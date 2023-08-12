Stacco House by Mammamia 834 W Main St
Pizza Romana Rustica
Entrees
Lasagna Bolognese
Our house made slow cooked meat sauce, and layered with shredded mozzarella cheese, topped with pecorino cheese
Melanzane Parmigiana (Eggplant parm)
Layers of Eggplant, in our house made slow simmered tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, parmigiano, and topped with pecorino cheese
Boscaiola
Rigatoni with a mushroom and sausage in a cream of parmigiana
Rigatoni and Meatball
Rigatoni with slow cooked tomato sauce, a 5 oz meatball, and pecorino cheese.
Baked Chicken Alfredo
Rigatoni pasta with roasted chicken breast, cream sauce, parmigiano, and mozzarella cheese
Pint Of House Made Tomato Sauce
6 Oz House Made Tomato Sauce
Sandwich
Meatball Sandwich
Our special recipe meatballs, slow simmered tomato sauce, and fresh shredded mozzarella melted onto a delicious baguette.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
BREADED chicken breast, slow simmered tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, and parmigiano melted to perfection on a warm baguette.
Chicken Caprese Panini
Thinly sliced roasted chicken breast, fresh tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, extra virgin olive oil and balsamic glaze on a toasted Italian flatbread
Italian Beef Brisket Panini
Italian roasted beef brisket, herb and garlic infused soft cheese, caramelized onions, and balsamic glaze on a toasted Italian flatbread
Panini Ortolana
Eggplant, Portabella mushrooms, Mixed greens, Sun dried tomato infused soft cheese on a toasty Italian style flat bread
Dinner Compliment
Polpette (Meatball)
1 Large meatball in our slow simmered tomato sauce
Arancini
Deep fried breaded rice ball stuffed with mozzarella in marinara sauce
Provolone Sticks
Deep fried breaded provolone cheese with side of marinara sauce
Zucchini Sticks
Deep fried breaded zucchini with side of marinara
Fried Cannelloni Bites
Deep fried breaded meat cannelloni with a side of marinara sauce
Pans of Lasagna and Pasta (Pre-Order 48 hr Pickup Only)
Lasagna Bolognese (48 hr Pre-Order)
Eggplant Parmesan (48 hour Pre-Order)
Rigatoni Boscaiola (48 hour Pre-Order)
Rigatoni with Meatballs (48 hour Pre-Order)
Wine (CARRYOUT ONLY)
Red Wine
Rapido Sangiovese
Bright ruby-red, with light purplish hues, fruity, with hints of berries and cherries, dry, harmonious, and velvety.
Terre Di Bo Chianti
Ruby red in color with a heady bouquet of cherries, plums, and violets. Flavors burst on the scene with lots of cherry, leather, and tobacco nuances.
Carpineto Chianti Classico Reserva, Tuscany, Italy
A complex and elegant bouquet highlighted by persistent raspberry and vanilla aromas.
Colosi Nero d’Avola, Sicily, Italy
The nose is confirmed by the first taste, revealing a wine with good structure, soft and pleasant, with lively and well-balanced soft tannins.
Tommasi Ripasso Classico, Valpolicella, Italy
Shows plenty of ripeness with dried-berry and floral character on the nose. Medium body and firm, silky tannins. Chewy and intense.
Produttori del Barbaresco DOCG, Piemonte, Italy *Limited*
Full body vintage, ripe, red fruit, and spicy flavors with a balanced tannic finish.
Ca’Viola Barolo DOCG, Piemonte, Italy
Red fruit, with a slightly balsamic note. The texture is complex and silky and wraps the palate with soft and succulent tannins.
Casisano Brunello di Montalcino
Cherry, black currant, mineral, and tobacco flavors with lively structure and polished tannins.
Araldica Barbera d’Asti Albera, Piemonte, Italy
Elegant with aromas of cherries and plums, bright acidity with a hint of spice, smoky tannins offer an extra dimension to the lingering finish.
Dogajolo, Tuscany, Italy “Baby Super Tuscan”
A young "Baby Super Tuscan" with fruity aromas of cherry interlaced with coffee, vanilla, and spice.
Block 9 Pinot Noir, St. Helena, CA
Ripe cherry and berry flavors. The aromas exhibit bright fruit with a mix of strawberry, violets, plum, tea, and a hint of clove
Grayson Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon, CA
This Cabernet shows a dark ruby color with blackberry and raspberry aromas. It is full of artful fruit.
Raymond Cabernet Sauvignon “Sommelier”
This is a lush wine offering flavors of raspberry, black currant, nutmeg, and a sweet cocoa characteristic that is complimented by white pepper.
Grayson Cellars Merlot, CA
Sumptuous and rich with a beautiful purple garnet color. The aromas show rich complexity of black cherry preserves, currant, and white chocolate.
Graziano Family Wines Petite Syrah, Mendocino, CA
This is a strapping Syrah that has robust black fruit, toasty oak, and white pepper. Bright acidity. Firm tannins. Long finish.
White Wine
Grayson Chardonnay, CA
Aromas of pineapple, mango, apple, pear, and citrus fruit, well-balanced, nice crisp acids, and a long lingering finish.
Alverdi Pinot Grigio, Terre Degli Osci, Italy
This dry white wine is well-balanced with lively white fruit flavors.
Ponga Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand
Vibrant aromas of ripe citrus and tropical fruit lead to a refreshing palate full of white peach and grapefruit – classic flavors of the region.
Villaviva Rosé IGP Cote de Thau, Rhone, France
Luscious, aromatic nose of raspberries and strawberries. Fresh in the mouth with a well-balanced lingering finish.
Frisk “Prickly” Riesling, Victoria, Australia
This zippy Riesling is floral and weighted, with notes of lime sorbet, rose petals and a hint of fennel.
Greg Norman, Chardonnay
Bakery
Cookies
MINI Jam Bag of Occhi Di Bue
Mini Italian shortbread cookie filled with mixed berry jam (5 piece bag)
Mini Bag Nutella Occhi di Bue
Mini Italian shortbread cookie filled with chocolate hazelnut (5 piece bag)
Chocolate Chip Cookie
A Chocolate Chip filled cookie made in house
Butter Cookie Jam
A buttery crunchy Italian sandwich cookie made in house with Jam and sprinkled with powdered sugar
Butter Cookie Nutella
A buttery crunchy Italian sandwich cookie made in house with Chocolate Hazelnut and sprinkled with powdered sugar
Biscotti (Chocolate, Cranberry & Almond
A Dry, Crunchy, Almond, and Cranberry Italian biscuit made in house dipped in Dark Chocolate and sprinkled with Almonds and Cranberries
Amaretti Cookie GF
(Gluten Free) Soft amaretti cookies are quite unlike their crisp cousins , so try not to get them confused. With a chewy exterior and a soft, marzipan-like middle, they're a treat for almond lovers every where!!!
Amaretti Amarena GF
(GF) Italian almond cookie with Amarena cherries (Italian wild cherries)
Pistachio Thumbprint Cookie
Tender buttery thumbprints rolled in nutty pistachios and filled with sweet strawberry jam.
Rainbow Cookie
Colorful layers of almond cake sandwiched with raspberry jam and coated in chocolate, it is truly the perfect cookie.
Chocolate Dipper
Light, crisp, buttery cookie dipped in dark chocolate and colorful sprinkles
Cannoli Cookie
Made with fresh ricotta, chopped pistachios, chocolate chips, orange zest, a touch of cinnamon, with a lovely chocolate drizzle.
Ciambelle al Vino
Light and crunchy made with white wine rolled in sugar. In Italy these are most enjoyed at the end of a delicious meal and dipped into a glass of wine.
Lemon Curd Italian Thumbprint Cookie
Delicious shortbread cookie filled with a lemon curd that bursts with citrus and sprinkled with powdered sugar.
Black And White Cookie
This iconic black and white cookie is perfectly sweet and soft.
Pignoli "Pine nut" Cookie
This cookie has a soft inside made with sweet almond and orange. Then topped with toasted pine nuts makes an incredible flavor and consistency when eaten
Arachidi Chocolate
A peanut buttery cookie filled with chocolate ganache
Arachidi Strawberry
A peanut buttery cookie filled with strawberry preserve. (Tastes just like a PB and J sandwich)
Rose del deserto (Rose of the desert)
"Rose del deserto" or Desert Roses. They are called this because they resemble the minerals of the desert. These beautiful cookies have a crumbly inside with a crunchy outside and dipped in a decadent chocolate.
Baci di Zucchero
Translates to "Kisses of Sugar." Two deliciously yummy cookies kissed together with vanilla buttercream, dipped in a smooth chocolate with multicolored sprinkles.
Pistachio Occhi Di Bue
A double layer thin buttery cookie filled with a pistachio cream
Wildberry Occhi Di Bue
A double layer thin buttery cookie filled with our special mix of wild berry jam
Nutella Occhi Di Bue
A double layer thin buttery cookie filled with delicious Nutella
Mezza Luna Pistachio
A double half moon shortbread cookie filled with pistachio cream, dipped in decadent dark chocolate, and rolled in toasty pistachios
Chocolate Truffles
Decadent melt in your mouth chocolate truffles dipped and topped with either pistachio, sprinkles, or icing
Add On (Plastic Cookie Tray)
Slice Cakes
Slice Chocolate Pate Cake
Layer of chocolate cake with dark chocolate mousse spread on top and a chocolate glaze with milk chocolate drizzle on top
Slice Triple Chocolate Cake
Moist chocolate cake filled with dark chocolate frosting and decorated with chocolate flakes
Slice Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie
Creamy peanut buttery goodness topped with a smooth chocolate ganache and made with our secret recipe crust. This is dangerously good.
Slice Torta Della Nonna (grandmother cake)
Pastry cream with a hint of lemon on a base of shortcrust pastry, covered in pine nuts, almonds, and powdered sugar.
Slice Pistachio Ricotta
Pistachio and ricotta creams separated by sponge cake, decorated with crushed pistachios and dusted with powdered sugar.
Slice Key Lime Pie
Our secret mouth watering recipe. A home made key lime pie that is made with key limes and a special buttery crisp crust. The perfect balance of tart and sweet.
Slice Carrot Cake
Slice Raspberry White Chocolate Cake
3 layers of butter cake, raspberry puree, and white chocolate ganache spread between the layers, and cream cheese butter cream icing with white chocolate curls
Slice Marsala Cheesecake
Soft and creamy cheese cake with a hint of marsala wine on top of a buttery crust
Slice Tiramisu
Layers of espresso drenched lady fingers separated by mascarpone cream and dusted with cocoa powder
Cannoli
Fried pastry dough filled with a sweet creamy ricotta filling
Slice Rainbow Cookie Cake
Slice Frutti di Bosco
Shortcrust pastry base filled with pastry cream, topped with a layer of sponge cake and lavishly garnished with an assortment of berries: blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, red currants and strawberries.
Pastries
Mini Panna Cotta
(Italian for "cooked cream") this is an Italian dessert of sweetened cream thickened. Your choice of Strawberry or Caramel with Chocolate Ganache.
Mini Tiramisu
Same goodness as our sliced tiramisu just a mini version!!!
Creme Brulee
A delicious dessert consisting of a rich custard base topped with a texturally contrasting layer of hardened caramelized sugar.
Chocolate Mousse
Silky smooth, airy, rich dark chocolate mousse whipped to perfection, garnished with a Sicilian cannoli shell and drizzled with chocolate ganache
Croissant
Golden brown, extra flaky, and soft on the inside
Chocolate Croissant
Golden brown, extra flaky, soft on the inside filled with chocolate
Almond Croissant
Flaky buttery croissant brushed with an orange simple syrup and filled with a creamy almond frangipane and sprinkled with toasted almonds
Pistachio Croissant
Our pistachio croissant is sliced open and brushed with an orange simple syrup, a thin layer of pistachio frangipane, and toasted to a beautifully with crushed pistachios
Lemon Pound Cake
Indulge in this melt in your mouth slice of rich iced lemon pound cake
Chocolate Eclair
Choux pastry filled with Italian custard cream and dipped in a decadent chocolate
Pistacio Eclair
Choux pastry filled with Italian custard cream, dipped in a pistachio chocolate, and topped with crushed pistachios