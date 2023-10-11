Mama's Cupboard 235 E 53rd St Lower Level
Popular Items
Salad Bowl
seasonal mixed salad, pickled carrots and daikon with a choice of protein and peanut on the side
Rice Bowl
jasmine rice, pickled daikon, carrot and red cabbage, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, spicy tamarind sauce on the side
Vermicelli Bowl
thin rice noodles, pickled daikon, carrot and red cabbage, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, mint, crushed *peanuts and nouc cham sauce on the side
Mama's Cupboard
Mama's Signature Menu
Banh-Mi (sandwich)
baguette, pickled daikon, carrot and red cabbage, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, spicy mayo
Rice Bowl
jasmine rice, pickled daikon, carrot and red cabbage, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, spicy tamarind sauce on the side
Vermicelli Bowl
thin rice noodles, pickled daikon, carrot and red cabbage, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, mint, crushed *peanuts and nouc cham sauce on the side
Salad Bowl
seasonal mixed salad, pickled carrots and daikon with a choice of protein and peanut on the side
Specialty Banh-Mi (sandwich)
Caramelized Pork Belly Banh-mi
Pork belly in a savory sweet glaze with pickled carrots and daikon, cucumber, cilantro, spicy mayo and Sriracha chili sauce
Coconut Crusted Shrimp Banh-mi
Coconut crusted shrimps, lettuce, pickled carrots, daikon and red cabbage, fresh herbs, spicy cilantro aioli
Crispy Soft-Shell Crab Banh-mi
Crispy soft-shell crabs with pickled carrots, daikon and red cabbage, cucumber, spicy ponzu aioli
Small Bites
Kimchi-loaded fries
fries, pickled vegetables, spicy mayo
Chicken curry puffs (3)
Curried minced chicken and sweet potatoes stuffed in homemade pastry served with cucumber salad
Veggies curry puffs (3)
Summer roll
rice paper wrap, vermicelli, lettuce, shrimp, mint, *peanut sauce
Crispy shrimp rolls
Shrimp wrapped in rice paper with sweet chili dipping sauce
Crispy calamari
served with house sweet chili sauce
Spicy honey wings
served with house sweet chili sauce
Crispy chive sticks
Crispy tofu
served with sweet chili sauce and crushed *peanuts
Large Plates
Pho (noodle soup)
Yum-Moo-Yang
Grilled pork with cucumber, fresh herbs, Thai chili, lettuce mixed in spicy vinaigrette
Yum-Woonsen
glass noodles, ground pork, shrimp, onion, tomatoes, fresh chili, *peanuts, sweet lime vinaigrette
Spicy LARB
Laos' spicy salad with herbs and ground pork
Soft-Shell Crabs Vermicelli
thin rice noodles, pickled daikon, carrots and red cabbage, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeño, mint, *peanuts, and nouc cham on the side
Fried Rice
Sides
Desserts
Sweet taro puffs
Homemade pastry puffs with sweet taro fillings
Fried ice cream
breaded matcha ice cream with chocolate syrup
Sugary Roti
Crispy and fluffy roti topped with condensed milk and sugar
Mango sticky rice
Friend banana
served with honey
Beverages
Topo Chico
Yuzu
Moshi yuzu sparkling drink
Ginger ale
Bruce Cost original unfiltered ginger ale
Dry Botanical Bubbly
OISHI
Essentia water
20 fl oz
Jarritos
Droplet
sparkling adaptogen drink
Wildwonder
prebiotic + probiotic sparkling drink
Calamansi
10 fl.oz pomegranate calamansi drink