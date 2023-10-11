Popular Items

Salad Bowl

$14.00

seasonal mixed salad, pickled carrots and daikon with a choice of protein and peanut on the side

Rice Bowl

$12.00

jasmine rice, pickled daikon, carrot and red cabbage, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, spicy tamarind sauce on the side

Vermicelli Bowl

$12.50

thin rice noodles, pickled daikon, carrot and red cabbage, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, mint, crushed *peanuts and nouc cham sauce on the side

Mama's Cupboard

Mama's Signature Menu

Banh-Mi (sandwich)

$12.00

baguette, pickled daikon, carrot and red cabbage, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, spicy mayo

Rice Bowl

$12.00

jasmine rice, pickled daikon, carrot and red cabbage, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, spicy tamarind sauce on the side

Vermicelli Bowl

$12.50

thin rice noodles, pickled daikon, carrot and red cabbage, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, mint, crushed *peanuts and nouc cham sauce on the side

Salad Bowl

$14.00

seasonal mixed salad, pickled carrots and daikon with a choice of protein and peanut on the side

Specialty Banh-Mi (sandwich)

Caramelized Pork Belly Banh-mi

$16.00

Pork belly in a savory sweet glaze with pickled carrots and daikon, cucumber, cilantro, spicy mayo and Sriracha chili sauce

Coconut Crusted Shrimp Banh-mi

$18.00

Coconut crusted shrimps, lettuce, pickled carrots, daikon and red cabbage, fresh herbs, spicy cilantro aioli

Crispy Soft-Shell Crab Banh-mi

$24.00

Crispy soft-shell crabs with pickled carrots, daikon and red cabbage, cucumber, spicy ponzu aioli

Small Bites

Kimchi-loaded fries

$10.00

fries, pickled vegetables, spicy mayo

Chicken curry puffs (3)

$12.50

Curried minced chicken and sweet potatoes stuffed in homemade pastry served with cucumber salad

Veggies curry puffs (3)

$12.50

Summer roll

$12.00

rice paper wrap, vermicelli, lettuce, shrimp, mint, *peanut sauce

Crispy shrimp rolls

$12.00

Shrimp wrapped in rice paper with sweet chili dipping sauce

Crispy calamari

$16.00Out of stock

served with house sweet chili sauce

Spicy honey wings

$12.00

served with house sweet chili sauce

Crispy chive sticks

$9.00

Crispy tofu

$8.00

served with sweet chili sauce and crushed *peanuts

Large Plates

Pho (noodle soup)

$13.95Out of stock

Yum-Moo-Yang

$16.00

Grilled pork with cucumber, fresh herbs, Thai chili, lettuce mixed in spicy vinaigrette

Yum-Woonsen

$16.00

glass noodles, ground pork, shrimp, onion, tomatoes, fresh chili, *peanuts, sweet lime vinaigrette

Spicy LARB

$14.50

Laos' spicy salad with herbs and ground pork

Soft-Shell Crabs Vermicelli

$28.00

thin rice noodles, pickled daikon, carrots and red cabbage, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeño, mint, *peanuts, and nouc cham on the side

Fried Rice

Crab Meat Fried Rice

$19.95

Fried rice with crab meat, egg, scallion, cilantro and cucumber served with fresh chili fish sauce "prik-nam-pla" and lime wedge on the side.

Chinese Sweet Sausage Fried Rice

$18.95Out of stock

Chinese sweet sausage, Chinese broccoli, eggs, onion

Sides

White rice

$2.00

Brown rice

$3.00Out of stock

Sticky rice

$3.00

Sweet coconut rice

$3.00

Peanut sauce

$3.00

Spicy mayo

$2.00

Tamarind sauce

$1.50

Nuoc Cham

$1.50

Hot Sauce

$1.00+

Kimchi

$3.00

Pickles Carrot & Daikon

$3.00

Desserts

Sweet taro puffs

$12.50

Homemade pastry puffs with sweet taro fillings

Fried ice cream

$8.50Out of stock

breaded matcha ice cream with chocolate syrup

Sugary Roti

$8.00

Crispy and fluffy roti topped with condensed milk and sugar

Mango sticky rice

$9.50Out of stock

Friend banana

$7.50Out of stock

served with honey

Beverages

Topo Chico

$3.50
Yuzu

$4.25

Moshi yuzu sparkling drink

Ginger ale

$3.50

Bruce Cost original unfiltered ginger ale

Dry Botanical Bubbly

$3.00Out of stock

OISHI

$3.00Out of stock

Essentia water

$3.50

20 fl oz

Jarritos

$3.50Out of stock
Droplet

$5.00Out of stock

sparkling adaptogen drink

Wildwonder

$5.00Out of stock

prebiotic + probiotic sparkling drink

Calamansi

$2.50Out of stock

10 fl.oz pomegranate calamansi drink

Poland Spring

$2.00Out of stock

Sanpellegrino

$3.50

Homemade drinks

Thai iced tea

$5.00

Viet iced coffee

$5.00+

Tamarind soda

$5.00

Thai tea lemonade

$5.00

Lychee iced tea

$6.00

Sodas

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke zero

$2.00Out of stock

Pepsi

$2.00Out of stock

Diet Pepsi

$2.00Out of stock

Sprite

$2.00Out of stock

Party tray

One tray serves up to 20 people. Required 24 hours lead time.

20 spicy honey wings

$45.00Out of stock

50 spicy honey wings

$100.00Out of stock

20 chicken curry puffs

$75.00

40 chicken curry puffs

$140.00

Crispy Calamari

$100.00

Summer rolls

$100.00

Crispy chive sticks

$30.00

Crispy tofu

$30.00

Kimchi fries

$50.00

Chef's Table event

2-course dinner

8PM SESSION. 5-COURSE NORTHERN THAI CUISINE with Live Jazz (2-hour limit)

FEB 25

$84.00

04/14

$84.00

MAR 11

$84.00

MAR 18

$84.00

MAR 25

$84.00

SATURDAY

8PM SESSION. 5-COURSE NORTHERN THAI CUISINE with Live Jazz (2-hour limit)

FEB 26

$125.00

MAR 5

$125.00

MAR 12

$125.00

MAR 19

$125.00

MAR 26

$125.00

SUNDAY

8PM SESSION. 5-COURSE NORTHERN THAI CUISINE with Live Jazz (2-hour limit)

FEB 27

$15.00

MAR 6

$15.00

MAR 13

$15.00

MAR 20

$15.00

MAR 27

$15.00