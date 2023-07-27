2x points now for loyalty members
Maklemore's Ale House & Bistro 2304 North Street
Food
Appetizers
Chips N' Dip
Mak Balls
Mouthwatering mak & cheese crusted sculpted into a sphere, and flash-fried to a golden crisp. Served with a roasted makfredo sauce
Flaming Mak Balls
A spicy twist to our classic mak balls! Jalapeño-bacon mak & cheese tossed in a spicy panko blend and then flash-fried to perfection. Served with a roasted makfredo sauce
Ahi Tuna
Premium grade ahi tuna, sesame-seared rare with wasabi, spicy mustard, pickled ginger, shredded carrots, and teriyaki glaze
Fried Mushrooms
Lightly-battered and golden-fried mushrooms
Fried Pickles
Lightly battered pickle slices, flash-fried to perfection
Fried Jalapeños
Lightly battered jalapeños slices, flash-fried to perfection
Wonton Cheese Sticks
Mozzarella cheese wrapped inside crispy wonton sleeves. Served with a sweet heat sriracha dipping sauce
Pulled Pork Sliders
Slow roasted, seasoned pork served on three slider buns, topped with cabbage, and sriracha mayo sauce
Mak's Chicken Fries
Don't worry...we've got it! Original chicken fries, served with fries
Popcorn Shrimp Basket
Creole battered shrimp, served with fries and remoulade sauce
Mak's Appetizer Sampler
Try a few of our house favorites! Our sampler comes with (2) Mak balls, (4) wonton cheese sticks, and a healthy side of our Mak's Chicken Fries
Greens
Caveman Salad
Greens, grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, and more bacon, drizzled with our famous creamy sriracha dressing
Ahi Tuna Salad
Premium grade tuna, sesame-seared rare, peppers, pickled ginger, shredded carrots, and crunchy wontons on a bed of greens, served alongside a teriyaki glaze
Inferno
Sriracha marinated chicken, crisp romaine, black beans, roasted corn, avocado slices, shredded carrots, red onions, feta cheese and Sriracha
Caesar
Fresh, crunchy romaine lettuce with Parmesan Caesar dressing and shredded Parmesan cheese
Cobb Salad
The classic "Whatever's in the kitchen dinner salad! We start with a big bowl of fresh mixed greens and load it with tender bacon, shredded cheese, shredded carrots, avocado slices, tomatoes, olives, onions, roasted corn, and a hard-boiled egg
Steak Salad
A crispy Romaine-baby spinach mix served with avocado slices, peppers, red onions, shredded carrots, feta cheese, and a 4 oz. sizzling sirloin steak. Served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Sidekick Salad
Our classic mixed greens salad with tomatoes, black olives, red onions, shredded cheese, and croutons. Gluten-Free option available
Pastas
Alfredo Pasta
Traditional, homemade, creamy Alfredo sauce over bow tie pasta
Cajun Pasta
Sautéed onions, peppers, blackened chicken, shrimp, and andouille sausage served over a bed of bow tie pasta and tossed in a spicy Cajun creamy Alfredo sauce
Pesto Chicken
A creamy pesto Alfredo sauce tossed with bow tie pasta, broccoli, sweet peppers, and grilled chicken
Kids Pasta
Choice of Alfredo or Cajun Alfredo pasta with chicken
Fries, Nachos, & Wings
Chicken Tinga Nachos
Corn tortilla chips, chicken tinga, queso, shredded lettuce, shredded carrots, fresh jalapeños, pico de gallo, corn, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, pickled onions, and poblano crema
Fajita Nachos
Tortilla chips, beef fajita, shredded lettuce, shredded carrots, pico de gallo, queso, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, corn, pickled onions, and poblano crema
Impossible Nachos
Corn tortilla chips, 100% plant-based protein, queso, corn, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, avocado, shredded carrots, pico de gallo, and poblano crema
Buffalo Chicken Fries
French fries topped with golden, crispy chicken bites, creamy queso, buffalo sauce & shredded cheese
Texas Fries
Golden fries topped with our mouthwatering, house-made queso, smoky bacon, jalapeños & shredded cheese
Garlic Parm Fries
French fries dusted with parmesan, garlic & parsley
Wings (6pc)
Wings (12pc)
Wings (18pc)
Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Onion Rings
Boneless Wings (6pc)
Bonless Wings (12pc)
Boneless Wings (18pc)
House Chips
House Specialties
El Churrasco
Stuffed Flank Steak
Grilled Chicken
Juicy chicken breast grilled to perfection served on a bed of mixed veggies
Stuffed Chicken Roulade
Chicken breast stuffed with cream cheese, spinach, and artichokes, placed on top of a Parmesan pesto cream sauce, cooked through and flash fried to a luscious melt
Grilled Salmon
Pan-seared honey-glazed salmon served with your choice of two sides
Chicken Fried Steak
A generous portion of our USDA choice steak, breaded and deep-fried, topped with a homemade peppered gravy
Tacos
Avocado Taco
Flash-fried avocado with black beans, pico, shredded carrots, queso fresco, roasted corn, and creamy sriracha
Beef Fajita Taco
Grilled fajita steak served with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, queso fresco, and sour cream
Chicken Fajita Taco
Grilled fajita chicken served with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, queso fresco, and sour cream
Pastor Taco
Marinated pork finished with habanero pickled onions, cilantro, tomatillo, and queso fresco
Brisket Taco
Hand-trimmed and slow-roasted brisket, onion, queso fresco, cilantro, and poblano crema
Carnitas Taco
Slow-fried boneless pork cooked in Mexican spices with avocado, pico, tomatillo, and queso fresco
Chicken Tinga Taco
Slow-cooked chicken in a chipotle tomato sauce and topped with lettuce, sour cream, and queso fresco
Fresh Catch Taco
Blackened tilapia with fresh cabbage, cilantro, queso fresco, shredded carrots, roasted corn, and chipotle mayo
Mellow Mushroom Taco
Grilled mushroom and spinach with avocado, shredded fresco, roasted corn, and creamy tomatillo
Burgers N More
Hamburger
All American
Our famous, classic burger with American cheese
El Diablo
Beef patty, Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, jalapeños, chipotle mayo, habanero pickled onions, avocado, topped with poblano crema
Nac-Town Burger
Our twist to the ordinary - a juicy, grilled burger piled high with bacon, ham, sautéed mushrooms, onions, jalapeños, Swiss, American cheese, and spicy chipotle aioli
Cheeseburger Eggsplosion
Juicy, grilled cheeseburger with a fried egg on a toasted sweet bun, served with avocado slices, ketchup, and spicy chipotle aioli
BBQ Bacon Smoked Gouda Burger
Our mouthwatering, southern classic, smoked gouda cheese melted over our succulent patty, topped with bacon and drizzled with a hickory BBQ sauce
Jalapeño Bacon Cheeseburger
Our all American cheeseburger smothered in sautéed jalapeños, onions, bacon, and tomatillo cream sauce
Tex-Mex Burger
A juicy beef patty topped with chorizo, pico de gallo, sliced avocados, poblano crema, and Pepper Jack cheese
Cubano
Toasted hoagie bun with thinly sliced ham and slow-roasted pork with a Swiss cheese melt, served with pickles, onions, and creole mustard
Eggstraordinary Sandwich
Two fried eggs with melted Pepper Jack, spinach, avocado, onion, and chipotle mayo on a sweet bun
Dirty Reuben
Tender corned beef piled high with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and our homemade Thousand Island dressing
Impossible Sandy
100% plant-based patty with sautéed onions, mushrooms, topped with avocado and poblano crema, served on a sweet bun
Naca-Philly
Beef Philly meat, queso, jalapeños, grilled peppers, and grilled onions on a hoagie bun
Grilled Cheese
Ooey-gooey American cheese melted between buttered rye toast
California Burrito
Sliced beef, queso, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, and fries
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Peppered chicken breast, Romaine lettuce, chopped bacon, shredded Parmesan cheese, croutons, drizzled with Caesar dressing, wrapped in a spinach flour tortilla
Quesadillas
Spinach flour tortillas or whole wheat served with sour cream, pico, and salsa. Choose from fajita beef, fajita chicken, chicken tinga, pastor, brisket, carnitas, or mixed vegetables
Sweets
House Sides
Extras
Beer
Draft
Bottled Canned
Abita Purple Haze
Ace Perry Cider
Alaskan Amber
Alaskan White
Amber Max Michelob Ultra
Angry Orchard Cider Crisp Apple
Avery The Reverend
Avery White Rascal
B52 Wipeout!
BB Crush City IPA
BB Pregame Crush City
Bishop Crackberry
BL Citrus
BL Seltzer Cherry Cola
BL Seltzer Classic Cola
BL Seltzer Orange
Blake's Triple Jam
Blood Orange Cider Austin
Blue Moon
Breckenridge Vanilla Porter
Bud Light
Bud Light Next
Budweiser
Canteen Vodka Soda
Castellum Ciders Peach Apricot
Community IPA
Coors Light
Corona Extra
Corona Light
Crackberry
Crawford Bock
DE Cadillac Bandito
DE Dallas Blonde®
DE Dream Crusher
DE IPA
DE Neato Bandito
Dogfish 90 Minute Imperial IPA
Dogfish 60 Minute IPA
Dos Equis Ambar
Dos Equis Especial
Elysian Space Dust IPA
Estrella Jalisco
FR 9 Flags Amber Ale
FR Banita Blonde Ale
FR Brewberry
FR Bull Pine Pale Ale
FR Hefeweizen
FR Invictus
FR Macho Milk
FR Marzen
FR Professional Texan
FR Purple Lights
Guinness Draught
Guinness Extra Stout
Heineken
Kona Big Wave
Lagunitas IPA
Landshark
LH Flamingo Dreams Nitro
LH Milk Stout
LH Milk Stout Nitro
LH Peanut Butter Milk Stout
Locust Blues Berry
Lone Pint Yellow Rose
Lone Star Original
Love Street
Martin House Mango Salty Lady
Martin House True Love
MH Blue Raz
MH Bockslider
MH Roaring Grape
MH Strawberry Splash
MH Wild Watermelon
Mic Ultra Mango Y Chile
Michelob ULTRA
Michelob Ultra Lime & Prickly Pear Cactus
Miller Lite
Modelo Especial
Modelo Negra
MP Double Half-Life
MP Half-Life
MP Hoppenheimer
MP Necessary Evil
MP Plutonium-239
MP Wise Monkeys
Nutrl Vodka Seltzer
Oil Horse Landman
Pacífico
Pineapple Cider Austin
Piratt
Real Ale Devil's Backbone
Shiner Bock
Shiner Light Blonde
Shiner Ruby Redbird
SS Bombshell Blond
Stella Artois Stella Artois
Stone Delicious IPA
Stone IPA
Tasty Waves
Tejano Pecano
True Vine Daddy's Juice Box
True Vine Mermaids & Unicorns
Victoria
Victory Golden Monkey
Victory Sour Monkey
Yuengling Flight
Yuengling Lager
ZiegenBock
Domestics
Cocktails
Signature Bartender Cocktails
Val's Just Peachy
Makers Mark, Fireball, Peach Puree with a cinnamon twist
Megan's Silly Goose
Zoe's Crown
Dylan's Lil Spicy
Tequila, triple sec, chamoy, with a muddle jalapeño with agave. Rim with your glass with salt or tajin
Val a Rita
Margarita with a twist. Jose, Triple Sec, lime, agave, and topped with Mexican lager
Maddie's Spicy Paloma
This drink is spicy and sexy just like our Maddie! Tequila, agave, lime juice, grapefruit, and fresh jalapeño slice
Fashionable Ash
Muddled orange and cherry, Jameson orange, simple syrup, and bitters
Martinis
Spiced Cranberry Martini
Vodka, fireball, cranberry, and lime juice
Apple Martini
Vanilla vodka, apple liqueur, sweet and sour, and soda water
Cosmopolitan
Tito's Vodka, triple sec, lime juice, and cranberry juice
Lemon Drop Martini
Vodka, Deep Eddy's Lemon Vodka, lemon juice, and simple syrup
Mexican Martini
Jose Cuervo, Gran Gala, Triple Sec, olive juice, lemon and lime juice, and agave
Red Over Heels
Chambord raspberry liqueur, Raspberry vodka, lemon juice, simple syrup, and sweet and sour
Snikertini
Vodka, Coffee Liqueur, Irish Cream, Amaretto, Frangelico
Texas Peach Martini
Deep Eddy's Peach Vodka, pineapple juice, lime juice, simple syrup, and jalapeño slices
Vodka Martini Grey Goose
Dirty or dry to your taste
Vodka Martini Titos
Dirty or dry to your taste
Specialty Cocktails
Alien Secretion
Vodka, melon liqueur, coconut rum, and pineapple
BooBerry Lemonade
Mojito
Bacardi Rum, fresh mint, lime juice, simple syrup, and soda water. Try it classic or flavored; mango, raspberry, strawberry, melon
Top Shelf Margarita From Scratch
Espolon Tequila, Gran Gala Orange Liqueur, lime juice, and agave nectar
Maklemule
Vodka, fresh mint, lime juice, agave nectar, and ginger beer. Try it flavored; blueberry, cherry, cucumber, lime, pomegranate, prickly pear, watermelon flavored
Old Fashioned
Muddled orange and cherry, bulliet rye, simple syrup, and bitters
Classic Whiskey Sour
Lemon juice, simple syrup, egg white, Crown Whiskey. Try with Crown Apple or Vanilla
French 75
Gin or Titos Vodka, lemon juice, simple syrup, topped with champagne
Bloody Mary
Vodka, Worchester sauce, lemon and lime juice, tabasco, olive, Blood Mary mix. Mild or spicy
Caprisun
Coconut Rum, pineapple, and Sprite
Peach Sangria
Mimosa
Mimosa Pitcher
Bloody Mary Pitcher
Champagne Bottle
Champagne Glass
Michelada
Margarita Pitcher
Irish Car Bomb
House Cocktails
Spiked Cherry Limeade
Cherry vodka, coconut rum, sweet and sour, Sprite, and grenadine
Jolly Rancher
Peach schnapps, sour apple pucker, and cranberry
Adios M.F
Vodka, rum, triple sec, gin, blue curacao, sweet and sour, and Sprite
Amaretto Sour
Amaretto and sweet & sour
Bahama Mama
Light Rum, Coconut Rum, grenadine, cranberry juice, orange juice, and pineapple juice
Bay Breeze
Blue Hawaiian
Rum, coconut rum, blue curacao, pineapple juice, and orange juice
Daytona
Coconut Rum, Sprite, blue curacao, grenadine, and pineapple juice
Texas Tea
Vodka, tequila, rum, triple sec, tequila, sweet & sour, and Coca-Cola
White Russian
Vodka, coffee, and cream
Fuzzy Navel
Peach schnapps, vodka, and OJ
Georgia Peach
Peach schnapps, vodka, lemonade, and grandine
House Margarita
Tequila, triple sec, lime juice, and sweet & sour
Hurricane
Light rum, dark rum, 151 rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, and grenadine
Irish Coffee
Irish Cream, Jameson, coffee, and whipped cream
Long Island Iced Tea
Vodka, gin, rum, triple sec, sweet and sour, and Coca-Cola
Liquid Marijuana Mellowmak
Rum, coco rum, melon, blue curacao, and pineapple
Mint Julep
Butteit rye, simple syrup, and fresh mint
Nacberry Fizz
Tall Pines Vodka, blue curacao, lime juice, and simple syrup
Red Snapper
Salty Dog
Vodka or gin and grapefruit juice
Sex on the Beach
Vodka, peach schnapps, cranberry, OJ, and pineapple
Sour Patch Kid
Vanilla vodka, sour apple, sour watermelon, and sweet and sour
Shots
Blow Job Shot
Breakfast Shot
Butterscotch schnapps, whiskey, OJ, and bacon
Buttery Nipple
Caramel Apple
Green Tea Shot
Whiskey, peach schnapps, sour
Jager Bomb
Kamikazee Shot
Vodka, triple sec, and lime juice
Lemon Drop Shot
Vodka, lemon juice, and simple syrup
Mexican Candy Shot
Purple Nurple Shot
Malibu rum, triple sec, blue curacao, and cranberry juice
Vegas Bomb
Whiskey, coconut rum, peach schnapps--dropped in energy drink