Mama's Fried Chicken Co.
Fried Chicken
- 3pc Fried Chicken$7.89
select chicken only or make it a meal with 1 or 2 sides & biscuits.
- 5pc Fried Chicken$11.89
select chicken only or make it a meal with 1 or 2 sides & also get 2 biscuits!
- 9pc Fried Chicken$17.89
select chicken only or make it a meal with 1 or 2 sides & also get 3 biscuits!
- 16pc Fried Chicken$27.39
select chicken only or make it a meal with 1 or 2 sides & also get 4 biscuits!
Chicken & Waffles
Sandwiches
- The Classic$7.89
fried chicken breast on a bun, topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, & mayo
- The South Sando$8.99
fried chicken breast on a bun topped w/ homemade slaw, pickles, & american cheese, with your choice of spice level.
- Butter Boy$8.99Out of stock
fried chicken breast on a bun, smothered w honey butter, all topped w/ cheddar cheese.
- Tokyo Drift$8.99
fried chicken breast glazed in sweet chilli sauce, topped w/ shredduce, & shredded carrots
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.89
grilled chicken breast on a bun, topped w/ lettuce, tomato, & avocado mayo
- Smash Burger$9.49
2 grassfed smashed beef patties, suated onions, pickles, american cheese, & our burger sauce
- Philly Cheesesteak$10.49
shaved steak cooked w sauted onions, on a fresh roll, topped w/ our cherry pepper mayo, & provolone blend
- Shrimp Po Boy$10.49
freshly breaded shrimp on a roll, topped w shredduce, tomato, & our creamy cajun sauce
- Fish Sando$9.49
battered fried fish on a bun, topped w pickles, american cheese, & creamy tartar
Fish & Shrimp
- 2pc Fish$11.49
your choice of fried cod or cat fish
- 3pc Fish$15.39
your choice of fried cod or catfish
- 5pc Fish$24.39
your choice of fried cod or catfish
- 6pc Shrimp$8.49
golden and crispy freshly breaded shrimp
- 9pc Shrimp$11.89
golden and crispy freshly breaded shrimp
- 12pc Shrimp$15.79
golden and crispy freshly breaded shrimp
Salads & Wraps
- Classic Chicken Wrap$7.49Out of stock
crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese
- Buffalo Chicken & Ranch Wrap$8.79Out of stock
crispy buffalo chicken in a wrap with greens, tomatoes, & drizzled ranch
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.79Out of stock
chicken w/ lettuce, croutons, romano cheese, and ceasar dressing
- Southwest Salad$6.89Out of stock
mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheese, tortilla crisps, & your choice of dressing
- Caesar Salad$6.89Out of stock
romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, & ceasar dressing