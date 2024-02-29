Mallard's Roadhouse 201 NW Hwy 7
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Breaded Mushrooms$10.69
Breaded and fried, served with ranch
- Jalepeno Cheddar Poppers$10.69
Breaded jalepenos stuffed with cheddar, served with ranch
- Fried Green Beans$10.69
Fried whole green beans with spicy breading, served with ranch
- Pickle Chips$10.49
Breaded fried pickle chips served with ranch
- Mac N Cheese Bites$10.49
Breaded and fried macaroni and cheese, served with ranch
- Cheese Curds$10.69
Battered and fried white cheddar curds, served with ranch
- Boom Boom Shrimp$12.49
1/2lb lightly breaded shrimp topped with boom boom and sriracha
- Fish bites App$10.50
Fresh Salads
- Garden Salad$8.79
Lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, croutons, cheddar
- Caesar Salad$9.79
Romaine, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing
- Buffalo & Bleu$13.49
Garden salad with buffalo fried chicken and bleu cheese crumbles
- Grilled Buffalo & Bleu$13.49
Garden salad with buffalo fried chicken and bleu cheese crumbles
- Roadhouse Salad$14.99
Romaine, tomatoes, cheddar, croutons, bacon bits and brisket
- Fish Bites and Small Salad$14.69
Mahi mahi bites with a side of aioli and a small salad
- Side Salad$4.39
Half portion garden salad
- Side Caesar$4.89
Half portion caesar salad
Burgers
- 3 Cheese Cheeseburger$13.89
1/2 lb burger topped with American, Swiss, and cheddar
- Patty Melt$13.89
1/2 lb burger topped w/ grilled onions & Swiss cheese on marble rye
- Mushroom & Swiss$13.89
1/2 lb burger topped with grilled mushrooms and Swiss
- 1/2 lb Cheeseburger$12.99
1/2lb burger topped with cheese
- Black & Bleu Burger$13.89
1/2 lb burger with Bleu cheese crumbles and Blacken seasoning
- Bacon BBQ Burger$13.89
1/2 lb burger topped w/ BBQ, cheddar and bacon
- Garden Burger (Vegetarian)$12.99
Sandwiches
- Pork Tenderloin$15.99
Breaded & fried pork tenderloin on a brioche bun
- Grilled Tenderloin$15.99
Grilled pork tenderloin on a brioche bun
- Club Sandwich$11.99
Ham, turkey, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo on toasted wheatberry
- Chicken Breast Sandwich$12.29
Chicken breast topped with American cheese on brioche bun
- Fish Sandwich$15.59
Grilled mahi mahi fillet on brioche bun
Steaks
- Ribeye Steak$38.00
14oz ribeye w/ veggies, roll and choice of potato
- Sirloin Steak$18.00
8oz sirloin w/ veggies, roll and choice of potato
- KC Strip Steak$29.00
10oz KC Strip w/ veggies, roll, and choice of potato
- Porterhouse Steak$45.00
20oz porterhouse w/ veggies, roll and choice of potato
- Add Cajun Shrimp to Steak$5.00
- Add Grilled Shrimp to Steak$5.00
Home Cooking
- Chicken Fried Chicken$14.89
Breaded and fried chicken breast with mashed potatoes and gravy, veggies and a roll
- 6 Wings$11.99
Fried chicken wings in choice of sauce, served with fries
- 12 Wings$17.99
Fried chicken wings in choice of sauce, served with fries
- Chicken Strip Dinner$14.79
Breaded chicken strips with fries, Texas toast and gravy
- Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos$12.49
3 flour tacos with breaded shrimp, coleslaw, boom boom and sriracha
- Pork Tenderloin Dinner$15.99
Breaded and fried pork tenderloin with mashed potatoes and gravy, veggies and a roll
- Catfish Dinner$14.99
1/2 lb fried catfish, coleslaw, fries and hushpuppies
- Seafood Platter$17.95
Mahi mahi and 1/4lb shrimp served with pasta salad and hushpuppies
Sides
- Baked Beans$2.00
BBQ baked beans with pork
- Macaroni Salad$2.00
Creamy cold macaroni salad
- Coleslaw$2.00
Creamy sweet and spicy coleslaw
- French Fries$2.00
Seasoned coated frenchfries
- Home Fries$2.00
Home cut potato wedges
- Green Beans$3.00
Green beans cooked with bacon and onion
- Mashed Potatoes$3.00
Garlic roasted red skin mashed potatoes with white gravy
- Cottage Cheese$3.00
4oz cottage cheese
- Applesauce$3.00
Musselman applesauce
- Half Breaded Mushroom$5.35
- Half Jalepeno Pops$5.35
- Half Fried Green Bean$5.35
- Half Pickle Chips$5.25
- Half Mac Bites$5.25
- Half Boom Boom Shrimp$6.25
- Baked Potato$2.00
- Loaded Baked Potato$3.00
- Grilled Shrimp Skewer$7.00
- Cajun Shrimp Skewer$7.00
- Grilled Chicken Breast$8.00
