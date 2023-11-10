Mama Bird Southern Kitchen - Southern Highlands
Full Service
SNACKS N STUFF
- Wicked Deviled Eggs GF$13.95+
w/ candied jalapeno and bacon
- Chopped Brisket Slider$7.50
everything biscuit +american + candied jalapeno
- Chopped Brisket Slider w/ egg$7.95
everything biscuit + american + candied jalapeno + fried egg
- Spicy Fried Green Beans V*$9.75
Spicy fried green beans w/ dill ranch dip
- Pimento Cheese*$8.50
w/ bacon jam + saltines + candied jalapeno
- Shrimp N Grits$10.75+
w/ bacon + white cheddar + green onion
- Southern Fried Dill Pickles$9.75Out of stock
Spicy fried green beans w/ dill ranch dip
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICHES
BRISKET BURGERS & GRILLED CHEESE
- All American "Double B" Brisket Burger$19.95
- Jalapeño "Double B" Brisket Burger$20.95
- Fried Thick Bologna Sandwich*$15.95
texas toast + yellow mustard + american cheese w/ north n' south fries or watermelon add *fried egg $1.50
- Brisket Grilled Cheese*$16.95
texas toast + pimento cheese w/ north n' south fries or watermelon add *fried egg $1.50
- Hot Link Brisket Grilled Cheese$19.95
SEAFOOD PO' BOY SANDWICH
- CORNMEAL FRIED CATFISH PO' BOY$18.95
Breast + potato roll + pickle + tomato + lettuce + comeback sauce w/ north n' south fries or watermelon add *fried egg $1.50
- CORNMEAL FRIED SHRIMP PO' BOY$19.95
Breast + potato roll + pickle + tomato + lettuce + comeback sauce w/ north n' south fries or watermelon add *fried egg $1.50
VEGAN BARBECUE JACKFRUIT SANDWICH
CHOPPED SALADS can be *GF w/o biscuit
- Vegetarian Barbecue Jackfruit Salad$14.95
w/ barbecue ranch dressing + candied jalapeños
- Fried Chicken Tender Salad$15.95
crisp greens + tomato + green onion + sweet corn + peppadew peppers + lima beans + cheddar cheese + everything biscuit w/ Mama's comeback dressing
- Chopped Brisket Salad *GF$16.95
crisp greens + tomato + green onion + sweet corn + peppadew peppers + lima beans + cheddar cheese + everything biscuit w/ barbecue ranch dressing
SMOKED WINGS
BIG CHICKEN TENDERS
FRIED CHICKEN PLATES
- 3 Pc Chicken Tender Plate (White Meat)$17.75
- 5 Pc Chicken Tender Plate (White Meat)$22.75
- 2 Pc Chicken Thigh Plate (Dark Meat)$18.95
- 3 Pc Chicken Thigh Plate (Dark Meat)$22.95
- 2 Pc Chicken Breast Plate (White Meat)$21.50
- 3 Pc Chicken Breast Plate (White Meat)$26.50
- Single Tender$4.25
- Single Breast$6.95
- Single Thigh$5.75
BBQ PLATE can be *GF w/o biscuit or mac n'cheese
SIDES
- Small Collard Greens GF$5.95
- Large Collard Greens GF$10.75
- North N' South Fries$6.50
- North Fries$6.50
- South Fries$6.50
- Small Macaroni & Cheese V$6.95
- Large Macaroni & Cheese V$11.75
- Small Grits GF V$5.95
- Small Cream Corn V$5.95
- Large Cream Corn V$10.75
- Small Apple Dixie Cole Slaw GF V$5.25
- Large Apple Dixie Cole Slaw GF V$9.25
- Everything Biscuit with Honey Butter*$3.75
- Mini Jalapeno Cornbread$3.95
- Side Comeback Sauce$0.95
- Cowboy Candy BBQ Sauce$0.95
- Side Sweet Heat Maple & Butter Sauce$0.95
- Side Damn Hot - Lots'a Heat$0.95
- Side Dill Ranch$0.95
- SIDE REMOULADE$0.95
- HONEY$0.95
- SIDE CANDIED JALAS$0.95
- SIDE PICKLED JALAS$0.95
- BEET PICKLED EGG$2.50
- SIDE PICKLES$0.95
- SIDE RED ONIONS$0.95
- MELON SLICE$2.00
- WAFFLE$7.95
- HOT LINK$5.95
- CHEESE SAUCE 2 OZ.$1.95
- TEXAS TOAST$2.75
- SIDE MAYO$0.95
- BBQ RANCH DRESSING$0.95
- COME BACK DRESSING$0.95
KIDS
SWEET TREATS
DRINKS
Beverages
- Coffee*$4.25
- Sweet Tea*$4.25
- Unsweet Tea$4.25
- Watermelon Lemonade 16oz$5.25
- Large Watermelon Lemonade$6.25
- Bottled Water*$3.75
- Sparkling Bottled Water*$3.75
- Craft Sodas*$4.95
- Glass Lime GB$5.95
- Glass Jalapeño GB$5.95
- Glass Strawberry GB$5.95
- Glass Peach GB$5.95
- Bottle Lime GB$10.95
- Bottle Jalapeño GB$10.95
- Bottle Strawberry GB$10.95
- Bottle Peach GB$10.95
- Milk$4.25
- Orange Juice*$7.25
BREAKFAST
BREAKFAST SIDES
BREAKFAST can be *GF w/o biscuit
- Wings + Waffles$18.95
two eggs fried + (4) naked or breaded smoked chicken wings + cornmeal waffle
- Double Stack of Waffles$13.95
two cornmeal waffles + powdered sugar + butter + syrup
- French Toast Casserole & Hotlink Sausage$16.95
- French Toast Casserole$12.95
- Sausage Gravy and Breakfast Platter*$15.95
* Two eggs fried + 2 split everything biscuits
- Chicken And Waffles$22.50
* Two eggs fried + cornmeal waffle
- Chicken Fried Steak Breakfast Platter*$23.50
* Two eggs fried + sausage gravy
- Smoked Brisket Hash Breakfast Platter*$19.25
* Two eggs fried + sweet potato brisket hash
- Pork Belly and Grits$18.25
* Two eggs fried + white cheddar grits
- Mama's Fry Pan Breakfast$16.95
* Two fried eggs + choice or shoulder bacon or country sausage links + Mama's seasoned potatoes + everything biscuit
- Here Piggy, Piggy Omelet$16.95
Bacon- sausage cheddar omelet + Mama's seasoned potatoes + everything biscuit
- Pitmaster's Scramble$18.95
Layer of Mama's seasoned potatoes + chopped brisket-n-pork belly scramble + cheese sauce + cowboy candy jalapenos
- Everything Biscuit Sandwich$8.50
Fried egg + choice of shoulder bacon or country sausage link + american cheese
RETAIL
Retail Items
- Strawberry Jam$8.00
- 2 Jars of Strawberry Jam$14.00
- Peach Cobbler Jam$8.00
- 2 Jars of Peach Jam$14.00
- Blueberry Jam$8.00
- 2 Jars of Blueberry Jam$14.00
- Hot Pepper Jelly$8.00
- 2 Jars Hot Pepper Jelly$14.00
- JAMS - MIX AND MATCH (2)$14.00
- Candied Jalapeños Jar$2.95
- BOTTLE RED HOT SAUCE$5.95
- BOTTLE GREEN HOT SAUCE$5.95
T Shirt
- Clay Orange Medium$28.00
- Clay Orange Large$28.00
- Clay Orange XLarge$28.00Out of stock
- Clay Orange 2XLarge$28.00
- Dark Grey Small$28.00
- Dark Grey Medium$28.00
- Dark Grey Large$28.00
- Dark Grey XLarge$28.00
- Dark Grey 2XLarge$28.00
- Black Medium$28.00Out of stock
- Black Large$28.00Out of stock
- Black XLarge$28.00Out of stock
- Black 2XLarge$28.00
- Maroon Small$28.00Out of stock
- Maroon Medium$28.00Out of stock
- Maroon Large$28.00
- Blue Small$28.00Out of stock
- Blue Medium$28.00
- Blue Large$28.00
Thanksgiving Meals
Thanksgiving Reheat & Assembly
- Feast - Feeds 10-12 People$325.00
INCLUDES: Whole Smoked Turkey Brown Butter Sage Gravy Cranberry Marmalade Wicked Deviled Egg - 18 ea Pimento Cheese & Bacon Jam Candy Jalapeno - 1 jar Biscuits or Cornbread - 12 ea Butterscotch Pumpkin Pies - 2 ea
- Supper- Feeds 6-8 People$225.00
INCLUDES: Smoked Turkey Breast Brown Butter Sage Gravy Cranberry Marmalade Wicked Deviled Egg Pimento Cheese & Bacon Jam Candy Jalapeno Biscuits or Cornbread Butterscotch Pumpkin Pies
Just Need Sides?
- Apple Dixie Slaw$16.00
- Collard Greens$20.00
- Mac N' Cheese$23.00
- Sage & Sausage Cornbread Dressing$24.00
- Sweet Cream Corn$20.00
- Pecan Crumble Sweet Potato Casserole$20.00
- Classic Green Bean Casserole$20.00
- Butterscoth Cream Pumpkin Pie$24.00
- Wicked Deviled Eggs 1/2 dozen$14.00
- Wicked Deviled Eggs dozen$25.00
- Everything Biscuits 1/2 dozen$22.00
- Jalepeno Cornbread 1/2 dozen$23.00