy sauce)
KIIN ZEN
- Mi Makiin
Stir-fried ramen noodles with cabbage, carrot, and egg in a sweet and savory sauce
- Mi Kii Mao
Stir-fried ramen noodles with basil, carrot, red pepper, broccoli, onion, and egg in a spicy homemade sauce
- Sen Lek Makiin
Stir-fried thin rice noodles with bean sprouts, chinese broccoli, carrot, and egg in a sweet and savory sauce
- Sen Lek Kii Mao
Stir-fried thin rice noodles with cabbage, carrot, and egg in a spicy homemade sauce
- Ramen Curry
Ginger, Scallions, Fried onion, with ramen noodle and peanut curry