Mama Hieu's 9090 Bolsa Ave
house box
a la carte
party trays
half tray
sides
dips
drinks
house box
Box original
$15.99
Box spicy
$15.99
Box yolk
$15.99
Box fish glaze
$15.99
Box half and half
$15.99
10 pc no rice
No Veggies
Mild
Medium
Fried egg
$1.50
a la carte
original
$1.50
spicy
$1.50
yolk
$1.50
fish glaze
$1.50
party trays
Party tray original
$65.00
Party tray spicy
$65.00
Party tray half and half
$65.00
100 wings original
$120.00
100 wings half and half
$120.00
100 wings spicy
$120.00
half tray
Half tray original
$35.00
Half tray spicy
$35.00
Half tray- half and half
$35.00
sides
pickled veggies
$7.00
garlic noodle
$8.99
rice (6)
$5.99
tater tots
$4.99
garlic tater tots
$6.99
dips
ranch
$0.50
sweet chili
$0.50
mama
$0.50
drinks
coke
$1.00
Diet Coke
$1.00
dr pepper
$1.00
sprite
$1.00
water
$1.00
Mama Hieu's 9090 Bolsa Ave Location and Ordering Hours
(714) 261-6110
9090 Bolsa Ave, Westminster, CA 92683
Closed
All hours
