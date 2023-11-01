Mama Suegra Cafe 3292 Washington Road
Food
Breakfast
Four Classic Pancakes with the following choice of topping Strawberries/Banana, Blueberries, or Chocolate Chips for an additional charge.
Choice of 2 pancakes or hash browns Served with 2 eggs, 2 bacon strips, 2 pork sausage links, and 2 ham.
Scrambled egg, mix cheese topped with salsa & avocado and one side choice ,fries, pancakes or toast
2 egg, 2 meat, choice one side fries, hash browns And server with 2 pancakes
Delicious French toast with batter on top & powdered sugar
(4 triangle) Come with 2 egg & choice of 2 meat
4 crepes topped with strawberries & banana
4 crepes topped with Nutella and banana
2 crepes, 2 egg & 2 meat
Server 3 chicken tender & waffle
Come with waffle, 2 egg & choice 2 meat
In a roll with 2 egg, lettuce, tomatoes, ham, mayonnaise, mozzarella cheese, served with fries
Grilled toast topped with Guacamole,2 eggs & 2 meat
Sourdough toast, Ham, egg, American cheese & Side fries
White toast with lettuce, tomatoes, bacon mayonnaise & side fries
White toast with American cheese & side fries
Scramble Eggs, cheese & pico de Gallo wrapped up in a flour tortilla
Flour tortilla with Beans, cheese, egg, & pico de Gallo
Egg,bacon, sausage & cheese, wrapped up in flour tortilla
In a flour tortilla Shredded beef,egg, bell pepper, Jalapeño pepper, & onions, mix Cheese, avocado and side salsa
In a bowl Shredded beef,egg, red pepper, Jalapeño pepper, & onions, mix Cheese, avocado and side salsa
Grill Chiken, egg, bacon, pico de Gallo, mix cheese, avocado wrapped up in flour tortilla & side salsa
2 Scrambled egg in a flour tortilla with mix cheese Pico de gallo & avocado One choice Fries , 2 pancakes or toast
2 scrambled egg, mix cheese, bacon, salsa in corn tortilla & choice of side Fries, pancakes or toast
Scrambled egg, tortilla strips, Pico de gallo & choice of side, Fries , 2 pancakes or toast
Chipotle tomatoes sauce 3 warm tortillas filled with chicken, queso fresco, onions, avocado, 2 eggs & sour cream.
Regular Egg , Spinach,tomatoes, mushrooms Brócoli,mozzarella cheese & avocado
Egg & cheese
Stuffed with Ham, onions, bell pepper & mix cheese
Grill Chiken, onion, bell pepper, mix cheese & salsa
Stuffed with Roasted beef, onion bell pepper, sausage, bacon, cheddar cheese and salsa
Stuffed with steak mix cheese, tomatoes & side salsa
Omelette stuffed with bacon, mix cheese & tomatoes
Grill Steak, 3 egg & choice of 3 pankes or toast
2 Eggs Whites, Turkey Bacon or Turkey Sausage, Wheat toas.
Tortilla chips with green or red salsa, Red Onions, Avocado, Two Eggs with Queso Fresco on top. (If you would like to add meat, it would be an extra $4.99)
Breakfast potatoes, bacon, sausage link, mix cheese, Country gravy, two eggs and one biscuit.
Two eggs scrambled, ham, onions, spinach, sausage, grape tomatoes, with mix cheese on top and serving with homemade potatoes chips.
Two halves on English muffin with ham, two poached eggs, hollandaise sauce and side the salad.
Two halves on English muffin with pork roll, two poached eggs, avocado, tomatoes, bacon, hollándaise sauce and homemade potatoes chips.
Two eggs, four bacon or sausage link, home fries and one biscuit.
Choice your meat: chorizo,steak, or bacon, mozzarella cheese, 2 eggs scrambled, avo, sour cream & green salsa.
Strawberries, banana & blueberries topping
Tuna mixed with Pico de Gallo and chunky Avocado in Spicy Hot Sauce, lettuce and tomatoes on a whole wheat toast.
Two crepes filled & rolled with grilled chicken, bacon, spinach, jack & cheddar cheese topping.
Two eggs scrambled with Chorizo, topped with pico de gallo, with a side of guacamole and chips.
4 pancakes or 4 crepes, strawberries, banana, and blueberry on top with dulce de leche caramel sauce and whipped cream on top.
Three pancakes, three bacons, and three any style eggs.
Two biscuits with country gravy. Served with two eggs any style, four sausage links and hashbrown.
3 warn tortilla filling with chicken, cheese, onions, 2 eggs & sour cream.
Appetizers
Guacamole fresh with tomatoes, onion, cilantro & salt server with chips & salsa
Fresh chips & server with fresh salsa
When you can’t pick up just one! Enjoy 3 Chicken flauta,3 chimichanga chimichangas & 3 chicken tender
Melted Muenster cheese in salsa and add ground beef & side flour tortillas
Mix cheese, beans,Lettuce, pico de gallo jalapeños And sour cream & choice of meat
Breaded shrimp Sever with fries and cocktail sauce
6 pcs chicken tender with side fries
8 mozzarella sticks come with salsa
Salad & veggie
Stuffed with mushrooms, spinach, bell pepper, onion server with rice & beans
Grill chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, avocado.
Lettuce, tomatoes, onion and Avocados
Come with chicken tender Lettuce, tomatoes, onion & avocado
Grill shrimp lettuce, tomatoes, onion & avocado
Wraps
Chicken tender, buffalo sauce, ranch Mix cheese, lettuce and tomatoes server With chips and salsa
Grill chicken, house sauce, mix cheese, Lettuce, tomatoes server with chips and Salsa
Grill shrimp, mix cheese, lettuce, Tomatoes server with chips and salsa
Burgers & hot sandwich
Two beef patties topped with American Cheese, bacon, egg, lettuce, red onion, Mayonnaise and side fries
Pattie Topped with American cheese, lettuce Tomatoes, red onions, mayonnaise & side fries
Two beef patties topped with American Cheese, sautéed mushroom, onions Lettuce, tomatoes, avocado & side fries
Come with grilled sirloin steak, onions topped with melted American cheese, side fries
Grill chicken,sautéed onion, bell peppers, American cheese, Mayonnaise & side fries
Grill chicken breast with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red Onion, mayonnaise & side fries
Bacon, lettuce,tomato, mayonnaise & side fries
Beef patty on grill rye toast, onions & melted swiss cheese.
Roast pork on grill rye toast, onions, American & Swiss cheese.
Mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, ham, BBQ roast pork,pickles & Swiss cheese. Side of fries
Tradicional Tex-Mex
Chips, beef or chicken, cheese sauce, onions, cilantro, guac, sour cream, jalapeños & pico de Gallo.
Bell pepper & onions sautéed and mix cheese lettuce, pico de gallo & sour Cream and salsa on the side
Mild red or Green sauce come w/3 warm tortilla mix cheese server with rice and Beans
3 flour tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken topped with Muenster cheese with rice & beans on the side
3 flour tortillas stuffed with shredded beef topped with Muenster cheese with rice & beans on the side
Fried bell peppers stuffed with chicken, ground beef Or cheese, topping with cheese, chipotle sauce, rice & beans on the side.
3 flour tortillas stuffed with choice meat topped with Muenster cheese with rice & beans on the side
3 corn or flour tortilla Server w/lettuce, pico de Gallo and Sour cream
One enchilada, one taco and one Chimichanga server w/rice and beans(1x1x1) Two enchiladas & two tacos.(2x2) Two enchiladas, two tacos & two chimichangas(2x2x2)
3 corn or flour tortilla (soft or crispy )Mexican rice & beans with lettuce, cheese & pico de gallo on top
3 corn tortillas stuffed with choice of meat topped cilantro and onions, server with rice and beans
Flour tortilla stuffed choice meat topped With melted cheese server with rice And beans,lettuce guacamole on the side
Large tortilla stuffed choice meat, rice, beans, Cheese. Covered lettuce & tomatoes. Sour cream and guacamole on the side
Large tortilla stuffed with choice meat, Sautéed bell pepper, onion, cheese, server Rice, beans and guacamole on the side
Server with rice and beans,guacamole Lettuce, salsa and sour cream. It come With flour tortilla. Sautéed bell pepper, Onions and cheese on top
Home made chips covered in Beans, your choose of meat topped With melted cheese, side lettuce, pico De gallo, guacamole and sour cream
Platters
Come with tomatoes, sautéed onions And jalapeños on top server side mashed potato & spinach
Come with sautéed onions, bell pepper,salsa, jalapenos, grill chicken, steak, chorizo, shrimp, rice, beans and side of tortilla.
Served with salad, Rice and beans
Grill chicken, steak, chorizo, shrimp, rice and beans. Side of tortilla.
Come with melted cheese, sautéed Jalapeños and onions on top, side rice & beans
Come with melted cheese, sautéed Jalapeños and onions on top, server with rice and beans, side salad
Grill shrimp server with rice and beans, Lettuce, tomatoes & avocados on the side
Side order
Kids menu
4 mini pancakes
2 mini pancakes,1 egg & 2 meat
Egg, cheese & bacon in flour tortilla
2 chicken tender server with fries
5 chicken wings server with fries
Chips topped with beans and cheese
Taco stuff choice meat with rice and beans
Flour tortilla, cheese and choice meat