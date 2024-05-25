Mammoth Burger Company
Food
Starters
- Chicken Nuggets
10 Nuggets served with house made Mammoth Sauce.$12.00
- 1lb of Tater Tots Basket
Served with Mammoth dipping sauce.$8.00
- 1lb of Fresh Cut Fries Basket
Fresh cut daily and soaked before twice frying to ensure the best hand cut fries around! Served with Mammoth dipping sauce.$7.00
- Crispy Cauliflower
Hand cut fresh cauliflower, soaked in buttermilk, then dredged in seasoned flour. Deep fried until golden and delicious.$10.00
- Sweet Potato Fries
Served with Mammoth dipping sauce.$8.50
- Onion Rings Basket
Beer battered and served with house made ranch.$12.00
- Korean Fries
Our signature hand cut fries tossed in a gochujang sea salt and topped with house pickled jalapenos and cilantro. Drizzled with house made spicy ketchup.$8.50
- Mushroom Bites
Button mushrooms soaked in buttermilk and dredged in seasoned flour. Served with house made ranch.$10.00
Handcrafted Milkshakes
Burgers
- Spicy Honey Bacon
Spicy honey caramelized bacon, pepper jack cheese, tomato, raw onion, lettuce, spicy honey, and mayo.$21.00
- The Standard
A burger without cheese is like a hug without the squeeze! Tillamook vintage white cheddar, lettuce, caramelized onion, tomato, and Mammoth sauce.$16.00
- Sweet Home Avocado
House made Mammoth sauce, smashed avocado, lettuce, tomato, and caramelized onion.$17.00
- Don't go Bacon my Heart
Thick cut bacon, bacon mayo, Mammoth sauce, Tillamook vintage white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and caramelized onion.$17.00
- The Black & Blue
This burger will bruise your taste buds black & blue! Dusted with hot Cajun seasoning, big chunks of melty blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, and Mammoth sauce.$16.00
- Smokin' Cowboy
Thick cut apple wood smoked bacon, smokey BBQ sauce, tomato, smoked mozzarella, and lettuce. Topped with 2 beer battered onion rings.$18.00
- The Drunken Shroom
Fresh mushrooms sauteed in bourbon, vintage cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, and Mammoth sauce.$17.00
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Fire braised chicken breast hand breaded with a spicy buffalo breading. Fried and served on an artisan bun with lettuce, tomato, and ranch.$19.00
- Mission Impossible
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to devour this vegan Impossible Burger and believe it's not beef! This menu will self-destruct in five seconds. Lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, and Mammoth sauce.$18.00
- Merica Classic Double
2 x 1/4lb beef patties with Tillamook vintage white cheddar and yellow cheddar, lettuce, tomato caramelized onions, and Mammoth sauce.$17.00
- Chicken Bacon Avocado
1/4lb fire braised chicken breast, thick cut apple wood smoked bacon, Tillamook yellow cheddar, lettuce, tomato, smashed avocado, and mayo.$18.00
- THE MAMMOTH BURGER
Harness your Paleolithic ancestry to take down this Mammoth! 1.5lbs of hand pressed, pasture raised, local beef. A massive 1/4lb of smoked mozzarella, 6 pieces of thick cut bacon, crispy fried onions, lettuce, tomato, and Mammoth sauce on a gigantic local made Artisan bun. Served with 1lb of hand cut fries!$55.00
Baskets
- Chicken Strips
2 pieces of the best chicken strips we have ever tried, crispy and delicious to the last bite. Served with house made Mammoth sauce and hand cut fries.$13.00
- Beer Battered Fish & Chips
Locally caught cod coated in our fresh house made beer batter and fried until golden. Served with house made tartar sauce, coleslaw, and hand cut fries.$16.00
Salads
- House Salad
Chopped romaine, tomatoes, olives, and cheddar jack cheese.$6.50
- Crispy Chicken Bacon Salad
Crispy fried chicken tenders on a bed of fresh romaine lettuce, topped with black olives, diced tomato, cheddar jack cheese, apple wood smoked bacon, and ranch dressing.$16.00
- Burger Chop Salad
Crispy fresh romaine, chopped and topped with an all-natural beef patty, tomato, apple wood smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, crispy fried onion strings, and choice of dressing.$17.00
Lunch Special
Dessert
Kid's Menu
- Grilled Cheese
Homestyle Grilled cheese, an american classic!$7.50
- Picky Eater
2 Meat patties and pickle chips.$7.00
- Mini Mammoth Cheeseburger
Simple! Just bun, meat, and cheese.$8.50
- Chicken Nuggets (Kid's)
5 Nuggets deep fried until golden.$7.50
- Fish n' Chips (Kid's)
1 piece of hand breaded, locally caught cod fried until golden. Served with house made tartar sauce.$8.50
Specials
Beer
Drafts
- 1. Beach beer$3.50+
- 2. Ghostfish$5.00+
- 3. Seapine Mosaic Pale Ale$4.00+
- 4. Pike Pale Ale$4.25+
- 5. Hazealicious$4.25+
- 6. Sector 7$4.00+
- 7. Ninkasi$4.00+
- 8. Hef$5.00+
- 9. Icicle IPA$4.00+
- 10 Founders IPA$4.25+
- 11. Juneshine$5.00+
- 12. Double IPA$4.50+
- 13. White Whit$4.25+
- 14. lager$4.25+
- 15. marion berry$5.00+
- 16. lemon basil$5.00+
- 17.pineapple$5.00+
- 18. Stillwater Stout$4.50+
- 19. San Juan Porter$4.25+
- 20. Scuttlebutt Amber$4.00+
Seltzers
Wine
Red Wine
White Wine
NA Beverages
- Coca-Cola$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Dr. Pepper$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Root Beer$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Arnold Palmer$3.00
- Coffee$1.00
- Hot Tea$2.00
- Kid's Juice Box$2.00
- Kid's Rootbeer Float$5.25
- Kid's Soda$2.00
- Strawberry Lemonade$4.00
- Lotus
Plant based energy drink with flavor choices of Blue Raspberry, Mango, Peach, Strawberry$5.50
N/A Beer
Merchandise
- 34oz Mug$15.00
- OUT OF STOCKBlack HoodieOUT OF STOCK
- OUT OF STOCKBlack Zip-Up HoodieOUT OF STOCK$40.00
- Flexfit (Black)$28.00
- OUT OF STOCKFlexfit (Grey)OUT OF STOCK$28.00
- Green Hoodie$44.00
- Growler$9.00
- Grunt$5.00
- Lid Only$1.00
- Mason Jar$2.50
- Mini Keg Growler$75.00
- OUT OF STOCKT-Shirt (Black)OUT OF STOCK$20.00
- OUT OF STOCKT-Shirt (Green)OUT OF STOCK$20.00
- OUT OF STOCKT-Shirt (V-Neck) Women'sOUT OF STOCK$20.00
- OUT OF STOCKTrucker Hat (Green)OUT OF STOCK$28.00
- OUT OF STOCKTrucker Hat (Grey)OUT OF STOCK$28.00
- Wine Glass$6.00