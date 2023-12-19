2x points now for loyalty members
Mama's On the Half Shell Owings Mills 10080 Reisterstown Rd
Food
Starters
- Mini Crab Cakes$32.00
4 2oz Crab cakes served w/ tartar
- Crab Dip$22.00
Lump crab & our house blend of creamy cheeses. Served in a bread bowl w/ accoutrement’s
- Fried Oysters$18.00
Half dozen, fried golden brown & served over coleslaw w/ mustard aioli
- Steamed Mussels$18.00
Cajun Butter, Old Bay Butter, or Marinara
- Beer Mussels$22.50
Spicy chorizo sausage, & jumbo shrimp sautéed in a spicy tomato beer broth w/ red onions & tomatoes
- White Wine Garlic Mussels$18.00
Garlic, white wine
- 1/2 Pound Steamed Shrimp$18.50
Jumbo shrimp steamed w/ a generous amount of Old Bay & onions. Served w/ chipotle cocktail & drawn butter
- 1 Pound Steamed Shrimp$35.00
- Tuna Tar-tare$22.00
Twin wonton crisps topped w/ sriracha aioli, seaweed salad, avocado, & tuna tossed in poké sauce. Sushi ginger & edible orchid
- Crab Cake Eggrolls$20.00
Served w/ Chipotle Aioli
- Calamari$18.50
Golden fried rings served w/ lemon aioli
- Oysters Rockefeller$18.50
Six oysters topped w/ a mixture of chopped spinach & Parmesan
- Grilled Oysters$18.50
Six oysters topped w/ your choice of: Parmesan Herb, Smoked Paprika Butter, or Horseradish Crust
- Clams Casino$22.00
Six clams broiled w/ casino butter, cracker crumbs & bacon
- Coddies$14.00
Baltimore style w/ yellow mustard & saltines
- Pan Seared Scallops$23.00
Diver scallops & cream spinach served over a potato pancake
- Seafood Skins$22.50
Potato skins w/ shrimp, scallops, lump crab, cheddar, & sour cream
- Shrimp Cocktail$18.00
Four U-12 shrimp served in a bloody mary cocktail w/ red onion, & fresh avocado
- Wings$18.50
Ten Jumbo wings fried crisp & tossed in: Buffalo, Old Bay, BBQ, or Honey Old Bay
Salads
- Titanic$14.00
Wedge of iceberg, bacon, egg, tomato, & blue cheese dressing
- Mama's Classic$22.00
Mixed greens, jumbo shrimp, capicolla, provolone, Kalamata olives, egg, tomato, & pepperoncinis tossed in our creamy house dressing
- Caesar$13.00
Chopped romaine tossed in House Caesar dressing topped w/ Parmesan & olive tapenade crostini
- Harvest Salad$15.00
Baby spinach w/ roasted red beets, Mandarin orange, slivered red onion, toasted almonds, goats cheese, & tossed in a Raspberry Vinaigrette
Soups
- Cream of Crab (Cup)$8.50
Topped with jumbo lump and fried soft shell crab
- Maryland Crab Soup (Cup)$8.50
Traditional tomato based soup with jumbo lump crab
- Seafood Chowder (Cup)$8.50
Classic chowder filled with shrimp, clams, and shrimp. Contains Bacon
- Oyster Stew$10.00
Creamy and made to order
- Cream of Crab (Bowl)$12.00
- Cream of Crab w/ Softshell$16.00
- Maryland Crab (Bowl)$12.00
- Seafood Chowder (Bowl)$12.00
- French Onion$12.00
- Half & Half (bowl)$12.50
- Half & Half (Cup)$8.50
Sandwiches
- Crab Cake Sandwich$36.00
Broiled or Fried Served on a Kaiser roll w/ tartar, lettuce, & tomato. Served w/ fries & a pickle
- Seafood Club$26.00
Our famous crab cake (just a little smaller), shrimp salad, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayonnaise & Swiss on toasted white. Served w/ fries & a pickle
- Crab Grilled Cheese$18.50
Toasted sourdough stuffed w/ crab dip, American cheese, bacon, & tomato. Served w/ fries & a pickle
- Po'Boy$21.00
Oyster or Shrimp fried golden on brioche w/ spicy tartar & slaw. Served w/ fries & a pickle
- Salmon BLT$22.50
Blackened or grilled Kaiser roll, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & garlic aioli. Served w/ fries & a pickle
- Grouper$20.00
Fried Grouper, spicy tartar, lettuce, tomato, & American cheese. Served w/ fries & a pickle
- Lobster Roll (Cold)$32.00
Chilled lobster salad - Hot poached w/ Old Bay Drawn Butter. Served w/ fries & a pickle
- Shrimp Salad$22.00
Kaiser roll, Old Bay, celery, onion, lettuce, & tomato. Served w/ fries & a pickle
- Tenderloin$20.00
Tips w/ au jus, fried onions, & melted Provolone. Open face over toasted baguette w/ garlic aioli. Served w/ fries & a pickle
- Tuna Steak$22.50
Seared w/ sriracha mayo, avocado, spring mix, & pickled red onion. Served w/ fries & a pickle
- Burger$16.50
Made your way. Served w/ fries & a pickle
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$20.00
Grilled or blackened Your choice of toppings. Served w/ fries & a pickle
- Lobster Roll (Hot)$32.00
Entrees
- Combo Steamer$45.00
Clams, shrimp, mussels, snow crab cluster, oysters Rockefeller, chorizo sausage, potatoes, corn, & onions. w/ drawn butter & cocktail
- Classic Combo$42.00
Fried oysters, shrimp, fish, scallops, & two crab balls. w/ two sides
- Bouillabaisse$38.00
Shrimp, scallops, mussels, clams, & fish in a saffron bouillabaisse sauce, over rice pilaf. w/ garlic bread
- Fried Jumbo Shrimp$25.00
Six w/ fries & coleslaw. w/ cocktail
- Fish & Chips$24.50
Crispy beer battered cod w/ fries & slaw. w/ tartar
- Maryland Rockfish$38.00
Rockfish, broiled & stuffed w/ crab imperial. Accompanied by sautéed green beans, rice pilaf, & an Old Bay beurre-blanc
- Chicken Chesapeake$34.00
Pan seared semi-boneless airline chicken, topped w/ crab imperial & sherry cream. w/ whipped potatoes & asparagus
- Lobster Arrabbiata$32.00
Pasta tossed in a spicy red sauce w/ lobster, peppers, & onions. Topped w/ Parmesan
- Seafood Scampi Pasta$32.00
Linguine served w/ U-12 sautéed shrimp, clams, & tossed in a lemon butter scampi. Topped w/ Parmesan
- Panko Crusted Salmon$37.00
- Shrimp & Chicken Alfredo$32.00
- Crab Cakes (Double)$64.00
- Crab Cakes (Single)$37.00
Chophouse Menu
- Lollipop Lamb Chops$33.00
Three oven roasted lamb lollipops served w/ whipped potatoes, sautéed spinach & a Rosemary demi-glace
- Steak au Poivre$36.00
12oz. Pink peppercorn encrusted New York strip accompanied w/ fingerling potatoes & grilled broccoli
- 16oz. Bone in Ribeye$45.00
Marinated in Cowboy Butter Served w/ whipped potatoes & asparagus
Sides
- 8 oz Crab Cake$32.00
- Asparagus$8.00
- Broccoli$7.00
- Coleslaw$6.00
- French Fries$7.00
- Green Beans$7.50
- Mac & Cheese$7.00
- Rice Pilaf$7.00
- Root Vegtables$7.00
- Sauteed Spinach$7.00
- Seasonal Vegetables$7.00
- Side Caesar Salad$7.00
- Side House Salad$7.00
- Sweet Potato$7.00
- Sweet Potato Mash$7.00
- Whipped Potatoes$7.00
- Xtra Bread$1.00
- Side Sauce$0.50