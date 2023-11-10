Thanksgiving Reheat & Assembly

Treat your family to a Southern-style Thanksgiving with all the fixings. Prime their appetites with our pimento cheese dip, cowboy candy jalapenos and wicked deviled eggs. Then show off with our low & slow smoked Tom Turkeys complete with brown butter gravy, cranberry marmalade and true southern sides like collard greens, sausage corn bread stuffing and Mama’s mac n cheese!