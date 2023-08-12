Popular Items

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$11.47

BREADED chicken breast, slow simmered tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, and parmigiano melted to perfection on a warm baguette.

Half Pizza with cheese

$12.50

Roman style pizza with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce (Size 9 x 13)

Food

Pizza Romana Rustica

Whole Pizza with cheese

$21.00

Roman style pizza with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce. (Size 18 x 13)

Half Pizza with cheese

$12.50

Roman style pizza with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce (Size 9 x 13)

Entrees

Lasagna Bolognese

$17.54

Our house made slow cooked meat sauce, and layered with shredded mozzarella cheese, topped with pecorino cheese

Melanzane Parmigiana (Eggplant parm)

$17.54

Layers of Eggplant, in our house made slow simmered tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, parmigiano, and topped with pecorino cheese

Boscaiola

$17.54

Rigatoni with a mushroom and sausage in a cream of parmigiana

Rigatoni and Meatball

$17.54

Rigatoni with slow cooked tomato sauce, a 5 oz meatball, and pecorino cheese.

Baked Chicken Alfredo

$17.54

Rigatoni pasta with roasted chicken breast, cream sauce, parmigiano, and mozzarella cheese

Pint Of House Made Tomato Sauce

$6.05
6 Oz House Made Tomato Sauce

$2.42

Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$11.47

Our special recipe meatballs, slow simmered tomato sauce, and fresh shredded mozzarella melted onto a delicious baguette.

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$11.47

BREADED chicken breast, slow simmered tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, and parmigiano melted to perfection on a warm baguette.

Chicken Caprese Panini

$15.50

Thinly sliced roasted chicken breast, fresh tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, extra virgin olive oil and balsamic glaze on a toasted Italian flatbread

Italian Beef Brisket Panini

$16.50

Italian roasted beef brisket, herb and garlic infused soft cheese, caramelized onions, and balsamic glaze on a toasted Italian flatbread

Panini Ortolana

$15.95

Eggplant, Portabella mushrooms, Mixed greens, Sun dried tomato infused soft cheese on a toasty Italian style flat bread

Dinner Compliment

Polpette (Meatball)

$5.44

1 Large meatball in our slow simmered tomato sauce

Arancini

$5.30

Deep fried breaded rice ball stuffed with mozzarella in marinara sauce

Provolone Sticks

$12.90

Deep fried breaded provolone cheese with side of marinara sauce

Zucchini Sticks

$10.30

Deep fried breaded zucchini with side of marinara

Fried Cannelloni Bites

$10.50

Deep fried breaded meat cannelloni with a side of marinara sauce

Salad

Caprese

$10.82

Vine ripe sliced tomato, fresh sliced mozzarella cheese, fragrant basil, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil, and a balsamic glaze

Artisan Bread

Mini Baguette (4.2oz)

$1.57
Focaccia

$1.75

Focaccia dough is flavored with olive oil and topped with herbs.

Focaccia Croutons

$1.70

Pans of Lasagna and Pasta (Pre-Order 48 hr Pickup Only)

Lasagna Bolognese (48 hr Pre-Order)

Meat sauce, cheese, and tomato sauce

Bolognese Half Pan (10.5 x 13) (48 hr PREORDER)

$96.90

Our house made slow cooked meat sauce, and layered with shredded mozzarella cheese, topped with pecorino cheese

Eggplant Parmesan (48 hour Pre-Order)

Eggplant, tomato sauce, and cheese
Eggplant Parmesan Half Pan (10.5 x 13) (48 hr PRORDER)

$96.90

Layers of Eggplant, in our house made slow simmered tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, parmigiano, and topped with pecorino cheese

Rigatoni Boscaiola (48 hour Pre-Order)

Rigatoni Boscaiola (10.5 x 13) (48 hr PREORDER)

$96.90

Rigatoni pasta in a mushroom, Italian sausage, and cream of parmigiana sauce

Rigatoni with Meatballs (48 hour Pre-Order)

Rigatoni and Meatballs (10.5 x 13) (48 hr PREORDER))

$96.90

Rigatoni in a tomato sauce with 12 of our special recipe large meatballs topped with mozzarella and pecorino cheese

Cookie Trays by the Pound

Cookie Tray Choice

1 1/2 lb Assorted Italian Cookie Favorites

$30.13

A variety of Italian cookie favorites! (Flavors and cookies vary)

3 lb Assorted Italian Cookie Favorites

$56.20

A variety of Italian cookie favorites! (Cookies and flavors vary)

Wine (CARRYOUT ONLY)

Red Wine

Rapido Sangiovese

$17.00

Bright ruby-red, with light purplish hues, fruity, with hints of berries and cherries, dry, harmonious, and velvety.

Terre Di Bo Chianti

$15.00

Ruby red in color with a heady bouquet of cherries, plums, and violets. Flavors burst on the scene with lots of cherry, leather, and tobacco nuances.

Carpineto Chianti Classico Reserva, Tuscany, Italy

$33.00

A complex and elegant bouquet highlighted by persistent raspberry and vanilla aromas.

Colosi Nero d’Avola, Sicily, Italy

$23.00

The nose is confirmed by the first taste, revealing a wine with good structure, soft and pleasant, with lively and well-balanced soft tannins.

Tommasi Ripasso Classico, Valpolicella, Italy

$32.00

Shows plenty of ripeness with dried-berry and floral character on the nose. Medium body and firm, silky tannins. Chewy and intense.

Produttori del Barbaresco DOCG, Piemonte, Italy *Limited*

$59.00

Full body vintage, ripe, red fruit, and spicy flavors with a balanced tannic finish.

Ca’Viola Barolo DOCG, Piemonte, Italy

$63.00

Red fruit, with a slightly balsamic note. The texture is complex and silky and wraps the palate with soft and succulent tannins.

Casisano Brunello di Montalcino

$71.00

Cherry, black currant, mineral, and tobacco flavors with lively structure and polished tannins.

Araldica Barbera d’Asti Albera, Piemonte, Italy

$18.00

Elegant with aromas of cherries and plums, bright acidity with a hint of spice, smoky tannins offer an extra dimension to the lingering finish.

Dogajolo, Tuscany, Italy “Baby Super Tuscan”

$19.00

A young "Baby Super Tuscan" with fruity aromas of cherry interlaced with coffee, vanilla, and spice.

Block 9 Pinot Noir, St. Helena, CA

$17.00

Ripe cherry and berry flavors. The aromas exhibit bright fruit with a mix of strawberry, violets, plum, tea, and a hint of clove

Grayson Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon, CA

$14.00

This Cabernet shows a dark ruby color with blackberry and raspberry aromas. It is full of artful fruit.

Raymond Cabernet Sauvignon “Sommelier”

$27.00

This is a lush wine offering flavors of raspberry, black currant, nutmeg, and a sweet cocoa characteristic that is complimented by white pepper.

Grayson Cellars Merlot, CA

$14.00

Sumptuous and rich with a beautiful purple garnet color. The aromas show rich complexity of black cherry preserves, currant, and white chocolate.

Graziano Family Wines Petite Syrah, Mendocino, CA

$24.00

This is a strapping Syrah that has robust black fruit, toasty oak, and white pepper. Bright acidity. Firm tannins. Long finish.

White Wine

Grayson Chardonnay, CA

$14.00

Aromas of pineapple, mango, apple, pear, and citrus fruit, well-balanced, nice crisp acids, and a long lingering finish.

Alverdi Pinot Grigio, Terre Degli Osci, Italy

$15.00

This dry white wine is well-balanced with lively white fruit flavors.

Ponga Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand

$17.00

Vibrant aromas of ripe citrus and tropical fruit lead to a refreshing palate full of white peach and grapefruit – classic flavors of the region.

Villaviva Rosé IGP Cote de Thau, Rhone, France

$18.00

Luscious, aromatic nose of raspberries and strawberries. Fresh in the mouth with a well-balanced lingering finish.

Frisk “Prickly” Riesling, Victoria, Australia

$15.00

This zippy Riesling is floral and weighted, with notes of lime sorbet, rose petals and a hint of fennel.

Greg Norman, Chardonnay

$24.00Out of stock

Bakery

Cookies

MINI Jam Bag of Occhi Di Bue

$3.15

Mini Italian shortbread cookie filled with mixed berry jam (5 piece bag)

Mini Bag Nutella Occhi di Bue

$3.15

Mini Italian shortbread cookie filled with chocolate hazelnut (5 piece bag)

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.55

A Chocolate Chip filled cookie made in house

Butter Cookie Jam

$1.68

A buttery crunchy Italian sandwich cookie made in house with Jam and sprinkled with powdered sugar

Butter Cookie Nutella

$1.68

A buttery crunchy Italian sandwich cookie made in house with Chocolate Hazelnut and sprinkled with powdered sugar

Biscotti (Chocolate, Cranberry & Almond

$1.60

A Dry, Crunchy, Almond, and Cranberry Italian biscuit made in house dipped in Dark Chocolate and sprinkled with Almonds and Cranberries

Amaretti Cookie GF

$1.53

(Gluten Free) Soft amaretti cookies are quite unlike their crisp cousins , so try not to get them confused. With a chewy exterior and a soft, marzipan-like middle, they're a treat for almond lovers every where!!!

Amaretti Amarena GF

$1.57

(GF) Italian almond cookie with Amarena cherries (Italian wild cherries)

Pistachio Thumbprint Cookie

$1.52

Tender buttery thumbprints rolled in nutty pistachios and filled with sweet strawberry jam.

Rainbow Cookie

$1.57

Colorful layers of almond cake sandwiched with raspberry jam and coated in chocolate, it is truly the perfect cookie.

Chocolate Dipper

$2.10

Light, crisp, buttery cookie dipped in dark chocolate and colorful sprinkles

Cannoli Cookie

$1.52

Made with fresh ricotta, chopped pistachios, chocolate chips, orange zest, a touch of cinnamon, with a lovely chocolate drizzle.

Ciambelle al Vino

$1.27

Light and crunchy made with white wine rolled in sugar. In Italy these are most enjoyed at the end of a delicious meal and dipped into a glass of wine.

Lemon Curd Italian Thumbprint Cookie

$1.52

Delicious shortbread cookie filled with a lemon curd that bursts with citrus and sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Black And White Cookie

$1.59

This iconic black and white cookie is perfectly sweet and soft.

Pignoli "Pine nut" Cookie

$1.57

This cookie has a soft inside made with sweet almond and orange. Then topped with toasted pine nuts makes an incredible flavor and consistency when eaten

Arachidi Chocolate

$1.55

A peanut buttery cookie filled with chocolate ganache

Arachidi Strawberry

$1.55

A peanut buttery cookie filled with strawberry preserve. (Tastes just like a PB and J sandwich)

Rose del deserto (Rose of the desert)

$1.48

"Rose del deserto" or Desert Roses. They are called this because they resemble the minerals of the desert. These beautiful cookies have a crumbly inside with a crunchy outside and dipped in a decadent chocolate.

Baci di Zucchero

$2.05

Translates to "Kisses of Sugar." Two deliciously yummy cookies kissed together with vanilla buttercream, dipped in a smooth chocolate with multicolored sprinkles.

Pistachio Occhi Di Bue

$1.75

A double layer thin buttery cookie filled with a pistachio cream

Wildberry Occhi Di Bue

$1.75

A double layer thin buttery cookie filled with our special mix of wild berry jam

Nutella Occhi Di Bue

$1.75

A double layer thin buttery cookie filled with delicious Nutella

Mezza Luna Pistachio

$1.75

A double half moon shortbread cookie filled with pistachio cream, dipped in decadent dark chocolate, and rolled in toasty pistachios

Chocolate Truffles

$1.99

Decadent melt in your mouth chocolate truffles dipped and topped with either pistachio, sprinkles, or icing

Add On (Plastic Cookie Tray)

$2.50

Slice Cakes

Slice Chocolate Pate Cake

$6.99

Layer of chocolate cake with dark chocolate mousse spread on top and a chocolate glaze with milk chocolate drizzle on top

Slice Triple Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Moist chocolate cake filled with dark chocolate frosting and decorated with chocolate flakes

Slice Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie

$6.99

Creamy peanut buttery goodness topped with a smooth chocolate ganache and made with our secret recipe crust. This is dangerously good.

Slice Torta Della Nonna (grandmother cake)

$6.99

Pastry cream with a hint of lemon on a base of shortcrust pastry, covered in pine nuts, almonds, and powdered sugar.

Slice Pistachio Ricotta

$6.99

Pistachio and ricotta creams separated by sponge cake, decorated with crushed pistachios and dusted with powdered sugar.

Slice Key Lime Pie

$6.99

Our secret mouth watering recipe. A home made key lime pie that is made with key limes and a special buttery crisp crust. The perfect balance of tart and sweet.

Slice Carrot Cake

$6.99
Slice Raspberry White Chocolate Cake

$6.99

3 layers of butter cake, raspberry puree, and white chocolate ganache spread between the layers, and cream cheese butter cream icing with white chocolate curls

Slice Marsala Cheesecake

$6.99

Soft and creamy cheese cake with a hint of marsala wine on top of a buttery crust

Slice Tiramisu

$6.99

Layers of espresso drenched lady fingers separated by mascarpone cream and dusted with cocoa powder

Cannoli

$6.59

Fried pastry dough filled with a sweet creamy ricotta filling

Slice Rainbow Cookie Cake

$7.90Out of stock
Slice Frutti di Bosco

$7.80Out of stock

Shortcrust pastry base filled with pastry cream, topped with a layer of sponge cake and lavishly garnished with an assortment of berries: blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, red currants and strawberries.

Pastries

Mini Panna Cotta

$3.60

(Italian for "cooked cream") this is an Italian dessert of sweetened cream thickened. Your choice of Strawberry or Caramel with Chocolate Ganache.

Mini Tiramisu

$3.60

Same goodness as our sliced tiramisu just a mini version!!!

Creme Brulee

$4.25

A delicious dessert consisting of a rich custard base topped with a texturally contrasting layer of hardened caramelized sugar.

Chocolate Mousse

$4.50

Silky smooth, airy, rich dark chocolate mousse whipped to perfection, garnished with a Sicilian cannoli shell and drizzled with chocolate ganache

Croissant

$3.50

Golden brown, extra flaky, and soft on the inside

Chocolate Croissant

$3.75

Golden brown, extra flaky, soft on the inside filled with chocolate

Almond Croissant

$4.00

Flaky buttery croissant brushed with an orange simple syrup and filled with a creamy almond frangipane and sprinkled with toasted almonds

Pistachio Croissant

$4.25

Our pistachio croissant is sliced open and brushed with an orange simple syrup, a thin layer of pistachio frangipane, and toasted to a beautifully with crushed pistachios

Lemon Pound Cake

$3.60Out of stock

Indulge in this melt in your mouth slice of rich iced lemon pound cake

Chocolate Eclair

$3.00

Choux pastry filled with Italian custard cream and dipped in a decadent chocolate

Pistacio Eclair

$5.25

Choux pastry filled with Italian custard cream, dipped in a pistachio chocolate, and topped with crushed pistachios

Millefoglie Egg Custard