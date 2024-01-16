MakMak Thai Cuisine 353 South Main Street
Small Bites
Curry
- Khao Soi$14.00
Egg noodles in spicy coconut curry broth, garnished with cilantro, shallots, cabbage, lime, pickled mustard leaves, green onions, and crispy noodles. Choice of chicken or beef. *Gluten-free with rice noodles upon request.
- Yellow Curry$13.00
A flavorful blend of yellow curry, coconut milk, spices, carrots, onions, and potato, served with rice. Served with chicken or tofu. *Vegan yellow curry pictured.
- Massaman Curry$13.00
Rich Massaman curry with coconut milk, tamarind, spices, chunky potatoes, carrots, and onions, topped with toasted peanuts, and served with rice. Choice of beef or chicken.
Noodle Dishes
- Pad Thai$12.00
Enjoy our classic Pad Thai, stir-fried rice noodles with sweet, savory flavors from tamarind and fish sauce. Topped with peanuts, bean sprouts, and lime, it's a taste of Thailand in every bite. Choose between chicken or tofu as a protein option.
- Dry Khao Soi$13.00
- Pad See Ew$12.00
This delightful stir-fry features wide rice noodles, perfectly charred with sweet soy sauce, garlic, and fresh vegetables. Savor the harmonious blend of flavors as it's expertly wok-tossed to perfection. Choice of chicken or tofu.
- Drunken Noodles$13.00
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with aromatic garlic, onions, vibrant carrots, crunchy cabbage, and colorful bell peppers, all tossed in a savory slightly spicy sauce. Served with chicken.
Rice Dishes
- Mak Mak Nam Tok$11.00
Mouthwatering fried chicken paired with flavorful shallots, cilantro, and a burst of zesty lime juice, served with rice.
- Fried Rice$10.00
Classic fried rice, a comforting dish with chicken, peas, carrots, and eggs, garnished with green onions and black pepper.
- Pad Gra Prow$11.00
Savory meat stir-fried with Thai basil, bell peppers, onions, and green beans, served over rice. Topped with a fried egg, and fresh cucumber slices. Choice of chicken or pork.
- Northern Thai Omelette W/ Rice$6.00
Dessert
- Mango Sticky Rice$7.00
A sweet Thai delicacy that combines the luscious sweetness of ripe mangoes with the creamy texture of coconut-infused sticky rice. Served with a drizzle of coconut milk and sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds, it's a harmonious blend of flavors and textures that delights the senses and offers a taste of tropical paradise in every bite.
- Brig's x Mak Mak Mango Madness Ice Cream$4.00
Mango ice cream that you'd write home to mom about.
- Brig's x Mak Mak Banana Macadamia Nut Ice Cream$4.00
- Brig's x Mak Mak Coconut Ice Cream$4.00
- Brig's x Mak Mak Vanilla Ice Cream$4.00
- Brig's x Mak Mak Mango Sorbet (Dairy Free)$4.00
- Brig's x Mak Mak Candied Ginger Ice Cream$4.00
Drinks
Kids Menu
Vegan
- Vegan Yellow Curry$13.00
A flavorful blend of yellow curry, coconut milk, spices, carrots, onions, and potato, served with rice.
- Vegan Khao Soi$14.00
Rice noodles in spicy coconut curry broth, garnished with cilantro, shallots, cabbage, lime, pickled mustard leaves, and green onions. | 14
- Vegan Pad See Ew$12.00
Wide rice noodles charred with sweet soy sauce, garlic, carrots, & broccoli, wok-tossed for a delightful blend of flavors.
- Vegan Fried Rice$10.00
Classic fried rice, a comforting and savory dish with peas, carrots, garnished with green onions and black pepper.
- Vegan Pad Thai$12.00
Rice noodles stir-fried in a harmonious blend of soy sauce, spices, and seasonings. Topped with ground peanuts, cilantro, and green onions for a satisfying crunch.
- Vegan Drunken Noodles$13.00
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with aromatic garlic, onions, vibrant carrots, crunchy cabbage, and colorful bell peppers, all tossed in a savory slightly spicy sauce.