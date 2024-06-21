Mammoth Poke has multiple locations. Please ensure you select the correct location for your pick-up. Thank you!"
MAMMOTH POKE THE LOOP
SMALL BITES
- Miso Soup
soy bean broth with seaweed and tofu choice of original or spicy.$3.00
- Gyoza
Steamed Japanese chicken dumplings on bed of carrot w/ spicy ponzu dipping sauce.$6.50
- Seaweed Salad
Served on a bed of cucumber, sweet vinaigrette topped w/ sesame seeds.$5.00
- Edamame!!$5.00
- Spicy Garlic Edamame$5.50
- Gyoza Bomb!
Perfectly Chicken dumplings coated in a zesty creamy volcano garlic sauce and touch of fresh cilantro.$7.50
BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL
THE LOOP SIGNATURE
- SILVER BEAN
Sushi rice l Tuna l Salmon l Spicy salmon l Red cabbage l Carrot l Mango l Cucumber l Green onion l Crunchy garlic l Ginger l Crunchy onion | Hawaiian poke l Spicy mayo | Furikake.$13.95
- CHI-BOWL
Sushi rice l Spicy tuna l Spicy salmon l Spicy shrimp l Cucumber l Edamame l Avocado l Jalapeño l Cilantro l Crunchy garlic l Red cabbage l Pickle radish l Kimchi l Spicy bean sprouts l Scallions l Crunchy onion | Hawaiian poke.$15.95
- THE "El"
Sushi rice l Tuna l Salmon l Shrimp l Beet l Carrot l Cucumber l Crab salad | Pineapple | Edamame | Green onion l Crunchy garlic l Sweet corn | Cilantro | Ginger l Crunchy onion | Hawaiian poke l Garlic aioli | Furikake.$13.95
- "606"
Brown rice | Mixed greens | Ahi Tuna | Salmon | Tofu | Sweet potato | Red cabbage | Pickle radish | Beet | Carrot | Cucumber | Pineapple Sweet corn | Sesweed salad | Lemon miso dressing.$14.95
RAMEN
- HAKATA RAMEN
Black garlic oil in Tonkotsu broth, egg noodle, pork chashu, soft boiled egg, scallion, bamboo shoot.$14.95
- KITAKATA RAMEN
Shoyu broth, egg noodle, pork chashu, bok choy, bamboo shoot, scallion.$14.95
- SPICY ROASTED GARLIC
Tonkotsu broth, egg noodle, spicy mince garlic, pork chashu, bamboo shoot, scallion, soft boiled egg, dried chilies.$15.95
- VEGGIE & TOFU
Vegetarian shoyu broth, egg noodle, slide tofu, bok choy, corn, bamboo shoot, scallion.$13.95
DESSERT
SIDES
DRINK/ BEVERAGE
- Thai Iced Tea$4.00
- Iced Green Tea$4.00
- Unsweetened Iced Tea$4.00
- CRAFT KOMBUCHA$4.00
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
- Thai Iced Tea Lemonade (No Milk)$4.00
- S. Pellegrino Mineral Water$3.00
- Limonata S. Pellegrino$3.00
- Aranciata S. Pellegrino$3.00
- HAWAIIAN SUN$2.50
- ALOE VERA$3.00
- Coke$2.00
- Diet Coke$2.00
- Sprite$2.00
- La Croix Passionfruit$2.00
- La Croix Lime$2.00
- La Croix pamplemousse$2.00
- Fiji Water$2.50OUT OF STOCK