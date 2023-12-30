Skip to Main content
Mama Jambalaya Catering & Food Truck
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Classic * Comfort * Cajun/Creole Cuisine
More
Mama Jambalaya Catering & Food Truck
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
[FOOD]
[DRINKS]
Mama's Favorites
PLATES
SIDES
[FOOD]
Mama's Favorites
Gumbo
$9.00
shrimp poboy w/fries
$12.00
shrimp poboy w/dirty rice
$12.00
catfish poboy w/fries
$12.00
catfish poboy w/dirty rice
$12.00
PLATES
Catfish Plate
$13.00
Shrimp Plate
$13.00
Chicken Tender Plate
$11.00
SIDES
French Fries
$4.00
Dirty Rice
$4.00
[DRINKS]
Drinks
Coke
$2.00
Sprite
$2.00
Water
$1.00
Mama Jambalaya Catering & Food Truck Location and Ordering Hours
(512) 378-0274
202 Walton Way Ste 192 PMB 434, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Closed
• Opens Thursday at 10AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement