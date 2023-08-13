Skip to Main content
Mama J Restaurant 1482 Roswell Road
Dinner Menu
Rice
Jollof Rice w/ meat
$24.99
Fried Rice w/ meat
$24.99
Jollof Rice (rice only)
$20.00
Fried Rice (rice only)
$20.00
White Rice w/ Ayamase (assorted meat)
$26.00
White Rice and Stew
$24.99
Coconut Rice
$24.99
Ofada Rice
$24.99
Native Jollof w/ Palm Oil
$25.00
White Rice w/ Jamaican Curry Stew
$20.00
Soups
Eforiro
$24.99
Amala w/ Ewedu & Gbegiri (assorted meat)
$24.99
Okro Soup
$24.99
Oha Soup
$30.00
Ogbono Soup
$24.99
Afang Soup
$30.00
Ukazi
$30.00
Bitter Leaf
$30.00
Nsala (white) Soup
$30.00
Edikaikong
$30.00
Fishman Soup
$30.00
Extra Swallow
$3.00
Egusi Soup
$24.99
Banga Soup
$24.99
Local Specials
Peppered Kpomo
$15.00
Peppered Gizzard
$15.00
Yam Porridge/Asaro
$17.00
Ewa Agoyin
$15.00
Suya
$20.00
Pepper Soup
$25.00
Nkwobi
$30.00
Peppered Snail
$30.00
Side Meat
Hen (2 pieces)
$7.00
Turkey (1 piece)
$5.00
Goat
$10.00
Fish
$5.00
Chicken drumstick (2 pieces)
$5.00
Sides/Snacks
Meat Pie
$3.50
Moi Moi (1 piece)
$5.00
Fried Plantain (5 slices)
$5.00
Beans
$10.00
Agege Bread (whole)
$6.99
Agege Bread (slice)
$2.00
Side Rice
$5.00
Side Salad
$5.00
Drinks
Malt
$2.50
Jamaican Pineapple Soda
$2.00
Canned Drinks
$1.99
Bottled Drinks
$2.89
Water
$1.99
Mama J Restaurant 1482 Roswell Road Location and Ordering Hours
(404) 587-4419
1482 Roswell Road, Marietta, GA 30060
Closed
• Opens Tuesday at 8AM
All hours
