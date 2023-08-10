Mala Project Greenpoint
HOT TEA
MALA PROJECT DINNER MENU
MALA DRY POT
MALA DRY POT (build your own combo)
Our Mala sauce, is made with 24 spices and a melange of Chinese medicines elevated with an abundance of chili peppers resulting in an exciting and complex flavor profile. Simply select your favorite ingredients to be wok-fried along with the Mala sauce over high heat and enjoy!
APPETIZERS
MáLà Peanuts
Fried Peanuts With Minced Green Peppers and Onions. Seasoned With Chili Oil, Black Vinegar, and Soy Sauce. Served as a Dish to Be Eaten on the Side. VEGAN, VEGETARIAN, DAIRY FREE, SPICY
MáLà Pickles
Cabbage, Carrots, Turnip, Celery, Bell Pepper, VEGAN
Spinach Salad
Sesame Paste, Sesame Oil, Peanuts. VEGAN
Crispy Duck Salad
Microgreens, Mandarin Oranges, Soy Dressing
Eggplant with Roasted Garlic
Steamed Eggplant With Soy Sauce, Garlic, and Sesame Oil. Fragrant and Nutty. Garnished With Scallions and Minced Garlic and Served Chilled. VEGAN, DAIRY FREE, NUT FREE
1,000 Year Egg
Preserved Duck Egg With Fried Cubanelle Pepper and Eggplant.
LiángFěn of Happy Tears
Mung Bean, Pistachios, Cucumbers, Chili Oil. VEGAN, DAIRY FREE, SPICY
Pig Ear in Chili Oil
Thin, Tender Slices of Pig Ear Marinated in a Savory, Spicy, Numbing Sauce on a Bed of Thinly Shredded Potato. Garnished With Sesame Seeds and Cilantro. Served Chilled. DAIRY FREE, NUT FREE, SPICY
Spicy Chicken With Cucumber
Shredded Chicken Thigh With Cucumber, Peanuts, and Tofu Skin in a Spicy Black Vinegar Sauce. Served Chilled
Husband & Wife Lung Slices
Beef Tendon and Stomach Slices in a Spicy, Savory Chili Sauce. Thinly Shredded Potato on the Bottom. Topped With Sesame Seeds and Cilantro
Sweet & Sour Pork Ribs
Ribs w/ Bone Marinated In A Savory Sweet & Sour Plum Sauce. DAIRY FREE, NUT FREE
DIM SUM
Vegetable Dumplings
(6 Pieces) Glass Noodles, Wood Ear, Five Spice Firm Tofu, Carrot, Chinese. VEGAN, DAIRY FREE, NUT FREE
Beef Dumplings
(6 Pieces) Minced Beef, Scallion
Silky Egg Custard
Minced Pork, Scallion, Steamed
Scallion Pancake
A Flaky Dough like Flatbread, Folded with Oil and Minced Scallions.
Beef Wrap
Slices of Beef Calf, Thinly Sliced Cucumber and Green Peppers in a Scallion Pancake Wrap, Drizzled With Oyster Sauce and a Sweet and Salty Soybean Sauce
Duck Tacos
Roasted Duck Served in a Crispy Shell with Guacamole. 3 Pieces
Spicy Popcorn Chicken
Crispy Pieces of Chicken Tenders w/ Spicy Mala Seasoning
Seaweed Fish Fritters
Crispy Fried Fish in a Seaweed Batter, Tender, and Juicy Interior. Side of Fermented Tofu Sauce. CONTAINS GLUTEN
Sweet Lotus Root
Lotus Root Boiled with Red Bean and Osmanthus Flowers and Stuffed With Sticky Rice. Drizzled with Osmanthus Flower Syrup. Served Chilled. VEGAN, DAIRY-FREE, NUT-FREE, GLUTEN FREE
NOODLES, RICE, & ENTREES
White Rice
Short Grain Rice, Steamed
Purple Rice
Natural Purple Hue Grain With Dates and Goji Berries
House Fried Noodle
Wok-Fried Wheat Noodles With Your Choice of Protein (Chicken Breast, Beef Tenderloin, Shrimp, or Veggies), Egg, Shiitake Mushrooms, & Bok Choy in a Slightly Sweet and Savory Oyster Sauce
DànDàn Noodles
Wheat Noodles Topped With Minced Pork, Pickled Mustard Greens, and Bok Choy in a Spicy, Tongue-Tingling Sauce. DAIRY-FREE, NUT-FREE, SPICY
Cold Noodles
Savory Buckwheat Noodles with Pickled Vegetables, and Spicy Aged Vinegar Sauce. Served Chilled. VEGAN, DAIRY-FREE, NUT-FREE, SPICY
Beef Noodle Soup
Rice Noodles Soup w/ Spicy Braised Beef & Pickled Mustard Greens. A Perfect Comfort Food. DAIRY-FREE
Hot & Sour Noodle Soup
Spicy & Sour Broth w/ Glass Noodles, Eye of Round, Lobster Balls, Bok Choy, Tofu Pocket, Pickled Green Beans, Peanuts. DAIRY-FREE, SPICY
Beijing ChǎoBǐng
Chinese Pancake Slices Wok-fried With Chicken Breast, Egg, Chinese Cabbage, & Scallions. A Northern Chinese Staple, Full of Umami Flavor. NUT-FREE, DAIRY-FREE
Leftover Fried Rice
Pork Belly & Chinese Cabbage (Marinated Overnight in Soy Sauce), Then Wok-fried With Rice, Egg, & Scallion. DAIRY-FREE, NUT-FREE
XiāngXī Fried Rice
Chinese Bacon, Egg, Pickled Green Beans, Bird's Eye Chili. NUT-FREE, DAIRY-FREE, SPICY
MáPó Tofu
Tofu, Minced Beef, Chili Sauce
Pork Belly With Preserved Mustard Greens
Tender, Braised Pork Belly on a Bed of Salty, Preserved Mustard Greens, Steamed in an Aromatic, Sweet, and Savory Sauce. Served with (4) GuàBāo. DAIRY-FREE, NUT-FREE
Chinese Fried Chicken
Half a Hen, Brined and Fried With Spicy Chili Powder, Cumin, and Topped With Fried Garlic Chips and Cilantro. SPICY, DAIRY-FREE, GLUTEN FREE
Fish With Pickled Peppers & Mushrooms
Steamed Fish Fillet, Pickled Peppers, Enoki Mushrooms, Scallions. PESCATARIAN
SWEETS
Herbal Jelly
A Delightful and Refreshing Dessert. Soft Silky Texture of Grassjelly and Pudding. Chewy Tapioca Pearls and Taro Balls. Slight Sweetness from Red Beans and Hazelnut Milk
Gold & Silver Mántòu
6 Soft Buns. Silver Is Steamed, Gold Is Fried, With Condensed Milk on the Side for Dipping
Coconut Milk Pudding
Crispy Mochi
(4 Pieces) Purple Yam, Glutinous Rice, Fried. VEGETARIAN, DAIRY-FREE, NUT-FREE