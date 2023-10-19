Starters

Clam Chowder
$7.00

A cream style chowder that we have made for over 40 years.

Baked Herbed Goat Cheese Dip
$10.00

Goat Cheese spread served with warm homemade crostini.

Parmesan Bruschetta
$12.00

3 Cheese spread with Nueske's Bacon, Basil & Tomato relish and homemade crostini.

Hot Parmesan Sticks
$8.00

Our take on cheesesticks with mozzarella, romano and parmesan cheeses.

Wood Oven Roasted Olives
$8.00

Roasted with fresh lemon, garlic and rosemary.

Wood Oven Roasted Wings
$13.00

Served with Caramelized Onions, Parmesan, Scallions and homemade Ranch Dressing

Salads

Caprese Arugula Salad
$12.00

Fresh mozzarella and fresh sliced tomatoes on a bed of arugula dressed in a lemon herb oil.

Crab Caesar Salad
$17.00

Romaine lettuce, lump blue crab, Nueske’s bacon, with house made parmesan crisps and homemade Caesar Dressing.

Chopped Salad
$13.00

Chopped greens w/ calabrese salami, provolone cheese, olives, fresh tomato, fresh onions, chickpeas, and homemade ranch dressing.

Honey Roasted Chicken Salad
$12.00

All natural sliced roasted chicken breast topped with fresh strawberries, spiced pecans, shaved Grana Padano Parmesan, and our homemade house vinaigrette.

House Salad
$13.00

A large salad with mixed greens, olives, red onion, artichokes, prosciutto, grated parmesan, croutons and a homemade house vinaigrette. Serves 2-3 people

Plain Caesar Salad
$11.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, shaved grana padana parmesan cheese, croutons and a homemade Caesar Dressing

Small Mixed Salad
$7.00

12" Pizza

12" Pollo
$17.00

A pizza with pesto sauce, roasted chicken, provolone cheese, roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions, basil and shaved parmesan.

12" La Foresta
$18.00

Organic crushed tomato sauce, Nueske's bacon, mushroom trio, shaved parmesan, truffle oil.

12" Sorellina
$17.00

Organic crushed tomato sauce, prosciutto, garlic, fresh mozzarella, and spinach.

12" Calabrese
$18.00

Organic crushed tomato sauce, calabrese salami, calabrian hot peppers, caramelized onions, mozzarella & romano cheeses, green scallions.

12" BLT Pizza
$18.00

Basil oil sauce, Nueske's bacon, fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, arugula.

12" Quattro
$17.00

Organic crushed tomato sauce, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil.

12" Tre
$15.00

Basil oil sauce, mushroom trio, provolone cheese, and arugula.

12" Due
$17.00

Organic crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella and romano cheeses, Italian sausage, fire roasted peppers, caramelized onions.

12" Uno
$13.00

Basic Cheese Pizza with crushed tomato sauce and mozzarella & Romano cheese blend. Excellent just how it is or you can add your own toppings.

Calzone
$12.00

Mozzarella & Ricotta cheeses. Add any 3 fillings from the toppings list.

Desserts

Roadhouse Cheesecake
$7.00

Homemade cheesecake with a pecan and graham cracker crust with an option of added whipped cream and berries.

Pot of Chocolate
$7.00

Belgian Chocolate custard served chilled with whipped cream & chocolate shavings

Sides

Bottle of Caesar
$8.00
Side of Ranch
$0.50
Side of Crushed Tomatoes
$0.50
Bottle of Ranch
$8.00
Bottle of Vinaigrette
$8.00
side of pesto
$0.50
Side of Hot Peppers
$1.00
Anchovies
$1.50