Mama Margie's #1 S Zarzamora
Menu (Not Breakfast) (Online & Delivery)
APPETIZERS
- Bean & Cheese Nachos$8.95
A Big Platter of Chips with Plenty of Refried Beans and Melted Cheddar Cheese, Guacamole, and Sour Cream
- Beef Fajita Nachos$13.89
A Big Platter of Chips with Plenty of Refried Beans, Beef Fajita Meat, Melted Cheddar Cheese, Guacamole, and Sour Cream
- Chicken Fajita Nachos$13.89
A Big Platter of Chips with Plenty of Refried Beans, Chicken Fajita Meat, Melted Cheddar Cheese, Guacamole, and Sour Cream
- Combo Fajita Nachos$13.89
A Big Platter of Chips with Plenty of Refried Beans, Combo of Beef and Chicken Fajita Meat, Melted Cheddar Cheese, Guacamole, and Sour Cream
- Picadillo Nachos$13.89
A Big Platter of Chips with Plenty of Refried Beans, Picadillo meat, Melted Cheddar Cheese, Guacamole, and Sour Cream
- Chips, Small Bag$2.88
- Beef Fajita Quesadilla$12.29
2 Extra Large Tortillas Filled with Monterrey Jack Cheese and Beef Fajita meat, Served with Guacamole and Sour Cream
- Combo Fajita Quesadilla$12.29
2 Extra Large Tortillas Filled with Monterrey Jack Cheese and Combo of Beef and Chicken Fajita meat, Served with Guacamole and Sour Cream
- Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$12.29
2 Extra Large Tortillas Filled with Monterrey Jack Cheese and Chicken Fajita meat, Served with Guacamole and Sour Cream
- Cheese Quesadilla$8.39
Two Extra Large Tortillas Filled with Monterrey Jack Cheese, Served with Guacamole and Sour Cream
- Chips, Large Bag$5.35
- Queso Small (8oz)$6.69
- Queso Large (pint)$10.59
- Queso 3.25oz (no chips)$2.55
- Queso Quart$21.18
- Queso Gallon$85.56
- 1 Flour Tortilla$0.55
- 1 Corn Tortilla$0.80
- 2 Flour Tortillas$1.10
- 2 Corn Tortillas$1.60
- Dozen Flour Tortillas$6.60
- Dozen Corn Tortillas.$9.60
TACOS
- Bean & Cheese Taco$1.60
- Carne Guisada Taco$3.85
- Carne Guisada w/ Cheese Taco$4.55
- Barbacoa Taco$5.19
- Barbacoa w/ Guac$6.02
- Beef Fajita Taco$4.84
- Beef Fajita w/ Guac Taco$5.69
- Chicken Fajita Taco$3.85
- Chicken Fajita w/ Guac Taco$4.70
- Sirloin Taco$4.25
- Bean & Cheese w/ Bacon Taco$3.15
- Bean & Bacon Taco$3.15
- Bean Taco$1.60
- Bacon Taco$3.28
- Sirloin Taco w/ Guac$5.12
- Crispy Taco Beef$2.79
- Crispy Taco Chicken$2.79
- Picadillo Taco$2.89
- Chicken Taco$2.89
- Guacamole Taco$2.79
- Sliced Avocado Taco$2.79
PLATES
- Mexican Plate$10.09
1 Cheese Enchilada, 1 Crispy Beef Taco, Served with Rice, Refried Beans, and 2 Flour Tortillas
- Beef Fajita Plate$13.49
Beef Fajita Meat with Grilled Onions, Served with Borracho Beans, Rice, Guacamole Salad, and Two Flour Tortillas
- Chicken Fajita Plate$11.25
Chicken Fajita Meat with Grilled Onions, Served with Borracho Beans, Rice, Guacamole Salad, and Two Flour Tortillas
- Combo Fajita Plate$12.39
Combo of Beef and Chicken Fajita Meat with Grilled Onions, Served with Borracho Beans, Rice, Guacamole Salad, and Two Flour Tortillas
- Sirloin Plate$13.49
Thinly Sliced Top Sirloin with Grilled Onions, Served with Borracho Beans, Rice, Guacamole Salad, and 2 Flour Tortillas
- Mike's Super Plate$13.39
1 Cheese Enchilada, 1 Crispy Beef Taco, and 1 Bean and Cheese Chalupa. Served with Refried Beans, Mexican Rice, Guacamole Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, and 2 Flour Tortillas
- Carne Guisada Plate$11.95
A Generous Portion of Carne Guisada, Rice, Refried Beans, and 2 Flour Tortillas
- Cheese Enchilada Plate$10.09
2 Cheese Enchiladas (with or without fresh diced onions) Served with Rice, Refried Beans, and 2 Flour Tortillas
- Beef Enchilada Plate$10.69
2 Beef Enchiladas with Chili Con Carne, Served with Rice, Refried Beans, and 2 Flour Tortillas
- Pollo Jack Enchilada Plate$11.89
2 Chicken Enchiladas Covered in Salsa Monterrey and Topped with Melted Monterrey Jack Cheese, Served with Rice, Refried Beans, and 2 Flour Tortillas
- Green Enchilada Plate$11.89
2 Chicken Enchiladas Covered in Salsa Verde and Topped with Melted Monterrey Jack Cheese and Sour Cream, Served with Rice, Refried Beans, and 2 Flour Tortillas
- Picadillo Plate$7.99
A Traditional Mexican Dish Made with Ground Beef, Potatoes, Vegetables, and Spices; Served with Rice, Refried Beans, and 2 Flour Tortillas
- Crispy Taco Plate$7.95
2 Crispy Tacos of Your Choice, Served with Rice, Refried Beans and 2 Flour Tortillas
- Soft Taco Plate$10.09
2 Soft Corn Tortillas Filled with Chicken or Beef, Covered with Salsa Monterrey, and Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheese; Served with Rice, Refried Beans, and 2 Flour Tortillas
- Chalupa Plate$11.59
2 Chalupas of Your Choice, Served with Rice, Refried Beans, and 2 Flour Tortillas
- Low Carb Plate$14.49
A Portion of Beef and Chicken Fajita Meat, a Salad with Lettuce, Tomato, Guacamole, Cheese, and Sour Cream; Served with a Cup of Chicken Caldo. Not Served with Rice, Beans, or Tortillas.
FAMILY MEALS/ PARTY TO GO
- Beef Fajita Family Platter$35.29
Platter of Sizzling Beef Fajitas with Grilled Onions; Served with Borracho Beans, Rice, Guacamole Salad, and 6 Flour Tortillas. Serves 2-3.
- Chicken Fajita Family Platter$24.69
Platter of Sizzling Chicken Fajitas with Grilled Onions; Served with Borracho Beans, Rice, Guacamole Salad, and 6 Flour Tortillas. Serves 2-3.
- Combo Fajita Family Platter$29.96
Platter of Sizzling Beef and Chicken Fajitas with Grilled Onions; Served with Borracho Beans, Rice, Guacamole Salad, and 6 Flour Tortillas. Serves 2-3.
- Barbacoa Family Meal$24.29
Served with Warm Salsa Ranchera, Refried Beans, and 6 Flour Tortillas
- Barbacoa 1/2 Family Meal$13.29
Served with Warm Salsa Ranchera, Refried Beans, and 3 Flour Tortillas
- Refried Beans (Bulk)$2.29+
- Borracho Beans (Bulk)$2.29+
- Rice (Bulk)$2.29+
- Picadillo (Bulk)$6.99+
- Carne Guisada (Bulk)$8.49+
- Guacamole (Bulk)$5.95+
- Salsa Cocida (Bulk)$2.19+
- Cold Salsa (Bulk)$2.19+
- Guac Salsa (Bulk)$4.05+
- Roasted Salsa (Bulk)$2.19+
- Pico de Gallo (Bulk)$2.19+
- LB Barbacoa MEAT ONLY$21.79
Served with BBQ MEAT ONLY, no sides
SOUP & SALAD
- Guacamole Salad$7.79
A Generous Portion of Guacamole Served on a Bed of Lettuce, with Tomatoes and Chips
- Taco Salad Beef Fajita$11.74
A Tortilla Shell Filled with Lettuce, Beef Fajita Meat, Tomatoes, Cheese, Guacamole, and Sour Cream
- Taco Salad Chicken Fajita$11.74
A Tortilla Shell Filled with Lettuce, Chicken Fajita Meat, Tomatoes, Cheese, Guacamole, and Sour Cream
- Taco Salad Combo Fajita$11.74
A Tortilla Shell Filled with Lettuce, Beef and Chicken Fajita Meat, Tomatoes, Cheese, Guacamole, and Sour Cream
- Taco Salad Picadillo$11.74
A Tortilla Shell Filled with Lettuce, Picadillo Meat, Tomatoes, Cheese, Guacamole, and Sour Cream
- Taco Salad Stewed Chicken$11.74
A Tortilla Shell Filled with Lettuce, Stewed Chicken, Tomatoes, Cheese, Guacamole, and Sour Cream
- Chicken Caldo$6.69+
- Menudo$8.50+
A LA CARTE/SIDES
- Bean & Cheese Chalupa$2.90
- Beef Chalupa$3.19
- Chicken Chalupa$3.19
- Deluxe Chalupa Beef$4.74
- Deluxe Chalupa Chicken$4.74
- Guacamole Chalupa$3.99
- Beef Enchilada$4.75
Beef Enchilada
- Pollo Jack Enchilada$4.75
Pollo Jack Enchilada
- Green Enchilada$4.75
Green Enchilada
- Cheese Enchilada$3.90
Cheese Enchilada
- Crispy Taco Chicken$2.79
- Crispy Taco Beef$2.79
- Side of Guacamole 3 oz$2.29
3 oz portion
- Side of Sliced Avocado$2.29
- Side of Cheese$1.30
3 oz portion
- Side of Sour Cream$1.30
3 oz portion
- Side of Grilled Onions$0.99
3 oz portion
CONDIMENTS / SALSA
Beverages (Online & Delivery)
N/A BEVERAGES
- Apple Juice$2.45
- Big Red$2.89+
- Bottled Water$2.15
- Chocolate Milk$1.99
- Coffee$2.99
- Coke$2.89+
- Coke Zero$2.89+
- Diet Coke$2.89+
- Dr Pepper$2.89+
- Horchata$2.89+
- Lemonade$2.89+
- Lemonade/Tea$2.89+
- Mexican Coca-Cola$4.09
- Orange Juice$2.45
- PowerAde$2.89+
- Sprite$2.89+
- Strawberry Lemonade$2.89+
- Sweet Tea$2.89+
- Sweet Tea Half Unsweet Tea$2.89+
- Unsweet Tea$2.89+
- Vitamin Water$2.89+
- Tap Water$0+
- White Milk$1.99