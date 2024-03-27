Makoto Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi of Melbourne 785 S Babcock Street
Featured Items
- Spider Roll$10.95
Fried soft shell crab, asparagus, cucumber, eel sauce and masago.
- Teppanyaki NY Strip Steak$20.95
Sumptuous New York Strip Steak quick-seared to your desired temperature.
- Spicy Samurai Roll$10.95
Spicy tuna cucumber topped with tuna.
Starters
- Teriyaki Chicken Wings$7.75
Crisp chicken wings in our mild teriyaki sauce.
- Gyoza$7.75
Japanese pork dumplings lightly fried and served with sweet chili sauce.
- Crab and Shrimp Spring Rolls$8.25
Light and tasty spring rolls with sweet chili sauce.
- Pork Egg Rolls$7.75
Served with sweet chili sauce.
- Vegetable Spring Rolls$7.50
Served with sweet chili sauce.
- Baked Seafood Avocado$8.25
Baked avocado halves filled with spicy krab and mayo.
- Grilled Chicken Yakitori$7.45
All white meat chicken skewers grilled and served with teriyaki sauce.
- Panko Crusted Chicken Tenders$7.75
Light panko-breaded all white meat chicken.
- Hinode Shrimp$6.85
Tender white shrimp, lightly fried and served with our red sauce.
- Chicken Liver Pate a la Japanese$4.95
A generous portion of our popular pâté appetizer.
- Edamame$6.50
Tender, whole soy beans served in the pod.
- Jumbo Teppanyaki Shrimp$7.95
Add six more shrimp to the teppan grill for your chef-prepared shrimp flambé.
- Shogun Starter Platter$16.95
Aplattertostartanempire.Teriyakiwings,gyoza,craband shrimp spring rolls, chicken yakitori and hiyashi wakame.
Makoto Dinners
- Makoto's Dinner$31.75
This feast features generous portions of tender fillet mignon, teppanyaki shrimp and sesame chicken.
- Makoto's Emperor$36.50
Succulent lobster tail, jumbo shrimp and sesame chicken. Market Price.
- Makoto's Dinner Scal$33.50
- Makoto's Emperor Scal$36.50
Meat Entrees
- Makoto's Sesame Chicken$18.75
Juicy and tender breast of chicken with toasted sesame seeds and Makoto's Teriyaki sauce.
- Makoto's Yakiniku$18.95
Wafer-thin, sliced beef stir-fried on our teppan grills.
- Teppanyaki NY Strip Steak$20.95
Sumptuous New York Strip Steak quick-seared to your desired temperature.
- Teppanyaki Filet Mignon$23.50
After trying this succulent steak, you'll know why we are a steakhouse that does not own steak knives.
Combination Dinners
- New York Strip Steak & Chicken$24.00
Tender strip steak mingled with juicy chicken breast.
- New York Strip Steak & Scallop$24.50
The subtle sweetness of plump seared scallops with robust New York Strip steak.
- New York Strip Steak & Shrimp$24.50
Delightfully flavorful white shrimp with mouth-watering New York Strip steak.
- New York Steak & Lobster$32.50
Simply the best of both land and sea. Market Price
- Shrimp and Scallops$24.50
A tempting marriage of our juicy, sweet scallops and our flavorful white shrimp.
- Sesame Chicken and Teppanyaki Shrimp$23.50
Our all time Makoto's favorite chicken shares the spotlight with tasty white shrimp.
- Sesame Chicken and Scallops$24.50
One by land and one by sea make up this delectable duo.
- Filet and Scallops$29.45
- Filet and Chicken$28.95
- Filet and Lobster$36.00
- Filet and Shrimp$29.45
Seafood Entrees
- Makoto's Sakana$19.50
A delicate filet of North Atlantic white fish.
- Teppanyaki Shrimp Dinner Entree$22.95
At Makoto's we specifically source the very best shrimp from Central American waters for excellent taste and texture.
- Scallops$23.75
These plump and juicy scallops are seared quickly to perfection and served with lemon and soy sauce.
- Lobster Tails$36.00
Two luscious Lobster Tails are split and grilled on the teppan grill to sizzle and steam in their own shells. Market Price
- Mahi Mahi$20.95
This delightful Florida waters favorite is served with lemon and soy sauce.
- Lemon Dill Fish$19.75
A delicate filet of North Atlantic white fish topped with our Lemon Dill Sauce.
- Teppanyaki Jumbo Shrimp Entree$28.00
These jumbo black tiger shrimp are farm-raised in Asian waters and grilled to perfection at your table.
- Teriyaki Ahi Tuna$23.95
Tender sushi-grade tuna steak prepared teriyaki-style to your desired temperature.
Sushi & Teppanyaki Combinations
- Teriyaki Steak and Sushi Combo$23.25
Grilled teriyaki steak, 4 pieces of California rolls and choice of 4 pieces of sashimi or 4 pieces of nigiri. (Chef’s choice). Note: sashimi/nigiri are raw.
- Sesame Chicken and Sushi Combo$20.95
Sesame chicken, 4 pieces of California roll and choice of 4 pieces of sashimi or 4 pieces of nigiri. (Chef's choice) Note: sashimi/nigiri are raw.
- Teppanyaki Shrimp and Sushi Combo$23.00
Grilled teppanyaki shrimp, 4 pieces of California roll and choice of 4 pieces of sashimi or 4 pieces of nigiri. (Chef’s choice). Note: sashimi/nigiri are raw.
Vegetarian Alternatives
- Makoto's Dish$17.50
All of the Makoto’s dinner accompaniments with ripe zucchini, caramelized onions and mushrooms.
- Makoto's Supreme Choice$18.75
As delightful as the Makoto’s dish but jeweled with snow peas, carrots, broccoli, zucchini, onions and mushrooms.
- Teriyaki Portabella Mushroom$18.50
Meaty portabella mushrooms sautéed in our special Teriyaki sauce and accented with fresh green onions.
- Fried Vegetable Tempura$15.55
Tempura fried combination of sweet potato, zucchini, onion, broccoli and mushrooms served with a choice of steamed rice, fried rice or tofu.
Kids Menu
Sauces
Online Sushi
Starters
- Red Tuna Tataki$12.95
Seared tuna served with ponzu sauce.
- Sushi Appetizer$11.75
Chef ’s Choice of 6 pieces of nigiri.
- Tempura Appetizer$9.25
Golden fried vegetables with choice of shrimp, chicken or seafood combination
- Escolar (white Tuna) Tataki$11.95
Seared white tuna sashimi served with ponzu sauce
- Baked Seafood Avocado$8.25
Baked avocado halves filled with spicy krab and mayo.
- Baby Octopus$8.50
Marinated and chilled baby octopus.
- Sashimi Appetizer$13.50
Chef ’s choice 9 pieces of sashimi.
- Soft Shell Crab$12.75
Lightly fried and served with ponzu sauce (2 pieces)
- Tuna Tartar$12.25
Spicy tuna served with shrimp crackers
- Agedashi$8.25
Fried Tofu.
- Edamame$6.50
Tender, whole soy beans served in the pod.
Soup & Salad
- Seaweed Salad$6.25
- Ahi Poki Salad$12.75
Cubed fresh raw tuna, cucumber served with ginger and garlic infused sauced.
- Sunomono$8.45
A mix of cucumber salad, seaweed, squid, Krab and shrimp tossed with sweet vinaigrette dressing.
- Squid Salad$8.45
Cooked marinated and chilled pieces of squid with sweet vinaigrette sauce.
- Miso Soup$2.50
A light and brothy traditional Japanese staple.
- Onion Soup a la Japanese$2.50
Makoto’s famous onion soup that accompanies our entrées in the dining room. A clear broth with onions and mushrooms (cup).
- House Slald$3.25
Sushi & Sashimi Entrees
- Simply Sushi$20.95
8 pieces of nigiri and a California Roll.
- Sushi Deluxe$22.95
10 pieces of nigiri and your choice of one sushi Roll.
- Simply Sashimi$22.95
5 item combination of chef ’s choice, served with sushi rice (15 pieces).
- Sashimi Deluxe$24.75
18 pieces of chef ’s choice sashimi. Served with rice.
- Unagi Don$19.50
Grilled eel served over rice.
- Simply Sushi & Sashimi$22.95
California roll and chef ’s choice of 6 pieces sashimi and 5 pieces of nigiri.
- Chirashi$22.95
Seasoned rice with chef ’s choice of 15 pieces of fish.
- Love Boat for Two$47.50
1 California Roll, 1 Rainbow Roll plus chef ’s choice of 10 pieces of sashimi and 10 pieces of nigiri.
- Party Sushi & Sashimi for 3$75.00
3 rolls (California, Spicy Rainbow, Chef ’s Special) and chef ’s choice of 18 pieces sashimi and 15 pieces nigiri.
- Sushi & More$15.40
Tempura Fried Entrees
- Fried Vegetable Tempura$15.55
Tempura fried combination of sweet potato, zucchini, onion, broccoli and mushrooms served with a choice of steamed rice, fried rice or tofu.
- Chicken Tempura$15.75
5 pieces of chicken. Served with steamed or fried rice and salad. Served with tempura sweet potatoes, mushrooms, zucchini, onion, and broccoli.
- Fish Tempura$16.95
5 pieces of fish. Served with steamed or fried rice and salad. Served with tempura sweet potatoes, mushrooms, zucchini, onion, and broccoli.
- Shrimp Tempura$16.75
8 pieces of shrimp. Served with steamed or fried rice and salad. Served with tempura sweet potatoes, mushrooms, zucchini, onion, and broccoli.
- Seafood Tempura$17.95
2 shrimp, 2 scallops, 2 Krab, 2 fish. Served with steamed or fried rice and salad. Served with tempura sweet potatoes, mushrooms, zucchini, onion, and broccoli.
Vegetarian Entrees
- Makoto's Dish$17.50
All of the Makoto’s dinner accompaniments with ripe zucchini, caramelized onions and mushrooms.
- Makoto's Supreme Choice$18.75
As delightful as the Makoto’s dish but jeweled with snow peas, carrots, broccoli, zucchini, onions and mushrooms.
- Teriyaki Portabella Mushroom$18.50
Meaty portabella mushrooms sautéed in our special Teriyaki sauce and accented with fresh green onions.
- Fried Vegetable Tempura$15.55
Tempura fried combination of sweet potato, zucchini, onion, broccoli and mushrooms served with a choice of steamed rice, fried rice or tofu.
Sushi Combination Entrees
- Teriyaki Steak and Sushi Combo$23.25
Grilled teriyaki steak, 4 pieces of California rolls and choice of 4 pieces of sashimi or 4 pieces of nigiri. (Chef’s choice). Note: sashimi/nigiri are raw.
- Teriyaki Chicken & Sushi Combo$21.95
Grilled teriyaki chicken. 4 pieces of California rolls and choice of 4 pieces of sashimi or 4 pieces of nigiri. (Chef’s choice). Note: sashimi/nigiri are raw.
- Teppanyaki Shrimp and Sushi Combo$23.00
Grilled teppanyaki shrimp, 4 pieces of California roll and choice of 4 pieces of sashimi or 4 pieces of nigiri. (Chef’s choice). Note: sashimi/nigiri are raw.
Specialty Rolls
- Lollipop Roll$12.75
Tuna, salmon, Krab, masago and avocado all wrapped with cucumber and dressed with sweet vinaigrette sauce.
- Beauty and the Beast Roll$15.50
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese and avocado layered with tuna and eel then topped with tempura chips, masago, eel sauce and spicy mayo.
- Taj Mahal Roll$14.25
White fish**, smoked salmon, snow crab with mayo, asparagus, fried with tempura accompanied with eel sauce and caviar.
- Makoto Signature Lobster Roll$22.00
The “Tsunami.” A whole 6 oz. lobster fried with tempura and panko, rolled with asparagus, Krab with spicy mayo, tempura chips, masago topped with eels sauce and caviar.
- Dragon Roll$14.35
Shrimp tempura and mayo with avocado and eel on the inside, generously drizzled with eel sauce.
- Yellow Tail Extreme Roll$16.45
An extreme portion of yellow tail with green onion, avocado and cucumber.
- Deep Sea Roll$15.45
Eel, smoked salmon, cream cheese and asparagus topped with spicy tuna and drizzled with eel sauce.
- Tuna Extreme Roll$17.45
Spicy tuna and cucumber topped with tuna
- Geisha Roll$17.45
Soft shell crab, spicy tuna, white fish** and avocado topped with krab salad mayo and red sauce.
Rolls
- California Roll$6.95
Krab, cucumber and avocado.
- Spicy Tuna Roll$8.75
Spicy tuna and cucumber.
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.95
Shrimp tempura fried, mayonnaise and avocado.
- Rainbow Roll$11.25
California roll with layered tuna, salmon and white fish.**
- Rock N roll$11.25
Shrimp tempura fried, avocado, mayonnaise topped with smoked salmon and eel.
- Spider Roll$10.95
Fried soft shell crab, asparagus, cucumber, eel sauce and masago.
- Spicy Samurai Roll$10.95
Spicy tuna cucumber topped with tuna.
- Super Crunch Roll$11.25
Krab and avocado inside, smoked salmon, tempura fried chips and eel sauce on the outside.
- Caterpillar Roll$10.95
Eel, cream cheese, and Krab topped with avocado, caviar and eel sauce.
- Eel Roll$8.75
Eel and cucumber.
- Tuna Roll$6.95
Tuna, rice and seaweed. 6 pieces.
- Salmon Roll$6.95
Salmon, rice and seaweed. 6 pieces.
- Yellowtail Roll$7.25
Yellow tail, rice and seaweed. 6 pieces.
- Mexican Roll$9.95
Shrimp tempura fried, spicy mayo, avocado and masago.
- Red Dragon Roll$12.25
Krab, cucumber and avocado topped with red tuna.
- Japanese Bagel Roll$10.95
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado with smoked salmon and eel sauce on top.
- Florida Roll$11.95
Tempura fried white fish**, mayo and avocado topped with yellow tail.
- Spicy Rainbow Roll$12.50
Spicy tuna and cucumber topped with tuna, salmon, white fish** and avocado.
- Dancing Eel California Roll$11.25
Krab, cucumber and avocado topped with avocado, eel and eel sauce.
- Sunshine Roll$12.75
Krab salad, mayo and asparagus topped with seared tuna, avocado, eel sauce and masago.
- Volcano Roll$12.50
California roll topped with Krab, scallops, conch, spicy mayo and smelt roe.
- Panko Roll$10.95
Salmon, Krab, cream cheese, eel sauce and panko.
- Bubba Roll$11.50
Shrimp tempura fried, cucumber, avocado and cream cheese topped with shrimp and avocado.
- Dynamite Roll$11.50
Baked seafood over a California roll, served with spicy mayo.
- Mango Tango Roll$11.50
Shrimp tempura fried and cream cheese topped with mango and coconut flakes
- Godzilla Roll$12.50
Krab, eel, salmon and cream cheese with masago lightly tempura fried topped with eel sauce.
- Philly Roll$11.25
Vegetarian Rolls
Nigiri (2 Pieces)
- Kani Nigiri$4.25
- Soybean Curd Nigiri$4.25
- Tamago (Sweet Egg) Nigiri$4.25
- Mackerel Nigiri$4.95
- Shrimp Nigiri$4.95
- Ika (Squid) Nigiri$4.95
- Eel Nigiri$5.25
- Octopus Nigiri$5.25
- Masago (Smelt Roe) Nigiri$5.25
- Conch Nigiri$5.25
- Salmon Nigiri$5.25
- Smoked Salmon Nigiri$5.25
- Shiromi (whitefish) Nigiri$5.25
- Surf Clam Nigiri$5.25
- Tuna Nigiri$5.25
- Yellow Tail Nigiri$5.25
- Ikura Nigiri$5.50
- Dynamite Scallop Nigiri$6.25
- Uni Nigiri$7.25
- Tobiko (flying fish roe) Nigiri$5.50
- Escolar (white tuna) Nigiri$5.25
Sashimi (3 Pieces)
- Kani Sashimi$5.25
- Soybean Curd Sashimi$5.25
- Tamago (Sweet Egg) Sashimi$5.25
- Mackerel Sashimi$5.15
- Shrimp Sashimi$5.15
- Ika (Squid) Sashimi$5.15
- Eel Sashimi$5.80
- Octopus Sashimi$5.80
- Masago (Smelt Roe) Sashimi$5.80
- Conch Sashimi$5.75
- Salmon Sashimi$5.75
- Smoked Salmon Sashimi$5.75
- Shiromi (whitefish) Sashimi$5.75
- Surf Clam Sashimi$5.75
- Tuna Sashimi$5.75
- Yellow Tail Sashimi$5.75
- Ikura Sashimi$6.00
- Dynamite Scallop Sashimi$6.50
- Uni Sashimi$7.50
- Tobiko (flying fish roe) Sashimi$6.00
- Escolar (white tuna) Sashimi$5.75
Combo Rolls (2 Rolls)
Drinks
NA Beverages
Beer
Bottled Wine
- 7 Moons BTL$27.00
- Apple BTL$25.75
- Josh Cabernet Btl$30.00
- Sonoma$42.00
- Mumms Napa$40.00
- Kendall BTL$34.00
- Kendall Reisling BTL$30.00
- Lychee BTL$25.75
- Meiomi BTL$36.00
- Moscato BTL$22.00
- Murphy BTL$24.75
- Nigori Sake BTL$14.50
- Pine BTL$25.75
- Plum BTL$22.75
- Rodney Cabernet BTL$30.00
- Ruffino BTL$25.00
- Yaegaki Sake BTL$14.50
- Avissi Prosecco$34.00
- Kim Crawford BTL$30.00
- Josh Merlot BTL$32.00
- Kenwood BTL$24.00
- Haiku Sake Bottle$34.00
- Junmai Ginjo Sake$24.00
- Napa Chard BTL$44.00
- Napa Cabernet BTL$50.00
- Unshackled Sauv Blanc BTL$44.00
- Peach BTL$25.75
- Oaks Napa Cabernet$50.00
- San Estaben Malbec$32.00
- Fritz Riesling$30.00