BREAKFAST PLATES

2 eggs(cooked to order), choice of meat, choice of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack (Choice of plate without eggs is available for lower price. See bottom of list for "Breakfast Special Plate") Additional eggs, meat, grits/gravy, or bread should be added a la carte in our "Sides" and/or "Meat Sides" sections.