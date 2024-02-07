Mamie's Kitchen Biscuits Lithonia
Featured Items
- Bacon Sandwich$3.59
3 pc. Bacon on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings
- Bacon Breakfast Plate$7.49
2 eggs(cooked to order), 3 slices of bacon, serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack
- Chicken Biscuit$3.99
4oz Boneless Fried Chicken Breast in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection
BREAKFAST
BISCUITS
- Bacon Biscuit$2.39
Bacon in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection
- Sausage Biscuit$2.19
1 Sausage Patty in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection
- Streak O'Lean Biscuit$2.39
Streak-O-Lean in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection
- Smoke Sausage Biscuit$2.79
Split Smoked Sausage Link in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection
- Red Link Biscuit$2.79
Red Link Sausage in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection
- Country Ham Biscuit$2.99
Country Ham in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection
- Regular Ham Biscuit$2.99
Regular(City) Ham in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection
- Chicken Biscuit$3.99
4oz Boneless Fried Chicken Breast in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection
- Steak Biscuit$3.29
Country Fried Steak w/Gravy in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection
- Dry Steak Biscuit$3.29
Country Fried Steak w/o Gravy in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection
- Salmon Biscuit$3.69
Fried Salmon Croquette in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection
- Tenderloin Biscuit$3.69
Breakfast pork tenderloin in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection
- Egg Biscuit(No Meat)$1.79
Scrambled Egg in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection
- Cheese Egg Biscuit(No Meat)$1.99
Cheese Egg in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection
- Turkey Sausage Biscuit$2.99
- Butter & Jelly Biscuit$1.69
Butter and Grape Jelly in a biscuit
- Butter Biscuit$1.69
- Gravy Biscuit$2.29
1 biscuit covered in brown gravy
- Order of Brown Gravy Biscuits$4.58
2 Biscuits covered in Brown Gravy Select to see toppings
- Plain Biscuit$1.19
- Cheese Biscuit$1.78
- Add Chz$0.59
- Breakfast Smk Bis$4.79
- Egg/smoke Man$7.86
SANDWICHES
- Bacon Sandwich$3.59
3 pc. Bacon on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings
- Sausage Sandwich$3.39
2 Sausage Patties on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings
- Streak O'Lean Sandwich$3.59
2 pc. Streak-O-Lean on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings
- Smoke Sausage Sandwich$4.09
Split Smoked Sausage Link on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings
- Red Link Sandwich$4.09
2 Red Link Sausages on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings
- Country Ham Sandwich$4.59
Breakfast Order of Country Ham on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings
- Regular Ham Sandwich$4.59
Breakfast order of Regular(City) Ham on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$4.19
4oz. Boneless Fried Chicken Breast on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings
- Country Fried Steak Sandwich$4.59
Country Fried Steak w/Gravy on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings
- Dry Country Fried Steak Sandwich$4.59
Country Fried Steak Sandwich w/o Gravy on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings
- Salmon Croquette Sandwich$4.59
2 Fried Salmon Croquettes on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings
- Tenderloin Sandwich$4.59
Breakfast Pork Tenderloin on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings
- Turkey Sausage Sandwich$4.59
2 Turkey Sausage Patties on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings
- Egg Sandwich$2.99
Eggs(no cheese) on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings
- Cheese Egg Sandwich$3.59
Cheese Eggs on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings
- Grilled Cheese$3.39
Old Fashioned Grilled Cheese made with shredded cheddar cheese
BREAKFAST PLATES
- Bacon Breakfast Plate$7.49
2 eggs(cooked to order), 3 slices of bacon, serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack
- Sausage Patty Breakfast Plate$7.09
2 eggs(cooked to order), 2 sausage patties, serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack
- Streak-O-Lean Breakfast Plate$7.49
2 eggs(cooked to order), 2 slices of Streak-O-Lean, serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack
- Smoked Sausage Breakfast Plate$7.99
2 eggs(cooked to order), 1 Smoked Sausage link, serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack
- Red Link Sausage Breakfast Plate$7.99
2 eggs(cooked to order), 2 Red Link Sausages, serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack
- Country Ham Breakfast Plate$8.49
2 eggs(cooked to order), 1 large piece of Country Ham, serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack
- Regular(City) Ham Breakfast Plate$8.49
2 eggs(cooked to order), 1 breakfast serving of Regular(City) Ham, serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack
- Fried Chicken Breakfast Plate$7.99
2 eggs(cooked to order), 1 4oz. piece of Boneless Fried Chicken Breast, serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack
- Country Fried Steak Breakfast Plate$8.49
2 eggs(cooked to order), 2 pieces of Breakfast Country Fried Steak covered in Gravy, serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack
- Tenderloin Breakfast Plate$8.49
2 eggs(cooked to order), 1 Breakfast serving of Pork Tenderloin, serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack
- Turkey Sausage Breakfast Plate$8.49
2 eggs(cooked to order), 2 Turkey Sausage Patties, serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack
- 2 Egg Breakfast Plate(No Meat)$4.29
2 eggs(cooked to order), serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack
- 2 Egg Dry Steak$8.49
- 2 Egg Salmon$8.49
PANCAKES
SIDES
- Grits$1.99
Served in 8oz. Bowl
- Cheese Grits$2.49
Served in 8oz. Bowl
- Hashbrowns$2.49
Scattered Hashbrowns
- Bowl of Brown Gravy$1.99
Served in 8oz. Bowl
- 1 Egg$0.99
1 Egg Cooked to Order
- 2 Eggs$1.98
2 Eggs Cooked to Order
- Side Toast$1.89
- Side of Tomato$1.00
3 Slices of Tomato
- Syrup$0.25
- Bowl Cheese$0.85
- 3 Eggs$2.97
- Side of Raw Onion$0.50
- Cane Patch Syrup$1.89Out of stock
MEAT SIDES
- 3 Pc. of Bacon$3.39
- 2 Sausage Patties$2.99
Our Sausage Patties are ground and produced at Holifield Farms
- 2 Pc of Streak-O-Lean$3.39
- 1 Smoked Sausage Link$3.89
- 2 Red Link Sausage Patties$3.89
- 1 Breakfast Piece of Country Ham$4.39
- 1 Breakfast Serving of Regular(City) Ham$4.39
- 1-4oz. Pc of Boneless Fried Chicken Breast$3.89
- 2 Pc of Country Fried Steak w/Gravy$4.39
- Breakfast Serving of Pork Tenderloin$4.39
- 2 Turkey Sausage Patties$4.39
- 2 Pc of Country Fried Steak(No Gravy)$4.39
- 2 Salmon Croquettes$4.39