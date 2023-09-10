Mama Chang 3251 Blenheim Boulevard
Duck
Half Peking Duck 北京烤鴨(半只)
Thinly sliced pieces of crispy duck skin and tender duck meat. Paired with sliced spring onion and cucumber, hoisin and plum dipping sauce. Wrap all the elements together with house made thin crepe for a perfect pairing of texture and flavor, choose the size of half or whole
Whole Peking Duck 北京烤鴨(一只)
Whole Peking Duck 北京烤鴨(一只)
Half Chang's Roast Duck 广式烧鸭(半只)
Bone in chopped duck with traditional hong Kong style duck sauce, choose the size of half or whole
Whole Chang's Roast Duck 广式烧鸭(一只)
Whole Chang's Roast Duck 广式烧鸭(一只)
Bites and Dim sum
Pork and Shrimp spring roll 三丝春卷(2)
Duck Spring roll 脆皮鴨肉卷(2)
Mama's Beef Tendon Roll 牛肉卷饼(6)
steamed Yuanbao Dumpling 元宝水饺(4)
Pen-fried yuanbao dumplings 元宝锅贴(4)
Steamed Shrimp Dumpling 水晶虾饺(3)
Order ahead, please allow 20 mins
Soup Dumpling with Pork 猪肉小笼汤包(5)
Order ahead, please allow 20 mins
BBQ Pork Pastry 叉烧酥(2)
Pan Fried Chives Dumpling 韭菜海鮮煎饼(2)
Pork, shrimp, and squid
Scallion Bubble Pancake 葱油泡饼(1)
With curry sauce is the perfect starter of a perfect meal
Noodles and Rice
Suanla Rice Noodle 酸辣米粉
Wuhan Sesame Noodle 武汉热干面
Pan-Fried Noodle with Vegetable 什锦蔬菜煎面
Hunan Chicken Chow Mein 湖南鸡炒面
Black bean, green chili, and chicken
Beef Chow Fun 干炒牛河
Singapore Rice Noodle 星洲炒米粉
Egg, shrimp, chicken, and curry
Mama Lo Mein 捞面
Choose of vegetable, pork or chicken $15. Beef, shrimp or combination $16
Mama Fried Rice 炒饭
Mama Fried Rice 炒饭
white rice 白米饭
Small Plate
Fresh Chili Flounder with Cumin 干煸孜然鱼片
Grandma's Fish Ball 原盅手打鱼丸
Steamed Fresh Chili fish and Vermicelli 剁椒粉丝鱼片
Order ahead, please allow 20 mins
Salt and Pepper Shrimp 椒盐虾仁
Dry Fried Cauliflower 干煸菜花
Green Bean with Pickled Cabbage 芽菜四季豆
Ganghood Fried Chicken 江湖椒香鸡
Lychee Pepper Chicken 小荔枝鸡丁
Red Pepper Fried Chicken 麻辣鸡粒
Hot and Numbing Beef Jerky 妈妈牛肉干
Sesame Golden Mountain Beef金山牛
Chinese BBQ Pork Feet 中式烤小蹄
Sweet Sour Braised Baby Ribs 糖醋排骨
Fried Crispy Pork Belly 麻香脆乳肉
Cumin Lamb Skewers 孜然牙签羊
Large Plate
Braised Pork Belly and Tea Egg 卤蛋红烧肉
Northeastern Stew 酸菜粉条肉丝煲
Yangzhou Meatball Stew 农家焖双丸
Shallot Shrimp with Asparagus 葱爆芦笋大虾
Seafood and Tofu Clay Pot 八珍豆腐煲
Fried tofu, fish, shrimp, scallop, and wood-ear mushroom
Mapo Tofu 麻婆豆腐
Eggplant with Spicy Garlic Sauce 鱼香茄子
Buddha's Bean Curd Roll 素扒腐皮卷
Bok choy and shiitake
Hot Chili Oil Flounder Fish and Soft Tofu 外婆鱼豆腐
Pickled Chili Flounder Fish Soup 鲜椒汆鱼柳锅
Steamed Whole Branzino 清蒸地中海鲈鱼(葱姜或剁椒蒸
Whole European bass, choose ginger scallion or fresh red chili flavor. Order ahead, please allow 20 mins
Lamb and Fish Ball Soup 羊肉鱼丸锅
Chinese yam, carrot, celery, mushroom, goji berry, and cilantro
Cumin Spicy Lamb Shank 手撕孜然烤羊腿
Green onion, and cilantro
Hot and Numbing Beef Stone Pot 石锅麻辣双椒牛
Stir-Fried Beef Tenderloin 抓炒嫩牛里脊
Garlic and broccoli
Grandma Sizzling Pork Belly 外婆香煎粉蒸肉
Red chili, scallion, and cilantro
Farmer's Chili Pork 农家小炒肉
Farmer's Stir Fry 农家一碗香
green pepper pork 青椒榨菜肉丝
Soy sauce chicken 酱汁鸡柳
Seasonal Special
Sweet and Sour Mandarin Fish 松鼠鲈鱼
Mala Hot Pot 麻辣香锅
Pork Ribs Soup in Pottery Jar 瓦罐排骨汤
Pork ribs, serve for 2-3 people