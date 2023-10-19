Joe Mama's Wood Fired Kitchen 406 Reid Ave.
Starters
A cream style chowder that we have made for over 40 years.
Goat Cheese spread served with warm homemade crostini.
3 Cheese spread with Nueske's Bacon, Basil & Tomato relish and homemade crostini.
Our take on cheesesticks with mozzarella, romano and parmesan cheeses.
Roasted with fresh lemon, garlic and rosemary.
Served with Caramelized Onions, Parmesan, Scallions and homemade Ranch Dressing
Salads
Fresh mozzarella and fresh sliced tomatoes on a bed of arugula dressed in a lemon herb oil.
Romaine lettuce, lump blue crab, Nueske’s bacon, with house made parmesan crisps and homemade Caesar Dressing.
Chopped greens w/ calabrese salami, provolone cheese, olives, fresh tomato, fresh onions, chickpeas, and homemade ranch dressing.
All natural sliced roasted chicken breast topped with fresh strawberries, spiced pecans, shaved Grana Padano Parmesan, and our homemade house vinaigrette.
A large salad with mixed greens, olives, red onion, artichokes, prosciutto, grated parmesan, croutons and a homemade house vinaigrette. Serves 2-3 people
Chopped romaine lettuce, shaved grana padana parmesan cheese, croutons and a homemade Caesar Dressing
12" Pizza
A pizza with pesto sauce, roasted chicken, provolone cheese, roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions, basil and shaved parmesan.
Organic crushed tomato sauce, Nueske's bacon, mushroom trio, shaved parmesan, truffle oil.
Organic crushed tomato sauce, prosciutto, garlic, fresh mozzarella, and spinach.
Organic crushed tomato sauce, calabrese salami, calabrian hot peppers, caramelized onions, mozzarella & romano cheeses, green scallions.
Basil oil sauce, Nueske's bacon, fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, arugula.
Organic crushed tomato sauce, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil.
Basil oil sauce, mushroom trio, provolone cheese, and arugula.
Organic crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella and romano cheeses, Italian sausage, fire roasted peppers, caramelized onions.
Basic Cheese Pizza with crushed tomato sauce and mozzarella & Romano cheese blend. Excellent just how it is or you can add your own toppings.
Mozzarella & Ricotta cheeses. Add any 3 fillings from the toppings list.