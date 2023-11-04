Mamie's Kitchen Biscuits - Social Circle
BREAKFAST
BISCUITS
- Bacon Biscuit$2.39
Bacon in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection
- Sausage Biscuit$2.19
One Holifield Sausage Patty in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection
- Streak O'Lean Biscuit$2.39
One piece of Streak-o-Lean in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection
- Smoke Sausage Biscuit$2.79
2oz serving of Smoked Sausage(Country Sausage) in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. NOT SPICY Select biscuit to see toppings selection
- Red Link Biscuit$2.79
One Red Hot Link Sausage in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. SPICY Select biscuit to see toppings selection
- Country Ham Biscuit$2.99
2oz. serving of Country Ham(salty ham) in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection
- Regular Ham Biscuit$2.99
2oz serving of Regular(City) Ham in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit(not salty ham). Select biscuit to see toppings selection
- Chicken Biscuit$3.99
One 4oz Boneless Fried Chicken Breast in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection
- Steak Biscuit$3.29
2.5 oz piece of country fried steak dipped in gravy served on a biscuit. Please choose "Dry Steak" biscuit if you do not want gravy.
- Dry Steak Biscuit$3.29
One 2.5oz piece of Country Fried Steak in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit(NO GRAVY). Select biscuit to see toppings selection
- Salmon Biscuit$3.69
One handmade Fried Salmon Patty in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection
- Tenderloin Biscuit$3.69
2oz serving of Pork Tenderloin in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Our tenderloin is hand cut and tenderized before cooking. Select biscuit to see toppings selection
- Egg Biscuit$1.79
Scrambled Egg in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection
- Cheese Egg Biscuit$1.99
Scrambled Cheese Eggs in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection
- Butter & Jelly Biscuit$1.69
Butter and Grape Jelly in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection
- Butter Biscuit$1.69
Melted Butter in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection
- Turkey Sausage Biscuit$2.99
One Turkey Sausage Patty in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection
- Gravy Biscuit$2.29
1 open-face biscuit smothered in brown gravy.
- Order of Gravy Biscuits$4.58
2 open-face biscuits smothered in brown gravy.
- Sausage Gravy Biscuit$2.39
1 open-face biscuit smothered in white sausage gravy.
- Order of Sausage Gravy Biscuits$4.78
2 open-face biscuits smothered in white sausage gravy
- Plain Biscuit$1.19
- Cheese Biscuit$1.78
Shredded Cheddar Cheese in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection
SANDWICHES
- Bacon Sandwich$3.59
3 pc. Bacon on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings
- Sausage Sandwich$3.39
2 Holifield Sausage Patties on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings
- Streak O'Lean Sandwich$3.59
2 pc. Streak-o-Lean on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings
- Smoke Sausage Sandwich$4.09
4oz. Smoked Sausage(Country Sausage) Link on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). NOT SPICY Select sandwich to see available toppings
- Red Link Sandwich$4.09
2 Red Hot Link Sausages on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). SPICY Select sandwich to see available toppings
- Country Ham Sandwich$4.59
4oz of Country Ham(salty ham) on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings
- Regular Ham Sandwich$4.59
4oz. of Regular(City) Ham on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings
- Chicken Sandwich$4.19
One 4oz piece of Boneless Fried Chicken Breast on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings
- Steak Sandwich$4.59
2 pc of biscuit-sized Country Fried Steak smothered in Brown Gravy on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings
- Dry Country Fried Steak Sandwich$4.59
2 biscuit-sized pieces of Country Fried Steak WITHOUT GRAVY on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings
- Salmon Sandwich$4.59
2 Fried Salmon Patties on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings
- Tenderloin Sandwich$4.59
4oz of fresh Pork Tenderloin on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings
- Turkey Sausage Sandwich$4.59
2 Turkey Sausage Patties on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings
- Egg Sandwich$2.99
Scrambled Eggs on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings
- Cheese Egg Sandwich$3.59
Scrambled Cheese Eggs on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings
- Grilled Cheese$3.39
A simple, delicious grilled cheese with White or Wheat Bread and shredded cheddar cheese
BREAKFAST PLATES
- Bacon Breakfast Plate$7.49
2 eggs(cooked to order), 3 slices of bacon, serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack
- Sausage Patty Breakfast Plate$7.09
2 eggs(cooked to order), 2 Holifield Farms Sausage Patties, serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack
- Streak-o-Lean Breakfast Plate$7.49
2 eggs(cooked to order), 2 slices of Streak-o-Lean, serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack
- Smoked Sausage Link Breakfast Plate$7.99
2 eggs(cooked to order), one 4oz Smoked(Country) Sausage Link, serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast(NOT SPICY) Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack
- Red Link Sausage Breakfast Plate$7.99
2 eggs(cooked to order), 2 Red Hot Link Sausages, serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast(SPICY) Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack
- Country Ham Breakfast Plate$8.49
2 eggs(cooked to order), 1 Breakfast-sized piece of Country Ham(salty ham), serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack
- Regular Ham Breakfast Plate$8.49
2 eggs(cooked to order), 4oz of Regular(City) Ham, serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack
- Fried Chicken Breakfast Plate$7.99
2 eggs(cooked to order), one 4oz piece of Fried Boneless Chicken Breast, serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack
- Country Fried Steak & Gravy Breakfast Plate$8.49
2 eggs(cooked to order), 2 biscuit-sized pieces of Country Fried Steak smothered in Brown Gravy, serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack *If gravy on steak not desired, please mention in Special Requests
- Salmon Croquette Breakfast Plate$8.49
2 eggs(cooked to order), 2 Fried Salmon Patties, serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack
- Pork Tenderloin Breakfast Plate$8.49
2 eggs(cooked to order), 4oz of fresh Pork Tenderloin, serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack
- Turkey Sausage Patty Breakfast Plate$8.49
2 eggs(cooked to order), 2 Turkey Sausage Patties, serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack
- 2 Eggs Breakfast Plate(No Meat)$4.29
2 eggs(cooked to order), NO MEAT, serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack
- Breakfast "Special" Plate(Plate w/NO EGGS)$5.09
- 2 EGG Dry Steak$9.08
SIDES
MEAT SIDES
- 3 Strips of Bacon$3.29
- 2 Holifield Farms Sausage Patties$2.99
- 2 Pc. Streak-o-Lean$3.29
- 1 Smoked Sausage Link(4oz)$3.89
**This is a Pork Product**
- 2 Red Hot Link Sausages$3.89
- 2 Turkey Sausage Patties$4.39
- Breakfast Order of Country Ham$4.39
- Breakfast Order of Regular(City) Ham$4.39
- Boneless Fried Chicken Breast$3.89
- Country Fried Steak$4.39
- Breakfast Order of Pork Tenderloin$4.39
- 2 Fried Salmon Croquettes$4.39